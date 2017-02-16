Top 10 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners Under $200

If you’re intrigued by the thought of purchasing a robot vacuum cleaner yet want to stay within your budget, consider these affordable models. While pricier robot vacuum cleaners generally offer more features and power, these robot vacuum cleaners can help keep your living space clean without breaking the bank.
Some robot vacuum cleaners offer all-around cleaning performance with a respectable amount of power and the ability to tackle various surfaces. You’ll also find more specialized vacuum cleaners, including ones designed specifically for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors.
1. ILIFE A4s
The ILIFE A4s is particularly noteworthy addition to this list for its thorough cleaning on thin carpet, tile and hard wood surfaces. The vacuum cleans up to 140 minutes per charge and automatically recharges when the battery is low. While it lacks WiFi connectivity, you can use the included remote to help guide cleaning sessions as needed. Dual side brushes help sweep up stubborn bits of dust and debris.
Price: $179.98
Pros:
- Cleans thin carpet, tile and hard wood floors
- Long-lasting Lithium-ion battery gets up to 140 minutes per charge
- Remote is included
Cons:
- Small dust bin
- Random cleaning pattern may leave some debris behind
- May avoid cleaning darker rugs and carpets due to cliff-detection technology
2. HOOVER ROGUE 970
Many connected robot vacuums are on the pricier side, but if you want a WiFi-enabled vacuum without spending a fortune, consider the Hoover Rogue 970. This affordable vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Once it’s connected, you can download the accompanying app to keep tabs on the vacuum as it cleans, even if you’re not home. Other features include laser navigation and virtual boundary markers.
Price: $162.95 (67 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- WiFi connectivity
- Can be controlled via app or voice commands
- Laser mapping technology
Cons:
- App could be better
- Tends to miss corners
- Some mention WiFi connectivity issues
3. Junior bObsweep Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
As its name suggests, Junior is the smallest member of the Bobsweep robot vacuum cleaner family. However, this smaller vacuum still shares many of the same features found in its larger and pricier siblings. For example, it has an efficient multi-part cleaning formula that includes vacuuming, sweeping, and HEPA filtration. An on-board diagnostics system alerts you to any issues that may arise. Junior stands out for its large 1-liter dustbin, auto recharge, and its ability to clean nearly any floor surface.
Price: $199.99
Pros:
- Multi-part cleaning formula
- Automatically recharges when battery runs low
- On-board diagnostics
Cons:
- Can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture
- Cleaning pattern is a bit random
- Struggles to get debris out of tight corners and other tricky places
4. iRobot Braava jet 240 Mopping Robot
Tackle messes in small, tight spaces around the home with this multi-tasking iRobot, which mops and sweeps in an efficient cleaning pattern. The robot is compact enough to get into tight spaces, such as tricky corners and underneath cabinets. The Braava jet slows down when it cleans near or around an obstacle. Cliff detection technology ensures the vacuum won’t fall down stairs as it cleans. The robot vacuum cleaner automatically powers off when a problem is detected and at the end of each cleaning session.
Price: $179.99 (10 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Compact size allows it to thoroughly clean tight spaces
- Slows down when cleaning around obstacles
- Automatically shuts off when a problem is detected
Cons:
- Battery life could be better
- Lacks dirt detection technology
- Water reservoir needs to be filled frequently
5. Ecovacs Deebot N79
Sneaking in at just under $200 is the Ecovacs Deebot N79. This robot vacuum cleaner is one of the few in this price range to feature WiFi connectivity. Although it can’t be controlled via voice commands, and isn’t compatible with Alexa, you can download the accompanying app to schedule and monitor cleanings, even if you’re not home. You can use the app on iOS and Android phones. The Deebot N79 runs up to 100 minutes per session thanks to its long-lasting Lithium-ion battery.
Price: $194.98 (35 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- iOS and Android compatible
- WiFi-enabled
- Runs up to 100 minutes per session
Cons:
- Lacks voice commands
- Not currently compatible with 5GHz networks
- Gets stuck easily
6. Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
One of the most budget-friendly options on this list is the Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. The vacuum takes care of all the basics, including built-in sensors to avoid collisions and a Lithium-ion battery that yields up to 90 minutes of fade-free performance per session. A choice between big and small room modes simplifies cleaning sessions around the house. Other features include a low-profile design to avoid getting stuck under furniture, and dual side brushes for sweeping up stubborn debris.
Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Built-in sensors to avoid collisions
- Big and small room modes
- Affordable
Cons:
- A bit noisy
- Doesn’t come with boundary markers
- Lacks set-up instructions
7. Pyle PUCRC17
The Pyle PUCRC17 is another budget-friendly option that covers all the basics. Highlights include a choice between three cleaning modes, and a low-profile design that makes it easier for the vacuum to make its way underneath furniture and other obstacles without getting stuck. This Pyle vacuum has a rechargeable battery along with LED light indicators. Expected run time is around 120 minutes.
Price: $79.99
Pros:
- Budget-friendly
- LED light indicators
- Three available cleaning modes
Cons:
- Poorly written manual
- Not great on carpets
- A bit noisy
8. ROLLIBOT BL618
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner to help clean hard floor surfaces, this one is a safe bet. A HEPA air filter removes allergens such as pet hair, pollen, dander, and dust particles. The vacuum features a variety of sensors and intelligent cleaning modes for the most efficient results. You can use the wireless remote control to schedule cleanings and to steer the vacuum, switch cleaning modes, start and stop the cleaning process, and more. Both the dustbin and brush are washable.
Price: $179.99 (28 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- HEPA air filter
- Wireless remote control
- Washable dustbin and brush
Cons:
- Can struggle to find its way back to its charging dock
- Relatively small dust bin
- Obstacle detection and avoidance could be better
9. Bissell SmartClean 1974
The Bissell SmartClean 1974 detects which areas of your floors are dirtiest, then promptly tackles the mess before heading to less trafficked spaces. This vacuum can clean on a variety of floor surfaces, including low-pile carpet, tile, laminate and hard floors. If necessary, you can use the controls on board the vacuum to schedule cleanings in advance. Cliff detection keeps the vacuum from falling down stairs. Other features include a Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 80 minutes per session, and the ability to automatically recharge when the battery is low.
Price: $197.81 (34 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Cleans low-pile carpets, hard floors and other surfaces
- Easy to schedule cleanings
- Automatically recharges when battery is low
Cons:
- Some find it a bit loud
- Doesn’t come with a remote control
- Periodically struggles to find its charging base
10. Dibea D960
If you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that’s relatively quiet and can handle a variety of floor surfaces, consider the Dibea D960. The robot vacuum cleaner is designed to maintain full suction power on thin carpets as well as tile and hard floors. It also automatically adjusts cleaning modes when it changes floor surfaces. A brushless motor helps minimize noise as the vacuum makes its way around your home. Other features include a HEPA filter and a remote control.
Price: $199.99 (33 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Brushless motor
- Comes with a remote control
- Automatically adjusts to various floor surfaces
Cons:
- Dust frequently collects on sensors and needs to be cleaned off
- Can get stuck on rug fringes
- Not the slimmest design
Thanks for the pros and cons! I’m looking into getting one and this so helped.