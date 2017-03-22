Top 5 Best Motion Sickness Bands & Wearables

If at any point you’ve traveled by plane, boat, roller coaster, or even VR headset, you’ve likely experienced some form of motion sickness.

Nausea and vomiting can be a major hindrance for both travelers and gamers alike, but FDA-approved motion sickness bracelets offer an inexpensive source of relief without the use of drugs or chemicals.

Most anti-nausea wearables use some combination of electric pulsation and acupressure to disrupt the neural pathways through which your body sends the signals of motion sickness.

So instead of dealing with side effects like drowsiness and reduced appetite, you can enjoy all sorts exhilarating activities nausea-free.

Everyone’s reaction will be different, but you won’t know what yours might be until you read on.

1. Reliefband

The latest version of the Reliefband is only a bit larger than an average wristwatch. But in that small package, you’ve got a complex neuromodulation tool that taps into your neural pathways via the Nei-Kuan pressure point.

All you have to do is strap the tight-fitting band over this point, which is between the two tendons on the underside of either wrist.

Then turn on the Reliefband and choose between five intensity settings to match your needs.

The process of so-called neuromodulation involves sending electric pulses to the vagus nerve, which block out the signals that your brain send to the gastric system when it feels sensory conflicts.

Otherwise, when a boat’s deck lurches beneath your feet, your body automatically responds to the strange gravitational effects as if it were symptoms of a sickness.

The body would normally eliminate the source of any sickness with involuntary vomiting, but the acustimulation of the electric pulses bypasses that signal entirely.

The Reliefband uses CR2025 batteries, which offer over a year of power before they need to be swapped. It is not the cheapest solution to motion sickness, but for how well it works, it can easily be an every-day accessory for those suffering from vertigo or morning sickness.

Price: $70.95

2. Motion Cure Wearable

this plush ergonomic device is a little awkward to have on anywhere except at home or the seat of an airplane, but it’s hard to complain when this fuzzy neckband helps you play a nausea-inducing game like Driveclub VR on the PSVR.

This contoured neckband sits beneath your ears via a Velcro strap, and with the simple push of a button, will begin to relieve your motion sickness symptoms with a gentle magnetic pulsation.

This plug-and-play device targets three unique pathways in the body and brain, each of which sends signals that induce nausea and dizziness.

It is effective instantly, and when it is on you can slightly hear the pulses in a quiet setting. The limiting factor of the effect is the device’s battery compartment, which holds two small AAA batteries.

The neckband eats through batteries fairly fast, so pack along plenty of extras when traveling. The magnetic pulses begin to weaken in as little as four cycles (each cycle is fifteen minutes).

Price: $149.99

3. Psi Acupressure Bands

The Psi Acupressure Bands are a top choice among inexpensive motion sickness bracelets. These bands subvert the high price tag of magnetic pulsing devices by relying on steady acupressure to disrupt signals of your symptoms.

This set of two bands is meant to be worn one on each wrist, placed over the same Nei-Kuan acupressure point as the ReliefBand.

The bands provide instant relief from nausea and dizziness for many, but the design of the rigid waterproof band does not equate to a perfect fit for all.

Those whose wrists are in between the preset sizes of the adjustable strap might prefer a bracelet with an elastic band.

The center ring of the pressure point can be adjusted outward for a more amplified effect, which is nice to have for particularly hectic experiences like a trip to the amusement park.

It is important to clarify once more that these bands won’t have the same effect on everyone, but even if the Psi Bands relieve just a small amount of disorientation, they are worth a go.

Price: $12.99

4. Lewis N. Clark Motion Relief Bands

The Lewis N. Clark Motion Relief Bands utilize the same low cost design as the Psi Bands, but provide a little more flexibility in sizing thanks to their Velcro straps.

This set of two bands will comfortably fit wrists of all sizes. This means that the bracelets are suitable for children as well as adults.

Each band has a large plastic bead which is meant to apply acupressure to the Nei-Kuan pressure point. This disrupts the neural message your gastric system sends to your brain right before you blow chunks.

These poly-cotton bands don’t quite look as sleek as the Psi Bands, but again, the important part is that they are effective at what they do: relieving nausea and discomfort.

Price: $10.48

5. Sea-Band Wristband

The Sea-Band Wristbands are not too different from either the Lewis N. Clark or Psi Acupressure equivalents, but it deserves special recognition for offering the same relief for about half the price.

This product uses the same common acustimulation technique to produce effective anti-nausea results. The bands’ nylon and elastane blend help them fit easily onto any sized wrist. The stretchy material can be comfortably worn for weeks at a time, and the elasticity will last for years.

In addition to relieving symptoms of motion sickness from travel and gaming, acupressure bracelets have also been shown to help with clinical conditions like vertigo, morning sickness, and fatigue from chemotherapy.

Ultimately, if you are on any sort of nausea medication, you could save yourself time and money by giving the Sea-Band a try. You will be surprised at how much relief a pair of $6 wristbands can provide.

Price: $6.75 (46 percent off MSRP)

