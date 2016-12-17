Top 50 Best Birthday Gifts for Your Brother 2018

Your brother’s birthday is just around the corner, and you find yourself struggling to find the perfect gift for him. Maybe your options are limited by your budget, or you’re just not sure how to go about finding the right gift. Even if his birthday is just days away, there’s still time to find the best birthday gifts for your brother.

If you’re not sure where to begin, it may help to narrow down options based on your budget and his interests. For example, maybe he’s into sports and could use some new workout gear, or he craves the latest technology. Perhaps you’re not sure what to get for him because he already seems to have everything he needs. In this case, consider a personalized gift for your brother.

1. BLACK+DECKER Drill & Project Kit

A 20-volt lithium-ion drill is included in this kit, which is ideal for just about any home project. There are 66 hand tools and accessories to choose from. The kit also comes with a carrying bag for added convenience. The lithium-ion battery can last up to 18 months on a single charge. Another highlight is the 11 position clutch. Combine this project kit with The Complete Do-it-Yourself Manual for a gift that any home project enthusiast will appreciate.

Price: $67.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Xbox One X 1TB Console

If he’s into gaming, the Xbox One X 1TB Console is well worth the splurge. This console offers 40 percent more power compared to any other console currently on the market, according to Microsoft. Features such as six teraflops of graphical processing power and a 326GB memory bandwidth make this console a top choice for even the most demanding games.

Price: $449.00 (10 percent off MSRP)

3. Letsfit Fitness Tracker

Whether your brother is a fitness fanatic or he’d like to become more active, consider giving him the Letsfit Fitness Tracker, which tracks activities, monitors heart rate, counts calories and more. With a price tag of just under $30, this tracker is also a score if you’re looking for a budget-friendly gift. The tracker is compatible with iOS and Android operating system. It’s also available in a wide range of colors. Highlights include multiple exercise modes for specific activities, continuous real-time heart rate monitoring and waterproof construction. A built-in USB plug makes recharging simple.

Price: $29.99

4. Hamilton Beach Indoor Flavor/Searing Grill

Whether grilling season is over or he simply prefers the convenience of an indoor grill, he can fire up the Hamilton Beach Indoor Flavor/Searing Grill to get similar results to grilling outdoors. This indoor grill features adjustable temperature control along with a high heat searing capability. It also has a removable nonstick plate along with power and preheat indicator lights.

Price: $63.99

5. Raymarine Dragonfly 7 Pro

Highlights of this device include a built-in GPS and WiFi so that anglers can stream crucial data directly to a smartphone or tablet using the accompanying Raymarine app. All-weather LCD display technology stands up to even the toughest conditions without fogging up or appearing dim. Clear sonar images are taken along the way for dependable high-speed bottom tracking even in water as deep as 600 feet.

Price: $483.97

6. Amazon Essentials Men’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt

If you’re wondering what to get your brother, it doesn’t get much better than an affordable plaid flannel shirt. This Amazon Essentials shirt costs less than $20 and features a stylish design and comfortable midweight flannel material. It’s also made with 100 percent cotton and is machine washable. The shirt is available in several colors and sizes.

Price: $18.00

7. GreenWorks 25302 G-MAX 40V Twin Force Lawn Mower

A 20-inch cutting deck provides an ideal balance between cutting capacity and maneuverability. The result is a lawn mower that confidently tackles mid-sized areas. Smart Cut technology bases the run time or power on the thickness of the grass. Another feature is that battery power is automatically switched from the first battery to the second when necessary. Dual blades ensure optimal cut quality.

Price: $329.73 (17 percent off MSRP)

8. TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV

The TCL 55P607 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV has a lot to offer at an affordable price. Not only does it have 4K Ultra HD picture clarity, but contrast, colors and details look even better thanks to Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology. A 120Hz refresh rate promises blur-free images, even during the most intense action scenes.

Price: $699.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

9. Gravity FSX 1.0 Dual Full Suspension Mountain Bike

This entry-level mountain bike has a lot to offer at an affordable price. For starters, it’s equipped with a lightweight aluminum frame with hydroformed tubing for more stability and control. Sizes range from 15 inches, which fits riders up to 5’6″ up to 21 inches, which accommodates riders 6’1″ and bigger. This mountain bike has an adjustable front shock along with a 24-speed Shimano drivetrain.

Price: $359.95

10. Leatherman Squirt PS4 Multi-Tool

Nine tools are combined into one convenient multi-tool for his projects around the house. Spring-action regular pliers, scissors, and wire cutters are included, as is a medium screwdriver and bottle opener. Other tools include a flat/Philips screwdriver and a wood/metal file. Its hard-anodized aluminum material makes this multi-tool a durable addition to any work space.

Price: $32.95

11. Ted Baker Men’s Xiloto Sneaker

The Ted Baker Men’s Xiloto Sneaker features a contrasting geo panel on the back along with stylish touches such as two-tone laces and a brushed metal lace covering. The shoes, available in two colors, are made with a soft suede material. However he chooses to wear them, the shoes will add an updated and stylish look to his wardrobe.

Price: $150.00

12. Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

A silicone ice form freezes the ice wedge into the included whiskey glass. The result is a glass of whiskey that’s precisely chilled without tasting watered down. It’s also easy to use. All he needs to do is insert the silicone ice form, pour water in to the fill line, and store the glass in the freezer until the water has frozen. The ice is designed to melt slower than traditional small ice cubes to preserve the drink’s flavor.

Price: $17.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

13. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells

This adjustable dumbbell set offers a convenient workout in a compact size. Each dumbbell is adjustable from 5 to 52.5 pounds with the turn of a dial. The set is also adjustable in increments of 2.5 pounds up to 25 pounds so that users can slowly increase the resistance levels without adding bulk. He can enjoy over 30 distinctive exercises with this dumbbell set, including abdominal, leg, back, and chest exercises.

Price: $259.00

14. Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband

Muse is a headband that measures brain signals similar to the way a heart rate monitor tracks a heartbeat. The headband is outfitted with seven sensors to help detect and accurately measure the brain’s activity. Once the measurements are taken, Muse uses Bluetooth technology to send the information to a mobile device. Feedback is generated in the sounds of wind. When the brain is calm, he’ll hear calm winds. However, the winds pick up more when the mind is active. A snapshot of the brain is taken before each session so that Muse can use it as a reference.

Price: $189.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

15. PicoBrew PICO Model C Beer Brewing Appliance

If he’s interested in creating his own brews at home, this beer brewing appliance is a must. The newly introduced Pico Model C is the smallest and most affordable Pico available to date. This machine can brew up to five craft liters in just two hours. The brew will be carbonated and fermented and can be enjoyed after 10 to 14 days. The Pico C is ideal for craft beer enthusiasts and brews with just the push of a button.

Price: $449.99

16. John Varvatos Artisan Acqua Gift Set

Looking for a luxury gift for him? Consider the John Varvatos Artisan Acqua Gift Set, which includes a 4.2 ounce eau de toilette spray and a smaller eau de toilette travel spray. The fragrance is a combination of citrus, spices, and herbs along with a distinctive woody aroma.

Price: $90.00

17. Panasonic Arc5 Electric Razor

The Panasonic Arc 5 is a five-blade shaving system that offers 14,000 cuts per minute for a fast yet efficient shave. A built-in sensor keeps track of the differences in beard density and automatically adjusts its cutting power for optimal results. A pivoting head ensures the razor glides smoothly along the various contours of the face, including the jaw, face, neck, and chin. An automatic cleaning and charging station is included to clean then dry the razor.

Price: $199.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

18. SwissGear Travel Gear ScanSmart Backpack

Whether he’s a frequent flier or simply needs a durable and versatile backpack, he’ll appreciate features such as a laptop-specific compartment with room to fit laptops up to 17 inches along with multiple pockets for convenient storage and organization. Lay-flat technology promotes stress-free air travel.

Ergonomically padded and contoured shoulder straps make this backpack a comfortable choice throughout the day. Other highlights include water bottle pockets, a padded media pocket with a headphone cord port, molded top handle, and a padded ventilated back panel.

Price: $59.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

19. DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone

The DJI Spark is a portable mini drone that features the same technology as other drones in the DJI lineup, yet comes in an even smaller package. The drone has facial recognition technology that allows it to power on and take off just seconds after recognizing its owner’s face. Mechanical gimbal stabilization greatly reduces shaking for more stable shots.

Price: $349.00 (30 percent off MSRP)

20. NIVEA Men Sensitive Post Shave Balm

A soothing and effective post shave balm will keep his skin feeling and looking its best. The formula doesn’t have alcohol and features a light fragrance. It’s designed to protect the skin against potential shaving irritations and improve the skin over time. Ingredients such as vitamin E, witch hazel extract, and chamomile leave the skin feeling comfortable and healthy.

Price: $15.65

21. SanDisk 64GB Class 4 SDXC Flash Memory Card

The SanDisk 64GB Class 4 SDXC Flash Memory Card has plenty of room for storing photos, videos, data, music and more. It’s also a top choice for its rugged construction, as it’s waterproof, shockproof, x-ray proof, temperature proof and vibration proof. A blank white label on the front makes it easy to keep track of what’s on the card. This SanDisk card is backed by a five-year limited warranty.

Price: $18.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

22. Marmot PreCip Men’s Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket

If he’s into the outdoors, he’ll need the right gear to conquer all sorts of weather. This lightweight rain jacket keeps skin dry while remaining comfortable and breathable. It can be used for hiking, cycling, climbing and other outdoor activities and features a 100 percent ripstop polyester material with a water-repellent finish. The hood can be removed and rolled neatly into the collar when not in use.

Price: $93.47 – $100.00

23. AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver

This affordable computer mouse has a nano receiver and will work with desktops, laptops, and netbook PCs. It’s also compatible with Windows and Apple computers. Wireless 2.4GHz technology ensures a reliable connection throughout the day. The nano receiver can be stored in a PC USB port or inside the wireless mouse when it isn’t needed.

Price: $7.87 (32 percent off MSRP)

24. Winmau Blade 5 Bristle Dartboard

Innovative steel wiring ensures longevity and maximizes scoring. There’s also a thinner dynamic sector wire to cut down on bounce outs. The board features triangle wiring to help deflect darts into the target area. It’s also constructed without staples, which means less wiring around the surface of the board. A dense and highly visible sisal material self-repairs after each dart is removed.

Price: $85.30

25. Gordini Men’s Promo Gauntlet Gore-Tex Gloves

These serious men’s gloves are designed to keep his hands warm and toasty even in bad weather conditions. A waterproof polytex fabric protects against the winter elements, as does the Gore-Tex material. Each glove comes with an insert that’s waterproof and windproof yet also breathable. The lightweight gloves retain heat without the added bulk. An adjustable drawstring bottom and cuff strap keeps the gloves snugly in place.

Price: $32.50 – $55.00

26. Sennheiser HD 598 Cs Closed Back Headphone

The Sennheiser headphone features a closed-back design to deliver natural and balanced sound while blocking out surrounding noise, making it a solid choice for any audiophile. A high-quality leatherette headband is comfortable enough for extended use.

There are also comfortable cushioned ear pads for longer listening sessions. Other highlights include a one button remote with a microphone for answering calls and compatibility with a variety of devices such as computers, phones, tablets, and stereo components.

Price: $129.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

27. LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor

The LG 27UD58-B 27-Inch 4K UHD IPS Monitor offers the lifelike clarity and fine details of a 4K UHD display and has a 3840 x 2160 resolution, which is four times that of the average full HD display. FreeSync technology ensures fluid movement during fast-moving hi-res games. Instead of hard buttons on the monitor, he can use the on-screen control window to control the volume, brightness, picture mode presents and more.

Price: $398.36 (11 percent off MSRP)

28. ASUS VivoBook Pro

This 17-inch ASUS VivoBook Pro is slender and lightweight, yet also offers high performance with components such as a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7500U 2.7GHz processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB m.2 SSD + 1 TB HDD combo. Other highlights include a backlit keyboard and a full HD display. Connections include a USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and HDMI.

Price: $899.99

29. Cuisinart GR-300WS Griddler Elite Grill

Don’t be fooled by its compact size, as this electric griddle has a lot to offer. For starters, it can be used as a panini press as well as a full grill, full griddle, contact grill, half grill, or half griddle. Its brushed stainless steel housing makes this Cuisinart appliance a classy addition any kitchen. Highlights include removable and reversible nonstick cooking plates that allow excess grease to drain along with adjustable temperature controls with indicator lights. A fully adjustable top accommodates a variety of food types.

Price: $159.96 (15 percent off MSRP)

30. Dressing the Man: Mastering the Art of Permanent Fashion

Author Alan Flusser provides personal insight into the world of men’s style and clothing in this fashion guide. Flusser argues that dressing well is not a challenge but it does require the proper personal instruction. Highlights include step-by-step classification of major clothing items along with tips regarding how to choose the appropriate proportions and colors and to successfully base clothing choices on complexion and physique.

Price: $28.81

31. Alexander Del Rossa Men’s Fleece Robe

He’ll stay cozy and warm even on the coldest winter days with this plush microfleece robe. The robe is soft and warm yet relatively lightweight. It’s also available in a wide range of sizes and colors. The hood is large enough to absorb water while keeping the head, neck and ears warm. He can stash essentials in the two large front pockets or use them to keep his hands warm.

Price: $39.99 – $59.98

32. Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle

This vacuum bottle keeps beverages hot up to 24 hours and cold up to 24 hours. It can also keep iced drinks up to 120 hours. The 18/8 stainless steel material is durable and won’t rust. It’s also BPA-free. He’ll appreciate the leak-proof insulated lid, which doubles as a cup that can hold up to eight ounces. This water bottle is available in two colors as well as sizes ranging from 25 to 32 ounces.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

33. Alpine Swiss Winter Scarf

This stylish winter scarf is versatile and can be worn in a variety of ways. It features a 100 percent acrylic material and comes in a variety of colors and patterns. Fine fringe detail edges help dress up casual outfits, making the scarf a top choice for daily use. The material feels soft against the skin and is warm enough for winter use.

Price: $9.99

34. CamelBak Hydrobak Hydration Pack

Whether he’s using it for cycling, hiking, running, or a different activity, he’ll appreciate the overall portability and convenience of this hydration pack. A lightweight construction makes the pack easy to carry on the shoulders throughout the day. The bag also holds a 1.5-liter reservoir with a narrow profile that won’t restrict range of motion. Other features include a small pocket in the front to safely store essentials along with a reflective strip for added safety in low light conditions.

Price: $66.42

35. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

A water flosser may not be the most glamorous gift, but it’s definitely a practical one. This powerful flosser offers 10 pressure settings and has a 90 second water capacity. He can choose from floss and massage modes to get the best fit for his teeth and gums.

Enhanced pressure performance combined with pulsations helps get rid of built-up plaque and reaches between teeth and under the gum line. A convenient on/off feature on the handle lets him control the water flow. He can choose between a variety of tips such as classic jet, plaque seeker, and orthodontic.

Price: $59.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

36. Echo Dot (2nd Generation)

The latest Echo Dot comes with a built-in speaker and has several far-field microphones for full control even in noisy environments. It’s also easy to connect with headphones and speakers via a 3.5mm stereo cable and Bluetooth. Once connected, Echo can play music from Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, and other sources. Smart fans, lights, thermostats, switches, and more smart home devices can also be controlled through Echo. The device is constantly learning and adding new skills such as summoning an Uber ride and ordering Domino’s pizza.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

37. Chemical Guys Leather Cleaner and Conditioner

This leather and conditioner set features a pH balanced formula that efficiently cleans leather without harming it. The leather conditioner should be used first to gently clean impurities from the surface. Once the leather is clean, the leather conditioner should be applied to protect the leather surface. Both the cleaner and conditioner are designed to preserve the appearance and durability of the leather without leaving residue behind.

Price: $19.99

38. Calphalon Classic Self-Sharpening Cutlery Knife Block Set

This Calphalon knife block set includes essentials such as a serrated utility knife, parer, steak knives, a chef’s knife, kitchen shears, and more. Each handle is triple-riveted for a safe and secure grip. In addition, every knife is labeled for easy identification. Built-in ceramic sharpeners ensure the knife edges are straight with each use. The knives feature a full tang design for superior balance and strength.

Price: $106.99

39. Samsonite Colombian Leather Flap-Over Laptop Messenger Bag

This leather laptop bag stands 12 inches high and 16.5 inches wide. A fold-over flap with adjustable buckle straps keeps contents secure. Highlights include a removable adjustable shoulder strap with padding for added comfort along with a carry handle on top for added convenience. An embossed logo in the front gives the briefcase a stylish look.

Price: $89.99

40. Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer Inflatable 9’10” SUP Package

Whether he’s ready to learn the sport of stand up paddle boarding or he’s mastered the basics and is eager for a board of his own, he’ll appreciate this complete package. The set includes a durable stand up board with a weight limit up to 350 pounds on the water along with a pump and adjustable fiberglass paddle. The board is made with a military-grade PVC material that won’t get easily dinged and scratched throughout the learning process. The board is easy to transport and is ready to ride at 10 PSI.

Price: $579.00

41. Oculus Rift – Virtual Reality Headset & $100 Amazon Gift Card

Treat him to an advanced virtual reality headset and an Amazon gift card while saving money in the process by bundling the two together. The Oculus Rift is renowned for its advanced display technology and ease of use. He can download games of virtually any genre, from puzzle games to action games, sci-fi, and more. The virtual reality headset requires an internet connection and Windows PC. A constellation tracking system makes it seem as though users are in the heart of the action when wearing the headset.

Price: $561.25

42. Parker Stainless Steel Fountain Pen

This Parker Sonnet Collection fountain pen features a gold-plated stainless steel nib that’s been polished by hand along with a chiseled stainless steel cap. Highlights include a continuous ink flow from the reservoir to the nib along with 11 distinct body finishes and two available accents. The nib is designed to adapt to various pressure angles for an uninterrupted ink flow. This pen is easy to refill.

Price: $59.95

43. Coleman Sundome 2 Person Tent

The Coleman Sundome 2 Person Tent is an affordable and practical choice for his overnight camping adventures. This tent comes with a polyester denier flysheet for added protection against the elements. It also has large windows along with a ground vent for complete ventilation. The tent sets up to in just 10 minutes and includes welded floors and inverted seams to keep its occupants dry.

Price: $43.93 (31 percent off MSRP)

44. Marshall High Capacity Bar Fridge

He can store his favorite beverages in this compact fridge, which stands out for its authentic Marshall look and convenience. Highlights include authentic Marshall Amp parts such as a fret cloth, logos, and brass-finished faceplate, along with a user-friendly control panel. Despite its compact size, this fridge offers a freezer space as well. Genuine Marshall logos complete the iconic look.

Price: $429.99

45. Arccos 360 Tracking System

Highlights of this golf performance tracking system include live shot tracking and hands-free shot mapping. Each shot the golfer makes is recorded then stored so that he can go back and analyze the shot for strengths and weaknesses. There’s also a rangefinder with distances in meters or yards to any point. Tour analytics provide the five key components in each player’s handicap, including sand game, driving, chipping, approaching, and putting.

Price: $248.83

46. Pyle PLCM7500 Car Vehicle Backup Camera & Monitor Parking Assistance System

Features such as a 7-inch high resolution LCD monitor and night vision make this backup camera a must for any driver. A distance scale line accurately guides vehicles into a designated parking spot. There’s also true color reproduction for a realistic picture. Other highlights include a waterproof construction, low light capability, and fog resistance. A license plate mount is included.

Price: $54.95

47. Fruit of the Loom Men’s 6-Pack Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt

This t-shirt pack is a basic yet essential gift for any guy. These t-shirts are made with a soft and durable 100 percent cotton material. They’re also machine washable for added convenience. These shirts are tag-free and have covered seams at the shoulders and neck to keep him comfortable throughout the day.

Price: $13.54 – $99.90

48. Mad Chef BBQ Sauce DIY Kit

Whether he fires up the grill on a weekly basis or just for a special occasion, it’s hard to go wrong with a DIY barbecue sauce kit. Instructions and five recipes are included so that he can make Texas, KC, and Alabama-style sauces. He can also choose to create his very own distinctive sauce recipe. The kit includes an 18 spice sauce base, two sauce bottles, and an apron.

Price: $19.99

49. Behmor Brazen Plus Coffee Maker

The Behmor Brazen Plus Coffee Maker brews up to eight cups of coffee. It also features temperature control accuracy within a single degree along with pulse brewing water delivery, which is similar to manual pour-over coffee as well as many professional machines. The shower head disperses water for even and thorough grounds saturation.

Price: $129.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

50. Goodthreads Men’s Fleece Jogger Pant

This cozy jogger pant features a blend of cotton and polyester for softness and durability. It’s also machine washable for added convenience. An elastic drawstring makes it easy to adjust the waist as needed. These pants have a slightly fitted cut and are ideal for lounging around. There are two side pockets and a single pocket in back for storage.

Price: $25.00

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.