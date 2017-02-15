Top 10 Best Speed and Cadence Sensors for Cycling 2018

Whether you’re new to cycling or are training for an upcoming race or other event, you may be particularly interested in monitoring your cadence. In cycling, cadence is measured as the number of pedal revolutions per minute. Many factors help determine your cadence, including gearing along with overall speed and effort.

Shopping for the ideal sensor can be overwhelming given the large and varied selection. You’ll find three different types, including combination speed/cadence sensors — the most popular type — as well as sensors that only measure speed or cadence. Speed sensors are mounted on the rear wheel and calculate speed based on the bike’s wheel circumference, while cadence sensors measure rotations per minute via the crank arm. Combined speed and cadence sensors transmit data wirelessly and are often ANT+ compatible.

If you’re looking for something else, check out a wider selection of speed and cadence sensors on Amazon to find the right product.

1. Garmin Bike Speed Sensor and Cadence Sensor

Each sensor is easy to install and transmits data wirelessly so that you can effectively monitor your speed and/or cadence. To use the cadence sensor, mount it to your crank arm to measure pedal strokes per minute. The speed sensor can be attached to the wheel hub to provide speed and distance, even if you’re riding indoors on the trainer. Use both sensors to measure your speed and cadence or separately if desired. The sensors don’t require corresponding magnets and can be switched between bikes. These sensors are compatible with the Garmin Edge.

If you don’t need both sensors, consider purchasing either the cadence sensor or the speed sensor.

Price: $54.45

Pros:

Both sensors are easy to install

Sensors can be switched between bikes

Can be combined or used separately

Cons:

Speed sensor may not properly fit bikes with less common wheel/hub sizes

Questionable long-term durability of rubber bands that attach the sensors

Some complain of initial difficulties using the speed sensor

2. Wahoo RPM Speed & Cadence Sensor for iPhone, Android and Bike Computers

Both the speed and cadence sensors in this set come without magnets for easy installation. The speed sensor mounts onto the wheel hub, while the cadence sensor can be attached to the crank arm or shoe. Both mounts are included, giving you the flexibility to choose the best spot for the sensor. The sensors connect wirelessly with Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ and will work with an iPhone, Android device, or bike computer. These sensors are also compatible with Zwift along with apps such as Wahoo Fitness, MapMyRide, RideWithGPS, Strava, and more.

Both the cadence sensor and speed sensors are sold individually. You can also go with the combination speed sensor, cadence sensor, and bike computer.

Price: $70.00

Pros:

Sensors come without magnets for easy installation

Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity

Compatible with Zwift and many popular cycling apps

Cons:

Can be tough to install on non-traditional wheel hubs

Readings can be slightly inaccurate at times

Some riders complain of intermittent connectivity issues

3. Topeak Panocomputer Speed/Cadence Sensor

The Topeak Panocomputer is a combination speed and cadence Bluetooth-enabled sensor that can be used as a computer or in conjunction with a smartphone to store ride data, access GPS information and more. As you ride you can see your current, average and max speed and cadence. Other readily available information includes distance, time and heart rate. A low battery indicator lets you know when it’s time to recharge.

Price: $90.56

Pros:

Bluetooth technology

Can be used separately as a computer

Displays real-time ride information

Cons:

Battery isn’t rechargeable

PanoBike app could be improved

Setup can be tedious

4. CatEye Bluetooth Speed and Cadence Sensor

The CatEye Bluetooth Speed and Cadence Sensor works with Bluetooth Smart devices and computers. All the essential mounting hardware is included, making setup fast and easy. Additionally, it’s compatible with most road and hybrid tires. The sensors deliver high-level accuracy readings.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

Wireless connectivity

Easy to set up and install

Designed for most road and hybrid tires

Cons:

Relatively limited app compatibility

A handful of consumers experience issues connecting to cycling computers

Some complain that the signal is occasionally dropped

5. Polar Speed/Cadence Sensor Bluetooth Set

This combination cadence and speed sensor set features Bluetooth Smart technology and consume a minimal amount of power. Each sensor is designed to transmit accurate speed and distance, which can help you determine the most efficient pedaling rate for your workouts. Sync your sensor set with a smartphone to get real-time feedback, and to analyze your workouts later. These sensors are compatible with iPhone and Android devices. A firm bike attachment holds each sensor securely in place.

Price: $70.90 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bluetooth Smart technology

Minimal power consumption

Firm bike attachment

Cons:

Isn’t compatible with some of the most popular cycling apps

Lacks ANT+ protocol

Batteries can be tough to replace

6. Stages Cycling Gen 3 Power L

The Stages Cycling Gen 3 Power L features notable updates and upgrades, including enhanced BLE and ANT+ and an updated accelerometer. The coin cell battery can last over 200 hours and can be replaced without tools. An LED indicator displays the remaining battery life to help you keep track. Regardless of the weather during your rides, there is active temperature compensation to ensure you get accurate results.

Price: $579.99

Pros:

Improved BLE and ANT+

Long-lasting battery

Active temperature compensation for accurate results

Cons:

A bit heavy

Some mention occasional syncing issues

Pricey

7. Minoura Speed/Cadence Sensor

This combination speed and cadence sensor features a low energy ANT+ wireless protocol and can be used with nearly any ANT+ device. You can use these sensors to monitor your outdoor training as well as your indoor training on a bike trainer or set of rollers. Both sensors require batteries, which need to be purchased separately.

Price: $72.29

Pros:

Compatible with nearly any ANT+ device

Ideal for outdoor rides and indoor sessions on a trainer

Low energy ANT+ wireless protocol

Cons:

App compatibility could be better

Uses magnets

Batteries aren’t included

8. Pyle Smart Bike Cycling Speed & Cadence Sensor

Bluetooth 4.0 technology wirelessly tracks and records the total number of heart beats per minute. The heart rate monitor is compatible with iOS devices along with numerous training and fitness apps. Just connect the wireless sensor to the chest strap to get started. You can also download the free APA COACH+ app for real-time wireless feedback. Once connected, you can monitor essentials such as speed, heart rate, distance covered, cadence, RPMs, and more.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Compatible with a variety of training and fitness apps

Bluetooth 4.0 technology

Chest strap is included

Cons:

Not compatible with Android devices

Some question the durability of the zip ties for securing the sensors

Lacks ANT+ protocol

9. TomTom BT Cadence and Speed Sensor

Monitor your speed and cadence as you ride with this set, which features Bluetooth Smart technology for optimal compatibility and battery life. Real-time measurement continuously tracks your pedal stroke and speed to give you the most accurate feedback. The sensors are easy to mount onto the bike and can be used to monitor outdoor and indoor rides. Both sensors are small and lightweight and can be secured to the frame or handlebars of nearly any bike.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Bluetooth Smart technology

Continuous real-time measurements

Sensors mount to frame or handlebars of nearly any bike

Cons:

May need fine adjustments to accurately report speed and cadence

Some find it works best with the TomTom sports watches, sold separately

Requires precise magnet placement to work properly

10. Suaoki Wireless 2.4GHz Transmission Bike Computer with Cadence Sensor

If you’re shopping on a budget, consider this wireless bike computer with a cadence and speed sensor. The computer is simple to mount yet can also be removed for easy transportation when necessary. Your current speed is always displayed at the top of the screen, while you can see your maximum and average speed at the bottom of the screen. A scan function cycles through information such as calories burned and a stopwatch so that you can ride without worrying about continuously pressing buttons.

Price: $21.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Scan function cycles through information

Easy to mount and remove

Budget-friendly

Cons:

Can be tricky to program/set up

Limited setup instructions

Some complain of inconsistent cadence readings

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.