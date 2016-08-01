10 Best Cycling Computers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A cycling computer can be a worthwhile investment, regardless of your ability level or even the type of bike you ride. From commutes to work to longer weekend rides, a computer gives you valuable information such as your speed and distance traveled. If you’re willing to spend a bit more you can find computers with features ranging from real-time mapping to route planning and even personalized coaching. This list offers budget-friendly computers and pricier options. Looking for something else? Take a look at more cycling computers.
1. Cateye Velo 9
This bike computer features an easy-to-read large screen along with a user-friendly tire size setup. During your rides you’ll be able to keep track of your current, average, and maximum speed along with distance covered and calories burned. The computer also shows elapsed time. Other features include a pace arrow and zip tie bracket.
Price: $19.59 (35 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cateye Velo 9 here.
Pros:
- Large screen
- Easy tire size setup
- Tracks speed, distance covered, and calories burned
Cons:
- Mount seems flimsy
- Doesn’t come with extra zip ties
- Some wish it was more secure when mounted
Find more Cateye Velo 9 information and reviews here.
2. Garmin Edge Explore 1000
The Garmin Edge Explore 1000 is a bit more than your average cycling computer. For example, an incident detection feature sends out alerts to your emergency contacts if necessary. There’s also a handy Garmin cycling map with on- and off-road navigation along with points of interest along your route. Other features include round-trip routing with distance and elevation parameters along with a generously-sized three-inch display. The Garmin Edge 1000 Color Touchscreen GPS is also available.
Price: $499.99
Buy the Garmin Edge Explore 1000 here.
Pros:
- Incident detection
- Garmin cycling map
- Three-inch display
Cons:
- Doesn’t display text messages
- Initial learning curve
- Pricey
Find more Garmin Edge Explore 1000 information and reviews here.
3. Raniaco Original Wireless Bicycle Speedometer
If you’re on a tight budget, consider this multi-function bike computer. The computer measures your speed, distance covered, and overall ride time. It’s also waterproof and wireless and suits all types of bikes. You can even use this computer for outdoor activities such as climbing and hiking. As an added bonus, the backlight is available in white and green.
Price: $16.99 (58 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Raniaco Original Wireless Bicycle Speedometer here.
Pros:
- Waterproof and wireless
- Ideal for all types of bikes
- Backlight available in white and green
Cons:
- Plastic components seem flimsy
- Several users complain of a rattling noise
- Doesn’t automatically store data
Find more Raniaco Original Wireless Bicycle Speedometer information and reviews here.
4. CatEye Velo 7
The CatEye Velo 7 is a more basic version of the CatEye Velo 9. If you’re looking for a reliable and basic cycling computer, consider the Velo 7. Highlights include a simple tire size setup and tool-free installation. There’s also an auto start/stop feature along with a clock and pace arrow. The computer calculates trip and total distance covered along with current, average, and maximum speed during the ride.
Price: $16.50 (34 percent off MSRP)
Buy the CatEye Velo 7 here.
Pros:
- Simple tire size setup
- Tool-free installation
- Auto start/stop
Cons:
- A bit bulky
- Doesn’t have a back light
- Confusing instructions
Find more CatEye Velo 7 information and reviews here.
5. Polar M450 GPS Bike Computer
This cycling computer costs a bit more upfront, but it comes loaded with features. For example, it offers changeable color covers so that you can match it with your bike. Additionally, this computer comes with an LED light and offers personalized feedback and suggestions to boost your training. You can use the device to track speed, distance covered, and routes.
Price: $159.00 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Polar M450 GPS Bike Computer here.
Pros:
- Changeable color covers
- LED light
- Offers personalized feedback and suggestions
Cons:
- Initial learning curve
- Auto start/stop feature can be finicky
- Lacks on-screen mapping
Find more Polar M450 GPS Bike Computer information and reviews here.
6. Bryton Rider 100 GPS Cycling Computer
You don’t need to install a speed sensor to set up the Rider 100. Instead, the cycling computer powers on and is ready to go thanks to auto start/stop. It’s also compatible with ANT+ heart rate monitor and cadence sensor. The screen is large and backlit, ensuring you can easily see the data at any point during your ride. There are seven customizable data screens in total, with room for five data points on each page.
Price: $65.95 (6 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Bryton Rider 100 GPS Cycling Computer here.
Pros:
- Doesn’t require a speed sensor for installation
- Auto start/stop
- Large backlit display screen
Cons:
- Slow to turn off
- Confusing instructions
- Some wish it was easier to reset trip miles
Find more Bryton Rider 100 GPS Cycling Computer information and reviews here.
7. Garmin Edge 20
Weighing in at just under an ounce, the Garmin Edge 20 is one of the most compact cycling computers on the market. This Garmin also stands out for its user-friendly interface and a display that’s easy to read. Another highlight is the ability to download courses via Garmin Connect and ride along using the computer. Riders appreciate the strong GPS signal, which won’t cut out even under trees. A similar Garmin Edge 25 Bundle Bike Computer is also available.
Price: $128.95
Buy the Garmin Edge 20 here.
Pros:
- Compact design
- Riders can download courses via Garmin Connect
- GPS signal remains strong under tree cover
Cons:
- Battery life could be better
- Some wish the screen was larger
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity
Find more Garmin Edge 20 information and reviews here.
8. CatEye Strada Wireless Bicycle Computer
As the name suggests, this computer stands out for its compact size. Despite its smaller construction, however, the numbers on the screen are large and easy to read during a ride. This wireless cycling computer is equipped with an LED backlight and a programmable odometer. A universal sensor mount allows the computer to work with road and mountain bike forks. Other highlights include an auto power saving mode, pace arrow, and current, average, and maximum speed.
Price: $42.95
Buy the CatEye Strada Wireless Bicycle Computer here.
Pros:
- Compact size
- LED backlight
- Universal sensor mount
Cons:
- No auto shutoff
- LED light could be stronger
- Setup instructions could be better
Find more CatEye Strada Wireless Bicycle Computer information and reviews here.
9. Garmin Edge 520 Bike Computer
Whether your goal is to use it on casual rides or more competitive ones, the Garmin Edge 520 has a wide range of features and functions for cyclists of all abilities. For example, it keeps track of your V02 max and recovery time and works with a variety of power meters. You can keep your motivation strong with in-ride challenges via Strava live segments. This computer also offers live tracking, automatic uploads, weather, and more when connected.
Price: $289.99
Buy the Garmin Edge 520 Bike Computer here.
Pros:
- Ideal for competitive cyclists
- Provides in-ride challenges
- Offers live tracking and automatic uploads
Cons:
- Menu structure could be better
- Some wish the settings were easier to navigate
- Screen can be tough to read in the shade
Find more Garmin Edge 520 Bike Computer information and reviews here.
10. Polar V650 Cycling Computer
The V650 stands out for its wealth of features. For example, when using OpenStreetMap you can see exactly where you are on your route at any time. The cycling computer also offers a large map area and can help you along your route once you’ve synced your favorite rides. A smart coaching feature provided feedback after the ride and provides information such as calories burned, maximum heart rate, and your overall training load.
Price: $219.95
Buy the Polar V650 Cycling Computer here.
Pros:
- Provides real-time location
- Large map area
- Smart coaching feature
Cons:
- Sensors need to be replaced once batteries die
- Lacks turn-by-turn navigation
- Slow firmware updates
Find more Polar V650 Cycling Computer information and reviews here.
