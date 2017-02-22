Top 10 Best Resistance Bands for Workouts 2018

If your goal is to use one or more resistance bands for strength training and general fitness, it’s important to select the most appropriate resistance level. Many sets offer low to high resistance levels, allowing you to increase resistance as your fitness improves. Training with elastic resistance can help prevent injury and strengthen muscles, making you a stronger athlete overall. They’re also a convenient size for traveling. Resistance bands are typically available in tube and loop styles. Tube bands often have handles and are ideal for strength training exercises. Loop bands generally don’t have handles and tend to lie flat against the body. Browse a wider selection of resistance bands on Amazon for more options if this list doesn’t have what you need.

1. Fit Simplify Resistance Bands

These durable resistance bands are made with a natural latex material and are ideal for a wide variety of workouts. There are five distinct resistance levels to choose from based on your fitness level. Each band is hand tested before it’s shipped to ensure the highest quality product. An instructional booklet is included along with an eBook to help you get started. You can also consult the online video workout guide.

Price: $10.95

Pros:

Made with natural latex material

Includes instructional booklet and eBook

Each band is tested before it’s shipped

Cons:

Some find them a bit too short

A handful of consumers note that the bands occasionally roll up during exercises

May not offer enough resistance for more experienced users

2. Reehut Single Resistance Band

This resistance band and exercise tube comes in various sizes, each of which offers a different intensity level. You can choose one that matches your fitness level or use several to vary your workout routine. This band is made of natural latex and includes a door anchor for your safety. Soft grip handles make it easy to hold onto the bands. A starter guide and carrying case is included. Use this band to target specific muscle groups using controllable tension for effective results.

Price: $11.69

Pros:

Includes starter guide and carrying case

Made with natural latex material

Available in several sizes

Cons:

A handful of consumers find the door anchor a bit awkward

A bit too rigid for some users

Some complain of a strong initial odor

3. TheraBand Professional Latex Resistance Bands

Choose between the black and blue advanced set and the beginner set with yellow, red, and green bands to find the optimal fit. You can use them for fitness along with rehabilitation. The bands are color coded with progressive resistance levels and are the same size for added convenience.

Price: $9.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in two resistance levels

Color-coded progressive resistance

Each band is the same size

Cons:

Resistance level isn’t imprinted on the bands or the included booklet

Very basic instruction book

May cause skin irritation among those who are sensitive or allergic to latex

4. AmazonBasics Resistance and Pull Up Band

This resistance and pull-up band can be used for a variety of workouts at home or in the gym. It’s ideal for assisted chin-ups and pull-ups along with stretching, bicep curls, and more. There are several resistance variations depending on your fitness level. Band measurements vary depending on the specific resistance level. Each band is constructed with a durable rubber material for reliability over time.

Price: $9.99

Pros:

Made with durable rubber material for long-term use

Available in several variations

Can be used at home or in the gym

Cons:

A bit stiff for some users

Slight rubber odor

Some wonder whether the thinnest bands will support their weight when doing chin-ups and pull-ups

5. WODFitters Pull Up Assist Band

These Crossfit-oriented bands come in five resistance levels and are sold individually except for the four-band set. You can choose an individual band or add resistance by combining them. This resistance band is geared towards those who want to improve their chin-ups and pull-ups. The blue band offers the highest resistance level and is ideal for exercises such as dead lifts and squats.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Available in five resistance levels

Ideal for improving chin-ups and pull-ups

Caters to Crossfit athletes

Cons:

Lower resistance bands are a bit narrow

Some complain of a strong rubber smell

Pricey

6. Black Mountain Products Resistance Band Set

This set of resistance bands includes five bands, each of which is 48 inches long. Each band offers a different resistance level, from yellow, which offers the least resistance, to red, which provides the greatest resistance. If you’re looking for an even more challenging workout, stack the resistance bands to produce up to 75 pounds. In addition to the bands, this set comes with a door anchor, exercise chart, starter guide, ankle strap, and carrying bag.

Price: $24.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bands can be stacked for up to 75 pounds of resistance

Comes with a door anchor and ankle strap

Exercise chart and starter guide are included

Cons:

A few users wish the handles were more firm

Resistance levels aren’t written on the bands

Some note that the bands show signs of wear and tear after long-term use

7. Rolling With It Mobility & Stretch Resistance Bands

These mobility and resistance bands are ideal for pull-up assistance, Crossfit workouts, physical therapy, and general resistance band training exercises. There are five bands in total, each of which offers a different resistance level. If you’re not sure which level is right for you, choose a band based on your current body weight along with the number of unassisted pull-ups you can perform. A band recommendation guide provides additional guidance.

Price: $14.95

Pros:

Ideal for mobility, stretching, and pull-up assistance

Includes five bands with various resistance levels

Bands can be paired together to create additional resistance

Cons:

Bands are sold individually

A bit thick for some

Some find the bands a bit too long

8. Fitness Insanity Resistance Band Set

Each resistance band in this set features clear resistance markings so that you don’t have to guess. The set comes with five color-coded bands, which you can use individually or combined for a more intense workout. Cushioned handles keep your hands comfortable throughout the workout. There’s also a door anchor and ankle straps. The anti-snap bands come with an exercise guide along with a waterproof carrying case.

Price: $23.97

Pros:

Each band includes resistance markings

Includes an exercise guide

Comes with a waterproof carrying case

Cons:

Only includes one set of handles

Door anchor is a bit bulky

Some don’t receive the four free downloads that are supposed to come with the set

9. Bodylastics Anti-Snap Stackable MAX XT Resistance Bands

This resistance band set is designed for those looking for heavy duty products that can withstand frequent and intense use. The set comes with six anti-snap bands, from 3 to 30 pounds, along with heavy duty handles and ankle straps for an enhanced workout. There’s also a door anchor and smaller anchor to use on the go. Every band has a strong inner safety cord that prevents damage that can occur from overstretching and that can protect the body and face in case one of the bands does snap. The bands can be combined to equal 156 pounds of resistance.

If you need even more resistance, consider the Bodylastics STRONG MAN Stackable Resistance Bands.

Price: $46.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed for heavy duty use

Each band has a strong inner safety cord that minimizes potential damage if it snaps

Bands can be combined for up to 156 pounds of resistance

Cons:

Suggested workouts are in a large poster form rather than a booklet

Only comes with one handle

Large door anchor

10. DYNAPRO Exercise Resistance Bands

If you’re looking for gym-quality fitness bands, consider this set. You can buy bands individually or as a set. There are five resistance levels. Blue offers extra heavy resistance while black offers extremely heavy resistance that’s ideal for experienced users. The D-shaped handles are designed for premium comfort, especially when performing repetitive movements.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Sold individually or as a set

Designed for home or gym use

Five resistance levels

Cons:

Door anchors sold separately

Some note that the handles may open up during a workout

Doesn’t come with a workout chart or guide

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.