Top 10 Best Compression Tights for Women 2018

Compression tights aren’t just for elite athletes. Whether you’re wearing them running or to the gym, you can appreciate the benefits compression tights have to offer. Compression tights are versatile and can assist in recovery as well as the demands of impact training and competition. Tights with graduated compression help promote blood flow, which can reduce muscle soreness and fatigue. Most also support the major muscles, and some even provide core support for added stability. You also don’t have to be an athlete to enjoy the benefits of compression tights. If you’re wearing them for the first time, you will probably find that this type of tight is more snug than a typical athletic tight. That’s normal, and you want tights that offer a close fit and maximum compression.

1. Reebok Performance Compression Pants

If you’re looking for a versatile compression tight that works just as well for yoga as it does for running and other workouts, consider the Reebok Performance Compression Pants. These tights come in several different colors and sizes, ensuring you’ll find the ideal match for your workouts. A fast-drying fabric wicks moisture from the skin as you work out. Despite the close-fitting compression material, the leggings are designed with reduced chafing and slipping in mind.

Price: $19.99 – $54.00

Pros:

Versatile tights that work well for yoga, running, etc.

Available in several colors and sizes

Reduced chafing and slipping

Cons:

A few mention the waistband can slide down when running

Some say the tights run big

Key pocket is a bit small

2. SKINS A400 Compression Long Tights

The SKINS A400 compression tight is designed for active women who want to reduce next-day muscle strain. These tights are specifically made for reducing lactic acid in the muscles by using dynamic gradient compression. The result is an increase in natural performance and reduction in post-workout fatigue as more oxygen is delivered to the muscles. Subtle reflective graphics stand out on their own or make a sensible addition to your other reflective running gear. Moisture management keeps the skin breathing to help regulate your body temperature. The fabric features a 50+ UV protection. Other highlights include an A-seam designed to eliminate chafing along with warp knit fabric for controlled compression.

If you don’t need the full-length version, consider the SKINS Women’s A400 Compression 3/4 Capri Tights.

Price: $65.15 – $212.53

Pros:

Designed to reduce lactic acid

50+ UV protection

Moisture management

Cons:

Low waistband

Some wish there was more leg compression

See-through rear panels

3. CW-X Women’s Stabilyx Tights

If you’re looking for overall support in the knees, hips, and core, these tights are a solid choice. Because they provide targeted support to the knees and core, these tights are best suited for running and other activities that require knee support. Patented bands help hold the ligaments and muscles together for a more stable knee joint. The anatomy is also designed specifically for women. Both the key pocket and waistband are double-reinforced with a flat drawcord. The body material features a four-way stretch and keeps moisture away from the body to help regulate body temperature. It also offers UPF 50+ UVA/UVB protection and offers a flat seam construction.

Looking for a shorter version? The CW-X Women’s 3/4 Length Stabilyx Tights are also available.

Price: $72.17 – $128.97

Pros:

Provides targeted support in knees and core

Women-specific anatomy

UVA/UVB protection

Cons:

Some consumers found the reflective material washed off early

A bit thick for warmer temperatures

Shorter women may find that the knee support doesn’t hit where it should

4. Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings

Brushed knit material makes these compression tights a safe choice for staying cozy and warm as you exercise in colder temperatures. The material is lightweight and has a four-way stretch to keep your legs moving freely. Anti-odor technology keeps odor-causing microbes at bay. Flatlock seams help to prevent bothersome rubbing and chafing during runs. The material is designed to wick moisture away from the skin, keeping you dry and comfortable during a workout. The envelope waistband ensures a comfortable and secure fit.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Brushed knit material

Anti-odor technology

Flatlock seams

Cons:

Small ankle openings

Material pills easily

Could use more lining for cold weather

5. 2XU Mid-Rise Reflect Compression Tights

Reflective elements make you more visible to cars and others on the road in low light settings. These tights feature 360 degree reflective detailing around the calves for added safety. They also offer specific compression support for glutes, quads, adductors, hamstrings and calves. Other features include flatlock seams to minimize chafing and a wide waistband that includes storage for keys, phones and other small items.

Price: $98.93 – $109.95

Pros:

360 degree reflective detailing

Targeted compression support

Comfortable, wide waistband

Cons:

Not ideal for colder temperatures

Waistband may be a bit too high for some

Pricey

6. CompressionZ Compression Pants

These affordable full-length compression pants are suitable for running, yoga, workouts at the gym, and your other favorite activities. The material features a four-way stretch for increased comfort and reduced fatigue. It’s also moisture-wicking to help keep your skin dry and minimize odor-causing bacteria. Managing excess moisture also helps to cut down on irritation, chafing, and excessive wetness. These compression tights help maintain your energy levels by minimizing excessive muscle motion. They can also reduce pain during and after a workout in addition to sore and stiff muscles.

Price: $24.98 – $28.84

Pros:

Idea for yoga, running, gym use, and more

Moisture-wicking material

Can help reduce muscle soreness and pain

Cons:

Tight leg seams

Top waist band can dig into skin

Some wish there was more compression

7. Zensah XT Running Compression Tights

These lightweight compression tights are specifically designed to suit female runners. Features include multi-way stretch for uncompromised mobility when running, along with reflective details for added safety, especially during runs later in the evening and early in the morning. The fast-drying material wicks away moisture to keep skin feeling cool and comfortable. These tights have compression from the hip to ankle for maximum recovery.

Price: $52.55 – $94.99

Pros:

Specifically designed for female runners

Includes reflective details

Features compression from hip to ankle

Cons:

Several caution the cut is quite low

Taller consumers may find them a bit too short

Some say the waist slides down during activity

8. CW-X Endurance Generator Tights

Your favorite endurance activities require compression tights that can keep up with tough demands. These CW-X tights feature maximum shock absorption and stability for gentle yet continuous support. An abdominal support panel provides extra stability to your lower abdominal muscles along with back and hips to keep your entire core protected. The combination nylon and Lycra material offers targeted support for the knees along with core joints and muscles. A flat seam construction eliminates abrasion and helps to reduce irritation and chafing. The moisture-wicking material keeps your skin dry and comfortable and features UV protection.

Price: $107.98 – $124.00

Pros:

Flat seam construction

Abdominal support panel

Designed for endurance sports

Cons:

Pricey

Can be tough to find the right size for those who are in-between

See-through material

9. SKINS DNAmic Compression Long Tights

Dynamic gradient compression increases oxygen delivery to your muscles during a workout. This often results in reduced lactic acid build-up and a quicker recovery. A distinct sizing system ensures that you’ll find the most appropriate fit for your body. High-quality warp-knit material is combined with a spandex mix to promote elasticity and controlled compression. These tights are specifically designed to wrap and support your body’s key muscle groups to help minimize vibration along with soreness and soft tissue damage that can occur after a workout. The material offers 50+ UV protection and is moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable.

Price: $39.47 – $154.20

Pros:

Dynamic gradient compression

Designed to wrap and support key muscle groups

Unique sizing system ensures a proper fit

Cons:

May need to size down for more compression

Doesn’t have a storage pocket

Some wish the waistband was higher

10. 2XU Women’s Mid-rise Compression Tights

One hallmark feature of these compression tights is their new waistband, which is comfortable and wide. You can also expect plenty of core support during your workout and during your post-workout recovery. The waistband also helps to enhance technique and stability, and works just as well for low and high impact training sessions. Graduated compression helps to increase blood flow, which in turn helps to boost recovery and keeps muscles from getting as stiff and sore after a workout. Flatlock seams minimize chafing and discomfort. High filament yarns wick moisture from the skin for a dry and comfortable workout.

Price: $48.06 – $99.95

Pros:

Wide and comfortable waistband

Ideal for low and high impact training

Graduated compression

Cons:

Waistband can be a bit low for taller consumers

Uncomfortable tag

Some note the material is see-through

