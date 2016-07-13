The ‘Pokémon GO’ Gear Guide: Top 10 Best Battery Packs of 2018

Pokémon GO is fun and addictive enough that you could easily play it all day. Unfortunately, even the best phones out there can only run this resource-heavy game for a few hours.

There are plenty of minor ways to eke out some extra battery life, but the only surefire way you’ll be able to get in a full day of Pokémon hunting is with a portable battery of some sort.

The thing is, portable batteries come in a whole mess of varieties.

While you probably have a good understanding of what power capacity you want (as much as possible), you may not know what other handy features you could be missing out by going for raw power.

This list highlights a couple unique charger options that will provide extra functionality for outdoor use. So browse on below, and reclaim your ability to end the day with a powered phone.

1. Best All-Around Power Bank: Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAh

This charger packs enough juice to charge an iPhone 8 several times over. While a little heavy, is more than worth carrying along on any Pokémon-based outing.

Its anodized aluminum case is very durable, and carries the same large selection of safety features and convenient 18-month warranty as their other power bank lines.

Price: $41.99

2. Best Phone Cover Power Bank: They’re All Great

If you feel weird having a phone cable peeking out of your pocket while you walk around in circles trying to track that Unown you can’t ever find, a battery phone cover can be an awesome upgrade from a traditional power bank.

The catch here is that these cases are tailored for specific phone models, so you’ll have to do some browsing to make sure that your phone has an available battery case model.

Also keep in mind that battery cases are not like protective cases, and won’t absorb any shock if you drop your phone.

Still, the value of these battery cases to an ace trainer is too much to pass on, and worth having to be a little more careful with your phone.

We found two great examples of a good battery case, one for the iPhone 8, and one for the Samsung Galaxy S8. There are definitely more out there for older phone models as well.

3. Best Value Power Bank: Kmashi External Power Bank 10000mAh

Even when you use the power-saver setting, Pokémon GO eats up a lot of battery. Kmashi’s 10000mAh portable battery has enough power to charge a smartphone several times over, and it has two USB ports for charging multiple devices at once.

One of the ports outputs 2.1A, which provides fast charging for phones, while the other 1A port offers a slower charge. Don’t forget, to utilize the 2.1A port, you’ll need a capable USB charging cable.

The Anker PowerLine is a surefire option, as is the cable your phone originally came with, most likely.

Price: $13.99

4. Best Lightweight Power Bank: Anker PowerCore+ mini 3350mAh

Players that are walking several kilometers per day to hatch eggs and find new ‘mons will want to carry as light of a load as possible. Anker’s PowerCore+ mini is a great choice for this situation, as it weighs 2.7 ounces and is the size of a lipstick tube.

Despite its small size, the PowerCore+ mini can charge most phone to full or almost full battery. It has a capacity of 3350mAh, and its 1A USB port uses a fast-charging PowerIQ system to ensure a speedy charge.

Price: $15.99

5. Best Quick Charge Power Bank: Aukey Portable QC Charger 10000mAh

Sometimes, even with your phone plugged into a power bank, Pokémon Go can still drain your battery faster than you can accumulate a charge. However, if you have a Qualcomm Quick Charge-compatible phone such as a Samsung Galaxy S7, or a Galaxy Note Edge, you can avoid this buy opting for a QC-compatible power bank.

QC-compatible power banks like the 10000mAh Aukey can charge up to 75% faster than conventional chargers independent of any special cables or connections. Some of the newest power banks will even support QuickCharge 3.0, but very few smartphones utilize the newest protocol.

In either case, the extra charge speed is greatly appreciated, especially if you are sharing this single-USB port charger with another trainer.

Price: $29.99

6. Best Flashlight Power Bank: Xtreme Bright X-3500 LED Light & Power Bank 2500mAh

Too many power banks come with a poor excuse for an LED flashlight tacked on. The Xtreme Bright X-3500, however, is a fresh take on this design, functioning as a flashlight and power bank equally well.

This flashlight is a little more than pocket-sized at 8 inches long, but its dual functionality makes it always useful to have out. The flashlight on the X-3500 has a zoom function, plus three different settings: 100% brightness, 50% brightness and a strobe for emergencies. Bringing a light along is essential if you plan to catch ghost pokémon like Misdreavus and Gengar, as they mostly come out late at night.

As a battery pack, the 3500mAh capacity is on par with smaller portable banks. It is at least enough to charge the newest smartphones almost up to full from 0%.

This means that the X-3500 can effectively double your battery life, but that is only assuming you don’t use the flashlight at all, as they do draw from the same battery. You’re more likely to use both in balance, but either way it is an indispensable tool for the avid trainer.

Price: $18.97

7. Best Solar Power Bank: GRDE Portable Solar Power Bank 10000mAh

If most of your Pokémon hunting is during the day, you might instead want a battery back that makes use of the summer sunlight with a solar panel.

GRDE’s Solar Charger is a top choice for doing so, as its large solar panel helps offset the constant use this charger will be getting on your PokéStop routes.

The solar panel takes quite some time to charge the battery full on its own, but the battery comes with a strap to hang it from, so you can easily recharge your battery as you are using it.

This battery has two USB ports (a faster 2A and a slower 1A), and its 10000mAh capacity could reasonably support two different phones.

This charger claims to have a LED flashlight, but it is nothing like that of the X-3500, and would only serve to give you visibility when needed. Be careful not to leave your phone in the heat too long, as with the game running, you could risk overheating your battery.

Price: $19.95

8. Best High Capacity Power Bank: EC Technology Portable Charger 22400mAh

If you don’t go anywhere without at least two teammates in tow, you’re probably the team Valor trainers that keep retaking my local gym.

That also means your party probably needs some extra battery power to keep up the daily grind for levels.

EC Technology makes probably one of the most affordable high capacity chargers, offering a whopping 22400mAh with three USB ports to take advantage of it. The ports includes one 2.4A, one 2A, and one 1A.

The downside is that this charger weighs about a pound and is six inches at its longest, so some portability is lost. But again, this has enough power to charge one smartphone up to four times, so it is about the most useful thing you can bring along with you.

Price: $32.99

9. Best Pokémon-themed Power Bank: Pokéball Power Bank 10000mAh

I know what you’re wondering: why aren’t there more chargers like this? These Pokéball-inspired power banks have been around for a few years, but are somewhat hard to find now that they are more relevant than ever.

Their 10000mAh capacity is sufficient for most needs, and their stylish LED design and belt clip will make you want to leave the house with 50% battery. They’re just that cool.

Price: $19.99

10. Best Wallet Power Bank: LANYOS Credit Card Power Bank 1300mAh

If you have decided that you need adequate power to binge on Pokémon at any moment, then LANYOS’ Credit Card Power Bank is a great option for iOS phone owners.

This lightweight card fits into a wallet with ease, and has a 1300mAh portable battery for emergency charging.

The Credit Card Power Bank has a compact lightning cable built right in, and at only 0.4 cm thick, it will hardly affect your wallet’s carrying capacity.

Note that this design does not yet have a microUSB version for Android phones, but there are multiple alternatives in the form of a power banks that fit in your wallet.

Price: $18.89

