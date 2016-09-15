11 Best Cheap iPhone 7 Cases Available Now (2018)

A case is pretty much essential for your iPhone 7, as one serious drop could crack your screen and render your expensive new phone basically useless.

Since the iPhone 7 is fully waterproof and missing an auxiliary audio port, a good cheap iPhone case does not have to be complicated.

All that you really need to keep your iPhone 7 safe are air-cushioned bumper corners and a durable shell to prevent scratches. Truly excellent cases will offer extra usability features, and provide easy access to buttons and ports.

With these factors in mind, we’ve rounded up our ten favorite cheap iPhone cases, and they are all under $20. Read on below to check out some of the best ways to fortify your phone.

1. Zizo Bolt Heavy Duty Case

Though the Zizo Bolt is the most expensive case on this list, it also delivers the most value. Not only is this shock absorbing case Military Grade 810-G drop test certified, but it also comes with a slim 9H tempered glass screen protector.

On top of that, the Zizo Bolt case offers a kickstand, a belt clip holster, and a sturdy lanyard loop, allowing you to carry your phone along in a number of ways.

Price: $17.99

2. Evito Flexible Hybrid Bumper Case

The Flexible Hybrid Bumper Case from Evito is more of a protective phone skin than a phone case, but helps maintain the stylish form of your iPhone 7.

This high density neoprene mold is simple, elegant, and functional, and has precise cutouts for your speakers, charging port, and buttons.

This less bulky case won’t be the best defense against drops, but will still provide much-needed cushioning, and reduce scratches on scuffs on your shiny new phone.

Price: $6.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

3. Trianium Clarium Case

With a phone as beautiful as the iPhone 7, it can feel like a crime to have to cover up its curves and colors. This is why the Clarium Case from Trianium is so popular: it offers fully transparent protection with no branding to mar the look of your phone.

This case is made from solid polycarbonate panels with a shock-absorbing frame around the edges of the device. The Clarium has an extra tall bezel to protect your screen and your rear-facing camera, and its material resists scratches on all surfaces.

Price: $9.98

4. Moonmini Shockproof Slim Case

The Moonmini Shockproof Case packs a lot of value into a small package. Beneath its stylish metallic finish, this case offers both a tough exterior polycarbonate layer and a rubberized shock-absorbing interior layer.

And in addition to offering rigid scratch protection and cushioning from drops, this case also has a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing. Behind this kickstand is also a hidden card slot that can hold IDs, credit cards, etc.

Price: $6.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

5. Spigen Exact-Fit Hard Case

The Spigen Exact-Fit case is another great option for those looking for a thin and lightweight case. Although this form-fitted case won’t absorb shock as well as larger defender cases, this hard polycarbonate case protects your phone from scratches and improves your grip on the phone.

This case is available in five colors that perfectly match the different iPhone 7 colors, reducing its visual impact. One neat feature of this case is that it is thin enough to not need a cover for the buttons. That means you will use the actual volume rocker and screen lock button instead of clunky plastic casings on top of them.

Price: $9.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

6. Caseology Wavelength Series Burgundy

Caseology cases always offer fantastic designs at a low price, and their Wavelength Series is one of their coolest new designs for the iPhone 7. At its core, this case has tough polycarbonate bumpers to protect from drops.

The real highlight, however, is the external TPU sleeve, which sports a pleasing tactile wave pattern that is soothing to the touch. This case essentially turns the back of your phone into a static zen garden, while leaving your charging port, speakers, and buttons easily accessible.

This case has a sizable bezel to keep the front of your screen safe, and like all protective cases, has handy air pockets on each edge of your phone to best absorb shock.

Price: $13.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

7. Ringke Onyx Defensive Case

The Ringke Onyx Defensive Case is one of the most stylish cheap iPhone cases. This TPU case is sturdy yet flexible, and has extra pockets of air within its outer shield to cushion your phone from drops.

The most striking element, however, is its brushed steel finish, which nicely complements the textured grip around the sides of the phone. The textured grip gives an adequate bezel to protect your screen as well, making this an all-around solid choice.

Price: $9.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

8. Spigen Slim Armor Card Holder Case

Yet another awesome case from Spigen, the Slim Armor Card Holder Case combines great drop protection with a hidden card holder that is large enough to hold two credit cards plus a small amount of money.

Even with this capacity, this case is quite slim, only adding 2mm of thickness to the phone. With that, it also has a decent bezel to protect the front screen. The design is not the best I’ve seen, but this is a highly functional case that will have you wanting to ditch your wallet altogether.

Price: $16.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

9. Slicoo Slim Wood Protective Case

Yep, that’s real wood. The Slimcoo Slim Wood combines the natural feel of finished wood with the rugged shock absorption of TPU rubber to make for a luxurious case on the cheap. The interior of the case has some felt lining for a more gentle connection to your phone.

This helps reduce scratches, as does the bezel. The holes for the camera and speakers are spot-on, and the case is overall high quality, especially considering the low price.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

10. Maxboost Vibrance Series Slider Case

The Vibrance Series Slider Case from Maxboost is a cheap iPhone case oriented towards reducing scratches on your phone from anything at all. This slim case isn’t necessarily ready for full-height drops, but its brightly colored matte plastic shell will protect your phone on all sides.

The phone has a unique soft fabric lining on its interior, which keeps your phone in pristine condition even as it rubs against the inside of the case. The Slider Case gets its name from its simple installation process.

The case is actually two pieces that snap together with ease. This case is far less likely to lose its shape as you take it on and off, but even it warps a little, it has a lifetime warranty.

Price: $12.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

11. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle case is a hybrid defender case that combines a clear PC back plate and an air-cushioned TPU bumper to offer maximum protection with a minimum profile.

It is scratch-resistant and has raised edges to protect your phone’s screen and cameras. It provides an incredible amount of protection all while costing less than $20.

Price: $14.99

