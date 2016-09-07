iPhone 7 vs. iPhone SE: How Do They Compare?

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus have just been announced, but they aren’t replacing the 6 Models or the SE. The iPhone SE is Apple’s next-newest iPhone, released in March as a less expensive option for people who still want state-of-the-art technology. How does the iPhone SE compare to the iPhone 7? What are the two phones’ dimensions, processor speed, size, and weight?

The biggest differences between the SE and 7 come down to a few key points, including starting price and specs. The iPhone 7 models have improved cameras, better battery life, and a faster processor. But they will also cost more than the SE.

Here’s what you need to know.

iPhone 7 & iPhone 7 Plus Specs

Size: 4.7-inch display in the iPhone 7 and a 5.5-inch display in the iPhone 7 Plus. The iPhone 7 Plus is 6.23 inches high and 3.07 inches wide. The iPhone 7 is 5.44 inches high and 2.64 inches wide.

Weight: 6.63 ounces for the iPhone 7 Plus and 4.87 ounces for the iPhone 7

Capacity: 32, 128, and 256 GB. (Black and Jet Black only come in 128 and 256.)

Resolution: 1920-by-1080 pixel resolution at 401 ppi for the iPhone 7 Plus, and 1334-by-750 pixel at 326 ppi for the iPhone 7

Chip: New generation chip called A10 Fusion. It’s a 64-bit four-core processor. Two high-performance cores that run 40 percent faster than A9 chip in iPhone 6s or 6 Plus. Also has a new graphics chip that’s 240 times faster than the original iPhone.

Camera & Video Recording: The iPhone 7 has a 12 MP camera that is vastly improved over previous models, with a wider color range, image stabilization, and new capture and editing APIs. The iPhone 7 Plus features a dual camera, both 12 MP. One is a wide-angle lens and one is a telephoto lens. The cameras will feature 4k video recording.

FaceTime Camera: 7 MP for both the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 7 Plus

Battery/Talk Time: The 7 and 7 Plus will have 14 and 15 hours of battery life for Wifi browsing and up to 21 hours of wireless talk time for the Plus and 14 hours for the 7. The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus will have the longest battery life of any iPhone. The iPhone 7 Plus delivers about an hour longer of battery life than the iPhone 6s Plus.

iOS: iOS 10

Colors: Black, Jet Black, Rose Gold, Gold, Silver

Other Features: Water resistant and dust resistant. A headphone jack adapter will be included, as will earpods.

Cost: iPhone 7 is just $649. The iPhone 7 Plus is $100 more than the iPhone 7. On the installment plan the iPhone 7 is $27 a month.

iPhone SE Specs

Size: 4-inch (diagonal) screen; height 4.87 inches – width 2.31 inches – depth .30 inch

Weight: 3.99 ounces

Capacity: 16 GB and 64 GB

Resolution: 1130-by-640 pixel resolution at 326 ppi

Chip: 64 bit A9 Processor with an M9 motion coprocessor for always-on “Hey Siri” support

Camera & Video Recording: 12 MP with Live Photo capability, plus 4K video recording and 1080 p up to 60 fps

FaceTime Camera: 1.2 MP, Retina flash for low-light selfies

Battery/Talk Time: The phone will feature great battery improvements. Talk time of up to 14 hours on 3G; 10 days of standby; Internet use of up to 12 hours on 3G (13 hours on LTE and Wi-Fi)

iOS: 9

Colors: Gold, silver, space gray, rose gold. Matte chaffered edges and an inset logo just like the iPhone 6s.

Other Features: Ultrafast LTE Advanced wireless, Touch ID, Apple Pay built-in, Bluetooth 4.2