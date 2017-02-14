Top 10 Best Bike Rollers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

When inclement weather or an injury forces you to ride indoors, especially for an entire season, you’ll want to invest in a bike trainer to help maintain fitness and get ready for outdoor rides. Resistance bike trainers tend to be more popular among riders of all levels due to their safety and ease of use, but some riders prefer using bike rollers for a more challenging indoor riding experience. While you don’t need to be an experienced cyclist to master rollers, it’s important to know more about this type of trainer before making an investment. Many cyclists find that rollers have a much steeper learning curve and can take time to master.

With the exception of a few hybrid rollers on the market, traditional rollers don’t hold your bike in place. Instead, you’re forced to balance on your own and remain upright while riding your bike. The result is a demanding yet rewarding workout that forces you to focus on your form and placement. Those who are new to rollers may find it helpful to invest in a front fork stand to hold the bike in place. A few rollers come with an integrated step stool to make mounting and dismounting simpler. Another option is parabolic rollers, which have parabolic-shaped drums to keep the bike centered during a workout.

1. Kinetic Z Rollers

Kinetic Z Rollers are built with the serious cyclist in mind, with an emphasis on portability and lightweight material. A tri-fold design delivers a compact transportation and storage solution. Another feature is the durable aluminum drum, which is designed with less wear and tear and a longer life in mind. These rollers are ideal for improving balance and technique and come with a lifetime guarantee. Both the right and left sides are grooved for easier mounting and dismounting.

Price: $318.18

Pros:

Tri-fold design for portability and storage

Durable aluminum drum

Comes with a lifetime guarantee

Cons:

Initial learning curve

Pricey

Not ideal for beginners

2. Nashbar Reduced Radius Rollers

Once you get the hang of these training bike rollers, you’ll enjoy a rewarding workout each time. As the key to successfully riding on rollers is to pedal evenly while riding and balancing in a straight line, these rollers keep the mind and body engaged during the workout. The aluminum drums help to build strength for those who are just beginning yet offer plenty of resistance for more advanced riders. Another benefit is the sealed cartridge bearings, which ensure a smooth operation without too much background noise. This frame has nine different settings and is compatible with nearly any type of wheelbase.

Price: $149.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Keeps mind and body engaged during workouts

Ideal for riders of all levels

Works with almost any type of wheelbase

Cons:

Not very easy to store or transport

Some wish there was more resistance

A bit short for those with larger/longer bikes

3. CyclingDeal Indoor Bike Rollers

The CyclingDeal Indoor Bike Rollers are a budget-friendly alternative to some of the pricier rollers on the market. Features include sturdy 3.25-inch aluminum rollers and an adjustable belt for dismounts to the right or left. These rollers are compatible with bikes that have a 970 to 1090mm wheel base. While the base is extra wide for stability, it’s easy to fold up for storage. The rollers arrive fully assembled.

Price: $129.00

Pros:

Comes fully assembled

Budget friendly

Extra wide base for stability

Cons:

Can be a bit tricky to use with larger bikes

Some find the step a bit small

A few note the sides are narrow

4. Tacx Antares Rollers

As with other Tacx rollers, the Antares features conical rollers to help keep the bike centered on the rollers during sessions. The rollers fit bikes with a wheel diameter of 26 to 29 inches. If necessary, the rollers can be collapsed down to 80cm for easier transportation. Along with home training sessions, the rollers are ideal for warming up before a track race.

Price: $229.00

Pros:

Conical rollers help keep bike centered

Fits bikes with wheel diameters of 26 to 29 inches

Can be collapsed for transportation

Cons:

Not ideal for beginners

A bit loud

Setup instructions could be better

5. Kreitler Hot Dog Rollers

The Kompact Hot Dog Rollers are designed for experienced cyclists who want a more challenging ride.The drums are 10 inches wide, ensuring a challenging training session in a compact space. Portability isn’t an issue, as the rollers fold in half so that they can be easily carried to the track for warm-up or used for traveling. If you’re looking for rollers with a bit more surface space, consider the Kreitler Kompact Challenger Rollers.

Price: $646.00

Pros:

Ideal for all-around home use

Frame folds up for storage and portability

Designed for bikes with 38 to 42-inch wheelbases

Cons:

Not ideal for beginners

Pricey

Very experienced riders may want more resistance

6. Conquer Indoor Cycling Parabolic Roller Trainer

This bike roller trainer caters to cyclists who are just learning how to use rollers, or who want rollers that make it easy to stay centered while riding. A ramped edge roller design helps keep bikes centered more than traditional rollers. Another beginner-friendly feature is an integrated step for simpler mounting and dismounting. This bike roller trainer is compatible with 27-inch and 700c bikes. Sealed bearings promote a smoother ride.

If you need a unit that’s easier to transport, consider the Foldable Conquer Indoor Cycling Roller Trainer.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Ideal for beginners

Ramped edge design keeps bike centered

Integrated step ensures easier mounting and dismounting

Cons:

Some wish the ride was smoother

A bit loud

Tight fit for larger bikes

7. CycleOps Rollers

You can purchase these aluminum rollers on their own or with a resistance unit. The precision-lathed aluminum roller drums stand out for their quiet and smooth operation. If you need to move them out of the way or store them, you’ll appreciate how they can fold flat or stand on edge. Rubber foot pads keep the rollers securely in place, even during more intense training sessions. An adjustable belt allows for right and left dismounts.

If you need a bigger challenge, consider the aluminum rollers with a resistance unit. These rollers feature a magnetic bar and rolling aluminum rear drum for five distinct resistance levels. Additionally, if you’re new to rollers or are looking for more stability, consider the CycleOps Front Fork Stand Rollers.

Price: $350.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Roller drums won’t distort

Can fold flat or stand on edge

Rubber foot pads hold unit in place

Cons:

Initial learning curve

Lacks raised edges on the sides to keep bikes from sliding off

Noisy

8. Travel Trac Technique PRO Alloy Indoor Roller

These budget-friendly bike rollers feature alloy drums and can fit bikes with wheelbases up to 42 inches. The aluminum frame is lightweight for easy storage and portability. Non-slip coating on the side rails helps reduce the risk of sliding off the rollers during a practice session. The Travel Trac alloy bike rollers are ideal for enhancing balance and promoting a smooth ride.

Price: $159.99

Pros:

Affordable

Lightweight aluminum frame

Non-slip coating on side rails

Cons:

Lacks the smooth ride offered by higher priced models

Experienced riders might want more resistance

May be too small for larger bikes

9. Minoura FG-540 Hybrid Roller

If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional bike resistance trainer but aren’t sure the traditional roller is safe enough for you, consider this hybrid trainer. The roller features a fork mount in the front, which holds the bike steady while allowing your bike to spin as it normally would on a roller. Lightweight aluminum rollers minimize noise and reduce excess wear and tear on the tires. These rollers accommodate bikes up to 29 inches and can easily be folded for traveling and storage. There’s also a height adjustable front fork mount. A seven level mag resistance unit makes it easy to customize workouts.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Front fork mount

Accommodates bikes up to 29 inches

Seven level mag resistance

Cons:

Currently only has a 100mm wide front fork

Front tire needs to be removed

Pricey

10. SportCrafters Omnium Trainer

The SportsCrafters Omnium trainer is designed for cyclists who want a portable trainer for warming up before a race. The frame is lightweight and can be folded up so that it fits into a standard carry on or backpack. A fork mount adds stability and helps keep the rollers as lightweight and portable as possible. Two large diameter drums in the back are specifically designed to prevent wear and tear on racing tires. The wheelbase can be adjusted to fit bikes of all sizes.

Price: $449.00

Pros:

Lightweight and highly portable

Rear drums minimize wear and tear on racing tires

Ideal for using as a pre-race warm-up

Cons:

Front fork lacks height adjustments

Serious cyclists may want more resistance

Some find the front fork a bit unsteady

