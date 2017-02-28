Top 10 Best DSL Modem Router Combos for CenturyLink 2018

CenturyLink is the third largest telecommunications company in the United States, and it offers Internet services at a variety of speeds.

The company has merged with smaller companies like Qwest and Embarq, and accordingly, offers either VDSL, ADSL, or fiber across all fifty states.

But no matter which service you use, this massive ISP acts like renting equipment is still the norm. What they don’t tell their customers (and honestly should) is that it’s insanely easy and inexpensive to purchase your own 2-in-1 unit to replace it.

The average cost of a combo unit that serves as both a DSL modem and router is about $100. If you instead pay a rental fee of $10 per month, you’ll be overpaying in less than a year.

Setting up a new DSL modem is easy, too. All you have to do is plug your modem/router into the DSL line, switch it on, and open a web browser to automatically start the process.

As for getting rid of your rented equipment, you simply call and ask for a pre-paid shipping label to return your rented gateway.

You can reference the CenturyLink Modem Compatibility Table to get you started with a selection and tried and tested options.

However, judging by the number of approved products that are no longer manufactured, CenturyLink hasn’t updated this list in almost decade.

That’s why we did the hard work for you and researched the ten best gateways for CenturyLink DSL.

Be mindful that whether you are on VDSL2 or legacy ADSL depends on which service is provided locally, and will be a determining factor in which modems will work for you.

If you are on CenturyLink fiber, you will need a special optical network terminal (ONT), which will be provided for you. In this case, you are best off simply purchasing one of the best AC routers instead.

Whichever option you need, you’ll find it among our top picks, which have been selected for their combination of performance, features, and value.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

1. CenturyLink ActionTec GT784WN Modem Router

ActionTec’s CenturyLink-branded 2-in-1 modem routers set the bar for compatibility. Their GT784WN model also provides an impressive list of extra features to further entice.

Despite its generic and boxy look, this wireless gateway is loaded with plenty of useful ports. It has both a DSL and phone port built right in, eliminating the need for an in-line DSL filter.

It is compatible with all versions of ADSL from the original protocol up to ADSL2+. It is not compatible with VDSL services,

Connecting new devices to your network can be as easy as the push of a button thanks to a Wi-Fi Protected Setup (WPS) button.

The GT784WN has four ethernet ports for wired connections. It is capable of handling more data transfer than CenturyLink Internet is capable of. It will easily reach the max ADSL2+ download speed of 24 Mbps.

It will work with higher Internet speeds as well, but you probably won’t get them on a conventional DSL network.

the GT784WN offers a solid wireless range for the price, but if you live in a multi-story home, you may have a couple dead zones regardless of placement.

Remember, there is no shame in buying a wireless range extender with your modem/router, especially considering how few solid options exist for the outdated DSL service.

Price: $67.99

Pros:

ADSL2/2+ backwards compatible

4 port switch and phone support

WPS button for easily connecting new devices

Cons:

N-band wireless limits high speed plans

So-so wireless range

Not compatible with VDSL

2. NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Modem Router D7000-100NAS

The Nighthawk series is Netgear’s fastest and most angular. Their D7000-100NAS represents the top of the line performance you can expect from a DSL modem router combo.

Though this device is not on the CenturyLink approved list, it has been confirmed by many users to work fine on even the fastest CenturyLink networks. Just make sure that your service isn’t on a bonded VDSL line.

This router supports VDSL2, while remaining backwards compatible with ADSL2/2+ service. Its dual-band AC1900 wireless speeds far exceed the possible transfer speeds of either protocol, though, so there is no need to worry about performance with this behemoth.

Netgear’s proprietary Beamforming+ technology also helps deliver the best wireless coverage throughout your home.

You’ll have a strong wireless connection pretty much everywhere but inside your fridge.

The Nighthawk D7000 has a USB 3.0 port to connect an NAS device, which can also be synced with the ReadyCloud service.

This router even supports OpenVPN for easy remote access.

If you can look past the Nighthawk D7000’s hefty price tag, you will be able to set aside any worries about wireless speed or coverage. And if you use the Internet as much as I do, it is well worth the cost.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Dual-band AC1900 wireless provides great range

USB support with cloud service

VDSL2 compatible and ADSL2/2+ backwards compatible

Cons:

High price tag

DSL filter required for telephone services

Does not work with bonded VDSL

3. TP-Link Archer D7 AC1750 Modem Router

If you are on a mid-to-low tier CenturyLink Internet plan that still uses ADSL2+, TP-Link’s Archer D7 AC750 Modem Router is one of few combo units that will provide both a solid wireless range and top transfer speeds.

When it comes to the older ADSL2+ standard, transfer speed isn’t a huge obstacle, as the max rate at which signal can be sent to your home is only 24 Mbps.

While even low-end equipment can easily reach this speed, this leaves users left to struggle with mediocre wireless coverage throughout their homes.

The Archer D7 is the solution to this conundrum, its powerful AC signal will easily cover larger households. And when it comes to speed, this unit’s dual-band AC1750 wireless speeds is truly overkill for the setup it accommodates.

You will likely only see these higher speeds if you utilize its four ethernet ports for VLAN, or if you use its two USB ports for NAS purposes.

The Archer D7 does not have a phone port, but it comes with a DSL line filter for connecting a phone line to the same DSL jack.

This gateway offers other regular features for a device of its class, including a guest network, a built-in firewall, and a quick setup wizard software to help optimize performance.

Aside from being a little bulky, there are no major downsides to using the Archer D7, except that it only works on weak ADSL2+ Internet.

But no laughing, city dwellers, a huge percentage of CenturyLink customers live more than a mile away from a DSLAM (a neighborhood node), and ADSL2+ is all they can get.

Price: $109.99

Pros:

2 USB ports for NAS or FTP

Dual-band AC1750 wireless provides high speeds and great range

Included DSL line filter

Cons:

Bulky form factor

Not compatible with VDSL

Low 24 Mbps maximum downstream speed

4. NETGEAR N600 ASDL2+ Modem Router DGND3700

Though the Netgear DGND3700 pales in comparison to their Nighthawk D7000, this modem/router is yet another solid option to do away with rented equipment for good.

This is yet another device built for compatibility with the older ADSL2+ standard.

Because this DSL standard’s max transfer speed is 24 Mbps, the DGND3700 cannot utilize the higher performance of AC-band wireless. Instead, it meets in the middle to offer solid N-band range at a fair price.

The DGND3700 has a dual-band N600 router built-in, which provides reliable range in medium to large homes. It also ensures you’ll get the maximum performance from your Internet plan.

This modem/router comes with an in-line DSL filter to connect a phone to the same port as its DSL line. It has four ethernet ports and a USB port for connecting other networking and storage devices.

Setup is incredibly easy thanks to Netgear’s free Genie app. Once you have your device set up with CenturyLink, you can easily connect new devices to your network using the WPS button.

Netgear doesn’t manufacture as much DSL equipment as it used to, so this specific models can be hard to find new. But even if you go with a used DGND3700, it will do you a lot better than renting equipment for one more month.

Price: $219.00

Pros:

Included DSL line filter

Easy setup with Netgear Genie app

Dual-band N600 wireless provides solid range

Cons:

Not compatible with VDSL

Low 24 Mbps maximum downstream speed

5. Linksys X2000 Wireless Modem Router

You may have noticed by now, but if you have the misfortune of being stuck with an ADSL2+ Internet connection, your wireless gateway’s range is far more important than its speed.

This is because your service acts as a bottleneck, hence why those who live in smaller homes might prefer the Linksys X2000 over our slightly more robust suggestions from Netgear.

This modem/router combo delivers more middle of the road wireless range, and can easily be found for under $100.

The X2000 has a built-in N300 router, which is on par with what a majority of ISPs will provide you as rental gear. Its range is nicely boosted thanks to an embedded MIMO antenna.

The modem portion of this device isn’t compatible with VDSL, so speed won’t be much of a concern. After all, ADSL services max out at 24 Mbps, well before your router will have to break a sweat.

Wired connections will be on the slower side as well, as the X2000’s three ethernet ports are fast ethernet rather than gigabit.

This gateway does not have a USB port either, so don’t count on being able to easily network a hard drive.

Ultimately, the most appealing element of this modem/router is its price tag. Its feature set still offers plenty for the casual user, so despite not having some more premium features, the X2000 is still a worthy pick.

Price: $195.00

Pros:

N300 wireless with MIMO antenna provides solid range

WPS button for easily connecting new devices

Low price tag

Cons:

No USB port

Non-gigabit ethernet ports

Not compatible with VDSL

6. TRENDnet AC750 Wireless TEW-816DRM Modem Router

TRENDnet’s TEW-722BRM modem/router is a fairly straightforward take on an ADSL2+ gateway that gets the job done for cheap.

This device is both a modem for mid-to-low tier CenturyLink connections, and an AC750 router that can support up to a standard sized home.

Its wireless range is comes from st, it is protected with multiple different encryption options. Standard features like a guest network and parental controls are available as well.

Setup is fairly easy when you follow the guided setup process, and adding new devices to your network is easy thanks to the included WPS button.

The TEW-816DRM has four ethernet ports, but they are not gigabit speed. It does not have any USB ports.

These shortcomings might frustrate users with advanced network setups, but for the price, there is little to complain about.

This unit even has some nice premium features like Dynamic DNS support and energy-saving GREENnet technology. When it comes down to it, this device proves that you can get some impressive performance out of a $70 wireless gateway.

Price: $66.69

Pros:

Low price tag

AC750 wireless provides solid range

Reduced power consumption

Cons:

Not compatible with VDSL

Non-gigabit ethernet ports

DSL filter required for telephone services

7. ZyXEL C1100Z Wireless Gateway

Taiwanese company ZyXEL always provides solidly built and economically costed networking equipment.

Their C1100Z Wireless Gateway is a CenturyLink-branded modem/router that offers both VDSL2 and ADSL2/2+ support for compatibility in any market.

This device is designed to automatically detect CenturyLink network setting configurations, making setup a breeze. The C1100Z has a built-in phone jack to connect a handset without issues.

You also get four ethernet ports, though this device does not have a USB port for NAS use.

In any case, you will mostly be using this for its wireless functions, and with a potential for higher speeds from a VDSL2 line, this becomes an important matter once again.

The C1100Z has the output of your average N300 router. N-band wireless is nothing special, but it will provide adequate range and performance for most uses.

This unit does suffer from one minor issue that you might run into when using this router in an older market, which can cause first time setup to fail.

Amazon reviewer John Willis describes the issue in a more technical detail, explaining that an undefined authentication policy can cause your device’s rapid requests to the server to trigger a lockout period.

Of course, it you’ve set up any networking equipment before, then you know that issues like this are fairly common. It’s more rare to know exactly why it happens.

Thankfully, the C1100Z is compatible with TR-069 Remote Management, allowing for easy remote problem-solving from CenturyLink when you run into more common issues.

If you rely on support from your ISP to solve problems you encounter, then you are definitely taking a step in the right direction by purchasing a CenturyLink branded device like the ZyXEL C1100Z or the ActionTec C1000A.

Price: $142.99

Pros:

VDSL2 compatible and ADSL2/2+ backwards compatible

WPS button for easily connecting new devices

TR-069 Remote Management offers easy tech support

Cons:

No USB port

No auto-connect timeout control

8. Zoom Telephonics ADSL Modem Router 5790

Zoom Telephonics is another reliable networking company that provides networking equipment on a budget. Their 5790 modem/router is available to CenturyLink customers on an ADSL network for under $40.

This is not compatible with faster VDSL connections, even though its N300 router would perform adequately on either connection. It provides a solid wireless range, but its speed is inhibited by the limitations of this older DSL technology.

With four ethernet ports (non-gigabit, unfortunately), an included DSL line filter, and standard firewall technology, you should have a pretty solid idea of what this gateway offers without too much elaboration.

This modem is about as basic as they come, and with an appealing low price, it is a solid option for anybody stuck in a more dated CenturyLink market.

Price: $45.82

Pros:

N300 wireless provides decent range

Low price tag

Included DSL line filter

Cons:

Not compatible with VDSL

Non-gigabit ethernet ports

Low 24 Mbps maximum downstream speed

9. D-Link Wireless N300 DSL Modem Router DSL-2740B

In ADSL’s heyday, D-Link was a top choice among networking brands. The company might have fallen short in providing top quality networking gear for the 21st century, but its DSL-2740B still works great if you are stuck on this Internet protocol from the ’90s.

This unit has an N300 router, which will provide decent service to a medium-sized home or smaller. Its speeds are adequate for DSL service.

This compact unit manages to fit a DSL port, a phone port, and four ethernet ports (non-gigabit) onto one side without too much cramping.

At its current Amazon price, this unit should be far from your first pick. But if you can find this modem/router at a deal, then it is a solid option for dropping CenturyLink equipment rental.

Price: $79.14 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

N300 wireless provides decent range

Phone port

Compact form factor

Cons:

Not compatible with VDSL

Non-gigabit ethernet ports

No USB port

10. NETGEAR DM200 + RangeMax WNR2020v2 Bundle

If all of the above options seemed too simple for your needs, then you would likely be better off combining a DSL modem with a wireless router for a more versatile in-home network.

Combining two separate pieces of equipment is usually a little pricier, but offers you flexibility and usually higher overall performance.

Thankfully, this Netgear modem and router bundle leverages the higher price of this method with a killer deal.

For $80, you get both a modem that is VDSL2 compatible and ADSL2/2+ backwards compatible, and an N300 router, which can handle the needs of most casual Internet users.

The router has a WPS button, four ethernet ports (non-gigabit), and it works with the Netgear Genie app for easy mobile setup. Don’t like one element or the other in this bundle? Then create your own bundle.

This entry is really here to show you how easy it is to buy your own DSL modem and make an informed router purchase to match.

Just remember that independent DSL modems are few and far between these days, hence why we’ve found so many combo units for you to settle on if you find yourself lost once more.

Price:$80.98

Pros:

VDSL2 compatible and ADSL2/2+ backwards compatible

Low price tag

Easier to upgrade when you move

Cons:

Non-gigabit ethernet ports

Does not support bonded ADSL or VDSL

