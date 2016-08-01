10 Best Cycling Computers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A cycling computer can be a worthwhile investment, regardless of your ability level or even the type of bike you ride. From commutes to work to longer weekend rides, a computer gives you valuable information such as your speed and distance traveled. If you’re willing to spend a bit more you can find computers with features ranging from real-time mapping to route planning and even personalized coaching. This list offers budget-friendly computers and pricier options. Looking for something else? Take a look at more cycling computers.

1. Cateye Velo 9

This bike computer features an easy-to-read large screen along with a user-friendly tire size setup. During your rides you’ll be able to keep track of your current, average, and maximum speed along with distance covered and calories burned. The computer also shows elapsed time. Other features include a pace arrow and zip tie bracket.

Price: $19.59 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large screen

Easy tire size setup

Tracks speed, distance covered, and calories burned

Cons:

Mount seems flimsy

Doesn’t come with extra zip ties

Some wish it was more secure when mounted

2. Garmin Edge Explore 1000

The Garmin Edge Explore 1000 is a bit more than your average cycling computer. For example, an incident detection feature sends out alerts to your emergency contacts if necessary. There’s also a handy Garmin cycling map with on- and off-road navigation along with points of interest along your route. Other features include round-trip routing with distance and elevation parameters along with a generously-sized three-inch display. The Garmin Edge 1000 Color Touchscreen GPS is also available.

Price: $499.99

Pros:

Incident detection

Garmin cycling map

Three-inch display

Cons:

Doesn’t display text messages

Initial learning curve

Pricey

3. Raniaco Original Wireless Bicycle Speedometer

If you’re on a tight budget, consider this multi-function bike computer. The computer measures your speed, distance covered, and overall ride time. It’s also waterproof and wireless and suits all types of bikes. You can even use this computer for outdoor activities such as climbing and hiking. As an added bonus, the backlight is available in white and green.

Price: $16.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Waterproof and wireless

Ideal for all types of bikes

Backlight available in white and green

Cons:

Plastic components seem flimsy

Several users complain of a rattling noise

Doesn’t automatically store data

4. CatEye Velo 7

The CatEye Velo 7 is a more basic version of the CatEye Velo 9. If you’re looking for a reliable and basic cycling computer, consider the Velo 7. Highlights include a simple tire size setup and tool-free installation. There’s also an auto start/stop feature along with a clock and pace arrow. The computer calculates trip and total distance covered along with current, average, and maximum speed during the ride.

Price: $16.50 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Simple tire size setup

Tool-free installation

Auto start/stop

Cons:

A bit bulky

Doesn’t have a back light

Confusing instructions

5. Polar M450 GPS Bike Computer

This cycling computer costs a bit more upfront, but it comes loaded with features. For example, it offers changeable color covers so that you can match it with your bike. Additionally, this computer comes with an LED light and offers personalized feedback and suggestions to boost your training. You can use the device to track speed, distance covered, and routes.

Price: $159.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Changeable color covers

LED light

Offers personalized feedback and suggestions

Cons:

Initial learning curve

Auto start/stop feature can be finicky

Lacks on-screen mapping

6. Bryton Rider 100 GPS Cycling Computer

You don’t need to install a speed sensor to set up the Rider 100. Instead, the cycling computer powers on and is ready to go thanks to auto start/stop. It’s also compatible with ANT+ heart rate monitor and cadence sensor. The screen is large and backlit, ensuring you can easily see the data at any point during your ride. There are seven customizable data screens in total, with room for five data points on each page.

Price: $65.95 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Doesn’t require a speed sensor for installation

Auto start/stop

Large backlit display screen

Cons:

Slow to turn off

Confusing instructions

Some wish it was easier to reset trip miles

7. Garmin Edge 20

Weighing in at just under an ounce, the Garmin Edge 20 is one of the most compact cycling computers on the market. This Garmin also stands out for its user-friendly interface and a display that’s easy to read. Another highlight is the ability to download courses via Garmin Connect and ride along using the computer. Riders appreciate the strong GPS signal, which won’t cut out even under trees. A similar Garmin Edge 25 Bundle Bike Computer is also available.

Price: $128.95

Pros:

Compact design

Riders can download courses via Garmin Connect

GPS signal remains strong under tree cover

Cons:

Battery life could be better

Some wish the screen was larger

Lacks Bluetooth connectivity

8. CatEye Strada Wireless Bicycle Computer

As the name suggests, this computer stands out for its compact size. Despite its smaller construction, however, the numbers on the screen are large and easy to read during a ride. This wireless cycling computer is equipped with an LED backlight and a programmable odometer. A universal sensor mount allows the computer to work with road and mountain bike forks. Other highlights include an auto power saving mode, pace arrow, and current, average, and maximum speed.

Price: $42.95

Pros:

Compact size

LED backlight

Universal sensor mount

Cons:

No auto shutoff

LED light could be stronger

Setup instructions could be better

9. Garmin Edge 520 Bike Computer

Whether your goal is to use it on casual rides or more competitive ones, the Garmin Edge 520 has a wide range of features and functions for cyclists of all abilities. For example, it keeps track of your V02 max and recovery time and works with a variety of power meters. You can keep your motivation strong with in-ride challenges via Strava live segments. This computer also offers live tracking, automatic uploads, weather, and more when connected.

Price: $289.99

Pros:

Ideal for competitive cyclists

Provides in-ride challenges

Offers live tracking and automatic uploads

Cons:

Menu structure could be better

Some wish the settings were easier to navigate

Screen can be tough to read in the shade

10. Polar V650 Cycling Computer

The V650 stands out for its wealth of features. For example, when using OpenStreetMap you can see exactly where you are on your route at any time. The cycling computer also offers a large map area and can help you along your route once you’ve synced your favorite rides. A smart coaching feature provided feedback after the ride and provides information such as calories burned, maximum heart rate, and your overall training load.

Price: $219.95

Pros:

Provides real-time location

Large map area

Smart coaching feature

Cons:

Sensors need to be replaced once batteries die

Lacks turn-by-turn navigation

Slow firmware updates

