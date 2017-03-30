10 Best Galaxy S8 Accessories: The Ultimate List (2018)

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is a locus of control for Samsung devices all throughout your house. It comes pre-loaded with the Samsung Connect App.

This app works alongside the Samsung Connect Home smart hub to centralize control over most devices on the SmartThings platform.

The phones ship standard with AKG headphones that retail for $99, further adding value with its still useful headphone jack. Y’know, not every phone has one these days.

And the list goes on. And on. There’s almost too many devices that work with the GS8, so we’ve highlighted some of the best options out there for extending the influence of your phone.

1. New Samsung Gear VR

Across its different iterations, the Oculus-powered Samsung Gear has proven to be the go-to mobile virtual reality headset for anyone with a Samsung phone.

Their 2017 model is designed specifically to work the Samsung S8 and later, though it is also compatible with phones going back to the Galaxy S6. This version replaces the built-in touch panel with a dedicated controller, taking a cue from the Google Daydream.

This curated virtual experience is brilliantly rendered on your Samsung phone, and then viewed through two adjustable lenses that stretch the image across a 101° field of view.

The release of this new version has dropped the price of the 2016 Gear VR to under $70, but it is still worth upgrading to the newest version if you plan on playing any games that work with the new controller.

Price: $118.33 (9 percent off MSRP)

2. Spigen Tough Armor Case

With awesome new upgrades like the S8’s beautiful Super AMOLED display and HDR Dual Pixel camera, you are going to want to protect your phone from all sides.

Spigen’s Tough Armor Case is one of the most popular solutions for doing so.

This cases, as well as the Galaxy S8 Plus Tough Armor version, offers dual-layer protection with a shock-absorbing frame and scratch resistant backplate.

The case contours tightly to the rounded edges of the S8, adding a modest amount of bulk in exchange for from all sides. It also has a built-in kickstand to prop your device up while watching videos.

Price: $16.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

3. New Samsung Gear 360 (2017)

Samsung has taken the opportunity of their Galaxy S8 launch to update their Samsung Gear 360 with some much-needed future-proofing. The 2017 Samsung Gear 360 offers true 4K recording in full 360°.

Last year’s Gear 360 fell just short of this resolution, as did it fail to provide a really solid live streaming experience.

The slimmer and simplified new Gear 360 can live stream with ease, and it can capture your surroundings in five unique viewing modes. The new Gear 360 is the best 360° camera you’ll see this year, but is it worth waiting until the technology is perfected? All depends on how soon you want to play with it.

Price: $119.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

4. Yootech Fast Charging Pad

The Yootech Wireless Charger is an excellent charging option for the Galaxy S8, as it is one of few that are QC 3.0 compatible. As long as you place your phone perfectly on the wireless charging pad, you will get a maximum 10W charge.

That’s basically as fast as wired charging, and quite a bit easier. The pad charges well through cases too, and has a responsively dimming LED that won’t keep you up at night.

Price: $12.95

5. Anker PowerCore Speed 10000mAh QC

A portable power bank is a must-have for someone who uses their phone constantly. The Anker PowerCore Speed 10000mAh is an excellent companion to a Galaxy S8, as it can use this battery’s single Quick Charge 3.0 USB port to its maximum effectiveness.

The Galaxy S8 release marks the debut of Quick Charge 4.0, but it will be a while until we see a power bank that can handle these charge speeds. We will update this list accordingly.

Price: $35.99

6. Samsung Gear S3

The Samsung Gear S3 is the latest smartwatch from Samsung, and offers everything you would want out of a smartwatch for a fairly reasonable price.

This rugged looking watch can text, call, and receive notifications right from its 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It also has a built-in GPS and is IP68 rated against dust and water.

The possibilities for what you can do with a smartwatch are constantly growing. This is a great device for athletes, socialites, gadget heads, and more.

Price: $299.99

7. Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger

The first time you try quick charging will be the last time you ever go back to normal charging. Samsung’s S8 and S8+ promise to take charging speeds to an even higher level with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

There are no Quick Charge 4.0 chargers currently available yet, but you’ll want to grab one as soon as they are. Until then, you can consider this QC 3.0 charger from Aukey a placeholder.

It will achieve close to the same speeds, and still blow the QC 2.0 charge speeds of the Galaxy S7 out of the water.

Price: $19.99

8. Samsung DeX

The Samsung DeX is a device that transforms your Galaxy S8 into a desktop computer simply by plugging it into a dock.

Not much else is needed, as the S8 and S8 Plus have more than adequate processing power to handle the rapid multitasking of a desktop environment.

By adding a separate mouse, keyboard, and monitor, you have a versatile Android workstation that works with you on the go. You can even use the DeX to remotely access your home desktop if you need to run Windows-based software.

Price: $93.01

9. Samsung EVO Select 64 GB Micro SDXC Card

It seems practically criminal, but not every modern smartphone supports expandable memory. Thankfully, Samsung keeps this user privilege around year after year. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus support SD cards up to 256 GB in size.

For some, opting for the larger 64 GB model of the phone over the 64 GB base model is good enough, but true power users will want as much storage as possible, especially where 4K video is involved.

The Samsung EVO Select 64 GB Micro SDXC Card is a great value for under $50, and has an impressive 100 MB/s read speed and 90 MB/s write speed. This enables it to record 4K and 3D recording, plus the fastest file transfers for your money.

Price: $44.99

10. JayBird BlueBuds X3

Though the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus both ship with a pair of AKG brand headphones set to retail at $99, many users who already own high-end wired earbuds might be more interested in what wireless headphones have to offer.

Let me say this upfront: the data capacity of Bluetooth wireless transmission does create a ceiling on sound quality, which means that the AKG headphones offer a higher bitrate for your audio.

But is it by a margin you are expected to notice? Not really. Especially not on the JayBird BlueBuds X3, which are regarded as some of the clearest Bluetooth headphones around.

These headphones are surprisingly convenient, as they connect quickly, have an eight hour battery life, and will not be yanked out of your ears by a passing park bench while you are running.

Price: $129.99

