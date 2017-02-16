Top 10 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners Under $200

If you’re intrigued by the thought of purchasing a robot vacuum cleaner yet want to stay within your budget, consider these affordable models. While pricier robot vacuum cleaners generally offer more features and power, these robot vacuum cleaners can help keep your living space clean without breaking the bank.

Some robot vacuum cleaners offer all-around cleaning performance with a respectable amount of power and the ability to tackle various surfaces. You’ll also find more specialized vacuum cleaners, including ones designed specifically for cleaning carpets and hardwood floors.

Browse a wider selection of robot vacuum cleaners if this list doesn’t have what you need. If you’re looking for the best overall robot vacuum cleaners and don’t mind spending a bit more, consider the Top 15 Best Robot Vacuums: The Heavy Power List.

1. ILIFE A4s

The ILIFE A4s is particularly noteworthy addition to this list for its thorough cleaning on thin carpet, tile and hard wood surfaces. The vacuum cleans up to 140 minutes per charge and automatically recharges when the battery is low. While it lacks WiFi connectivity, you can use the included remote to help guide cleaning sessions as needed. Dual side brushes help sweep up stubborn bits of dust and debris.

Price: $179.98

Pros:

Cleans thin carpet, tile and hard wood floors

Long-lasting Lithium-ion battery gets up to 140 minutes per charge

Remote is included

Cons:

Small dust bin

Random cleaning pattern may leave some debris behind

May avoid cleaning darker rugs and carpets due to cliff-detection technology

2. HOOVER ROGUE 970

Many connected robot vacuums are on the pricier side, but if you want a WiFi-enabled vacuum without spending a fortune, consider the Hoover Rogue 970. This affordable vacuum is compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Once it’s connected, you can download the accompanying app to keep tabs on the vacuum as it cleans, even if you’re not home. Other features include laser navigation and virtual boundary markers.

Price: $162.95 (67 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi connectivity

Can be controlled via app or voice commands

Laser mapping technology

Cons:

App could be better

Tends to miss corners

Some mention WiFi connectivity issues

3. Junior bObsweep Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

As its name suggests, Junior is the smallest member of the Bobsweep robot vacuum cleaner family. However, this smaller vacuum still shares many of the same features found in its larger and pricier siblings. For example, it has an efficient multi-part cleaning formula that includes vacuuming, sweeping, and HEPA filtration. An on-board diagnostics system alerts you to any issues that may arise. Junior stands out for its large 1-liter dustbin, auto recharge, and its ability to clean nearly any floor surface.

Price: $199.99

Pros:

Multi-part cleaning formula

Automatically recharges when battery runs low

On-board diagnostics

Cons:

Can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture

Cleaning pattern is a bit random

Struggles to get debris out of tight corners and other tricky places

4. iRobot Braava jet 240 Mopping Robot

Tackle messes in small, tight spaces around the home with this multi-tasking iRobot, which mops and sweeps in an efficient cleaning pattern. The robot is compact enough to get into tight spaces, such as tricky corners and underneath cabinets. The Braava jet slows down when it cleans near or around an obstacle. Cliff detection technology ensures the vacuum won’t fall down stairs as it cleans. The robot vacuum cleaner automatically powers off when a problem is detected and at the end of each cleaning session.

Price: $179.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact size allows it to thoroughly clean tight spaces

Slows down when cleaning around obstacles

Automatically shuts off when a problem is detected

Cons:

Battery life could be better

Lacks dirt detection technology

Water reservoir needs to be filled frequently

5. Ecovacs Deebot N79

Sneaking in at just under $200 is the Ecovacs Deebot N79. This robot vacuum cleaner is one of the few in this price range to feature WiFi connectivity. Although it can’t be controlled via voice commands, and isn’t compatible with Alexa, you can download the accompanying app to schedule and monitor cleanings, even if you’re not home. You can use the app on iOS and Android phones. The Deebot N79 runs up to 100 minutes per session thanks to its long-lasting Lithium-ion battery.

Price: $194.98 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

iOS and Android compatible

WiFi-enabled

Runs up to 100 minutes per session

Cons:

Lacks voice commands

Not currently compatible with 5GHz networks

Gets stuck easily

6. Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

One of the most budget-friendly options on this list is the Housmile Robotic Vacuum Cleaner. The vacuum takes care of all the basics, including built-in sensors to avoid collisions and a Lithium-ion battery that yields up to 90 minutes of fade-free performance per session. A choice between big and small room modes simplifies cleaning sessions around the house. Other features include a low-profile design to avoid getting stuck under furniture, and dual side brushes for sweeping up stubborn debris.

Price: $99.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in sensors to avoid collisions

Big and small room modes

Affordable

Cons:

A bit noisy

Doesn’t come with boundary markers

Lacks set-up instructions

7. Pyle PUCRC17

The Pyle PUCRC17 is another budget-friendly option that covers all the basics. Highlights include a choice between three cleaning modes, and a low-profile design that makes it easier for the vacuum to make its way underneath furniture and other obstacles without getting stuck. This Pyle vacuum has a rechargeable battery along with LED light indicators. Expected run time is around 120 minutes.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Budget-friendly

LED light indicators

Three available cleaning modes

Cons:

Poorly written manual

Not great on carpets

A bit noisy

8. ROLLIBOT BL618

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner to help clean hard floor surfaces, this one is a safe bet. A HEPA air filter removes allergens such as pet hair, pollen, dander, and dust particles. The vacuum features a variety of sensors and intelligent cleaning modes for the most efficient results. You can use the wireless remote control to schedule cleanings and to steer the vacuum, switch cleaning modes, start and stop the cleaning process, and more. Both the dustbin and brush are washable.

Price: $179.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

HEPA air filter

Wireless remote control

Washable dustbin and brush

Cons:

Can struggle to find its way back to its charging dock

Relatively small dust bin

Obstacle detection and avoidance could be better

9. Bissell SmartClean 1974

The Bissell SmartClean 1974 detects which areas of your floors are dirtiest, then promptly tackles the mess before heading to less trafficked spaces. This vacuum can clean on a variety of floor surfaces, including low-pile carpet, tile, laminate and hard floors. If necessary, you can use the controls on board the vacuum to schedule cleanings in advance. Cliff detection keeps the vacuum from falling down stairs. Other features include a Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 80 minutes per session, and the ability to automatically recharge when the battery is low.

Price: $197.81 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cleans low-pile carpets, hard floors and other surfaces

Easy to schedule cleanings

Automatically recharges when battery is low

Cons:

Some find it a bit loud

Doesn’t come with a remote control

Periodically struggles to find its charging base

10. Dibea D960

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that’s relatively quiet and can handle a variety of floor surfaces, consider the Dibea D960. The robot vacuum cleaner is designed to maintain full suction power on thin carpets as well as tile and hard floors. It also automatically adjusts cleaning modes when it changes floor surfaces. A brushless motor helps minimize noise as the vacuum makes its way around your home. Other features include a HEPA filter and a remote control.

Price: $199.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Brushless motor

Comes with a remote control

Automatically adjusts to various floor surfaces

Cons:

Dust frequently collects on sensors and needs to be cleaned off

Can get stuck on rug fringes

Not the slimmest design

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.