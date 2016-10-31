Best Dutch Oven 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

You may think of a Dutch oven as a specialty product, but it can fulfill a wide range of cooking demands. This type of cookware is ideal for cooking long stews and braises. Many Dutch ovens feature a heavy cast-iron material for even heat distribution and to keep the temperature steady.

In many cases, the price differences between ovens come down to the features an oven does — or doesn’t — have. For example, a pricier Dutch oven may come with larger handles or a distinctive curve shape for enhanced flavor and easier stirring. If you’re concerned about food getting stuck to the bottom, consider a Dutch oven with an enamel coating or one that has been pre-seasoned. Brand names such as Lodge and Le Creuset are particularly popular, but you can find many other options as well.

1. Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven

This best-selling Dutch oven earns high customer satisfaction ratings and has a low return rate, which makes it a top pick by Amazon. Make larger meals with this colorful 6-quart cast iron Lodge Dutch oven, which is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The heavy cast iron material makes this pot ideal for the stovetop or for using in the oven. Additionally, the durable cast iron is renowned for its heat retention. A cream-colored interior lets you easily see what’s cooking.

The porcelain enamel coating is versatile and lets you cook, marinate, serve, and store food without needing a separate container. While this Dutch oven is considered dishwasher safe, it’s best to wash by hand. You can use this Dutch oven for baking and broiling. It’s also compatible with ceramic, electric, gas, and induction cooktops.

Price: $45.49

Pros:

Versatile porcelain enamel coating

Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

Comes in many colors and sizes

Cons:

Some complain that the plastic knob for the lid can melt

Heavy

Enamel chips relatively easily

2. Anolon Nouvelle Covered Dutch Oven

A hard-anodized construction gives this Dutch oven an extra element of durability, while copper enhances heat control. The nonstick material offers easy release to make cleanup less stressful. It’s also safe for use with metal utensils. The cast stainless steel handles feature a flat-rivet technology to help keep them securely in place during transportation.

Another highlight is the stainless steel lid, which comes with a handle that’s easy to grip and keeps heat and moisture inside. This Dutch oven is safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in the oven. It’s also compatible with all cooktops.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Hard-anodized construction

Cast stainless steel handles

Oven safe up to 500 degrees F

Cons:

Heavy

Handles can get hot

Not dishwasher-safe

3. Le Creuset Signature Enameled French (Dutch) Oven

One distinctive feature of this Le Creuset oven is its large handles. Whether you’re moving it from the stove top to the oven or transporting it to the dining table, you’ll enjoy a secure grip even when wearing oven mitts. Another highlight is the enameled cast iron construction, which ensures optimal heat retention and distribution for even cooking. It also earned a top rating as the best dutch oven by America’s Test Kitchen for its durability, user-friendly handles, and overall value for the money.

An interior enamel stands out for its durability and resistance to wear and tear over time. A composite knob on the lid provides an easy grip and is oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. This Dutch oven comes in a variety of colors.

Price: $393.98 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large handles

Enameled cast iron construction

Available in many colors

Cons:

Pricey

Requires hand-washing

Heavy

4. Calphalon Tri-Ply Dutch Oven

This Dutch oven features an aluminum core layer sandwiched between two stainless steel layers. The result is even heating and cooking. Another highlight is the clear tempered glass lid, which lets you keep watch over your meal as it cooks. The lid is domed to allow self-basting and is safe to use in the oven.

The long brushed stainless steel handles give you enough surface area for a tight grip and remain cool on the stovetop. This Dutch oven also features a reflective cooking surface that lets you monitor your food. A non-porous stainless steel surface can be used with any type of utensil. A combination of a low return rate, high customer satisfaction ratings and overall popularity makes this oven an Amazon’s Choice product.

Price: $54.98

Pros:

Stainless steel and aluminum core layers

Tempered glass dome lid

Long brushed stainless steel handles

Cons:

A few complaints that the surface can discolor

Heavy when full

Hand-washing recommended

5. All-Clad D5 Dutch Oven

A round bottom helps you stir your food without worrying about it sticking to the bottom. This All-Clad oven features five layers of stainless steel and aluminum, which ensures durability and even heating. Another highlight is the domed lid. In addition to moisture retention, the lid helps trap flavors for a delicious meal.

You can safely use the lid in the oven or on the stovetop. You can use this Dutch oven for a variety of single-pot meals. It’s handy for slow cooking, stewing, braising, and browning. This oven is safe for induction, gas, ceramic, electric, and halogen heat sources. A brushed stainless steel exterior gives it an upscale appearance.

Price: $296.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Five layers of stainless steel and aluminum

Domed lid

Round bottom for easy stirring

Cons:

Handles can get hot

Lid isn’t see-through

Pricey

6. Emile Henry Made In France Flame Round Stewpot Dutch Oven

This ceramic Dutch oven stands out for its flameproof construction, meaning that it can be used directly on a heat source, such as a stove or grill, then placed in the oven to finish cooking. Additionally, the ceramic material features a high direct heat tolerance that allows it to sit directly on a hot open flame source without cracking or breaking, even if it’s empty. If you’re looking for the best dutch oven for camping without spending a fortune, consider this oven. Aside from its smaller size, the oven is ideal for camping outdoor cooking because it’s safe for use on BBQ grills and stovetops.

You can count on the ceramic to cook your food evenly and thoroughly. A combination of natural clay material and a durable glaze allows for simmering, slow braising, and other techniques. The Dutch oven can be directly removed from the refrigerator or freezer to a hot oven. It’s also dishwasher-safe.

Price: $150.01

Pros:

High direct heat tolerance

Durable ceramic and natural clay material

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

Relatively small handles

Only available in one color

A bit heavy when full

7. Tramontina Prima Dutch Oven

A tri-ply base construction with three layers assists with fast and even heat distribution and conductivity. If you’re interested in the best Dutch oven for adding a stylish look to your living space, you’ll appreciate the flared edge, which also allows for easy pouring. You can use this Tramontina oven under the broiler as well as on a cooktop and in the oven due to its premium stainless steel material.

The magnetic stainless steel material is safe for induction cooktops. You can also use this oven on gas, ceramic, glass, and electric heat sources. Riveted cast stainless steel handles offer a firm grip and will remain securely in place. This cookware is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and is dishwasher-safe.

Price: $66.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flared edge for easy pouring

Compatible with induction and other heat sources

Riveted cast stainless steel handles

Cons:

Lid isn’t see-through

Handles can get hot

Some complain of slight discoloration at base

8. Simply Calphalon Dutch Oven

You won’t have to worry about burning your hands when you go to remove this Calphalon cookware from the oven thanks to its stay-cool silicone handles. The hard-anodized aluminum construction adds an element of durability, while the nonstick interior makes it easy to clean up after you’re done cooking. An impact bonded aluminum base ensures maximum heat conduction. This Dutch oven is safe for use in temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. An aluminum core ensures even heat distribution while the porcelain enamel exterior resists scratching and chipping. A glass lid is included to help you keep track of your meal’s progress.

Price: $33.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stay-cool silicone handles

Hard-anodized construction

Oven safe up to 400 degrees F

Cons:

Exposed metal on handles can get very hot

Hand-washing recommended

Some complain that the nonstick coating chips and peels off

9. Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven with Dual Handles

This oven comes pre-seasoned, making it a top choice if you’re looking for the best Dutch oven that’s immediately ready for use. Features such as a flat bottom to help the Lodge Dutch oven sit directly over a heat source and a domed lid that promotes moisture management make this piece of cookware a solid choice for any household.

Loop handles assist with carrying and can be securely held even when wearing oven mitts. If you don’t want to be bothered with seasoning, you’ll appreciate how this oven comes pre-seasoned. This seasoning makes the Dutch oven ready for use right out of the box. Instead of soap, a stiff nylon brush and hot water is recommended for proper cleaning. Gently coating the cookware with vegetable oil can enhance its non-stick properties.

Price: $35.97

Pros:

Domed lid traps moisture

Comes pre-seasoned

Loop handles for easy transportation

Cons:

Lid isn’t see-through

Some wish the seasoning coating was thicker

Relatively small capacity

10. Staub Coq Au Vin Cocotte

If you’re looking for the best Dutch oven to make single-pot dishes such as soups, casseroles, roasts, stews, and more, consider this Staub pot. A tight-fitting lid helps lock in moisture and ensure even juice distribution throughout the meal. The lid also sits flat. The knobs are brass or nickel plated and can be safely used in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

The smooth bottom works well on any cooking surface, even induction. A black matte enamel finish on the inside creates a non-stick surface that won’t rust or discolor with use. As an added bonus, this type of finish doesn’t require seasoning.

Price: $249.95 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flat tight-fitting lid

Smooth bottom compatible with all cooking surfaces

No seasoning required

Cons:

Heavy

Can take awhile to heat up

Pricey

