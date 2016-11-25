Amazon Black Friday 2016 Deals: Gifts for Women

Black Friday is a great time to get a jumpstart on your holiday shopping. And if you’re like us, you probably have lots of women to shop for. Between grandparents, siblings, parents, friends, romantic partners, and coworkers, your Christmas shopping list is probably pretty long. Taking advantage of Black Friday deals is a smart way to stretch your Christmas budget farther. We’ve rounded up an assortment of our favorite Black Friday deals for women from Amazon. Read on to find great, cheap gifts for all the women in your life. Our guide will be updated throughout the day to bring you the best deals, so check back later to see the latest additions to our list. You can also visit our companion post on the best Black Friday deals for men.

1. Free Diamond Studs With Purchase of Select Jewelry ($60 Value)

Want to score a free pair of diamond studs this Black Friday? You can get a pair of diamond earrings totally free with the purchase of select Amazon jewelry items. While you do need to spend $200 on select jewelry to unlock the free earrings, this is a nice perk if you were planning on buying a lot of jewelry gifts anyway. You will get your choice of white gold or yellow gold diamond studs, worth about $60 (make sure to add them to your cart in order to activate the deal at checkout). The earrings are 10k gold, with diamonds weighing 1/10 cttw, and rated between J-K for color and I3 for clarity.

Some of the qualifying items in this jewelry promotion include this black and white diamond ring that’s 64 percent off and this diamond heart pendant. You can browse all the jewelry included in this promo here.

Not up to spending $200 on jewelry this year? Amazon is also running a promotion where you get free citrine birthstone studs with the purchase of one other citrine jewelry design. You can get the details here. Citrine is the November birthstone, making this a nice Christmas or birthday gift for anyone born this month.

2. 30 Percent Off Luxury Beauty Products

Want to get her some nice moisturizer or hair care products? Take advantage of Amazon’s deal on 30 percent (or more) off select luxury beauty products, including the high end blowpro Titanium Professional Flat Iron, pictured above. At almost 50 percent off, this quality flat iron costs just $51.35.

This deal runs from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, but supplies are limited, so it is possible the best items will sell out before Cyber Monday. Products included in this promotion include a professional grade blowdryer, fancy firming skin cream, and fragrances. You can also browse all of the included items in this 30 percent off promo here. Note that the discount applies only to products shipped and sold by Amazon.com.

Another promotion beauty lovers should have on their radar is $25 back after you spend $50 on luxury beauty purchases through Amazon. To take advantage of this promotion, make sure to enter the promo code “BEAUTYGIFT25” at checkout. You can get more details on this promo here. No word yet on whether you can stack these two promotions together. If you’ve had success doing so, give us a shout out in the comments.

3. Up to 40 Percent Off Stuhrling Original Watches

The watch featured above is a part of this promotion. It’s the Stuhrling Original Women’s 856.01 Delphi Analog Display Automatic Self Wind Champagne Watch, on sale for $105.99 (a savings of over $70).

Not a fan of the particular watch we highlighted above? You can browse Amazon’s full inventory of Stuhrling Original watches for men and women here. If you want to see even more discounted timepieces, browse our guide to the best Black Friday watch deals on Amazon. You may also be interested in our guide to the best Black Friday smartwatch deals.

Not interested in watches at all? You might be more interested in one of Amazon’s jewelry promotions. One deal that caught our eye was 68 percent off this sterling silver lotus locket. It usually retails for $79, so that’s a nice savings.

4. Up to 60 Percent Off Festive Holiday Sweaters

Want to pick up some charming, funny, or festive holiday sweaters for the whole family? Today only, Amazon is offering up to 60 percent off select holiday sweaters. This deal covers designs for women, men, kids, and baby. Not a fan of holiday sweaters? Want to find a cooler, edgier Christmas gift? Browse our handpicked guide to weird Christmas gifts, and get them something really memorable this holiday season.

5. 90 Percent Off Subscription to ‘Better Homes and Gardens’

Need a gift for the woman who loves cooking, homemaking, and reading? A subscription to this magazine is a smart gift idea, and it won’t put a big dent in your holiday shopping budget. The first print issue can take six weeks to reach your recipient’s doorstep, so consider picking up a nice card and writing a little note explaining your gift and when they can expect the first issue. That way, they still have a little something to open on Christmas morning.

Not a fan of this magazine? Amazon has lots of other magazine subscriptions on sale for $5 right now. You can browse all of these magazine deals here.

Price: $5 for 12 issues (90 percent off MSRP)

6. 77 Percent Off Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa System

This ultimate skin spa system will help her deep clean her skin. This is a great gift for women who have problem skin, or for teens who are self-conscious about their skin. This item is 77 percent off the MSRP of $125, and 32 percent off the already-reduced price Amazon usually sells it for. Batteries are not included, so make sure to pick up some AA batteries to complete your gift. If you’re looking for similar products, you may also want to browse our guide to the best facial cleansing brushes.

Price: $31.44 (77 percent off MSRP)

7. $60 Gift Card With GoPro Purchase

Shopping for an active woman? Get her a GoPro HERO5 Black, and you get a $60 gift card to use on Amazon. The gift card ships in a greeting card, making it easy to give it as a gift. Alternatively, you can keep the gift card for yourself. The GoPro HERO5 Black action camera captures 4K video and 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes. It’s waterproof to 33 feet, and it is easy to edit footage right on the GoPro.

Price: $399 (Effectively $339 after gift card “savings”)

8. $30 Off Huawei Fit Smart Fitness Watch

Between Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas chocolates, we’re all going to want to cut a little weight in 2017. Help kick start someone’s New Year’s resolution with this Black Friday deal. Huawei’s smart fitness watch is packed with cool features, giving you excellent value for money. In addition to basic features like activity tracking and notifications, this watch also helps you train smarter with features like heart rate monitoring, multi-sport modes, and FirstBeat real-time personal run coaching. It also has 5ATM water-resistance for added durability.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

9. Over 60 Percent Off Rampage Womens Italie Riding Boot

Need a gift for a wanna-be equestrian, or a woman who just loves a good pair of boots? These riding boots from Rampage are over 50 percent off, making them a great bargain. Want to see more deals for women? Browse all of Amazon’s Black Friday deals on women’s apparel here.

Price: $24.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

10. Almost $75 Off JeNu Ultrasonic Infuser

Have you caught her drooling over the high-end beauty appliances at Sephora? Make her wish come true with this Black Friday deal on the JeNu Ultrasonic Infuser. At 30 percent off, you’re saving just under $75 on this high-tech beauty appliance. The JeNu Ultrasonic Infuser is designed to help revitalize skin and give skincare regimens a boost by literally pushing her moisturizer deeper into her pores. This ultrasonic approach means she’s getting more value from her existing skincare products, because their key ingredients are getting pushed (gently!) deeper into her skin. One caveat: you do need to use the Ultrasonic Infuser with JeNu’s special MicroSphere Conducting Gel, which is not on sale today. That being said, you could buy two tubes of the gel with the money you’re saving on the appliance itself.

Price: $174.30 (30 percent off MSRP)

