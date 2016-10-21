Top 10 Best Stove Top Kettles 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Shopping for the right tea kettle can be a daunting task. Stainless steel is a popular choice for its overall durability, aesthetic appeal, and the fact that it’s pretty easy to clean. Glass kettles are also attractive, although they can break easily and should be heated up gradually. You should generally avoid heating a glass kettle directly over an open flame unless you have a metal diffuser or your kettle has been properly treated. Cast iron kettles are highly durable and stand out for their excellent heat retention. However, they can be quite heavy and prone to rust. Copper kettles stand out for their ability to conduct heat very well and heat up water quickly. This type of kettle can also tarnish easily. Aluminum kettles are energy-efficient yet lightweight enough for traveling and camping. Aluminum material tends to hold up well against scratches and stains. Ceramic kettles tend to have thicker walls and can maintain water temperature for an extended period of time. They’re also resistant to rust and tend to not form scale deposits.

Aside from price and material, there are other features to consider. Tea kettles with larger lids are typically easier to clean out and dry. The pour spout is another factor. Some kettles have a gooseneck spout for optimal water flow control. This type of kettle is best for manual coffee brewing. Some find that kettles with wider spouts are easier to refill. Another relatively common feature is a heat-resistant handle. Those who prefer to have a reminder when the water is boiling should shop for a tea kettle with a whistle. If you’re the primary tea or coffee drinker in your household, a smaller kettle should be just fine. However, those who plan on frequently making larger batches of their favorite hot beverage may want to go with a larger kettle.

If this list doesn’t have what you’re seeking, browse a wider selection of tea kettles for more options. You can also check out the following articles for more shopping tips and suggestions — How to Buy a Tea Kettle, Best Tea Kettle Review For Each Material and Type, and How to Pick the Right Tea Kettle for You. If you’re looking for precise water temperature control and don’t mind spending a bit more for a kettle, check out the best electric tea kettles.

1. Hario V60 Buono Drip Kettle

This Hario kettle is a popular choice for its generous 1.2-liter capacity and its distinctive low-mounted spout, which ensures a more comfortable pour with ample control over the water flow. The thin spout and long travel distance equals a small and smooth stream of water. It’s particularly designed for making drip coffee. Another highlight of this kettle is its easy-grip handle. A flat knob lid lifts off quickly and provides a generous gripping surface. There’s enough room to hold three to four cups of water, making this kettle a handy choice for making medium to larger batches at a time. The kettle is compatible with induction ranges as well as electric and gas stoves. It’s recommended for use with the Hario V60 Coffee Dripper.

Price: $38.92 (42 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low-mounted spout for water flow control

Ideal for drip coffee

Easy-grip handle

Cons:

Can take awhile to heat up

Doesn’t whistle when water boils

Some complain of exterior stains over time

2. Mr. Coffee Whistling Tea Kettle

This stainless steel tea kettle is a particularly popular choice among budget-conscious consumers. You can find it in a wide range of sizes, from 1.5-quart up to a 2-quart option. Styles and colors vary depending on the size you select. A bush satin finish gives the kettle an attractive appearance. Another highlight is the bakelite handle, which offers a comfortable grip and is designed to stay cool even the kettle is hot. The simple push of a lever opens up the spout.

Price: $8.63 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bush satin finish

Comes in a wide range of sizes

Affordable

Cons:

Material feels flimsy

Some wish the whistle was louder

Prone to rust

3. Chantal Classic Teakettle

You can expect quick and even heat distribution with this ceramic tea kettle, which also includes stainless steel components. If you’re tired of the typical loud whistle to let you know when your water’s ready, you’ll appreciate this kettle’s distinctive two-tone harmonica whistle. Instead of whistling, the kettle sings when the water is boiling. The base is flat and smooth, allowing for maximum contact with the burner. An extra-large opening makes this kettle easy to clean and refill. A simple push lever mechanism opens up the pour spout. You can use this 1.8-quart kettle on ceramic, induction, and glass stovetops because of its magnetic carbon steel construction. In addition to blue, this Chantal kettle also comes in red, onyx, and stainless finishes.

Price: $99.95 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Distinctive two-tone harmonica whistle

Flat, smooth base for rapid boiling

Extra-large opening

Cons:

Metal handle gets very hot

Whistle may not work if overfilled

Some complaints that the whistle stops working over time

4. Medelco Cafe Brew Whistling Kettle

This glass kettle stands out for its affordable price tag and high-quality construction. It might not be the flashiest on the market, but this 12-cup tea kettle features a generous capacity with ample room for making larger batches of your hot beverage at once along with a durable shock-resistant borosilicate glass material. A removable lid lets you clean the interior and fill the kettle with water. You can use this kettle safely on glass or electric stovetops. Those with electric range coils will find the included metal heat diffuser particularly useful. Other highlights include a heat-resistant handle and drip-free spout.

Price: $9.66 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Shock-resistant borosilicate glass construction

Comes with a metal diffuser

Heat-resistant handle

Cons:

Lid needs to be removed before pouring

Handle and lid can get warm

Some wish the whistle was more audible

5. Le Creuset Zen Teakettle

Some kettles let you know when the water is boiling by emitting a harsh shriek. The Zen features a single-tone whistle once the water is boiling. It also has a spout that flips open when it’s time to pour out the water. A wide base ensures fast and even heat distribution to help get the water boiling as quickly as possible. You can find this kettle in a variety of colors.

Price: $59.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Spout flips open

Single-tone whistle when water is boiling

Wide base

Cons:

Some say the handle gets loose over time

Thin enamel

Handle can get very hot

6. Revere Whistling Tea Kettle

You can find this tea kettle in a wide range of sizes. The largest available size features a six-cup capacity. Cool-touch handles keep you from burning your hands when you go to pick up the kettle once the water starts boiling. A copper bottom promotes faster heating. This tea kettle has a stainless steel construction with a mirror finish, making it a stylish addition to your kitchen counter. The stainless steel exterior is also low-maintenance. When boiling water, it’s ideal to use the kettle over low or medium heat. This kettle also comes with an easy-grip spout that whistles to signal when the water is boiling.

Price: $22.33

Pros:

Available in several sizes

Low maintenance stainless steel exterior

Easy-grip spout

Cons:

Interior can be tough to clean

Some caution the handle can melt over high heat

Doesn’t have a lid

7. Copco Camden Tea Kettle

The Copco Camden Tea Kettle, available in black and red, is an affordable kettle with a 1.5-quart capacity. A whistle lets you know when the water is boiling. Users appreciate the ergonomic loop handle, which lets you get a secure grip and simplifies the pouring process. You can safely use the kettle on gas, electric, induction and glass stovetops.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Affordable

Ergonomic loop handle

1.5-quart capacity

Cons:

Handle is fixed in place

Spout is a bit short

A few mention high heat can damage the bottom

8. Circulon Circles Teakettle

Brighten up your kitchen with this modern tea kettle, which is also available in green. A 2-quart capacity is enough for up to eight cups of water. This solid kettle features a convenient one-touch spout lever. The result is simpler and more efficient handling when you go to make your cup of coffee or tea. The bright enamel exterior cleans up easily and is stain-resistant. The stainless steel lid comes with a raised knob for added convenience. It also fits snugly, ensuring that no steam will escape as the water boils. A whistle lets you know when the water is boiling.

Price: $29.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2-quart capacity

Stain-resistant enamel exterior

One-touch spout lever

Cons:

Relatively small fill opening

Can drip a bit when pouring

Handle can’t be moved aside for cleaning

9. KitchenAid Stove Top Kettle

A full stainless steel handle and trim band gives this KitchenAid kettle an upscale appearance. It also has a modern contoured profile. The handle has a comfortable grip for easier pouring. Aside from boiling water for coffee and tea, this kettle is ideal for preparing soup, hot cereal, and more. Another highlight is the polished stainless steel thumb-press spout that lets you pour in a single motion. The spout comes with a silicone grip for added convenience. This kettle also features a removable lid for simpler filling and cleaning. A clear audible whistle lets you know when the water is ready. The vibrant porcelain exterior is available in a wide range of color options.

Price: $67.90

Pros:

Full stainless steel handle and trim band

Thumb-press spout with silicone grip

Vibrant porcelain exterior available in many colors

Cons:

Metal handle gets very hot

Can drip when pouring water

Some wish the whistle was louder

10. OXO Good Grips Classic Tea Kettle

The handle on this tea kettle rotates out of the way for easier cleaning and pouring when necessary. The kettle also stands out for its strategically placed silicone touch points along the spout and handle to keep you from burning your hands when the kettle heats up. A loud whistle lets you know when the water is boiling. Another convenient feature is the large lid opening, which lets you fill and clean the kettle with ease. If you’re concerned about rust and overall material durability, you’ll appreciate knowing that this kettle is constructed with a high-grade stainless steel material. The handle is made with a soft non-slip material for added comfort and safety.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

Silicone touch points

Large lid opening

High-grade stainless steel construction

Cons:

Text here

Some complain of a leaky pour spout

Not induction compatible

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.