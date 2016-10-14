20 Best Kitchen Scales 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re cooking or baking, you’ll want a kitchen scale that is highly accurate. Depending on the recipe, measurements that are off by just a gram can lead to disastrous results. This list includes analog and digital scales. Analog scales rely on an inner spring to show the weight, while digital scales offer precise readouts and typically feature a smaller graduation. During your search for a kitchen scale, you’ll probably notice that digital kitchen scales are the most popular type on the market today.

There are some important features to look for in a scale. Most run on AA or AAA batteries, which are often included. Some have lithium batteries. While lithium batteries generally last a bit longer than AA or AAA batteries they can be more expensive to replace. Be aware of the auto-off feature. Although it can help save battery life, you might get frustrated if your scale keeps shutting off while you’re trying to cook.

If screen readability is a concern, the best kitchen scale is one with an angled display, along with larger numbers for increased visibility. Weight capacity is another concern. This is especially true if you frequently need to measure larger amounts at once. Most scales have a weight capacity of 10 or 11 pounds, which is enough to handle most of your cooking or baking needs.

1. Inspired Basics Digital Kitchen Scale

You can easily store this slender kitchen scale out of the way when it’s not in use. The food scale is easy to clean off due to its tempered glass material. The required AAA batteries are included so that you can simply put them in and start using the scale once it arrives. A precise tare function helps calculate both the individual and net weights of your ingredients.

Rubber bottoms give the scale more stability while you measure out your cooking ingredients. An auto-off feature saves the batteries by powering the scale off after 90 seconds of inactivity. Other highlights include touch-sensitive measurements and accurate measurements from 0.05 oz to 15 lbs.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Measures up to 15 pounds

Tempered glass material is easy to clean

Auto-off feature

Cons:

LCD display can be tough to read

Touch buttons can be too sensitive

Can’t view pounds and ounces at the same time

2. Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale

This digital scale weighs up to 11 pounds. A larger weighing platform gives you more space to comfortably fit bigger items. One handy feature is the automatic unit button, which converts ounces to grams and pounds to kilograms. The results are displayed on the scale’s LCD screen.

A precise tare button subtracts the weight of bowls and containers to determine the net weight of your ingredients. A 2-minute auto-off feature helps to save battery life. This scale runs on AAA batteries, which come included. It also has two large buttons that provide an audible click confirmation.

Price: $11.33 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Larger weighing platform

Automatic unit conversion

Precise tare button

Cons:

Display screen can be hard to see when using a larger bowl

Plastic coating can wear away over time

Some complain of inconsistent calibration

3. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Food Scale

The display on some scales can get blocked by larger bowls or plates. This one comes with a pull-out display that pulls away from the base so that the display is clearly visible at all times. Large display numbers and an optional backlight make the display particularly user-friendly. Another convenient feature is the tare function, which allows for scale zeroing before adding other ingredients to the scale. The platform can be removed and hand-washed when necessary. A thin profile lets you fit the scale into cabinets and other tight areas. Other highlights include an 11-pound capacity and a remaining available capacity indicator.

Price: $45.94 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pull-out display

Tare function

11-pound capacity

Cons:

Displays fractions rather than decimals

Auto-off can sometimes cause display to return to zero

Back light only lasts for 30 seconds at a time

4. DecoBros Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale

A high-precision strain gauge sensor gives you accurate results up to 11 pounds. This scale also comes with a zero and tare function, and automatically turns off when it’s not in use. As an added bonus, this digital scale can also display the volume of water and milk. A stainless steel platform provides an upscale appearance. Consumers also appreciate the two weight unit system. The user-friendly display features large numbers, making it easier to glance down for a reading while you’re measuring ingredients.

Price: $9.87

Pros:

Measures up to 11 pounds

Can display volume of water and milk

Auto-off

Cons:

Button to switch from grams to ounces is underneath the platform

Scale can tip forward when pushing the power/zero button

Buttons are very touch-sensitive

5. Salter Aquatronic Glass Electronic Kitchen Scale

This Salter kitchen scale has an 11-pound capacity. You can measure dry and liquid ingredients with the Aquatronic function. If you need to measure multiple ingredients at once, you can use the add and weigh function, which measures ingredients separately even if they’re in the same bowl. The scale features a slender stainless steel base with a glass platform. Its slender design means that you can simply store the scale in a cabinet or other space when it’s not in use. You can measure ingredients in a bowl or simply put them directly onto the glass platform. Other features include an accurate strain-gauge weight sensing system, low battery indicator, LCD display, and an auto zero function. This scale comes with replaceable lithium batteries.

Price: $36.10 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can measure dry and liquid ingredients

Sleek glass platform

Includes replaceable lithium batteries

Cons:

Buttons aren’t sealed

Touching scale during the weighing process can alter measurements

Some areas can be tricky to clean

6. Taylor Precision Products Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale

This is the best food scale for those with throwback style. With so many modern digital food scales to consider, it can be refreshing to come across a retro mechanical scale that produces equally accurate results. You can portion food and ingredients with this mechanical scale, which features a stainless steel finish. It’s possible to measure up to 11 pounds at once. An adjustment knob at the base of the unit can be used to calibrate the scale. There are also 1-ounce and 50-gram increments. The diameter dial is large and offers bold graphics to help you easily read each measurement. When necessary, you can simply remove and clean the stainless steel weighing bowl.

Price: $26.68

Pros:

Retro style

Large diameter

Adjustment knob at base of unit

Cons:

Scale pan is a bit shallow

A bit large

Some find it inaccurate when measuring smaller quantities

7. MIRA Digital Kitchen Scale

The surface of this kitchen scale is a tempered glass material that’s easy to clean and comes in black and blue. It’s also stronger than traditional glass. Touch sensitive buttons allow for easy operation, even when you’re in the middle of cooking a meal. The LCD display shows pounds, grams, kilograms, and ounces with large numbers. A tare zero function removes the added weight of containers, plates, and dishes to ensure an accurate measurement of just the food ingredients. This scale comes with AAA batteries and weighs up to 11 pounds. Its slender profile allows it to slide in nicely to your desired storage space.

Price: $19.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tempered glass surface

Easily visible LCD display

Tare zero function

Cons:

Touch buttons can be very sensitive

Requires three AAA batteries

Turns off quickly

8. AmazonBasics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display

This affordable digital kitchen scale has all the basic features for your cooking demands. A wide LCD screen makes measurements easily visible. It also displays results in ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. The tare button removes any added weight from containers so that you can get accurate ingredient measurements. The weighing platform is large enough to comfortably accommodate bulkier items and bigger bowls. The surface is also smooth for no-fuss cleaning with just a wet cloth. The scale automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity, although it can be turned off manually as well. Advanced sensor technology ensures quick and accurate responses.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Wide LCD screen

Measures in ounces, grams, pounds, and kilograms

Weighing platform can accommodate larger bowls

Cons:

Some find it’s most accurate with larger quantities

Can take awhile to shut off manually

Doesn’t display decimals or fractions

9. Epica TM Accupro Digital Kitchen Scale

It’s simple, but this scale has all the essentials for basic cooking measurements. For example, it has a large user-friendly LCD screen with big numbers for easier visibility. The oversize platform can hold larger items. This scale weighs up to 11 pounds and displays ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. A tare function cancels out the weight of any container you might be using to accurately measure just the food items. Grams and kilogram options let you know precise measurements whether you’re weighing smaller quantities or larger items. The display readout is in decimal points, and the scale is precise down to .05 oz.

Price: $11.95 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large LCD screen

Oversize platform

Displays grams and kilograms

Cons:

Touchy scale

Cheap-feeling plastic material

Doesn’t have a separate on/off button

10. Polder 11-Pound Stainless-Steel Kitchen Scale

You can weigh up to 11 pounds of ingredients on this mechanical scale. The stainless steel body and bowl add an elegant touch to any kitchen or counter top. This stainless steel material is also noncorrosive. Upturned braces keep the bowl in place, even if you’re trying to weigh larger or heavier objects. The numbers are printed in 1-ounce and 25-gram increments and are easily visible. To help you read measurements a bit faster, pounds are noted in black while grams are in red.

Price: $27.04 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Noncorrosive stainless steel body and bowl

Braces hold bowl in place

Easily visible numbers

Cons:

Takes up a fair amount of space

Plastic cover in front can fall off

Some wish the stainless steel material was heavier

11. Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale with Timer Clock,Temperature Sensor

High-precision strain gauge sensors provide reliable results each time you measure ingredients. This digital kitchen scale comes with a surrounding temperature sensor and an alarm timer. One of the most distinctive features is the removable stainless steel bowl. While the bowl is useful for measuring, you can also mix and even bake ingredients. The bowl features a wide design that lets you stir ingredients and even prep them for a meal. A built-in timer is also included. Tare and zero functions allow you to measure ingredients in containers, bowls, and plates as the extra weight is simply subtracted for more accurate results.

Price: $15.59 (61 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes surrounding temperature sensor

Built-in timer

Tare and zero functions

Cons:

Loud reset beep

Only displays room air temperature

Some wish the bowl was attached

12. VonShef Bowl Electronic Digital Kitchen Food Scale

If your baking and cooking typically requires frequent bowl measurements, this digital scale could be a solid investment. The stainless steel bowl is detachable and can be lifted off the scale to use separately as a mixing bowl. A locking clip holds the bowl firmly in place when it’s on the scale. For your convenience, the backlit digital display screen is located on the bowl handle. The screen shows grams, pounds, ounces, and fluid ounces. A zero and tare function lets you weigh additional ingredients without needing to remove the previous items. You can set the scale to weighing mode or cup volume mode for flour, oil, milk, and water. An overload indicator lets you know when your ingredients are over the maximum capacity. The scale, which weighs up to 11 pounds, also has a low battery indicator and auto-off.

Price: $17.69 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Detachable stainless steel mixing bowl

Backlit digital display screen

Overload indicator

Cons:

Buttons can be hard to operate for those with larger fingers

Easy to accidentally press bowl handle buttons

Required AAA batteries aren’t included

13. EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale

This multi-function scale is ideal for cooks and families looking for an affordable digital kitchen scale with a generous amount of features. A 3-minute auto-off allows for sufficient preparation time while keeping the batteries going as long as possible. The scale has a maximum weight of 11 pounds. The display shows ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. Don’t worry about measuring your ingredients in a plate, bowl, or container, as the scale’s tare feature simply deducts the excess weight. An EatSmart guide is included for portion control and calorie counting.

Price: $18.96

Pros:

3-minute auto-off

Tare feature

Includes EatSmart guide

Cons:

Button ink can wear off quickly

Larger bowls and plates can obscure the display screen

Spills can get stuck in crevices around screen and buttons

14. Warmhoming Multifunction Digital Kitchen Scale

High precision sensors provide accurate weight readings. Extra weight from containers and other objects will be subtracted through taring and calibration. Although this kitchen scale is slim enough to fit into cabinets and other spaces, it also comes with a storage hanger so that you can simply hang it up on a rack or wall when it’s not in use. A smart indication provides vital information such as low battery power and overload. It will also alert when the scale is placed on an uneven surface. The LCD screen features a bright blue black light for easier visibility in lower light conditions. Measurements are displayed in ounces, milliliters, fluid ounces, and grams.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Backlit LCD display

Comes with a storage hanger

Smart indication provides low battery alerts, overload warnings, and more

Cons:

Some wish it waited a bit longer before automatically shutting off

Touch buttons can be sensitive

Required AAA batteries aren’t included

15. Salter Stainless Steel Aquatronic 22-Pound Scale

If you’re looking for a scale that can measure more than the typical 11 pounds, you’ll appreciate this product’s 22-pound capacity. Its Aquatronic technology means that this digital kitchen scale can measure liquid and dry ingredients. You can switch between dry and wet ingredients with the touch of a button. As an added bonus, it automatically adjusts to the majority of bowls and containers. The platform is made with a durable stainless steel material and is easy to clean. If you don’t need such a high capacity, consider the Salter Ultra Thin Glass Kitchen Scale, which weighs up to 11 pounds.

Price: $52.23

Pros:

22-pound capacity

Measures dry and liquid ingredients

Automatically adjusts to most bowls and containers

Cons:

Relatively small display screen

Buttons aren’t sealed around the edges

Doesn’t display decimal pounds

16. Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale Big Stainless Steel Platform

You can use this Etekcity scale to measure water and milk as well as solids. There is an 11-pound capacity. A larger platform means that you can measure ingredients in larger bowls and containers without needing to hold them in place or keep a close watch to make sure they don’t slide off the scale. It’s also easy to wipe clean. A tare function deducts extra weight from containers so that you get an accurate measurement of the weight of your ingredients. The scale instantly measures ingredients then converts results into pounds, ounces, grams, milliliters, and fluid ounces. There’s also a large backlit LCD display screen.

Price: $16.99 (41 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Measures water, milk, and solids

Large platform

Backlit LCD display screen

Cons:

Buttons aren’t sealed around edges

Requires a bit more storage space

Some note that the buttons aren’t waterproof

17. Elec3 Multi-function Digital Kitchen Food Scale

You can measure up to 11 pounds on this sleek digital food scale. The brushed chrome stainless steel platform includes several precision sensors for more accurate results. A tare function lets you subtract the weight of containers and other items to determine the weight of your ingredients. The LCD display is bright and has a revised viewing angle so that you can get readings from other areas in the kitchen. Additionally, the display also shows overload and low battery indicators. You can also use this digital scale to measure coffee.

Price: $10.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Brushed chrome stainless steel platform

Includes overload and low battery indicators

Can also be used to measure coffee

Cons:

Larger bowls and containers can cover up the display screen

Can take awhile to turn off

Some wish the platform was larger

18. Ultimate54 Digital Kitchen Food Scale

You can measure up to 22 pounds with this digital scale. If you need a scale for accurate portion control, you’ll appreciate the high-precision strain gauge sensor system that this scale offers. A built-in tare function means you don’t need to calibrate the scale or try to remember measurements for multiple ingredients. The display indicates grams, ounces, pounds, and kilograms. It’s also backlit for enhanced visibility. The tempered glass platform can be removed if necessary. Other highlights include a 3-minute auto-off, low battery indicator, and a choice between three colors.

Price: $24.95 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High-precision strain gauge sensor system

Built-in tare function

Removable tempered glass platform

Cons:

Doesn’t always measure very small amounts

Plastic material feels flimsy

Spills can get stuck between glass and base

19. Ozeri Touch II 18 lbs Digital Kitchen Scale

One distinguishing feature of this digital kitchen scale is its antimicrobial protection, which can help prevent the growth of bacteria. The result is a surface that doesn’t have stains and odors caused by certain bacteria. Two touch sensitive buttons make it easier to operate the scale when you’re in a hurry. There are also four high-precision sensors to calculate the weight as accurately as possible. A precision tare button subtracts extra weight from containers to ensure the most accurate results. A unit button takes care of conversions between pounds and ounces, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters. You don’t need a screwdriver or other tools to access the battery compartment. The two required lithium batteries are included.

Price: $22.97 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Antibacterial surface

Four high-precision sensors

Unit button handles conversions

Cons:

Display can be tough to see from certain angles

Scale can lift up if buttons are pushed too hard

Some feel the scale’s sensitivity is too high

20. EatSmart Precision Elite Digital Kitchen Scale

This digital kitchen scale features a generous 15-pound capacity and displays ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. There’s also an extra large lighted display so that you can easily read the measurements. A tare feature means that the extra weight of containers and other objects can be subtracted for more accurate measurements. The platform is made from a durable stainless steel material and is over seven inches wide, making it easier to accommodate large plates, mixing bowls, and more. An EatSmart booklet on calorie counting and portion control is included. There’s a 3-minute auto-off to help conserve battery life. The four required AAA batteries are included.

Price: $36.95

Pros:

15-pound capacity

Large stainless steel platform

Tare function

Cons:

Display can be tough to read at certain angles

Weighing platform can’t be detached from base

Only measures in full grams

