‘Pokemon GO’ Account Reset: How to Get Back Deleted Accounts

Many Pokemon GO users are reporting that the latest update has deleted or reset their Pokemon GO account entirely, forcing them to start over from scratch. If this has happened to you, we have a few fixes that could help.
Here’s what you need to know.
Make Sure You’re Using the Right Gmail Account
Pokemon GO support communicated with players for the first time in ages, releasing a possible solution for people who are having login problems with iOS. This fix isn’t working for everyone, but it’s a good place to start.
According to Pokemon GO support, gameplay is not lost. The Pokemon GO update version 0.31.0 also updated the Google Account login system. This means that when you start or log into Pokemon GO, you might accidentally create a new account under a different Google email address. This can happen if you sign in via an iOS device or the Safari browser. If this happens to you, sign out of your account (you may need to sign out twice.) Then open Pokemon GO again, choose the Google login method, and check the email address in the top right corner of the page. Make sure it’s the same one you used when you originally created your account.
If this doesn’t work, you can also uninstall and reinstall the game. Alternatively, some people on Reddit have said that you have to catch the starter first, then go to settings and log out. When you log back in, it will be fixed. Just make sure that you log in with the right account. Some people created brand new Gmail accounts to play the game and subsequently forgot this.
Additional Fixes
On Reddit, some trainers are reporting that this method isn’t working to fix their issues, and their game is still showing that it’s wiped or reset. Other suggestions include:
- Make sure your login says @gmail if you’re a Google user.
- Keep logging out and logging back in. On this Reddit thread, one user reported that his email account wasn’t switched, but for some reason he kept coming up with a wiped account anyway. He just logged out and logged in with the right account, over and over, until it eventually worked.
- Try removing Pokemon GO’s permissions from your Google account settings. First, sign into Google on your browser. Go to Settings and choose “Look for Apps that have access to my account.” Find Pokemon GO and remove its permissions. Then reinstall the app and sign in with the correct email.
- You may also want to consider deleting all saved Google passwords in your settings. Do this by going to settings > General > Passwords > Select any Google.com accounts > edit > delete. This will ensure that the wrong account and password aren’t automatically filled in, leading you to a brand new game.