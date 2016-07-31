‘Pokemon GO’ Account Reset: How to Get Back Deleted Accounts

Many Pokemon GO users are reporting that the latest update has deleted or reset their Pokemon GO account entirely, forcing them to start over from scratch. If this has happened to you, we have a few fixes that could help.

Here’s what you need to know.

Make Sure You’re Using the Right Gmail Account

Pokemon GO support communicated with players for the first time in ages, releasing a possible solution for people who are having login problems with iOS. This fix isn’t working for everyone, but it’s a good place to start.

Trainers, some iOS users may be experiencing an account login issue. All game progress remains intact. To resolve: https://t.co/473fN80M43 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 31, 2016

According to Pokemon GO support, gameplay is not lost. The Pokemon GO update version 0.31.0 also updated the Google Account login system. This means that when you start or log into Pokemon GO, you might accidentally create a new account under a different Google email address. This can happen if you sign in via an iOS device or the Safari browser. If this happens to you, sign out of your account (you may need to sign out twice.) Then open Pokemon GO again, choose the Google login method, and check the email address in the top right corner of the page. Make sure it’s the same one you used when you originally created your account.

If this doesn’t work, you can also uninstall and reinstall the game. Alternatively, some people on Reddit have said that you have to catch the starter first, then go to settings and log out. When you log back in, it will be fixed. Just make sure that you log in with the right account. Some people created brand new Gmail accounts to play the game and subsequently forgot this.

Additional Fixes

On Reddit, some trainers are reporting that this method isn’t working to fix their issues, and their game is still showing that it’s wiped or reset. Other suggestions include: