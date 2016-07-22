16 Best Professional Blow Dryers 2018 (Updated!)

Have you ever heard someone say they want a haircut, or hairstyle that looks great, but doesn’t take any work? I always laugh at such nonsense. Anyone who is invested in having great looking hair knows they need to use the proper shampoos and conditioners, and the best hot tools to get that salon quality look from home. A professional blow dryer is an absolute essential if you want to make your hair look awesome.

The interesting thing about today’s professional hair dryers is the range of heat settings, speeds, attachments and additional features from ceramic and tourmaline components, to ionic dryers that actually enhance your hair’s moisture levels, even while drying.

While more expensive, sometimes a lot more expensive than your typical drugstore hair dryers, investing in a high quality professional hair dryer that you can afford, will lead you down the path to silky, shiny and less frizzy locks. And, even better, they dry faster and they’re less damaging. The other positive is that they are quieter than ever, because who needs to get blasted with noise before they’ve had a second cup of morning coffee?

Of course, technique is required to achieve the look you desire, and that involves using the right styling products, including paddle and round brushes, heat protectants, plus finishing products. But no worries, I’ve found a great tutorial to help you on your journey to create head turning hairstyles.

For the purposes of this review, I looked only at those professional hair dryers that were highly rated by users, and professional stylists alike. Surprisingly, there were a few that achieved top ratings, while being among the more affordable choices. Naturally, if you have a particular product affinity, choose the brands you trust and have found to be most reliable. So get ready to get really beautiful, super fast. Check out our most updated recommendations for the 16 Best Professional Blow Dryers.

1. BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer

The first thing you’ll notice about this very contemporary 1900-watt dryer is the rubberized finish. It feels good when you hold it, providing a more comfortable grip and reducing stress on the hand and wrist.

The tourmaline titanium technology emits millions of ions for incredible shine, and far-infrared heat for faster drying and styling, which is easier on your hair.

Six heat/speed settings, a cold shot button, and a nine-foot-long cord are other features that make this unique non-slip dryer a favorite of professionals and women who style their hair at home.

BaByliss makes full line of hair care tools for men and women. Find more of them here.

Price: $79.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Powerful enough to quickly dry long, thick and wavy hair

Leaves hair feeling silky and soft

Lightweight and easy to hold, plus a long reach cord

Cons:

Over time, finish can feel sticky

Concentrator attachment can easily fall off after time

Hot heat setting can be too hot for some

May not be best for fine, limp hair

2. Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer

You can achieve a sleek blowout and shave minutes off your drying time with the Solano Supersolano Professional Hair Dryer. Designed with a super velocity high-performance motor, airflow is powerful for faster results. The ceramic thermal grill distributes heat more evenly while the far-infrared heat dries hair from the inside out for overall healthier hair.

Tourmaline adds shine and keeps your hair smooths so you can create any style, while minimizing fly-aways. Perfectly balanced with multiple temperature and speed settings and a quiet running long-life motor, it’s easy to upgrade your morning routine for professional results everyday, plus it comes with two different concentrators.

It features a low electromagnetic field for improved environmental conditions, three temperature settings. two speeds and a cold shot button for achieving the best style. It also has an extra long cord with a hang ring for convenience, plus a removable filter for easy cleaning.

To find the full selection of Solano professional hair dryers, look here.

Price: $190

Pros:

Highly rated by professional stylists

Leaves hair super shiny

High heat makes for faster dry times

Lightweight and quieter than many dryers on the market

Cons:

Super spendy

High heat can dry hair too fast making it frizzy

Some reports of motor issues

Button location inconvenient for some

3. CHI Tech 1875 Limited Edition Series Hair Dryer with Rapid Clean Technology

This limited edition professional hair dryer from CHI delivers 1875 watts of powerful airflow, to give you faster drying times for fun and fabulous hairstyles. Its ceramic heater produces negative ions, which break down water clusters, promoting moisture and shine, while reducing frizz and static electricity.

With two heat and two speed settings, you’ll be out the door with a great looking blowout, and a less tired arm. Weighing in at less than a pound, this little powerhouse delivers the goods, without fatigue, making it a great choice for industry professionals who spend hours daily drying their clients’ hair.

The direct airflow nozzle adds volume, as well as smoothness. It also features built-in blue LED lights that deliver antimicrobial properties. That means you’ll get cleaner air during styling, by decreasing bacterial buildup inside your hair dryer. Never thought of that.

Price: $69.99

Pros:

Rated highly, but with limited consumer feedback

Ceramic technology gives you faster blowouts

Leaves hair silky, shiny and volumized

Super lightweight, meaning less arm fatigue

Cons:

More expensive than some

Limited edition might not be available for long

Has only two speed and two heat settings

4. Amazon’s Choice: Elchim Classic 2001hp High Pressure 2000 Watt Hair Dryer

Classic Italian engineering has defined this high end professional blow dryer with a perfect balance between heat, airflow and pressure. With its 2,000 Watt motor, plus incredible durability, this hair dryer is ideal for all types of hair. That means faster blowouts, with less heat damage to your hair.

It has become one of the most sought after dryers in its category. Its lifetime warranty leaves you feeling sure that you’ve got the best blow dryer available. Extremely light and easy to handle, it has a handy hanging loop for super easy storage. With two speeds, and five temperature settings, as well as a cool setting to set your style, it’s one of the most versatile hair tools available.

This blow dryer comes in five color options, so you can kick that old black dryer to the curb, and grab a pink, red or white one instead.

Elchim hair dryers are popular with professional stylists. See more highly rated Elchim blow dryers here.

Price: $146

Pros:

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Lightweight and relatively quiet compared to others in the category

Lifetime warranty

Works great for straightening frizzy and curly hair

Cons:

Quite expensive

May not get hot enough for some

Cord is too short

Small nozzle makes drying in sections more time consuming

5. T3 Micro Cura Professional Hair Dryer

The T3 Micro Cura Professional Hair Dryer delivers innovative, digitally-controlled heat combined with a wide, gentle airstream expertly dries hair quickly, but helps your hair maintain body and shine. With a powerful built-in ion generator, negative ions smooth the hair cuticle for soft, frizz-free results.

With three heat settings, and two speeds, as well as a lock-in cool shot button, this professional blow dryer can give you easily customizable settings for nearly any hair type and texture. With a lightweight body and ergonomic handle, drying hair becomes more effortless, with less arm fatigue.

The long life motor gives you fairly quiet operation, and this hair dryer comes with a drying concentrator, styling concentrator, and a generous nine foot power cord. We also like the two year warranty that gives you peace of mind on a fairly spendy purchase. The Micro Cura Luxe Professional hair dryer even has an auto pause sensor, to minimize wasted run time.

The T3 Featherweight Luxe 2i ION Generator Professional Salon Blow Dryer is a lighter model that can reduce hand and arm fatigue.

Price: $149 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Includes two different sized concentrators

Digital controls are unique and allow for lots of flexibility

Two year warranty

Cons:

Super spendy

Cool shot button can be accidentally turned on

Digital controls take some practice

May not be volumizing enough for some

6. Sultra Airlight Hair Dryer

The Sultra Airlight delivers all the power you want in a lightweight design. This dandy hair dryer provides quick dry time and beautifully finished hair. Ion technology helps you achieve smoother, healthier, shinier hair by creating negative ions that penetrate the cuticle and infuse moisture into your hair shafts.

Infrared rays created from the ceramic heating element help to close the cuticle, locking in the moisture and reducing frizz for a smooth, shiny finish. With 1875 Watts of drying power and ionic technology, this professional blow dryer is perfect for color-treated, dry or damaged hair.

Sultra also makes salon quality curling irons and flat irons. Browse for more Sultra styling tools here.

Price: $149

Pros:

Ionic technology helps infuse moisture into the hair shaft

Dries hair fast

Leaves hair shiny, while minimizing frizz

Very lightweight

Cons:

Super expensive

Airflow not as robust as some

Plug not as durable as it needs to be

Some customer service issues reported

7. Kadori Professional Ceramic L.I.A 2500X Salon Blow Dryer

The Kadori L.I.A (leveled infrared ionic air) delivers breakthrough technology in a professional hair dryer. It combines two of the most important technologies in today’s hair dryers, ionic and far infrared, to lock in moisture for softer, shinier results that last longer.

With drying times reduced up to 70 percent, you’ll have more style and far less frizz. The L.I.A.’s heavy-duty motor offers much more air velocity than many of the competing professional blow dryers, while the ergonomic body and ultra light weight are designed reduce fatigue, especially if you have long, thick or wavy hair, or if you’re a professional stylist.

To make it even more user friendly, this blow dryer comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser. It’s a great professional blow dryer at a price you can afford at home. Kadori’s Flyweight Professional Blow Dryer is also popular with professional stylists and home users.

Price: $97.21

Pros:

Great for salon and home use

Lightweight body reduces arm and hand fatigue

Includes diffuser and concentrator

Extra long 11 foot cord

Cons:

Pretty expensive

Not hot enough for some

Hanging loop appears too weak for long lasting storage

Some reports of it wearing out faster than anticipated

8. Chromatique Professional E3 5200 Tourmaline Ionic Ceramic Salon Hair Dryer

The Chromatique Professional E3 5200 salon hair dryer features nano-technology to bring out your hair’s natural shine, leaving it feeling soft, healthy and frizz free utilizing tourmaline, ceramic, and ionic technology. This technology allows for the maximum transfer of negative ions along with infrared heat, to dry your hair up to 50 percent faster with just half the heat.

It protects your hair’s delicate surface structure, while sealing in its natural oils and moisture. The long-life, high-quality motor means it’s ultra powerful and this professional hair dryer features smooth, separate speed and heat settings for terrific style and control. It’s easy to find your ideal setting, because this hair dyer adjusts beautifully for all hair types and styles.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Popular with professional stylists

Among the most affordable of those reviewed

Dries fast with less heat

Nano-technology means more shine and less frizz

Cons:

Not hot enough for some

Quite heavy compared to many

Buttons are too easy to get accidentally pushed

Air flow not as robust as some

9. Turbo Power Twin Turbo 3200 Hair Dryer

The Turbo Power TwinTurbo 3200 Professional hair dryer delivers 1900 Watts of ultra powerful hair styling to professionals and home users alike. Perhaps the most versatile of all those reviewed, the TwinTurbo features seven different temperature settings along with two speed settings. (Most have only three heat options.)

It comes equipped with two nozzles for spot drying, shaping and curling and better yet, it has a removable stainless steel filter which makes for easy cleaning. It’s super drying power means you’ll get dry hair faster, and with less heat damage. That equals hair that’s shiny with tons of volume. Oh, and it’s pink. Love that.

Turbo Power makes many professional hair dryers for different needs. Find your perfect Turbo Power blow dryer here.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Rated 4 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Recommended by professional hair stylists

Fast and efficient drying

Great airflow and many temperature options

Cons:

No cold shot button

Heavier than some

No guard to keep hair from getting sucked into the dryer

Not hot enough for some

10. Panasonic EH-NA65-K Nanoe Professional Hair Dryer

The powerful Panasonic nanoe hair dryer, with advanced nanoe ionic hair dryer technology, makes it quick and easy to dry and style your hair. Unlike other ionic hair dryers and blow dryers, the 1875-Watt nanoe draws naturally occurring moisture from the air and transforms it into micro-size particles containing 1,000 times more moisture than regular ionic hair dryers.

As you dry and style, these micro, nanoe moisture particles are infused into each hair shaft to minimize frizz and strengthen and shield hair from over-drying and damage often caused by everyday brushing after using a typical blow dryer. The result is smooth, shiny, beautiful-looking hair.

This professional blow dryer features two speeds — high and low — and three temperature settings — hot, warm and cool — to accommodate different hair styles and types. The hair dryer also includes three professional quality nanoe hair dryer attachments for styling and touch-ups.

The quick-dry nozzle delivers both soft and strong air flows, designed for faster, more even drying. A concentrator nozzle focuses airflow for targeted, precision styling and the diffuser creates body and volume and is especially great for soft waves and curls. This hair dryer also features a cool-shot button, a heavy-duty professional nine foot, 360 degree rotating power cord with a hanging loop and a removable, easy-to-clean filter.

Find a wide range of Panasonic’s popular blow dryers for home and salon use here.

Price: $82.18 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of 5 stars by purchasers

More reasonably priced than many

Nanoe ionization technology leaves hair silky, soft and lustrous

Comes with three easy, snap-on attachments for different styling needs

Cons:

Hair dryer is top heavy

Long shape makes it somewhat awkward to handle

Doesn’t dry hair as fast as some

Some reports of plastic fumes

11. RUSK Super Freak Professional 2000 Watt Blow Dryer

The Rusk Super Freak has been specially designed with a 2000 Watt Italian A/C motor that yields superior airflow and pressure. This professional hair dryer has been ergonomically designed for easy use, and less hand and arm fatigue.

It’s infused with ceramic tourmaline technology, which emits negative ions to help enhance the look and vitality of your hair. At a mid-range price, it is among the most well rated of all those professional blow dryers we’ve reviewed.

The high powered Italian motor is built to last, because the Super Freak is designed for heavy-duty use by salon professionals. At less than $120, it’s a reasonably decent investment for the home user as well. Rusk also makes the super popular Speed Freak Hair Dryer along with their #1 Amazon new release, the Rusk W8Less hair dryer.

Price: $119.95

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Italian motor cranks out air flow and heat

Reasonably priced compared to many professional blow dryers

Leaves hair silky with a lot of volume

Cons:

Hottest setting can be too hot for some

Unventilated concentrator may burn hair

Better for drying than styling

Barrel can become extremely hot to handle

12. xtava Professional Ceramic Ionic Professional Hair Dryer

The ceramic ionic dryer was designed with more customizable settings than most, to deliver great results no matter your hair type. This professional blow dryer is packed with two times more ions, so you can achieve a silky, glossy blowout in super speedy time.

We like that this dryer has so many settings to deliver the perfect result. It features high heat for thick or coarse hair, and does a great job at removing excess moisture. The low heat setting pampers thin or fragile hair, and allows you to finish and perfect your look, no matter your hair type. The medium heat is perfect for average or wavy hair.

Dual ion settings create customizable results. You can switch the ion settings to give you a sleek and silky blowout, or to give you more texture and volume. While the incredibly adjustable heat and speed settings are a bonus, this blow dryer also comes with a diffuser to nurture and enhance curly hair, as well as a concentrator nozzle for precision styling.

The cool shot button delivers a blast of cold air that locks in your style all day long. You can also get this well-priced blow dryer packaged with an xtava flat iron for the same 39 percent discount.

Price: $31.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated well by most purchasers

Super affordable

Many heat, speed and ion settings give you a customized do

Diffuser nozzle stays put, unlike many others

Cons:

It’s kind of top heavy

Some reports of a short shelf life compared to many

Doesn’t get as hot as some

Cool shot button is inconveniently located

13. Masterpiece Pro Ionic Professional Hair Dryer

The 6th Sense Masterpiece Professional Hair Dryer is entirely handcrafted in France for Europe’s finest salons, hotels and spas. It features legendary reliability and unheard of quality with a long-life motor that will easily outlast any drugstore blow dryer. At 1600 Watts, the Masterpiece uses less power, but flows plenty of air so, despite its compact size, it’s certainly no slouch.

Its unique Dual Ion Generator features an on/off switch. Turn it on for sleek silky hair. Turn it off to build more volume. At either setting you’ll say goodbye to frizz. Its salon design includes patented ergonomics that ease the hand, arm and shoulder strain that are associated with normal hair dryers.

Weighing in at a mere 12 ounces, it features a professional, heavy duty ten foot cord with a circuit breaker. Its small size makes it perfect for travel, yet powerful enough for hours of daily use. This professional hair dryer also features anti-shock buttons and a built in dryer stand that allows it to sit upright on your counter. With two heat settings, two speed settings and two different concentrator nozzles, you’ll have the flexibility to create almost any look.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Small and lightweight, but delivers professional level power

On/Off ionic setting lets users choose between volume and silky smoothness

Built in stand

Cons:

Among the more expensive choices

Small size difficult to handle for some

Not as powerful as some

Button locations mean settings can be accidentally switched during use

14. Sam Villa Light Professional Ionic Blow Dryer

This lightweight ionic blow dryer delivers powerful airflow, is whisper quiet, and weighs less than one pound. Perfect for creating brilliant shine, this professional hair dryer also reduces static and frizz, to leave you with smooth, sleek hair.

With the built-in ceramic/tourmaline ion generation, it uses technology to create instantly gorgeous and healthier hair, because moisture literally locks inside each strand. The blow dryer comes with two rotating concentrator nozzles, and a deep bowl diffuser, which is super great for building volume. These nozzles are especially great for drying wavy or curly hair while maintaining curls and eliminating frizz.

As an added plus, this blow dryer has a nine foot, memory resistant cord, that doesn’t tangle or twist. The removable filter unlocks easily, to facilitate effortless cleaning. At 1750 Watts, this hair dryer’s patented Turbo-Compressor technology enables more airflow with less power drain. Sam Villa also makes an amazing array of flat and round brushes to make styling with your new blow dryer simple.

Price: $189.95

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by purchasers

Highly recommended by professional stylists

Lightweight to reduce hand, arm and shoulder fatigue

Dries hair super fast without frizz

Cons:

Pretty darned spendy

Highest heat settings too hot for some

Airflow isn’t as high as many

Button locations are somewhat awkward

15. Top Rated Professional Blow Dryer: Wazor 1875 Watt Ceramic Ionic Professional Blow Dryer

The Wazor’s powerful 1875 Watt DC motor dries your hair fast with super quiet efficiency. Featuring negative ionic function, it helps to repair and smooth your hair. This hair dryer claims to generate 100 times more negative ions than many other ionic dryers on the market, resulting in softer, healthier hair with less static.

It features a cool shot button, two speeds and three heating settings for complete flexibility in styling and drying any style you like. With a double safety net and removable lint filter, the air flow is focused, with more intensity, making the included concentrator nozzle even more effective.

The soft and curvy handle design makes it easy to hold while drying, and the salon power cord with a hanging loop makes it super easy to store in your bathroom cupboard or vanity.

Wazor’s popular blow dryers are among the most reasonably priced and highly rated by users. Find more of them here.

Price: $37.99 (77 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars by purchasers

The most affordable, and highly rated of all those reviewed

Faster dry times with less frizz

Super easy to clean

Cons:

A bit heavier than some lightweight models

Switch placement makes it harder to hold

Doesn’t get as hot as some other models

Seems to have more home than professional users

16. LumaBella Pure Power Professional Blow Dryer

In the salon setting, faster drying times are the name of the game – first for your clients’ convenience, and second to avoid muscle strain and fatigue for you. For home use, the same thing applies, but hopefully yours is the only hair you dry each day.

This ionic hair dryer not only reduces drying time, but the powerful 1875 watt motor delivers lots of airflow, adding volume, along with shine. The infrared heating element is gentler on hair, meaning less frizz and damage. With three heat settings and two speeds, it’s flexible and fast, but it also has a turbo boost option for those days when you’re in a hurry and you just need to get rid of that last bit of dampness.

It comes with a premium, extra-long fabric cord, that doesn’t tangle or twist. It also includes a professional-style diffuser for drying naturally curly, permed or fine hair, allowing for fast drying without blowing curls into a frizz frenzy. This professional hair dryer also includes two sizes of concentrators for more focused drying.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Delivers good airflow

Dries hair faster than some

Features an extra-long tangle free cord

Cons:

Super spendy

Louder than some others

Seems too lightweight for professional use

Vibration might be an issue with frequent usage

