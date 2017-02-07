Top 10 Best Wireless Keyboards With Touchpad: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you play your media from a smart TV, a streaming box, or a laptop across the room, a wireless keyboard and touchpad combo will integrate what you’ve got into a streamlined home theater setup.

And you won’t even have to get up off the couch.

These plug and play devices allow you to search through your media library with ease. Simply connect a 2.4GHz wireless dongle to the USB port of your streaming solution, and you’re set.

Just keep in mind that if you’re looking for a keyboard to use with a device without a full size USB port, you will instead need a Bluetooth keyboard, or a unit that does both like the Logitech K830 (reviewed below).

Whichever option you go for, it will certainly outperform your remote control. Read on below to explore some of our favorite wireless touchpad keyboards.

1. Logitech Wireless Touch Keyboard K400 Plus

The K400 Plus Wireless Touch Keyboard from Logitech isn’t all that different from its predecessor, the Logitech K400. Yet, it still sets the bar for what one should expect from a wireless keyboard.

Its full size keys are silent and somewhat mushy. You wouldn’t want to write a whole manifesto on it, but it works great for quick searches and YouTube commenting.

The K400 Plus also has a wide selection of media function shortcuts, allowing you to pause, rewind, and pull up a home screen.

These functions can all be customized using the Logitech Options software.

Note that these keys are function-locked to perform their media actions by default. This can be confusing if you are used to using F5 to refresh your page, etc.

Its 3.5-inch touchpad is responsive, and there is a much-appreciated left click button on the left side of the keyboard, allowing you to navigate via the mouse while holding the keyboard with both hands.

The keyboard is one of few keyboards reviewed that runs on two AA batteries (included), but this works in its favor. It has an impressive 18 month battery.

The K400 Plus lacks a proper power LED, though, so you won’t exactly know when the moment comes.

The battery compartment has a small area to store the keyboard’s dongle when traveling. The K400 Plus is far from perfect, but considering its decent price and feature set, most will be satisfied with this pick.

Price: $26.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Silent keys and responsive touchpad

18 month battery life

Customizable function keys

Cons:

Fn lock enabled by default

Flimsy plastic casing

No power or caps lock LED

2. Rii Mini K12+ Wireless Keyboard

Real internet idea is an electronics company that specializes in wireless touchpad keyboards, and their Mini K12+ is certainly their most popular model.

This sleek metallic keyboard isn’t as lightweight as the K400 Plus, but it is far sturdier, with little to no flex.

It has a slightly larger 3.8-inch touchpad, which has click buttons on the left side of the keyboard for two-handed use.

The raised portion of its back plate has space to hide your dongle when traveling.

The keys on the K12+ are silent and somewhat mushy. They are about the same size as the keys on the K400 Plus, but they have no space between them. This can make navigating them tricky for some.

The K12+’s function keys also double as media controls, though they are unfortunately not customizable. Function lock is on by default, but simple color coding makes this easy to adjust to.

This keyboard has a built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery that lasts about two hours. The on-time is a little short, but works well for interspersed use and saves you from having to buy batteries.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Large 3.8-inch touchpad and full size keys

Rechargeable Li-ion battery

Sturdy metallic casing

Cons:

No space between keys

Short two hour battery life

Multimedia keys not customizable

3. Aerb Wireless Mini Keyboard with Mouse Touchpad

The Aerb Wireless Mini Touchpad Keyboard is one of the more lightweight and compact living room keyboards. Its controller-like form factor fits comfortably in your hands. It works well for typing and mouse navigation.

The touchpad in the center of the controller is smaller than most others, although I wasn’t able to obtain its measurements. The keyboard’s shoulder buttons work for left and right mouse clicks.

The keys themselves are quite small, but have a nice tactile click when you press them.

Typing feels more like texting on a QWERTY phone than actually typing since you use your thumbs, but this works fine for light use.

The bottom-right shift button is absent and the arrow keys are relocated to a joystick-like cluster on the top-left. They keyboard has basic media keys, plus some useful hotkey functions.

One such is a Ctrl+Alt+Del macro-function for if you need to reset your computer. The keyboard also has a function to adjust the DPI of the touchpad.

The Aerb keyboard runs on a rechargeable Li-ion battery, which lasts a couple hours of on time before you have to recharge it via micro USB.

The controller has a simple on/off switch, plus a handy power LED.

There is a space for a dongle in the battery compartment. The wireless range is decent, but starts to get a little laggy past about 15 feet.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Compact controller shape with easy shoulder buttons

Rechargeable Li-ion battery

Adjustable touchpad DPI

Cons:

Keys and touch pad will be too small for some

Limited wireless range

Not a full keyboard (no DEL, RSHIFT, RCTRL)

4. Rii Mini X1 Wireless Keyboard with Touchpad

The Mini X1 is Rii’s more compact keyboard and touchpad combo. It is about the size and shape of a television remote, though it still offers a place to hide your dongle when not in use.

The touchpad size is nothing to brag about, but it works well enough. The keyboard has a function key that rotates the touchpad input 90°, allowing you to use it in either landscape or portrait orientation.

That said, this soap bar design would work better in landscape mode if it had a second left click button for the left hand.

The keyboard has clicky and responsive keys, with secondary media functions readily accessible. The keys are somewhat difficult to type on though, as they have little space between them, and they are organized on a grid.

This smaller keyboard gets by just fine with a rechargeable Li-ion battery, as even a few hours of battery life can last you several days.

Unfortunately, the device charges with the now uncommon mini USB cable instead of the nearly ubiquitous micro USB. Don’t worry, it comes with its own cable.

there is a Bluetooth version as well, which would be needed if you want to connect to a phone or tablet. But whichever option you go with, this compact keyboard is a fantastic choice for a portable typing solution.

Price: $14.75

Pros:

Compact remote control design

Touchpad can be rotated 90° for remote-style use

Rechargeable Li-ion battery

Cons:

No two-handed clicking button

Keys too close together

Uses uncommon mini USB charger

5. Logitech K830 Illuminated Wireless Touchpad Keyboard

The K830 is Logitech’s next combo keyboard up from the K400 Plus, and it offers an overall build quality boost plus a couple of select improvements for close to double the price.

Suffice to say, if you are looking for price value, the K830 falls flat. But this keyboard can perform double duty across your keyboard-compatible devices, as the K830 supports both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless.

This means that you can connect to Bluetooth devices like phones and tablets without need for a USB port. Simply stow your USB dongle into its covered compartment and switch over to Bluetooth.

The K830 also justifies its price tag with higher quality keys. The adequately-spaced chiclet keys are full-size, and have a responsive backlight that changes in intensity based on the room’s ambient light levels.

These silent and sturdy keys are easy to type on, but the selection of media hotkeys is basically limited to volume controls.

The 3.5-inch touchpad is spacious and responsive, making for ultra smooth cursor controls yet. There is a left click button on the left side of the keyboard, so you can still navigate while holding it in two hands.

Unlike the AA-powered K400 Plus, the K830 has a rechargeable battery that offers about ten days of on-time from a micro USB charge. Both battery-powered and rechargeable batteries have their own benefits,

Combine all this with a wireless range of 33 feet and you’ve got a top notch keyboard.

But the question remains: is it worth the higher price tag? Probably only if you really need that backlight and Bluetooth support. Otherwise, there are cheaper options.

Price: $59.95 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Responsive backlit keys

Both Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless compatible

Rechargeable Li-ion battery with 10 day life

Cons:

High price tag

Limited media hotkeys

6. Microsoft Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard

Microsoft’s Wireless All-In-One Media Keyboard takes clear inspiration from Logitech’s original K400 keyboard, but offers some unique benefits for HTPC (home theater PC) users who are on Windows 10.

This keyboard’s roughly 3-inch touchpad supports basic touch gestures like tapping, swiping, dragging, and zooming. Unfortunately it does not yet allow you to perform advanced Windows 10 gestures, which is a common complaint.

Another common complaint from users is that the trackpad is sometimes finicky. For instance, your cursor might jump across the screen unexpectedly.

As for the keys themselves, they are full size and well-spaced. They have very little travel, and are silent even when typing at full speed.

The best part of this keyboard is its plentiful media hotkeys. Macro keys provide quick access to music, photos, videos, and volume control.

These keys can be freely customized by downloading the Mouse and Keyboard Center software from this page. You will also want to use this software to un-invert scrolling, because nobody likes inverted scrolling.

The function keys provide a number of additional media functions, including play, pause, fast forward, and rewind.

This comes at the cost of easy access to the keys’ traditional functions, as Fn lock is on by default. This means to reload a page, you must press Fn + F5.

The keyboard’s plastic casing is lightweight and durable. It has spill-resistant features to safeguard from lap catastrophes.

It has a magnetic compartment for the wireless dongle in its battery compartment, where two included AAA batteries will get you about nine months of battery life.

Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight spill-resistant design

Five customizable multimedia keys

9 month battery life

Cons:

Touchpad is finicky

Scroll function is inverted

Fn lock enabled by default

7. iPazzPort Wireless Mini Keyboard Mouse Combo

If the iPazzPort Wireless Mini Keyboard looks familiar, that is because it is almost identical to the Rii Mini X1 keyboard mentioned above. Both are remote control-sized keyboards with mini touchpads and just enough width to tuck away its wireless dongle.

This keyboard does have some key differences (pun intended) that set it apart, though. For instance, the key layout is slightly different, since the iPazzPort has a full keyboard while Mini X1 omits some keys for space management.

Still the iPazzPort has the same ugly combination of keys that are too close together and arranged on a grid, making it only about as effective as texting. You can use the function key to utilize the media functions on the F-row.

The trackpad is small, but easily usable thanks to a click button on the left side that is easier to access.

The device runs on AAA batteries, which gives it a battery life that will last multiple months rather than multiple days.

This compact keyboard is a go-to if you want portability but need a traditional key layout. Just note that this model is not compatible with Samsung Smart TVs, even though they work fine for everything else.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Full keyboard with media functions

Two-handed click button on top left

Compact remote control design

Cons:

Keys too close together

Not compatible with Samsung Smart TVs

Limited wireless range

8. Lenovo Enhanced Multimedia Remote Keyboard N5902

Lenovo’s Multimedia Remote Keyboard N5902 is a unique take on keyboard ergonomics, which almost works more like a game controller than a keyboard. Despite its peculiar ergonomics, the N5902 is well worth its $50 tag for its versatile use.

This remote’s condensed keyboard has raised keys that are surprisingly easy to navigate, despite their cluttered grid design.

Punctuation and other characters are left to function commands, while more commonly used characters have their own keys.

Most unique to this keyboard is Lenovo’s choice to use an OFN (optical finger navigation) input instead of a touchpad. This can be pressed to click or paired with large mouse buttons at the bottom of the keyboard.

Some still prefer the trackball of the previous N5091, but that comes down to personal preference.

Also nice is the row of nine dedicated multimedia macro keys. Sadly, they cannot be customized, but most of the functions you’d want bound to button already are. There is even a Ctrl + Alt + Del hotkey.

As for battery life, the N5902 only gets about three months of battery life from two AA batteries. The battery compartment has a handy slot to store the wireless dongle, though, which is always nice.

Price: $49.00

Pros:

Backlit and raised keyboard

9 dedicated multimedia keys

OFN input for quick navigation

Cons:

Battery life could be better

Multimedia keys not customizable

Scrolling is somewhat finicky

9. Favi FE02 Wireless Mini Keyboard with Touchpad

Okay, I promise this is the last mini X1 clone you’ll see. But despite its unoriginal design, the Favi FEO2 is still worth your time, as it fits a special niche as the best wireless keyboard for giving multimedia presentations.

Its compact design allows you to control slides, video elements, or a web browser from across the room, and it has a button to rotate the touchpad tracking 90° for one-handed portrait mode use.

When using in portrait mode, you can also utilize the FE02’s built-in laser pointer, which helps highlight relevant info onscreen during presentations.

Next to the laser pointer is two scrolling buttons, making it easy to advance through slides, or scroll down a page.

Landscape use is convenient as well, thanks to two click buttons on the left side of the controller, and a somewhat condensed QWERTY keyboard.

The function row is Fn locked, but gives you quick access to seven multimedia keys. There are also Android hotkeys below the touchpad.

As always, it would be nice if these hotkeys (particularly the Android ones) could be swapped for a more useful macro, but even lacking that feature, the Favi FE02 is a top notch pick for a handheld keyboard.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Backlit keyboard

Built-in laser pointer

Touchpad can be rotated 90° for remote-style use

Cons:

Keys too close together

Battery life could be better

Multimedia keys not customizable

10. 1byone Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard with Touchpad

This last keyboard from 1byone isn’t actually a 2.4GHz keyboard, but rather a Bluetooth keyboard meant to connect with smaller devices like phones and tablets.

I have to end with this because if you’ve made it this far without finding what you’re looking for, then you might be taking the wrong approach altogether.

Like the Logitech K400 Plus, the 1byone keyboard has a set of full-sized keys that looks like it came straight off of a laptop. Some of the keys have multimedia functions, but they cannot be customized.

The only annoyance with the keyboard layout is the three different function buttons, each of which serves a different purpose on the keyboard.

This keyboard gets about 60 days of standby time from two AAA batteries, which could be better, but will last way longer than you might expect it to.

At the end of the day, combining a Bluetooth keyboard with a special Bluetooth dongle is one way to widen your options for wireless typing, but with the variety of solid 2.4 GHz options out there, you should have a good reason for doing so.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Lightweight and durable

Silent keys and responsive touchpad

Powerful Bluetooth wireless range

Cons:

No 2.4 GHz support

3 Fn keys for different Fn clusters causes confusion

Battery life could be better

