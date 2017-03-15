Top 10 Best Laptop Backpacks: Which Is Right for You?

The right backpack is the one that you can take along anywhere. But whether you use it for school, travel, or commuting, you’ll likely want to pack your laptop along with you.

That’s why the ideal backpack for any use needs a well-padded laptop compartment. PC protection is arguably as important as a durable build and high storage capacity.

So which backpack reigns supreme for laptop users?

The answer depends on what size laptop you need to pack, as well as what kind of items you carry on a regular basis.

With this criteria in mind, we’ve selected a list of ten of the best laptop backpacks across all different shapes and sizes.

So whether you need a fully loaded travel pack or a day to day laptop bag, read on below to check out our favorite picks.

1. Targus Drifter II Backpack

The Drifter II Backpack is a versatile bag that offers an impressive 30L volume across two main compartments and several zippered side compartments.

The largest compartment features a well-padded laptop sleeve that can hold a laptop up to 17 inches in size.

The other portions of the bag are equally sturdy, right down to the two side water bottle pockets.

The Drifter II has exterior dimensions of 14.6 x 20.1 x 7.9 inches, which does make it a little on the bulkier side.

The bag’s shock-absorbing shoulder straps and thick padding on the back help ease the burden of a full bag load. Their wide and simple design give the bag a spartan look.

Even if it isn’t the best looking or most compact bag around, but it offers utility no matter how you use it, and plenty of storage for the price.

Price: $62.14 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Shock-absorbing straps and back padding provide maximum comfort

Limited Lifetime Warranty

High storage volume

Cons:

Backpack depth not adjustable

Shoulder straps are bulky

Zippers can be finicky

2. Timbuk2 Rogue Laptop Backpack

The Rogue Laptop Backpack from Timbuk2 is an elegant one compartment bag that acts a reprieve from overly complicated routines, especially for those who live or commute in the city.

The Rogue bag keeps all of your necessities in one 25L water resistant compartment, accessible by a top flap that makes it easier to load your pack in a rush.

Your laptop is kept separate from the rest of your stuff in a raised and padded stretch pocket, which can fit a 15-inch laptop or smaller.

A small exterior zip pocket, a water bottle pocket, and several rows of daisy chain webbing help you keep other key items separated.

The back panel is well ventilated, though its shoulder straps aren’t particularly well-padded.

Still, a removable sternum strap can help offset some of the load. Plus, with a backpack of this size, you shouldn’t be carrying around burdensome loads anyway.

Price: $59.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large opening makes it easy to pack and unpack

Durable water resistant exterior

Daisy chain webbing to attach quick-access items

Cons:

Minimal compartmentalization

Shoulder straps aren’t well padded

Cosmetic top straps get in the way of zipper pocket

3. Booq Boa Squeeze

The Boa Squeeze’s unique turtle shell design might be off-putting at first.

But this bag is thoughtfully designed by manufacturer Booq to help distribute the weight of your bag load better than your average backpack.

Its main compartment has a tiered internal organizer that helps your store more stuff without needing more room. The total volume of the Boa Squeeze is pretty modest, but it works fine as a daypack.

One such organizational element is a laptop pocket, which is padded with soft herringbone lining. It is sized for laptops up to 15 inches.

Items that don’t have a perfect place in the main compartment can fit into one of this bag’s two side pockets, which sit where a water bottle pocket would usually go.

The one downside of this design is that the snakelike Boa Squeeze won’t stand up on its own, instead rolling onto its face most of the time.

And while we’re nitpicking, the zippers are somewhat stiff until you wear them in.

But the Boa Squeeze has enough strong points to ignore these gripes. One of the bag’s nicest features are its ergonomic shoulder straps, which contour to your torso for a tight fit.

They are amply padded, and don’t cut into your neck even if you have wide shoulders.

Combine this with the fact that all of your heaviest stuff is no longer sitting at the bottom of your bag, and you’ll be able to comfortably wear this bag all day long.

Price: $126.90

Pros:

Unique turtle shell design evenly distributes weight

Ergonomically contoured shoulder straps

Ample compartmentalization with soft herringbone material

Cons:

Backpack does not stand easily on its own

Zippers are stiff until worn in

20L volume could be larger

4. Fjällräven Kånken Laptop Backpack

The Fjällräven Kånken Laptop Backpack still has the same functional Swedish design as when it was first introduced in 1978.

This timeless pack has been modernized with a padded laptop sleeve, and it comes in three different sizes for the perfect fit.

The pack has a version for 13-inch (13L), 15-inch (15L), and 17-inch (20L) laptops, though there is certainly nothing wrong with going up a size for more storage space.

The backpack’s Vinylon F material comes in a variety of different colors, some of which have reflective strips for added visibility when commuting.

The material resists water and abrasion, and actually gets both tougher and softer once it is washed.

Even if you don’t soften it up in the wash, the pack still has naturally soft padding on the back and shoulder straps.

The Kånken is designed to sit high up on your back, but it is lacking a hip belt or sternum strap for support.

The pack has a basic three pocket configuration, and its boxy shape helps you really load the main pocket full.

The other pockets aren’t nearly as big as the spacious main one, but they do help organize your smaller items without over-compartmentalizing.

All in all, there are better packs out there for those who need a large storage space, but the Kånken Laptop Backpack is a stylish and durable mid-size option for someone who wants a long-lasting investment.

Price: $110.00

Pros:

Comes in a variety of different colors and sizes

Durable material cleans easily

Stores a lot without being bulky

Cons:

Not all packs have reflective strips

Material feels overly stiff before it is washed

20L volume could be larger

5. Thule Crossover Backpack

The Crossover Backpack from Thule is a sturdy pack with a massive storage capacity that bridges the gap between a commuter pack and a camping bag. It offers loads of versatility, with a pocket for anything you might need to store.

The main compartment makes up most of the bag’s carrying capacity, and handles bulky items with ease.

The Crossover has a crush-proof compartment for sunglasses and other delicate items. It has deep water bottle pockets on both sides.

A separate front pouch is connected via compression straps, creating not only a place to hold small trinkets, but also a shove-it pocket which you can use to tuck away items for quick access.

One downside of this is that this pocket will sag when packed, even if you compress the bag all the way.

A dedicated laptop compartment sits nearest to the Crossover’s ventilated back plate. It elevates and stores laptops up to 17 inches in size.

It also has a tablet sleeve and access to a bottom pocket to store accessories.

This pack has decently padded shoulder straps (plus an optional sternum strap), but they are overly stiff at first, and simply don’t match the quality of the rest of the bag.

That said, the Thule Crossover is one of the best bags out there, especially for organization addicts who need a pocket for everything.

Price: $129.95

Pros:

Unique compartments for any need

Massive 32L storage volume

Shove-it pocket with compression straps

Cons:

Shoulder straps are overly stiff

Shove-it pocket impacts rigidity of bag

6. SwissGear ScanSmart 1900

SwissGear backpacks like the highly rated Travel Gear ScanSmart Backpack warrant a comparison to the renown Swiss Army knife. They fit an unreal amount of utility into a sleek, sizable package.

This TSA-friendly pack is designed with convenience and security in mind.

It has a special compartment for your laptop which unzips flat and allows you to keep your laptop in the sleeve as you send it through an airport luggage scanner.

It also has a padded strap to accommodate laptops up to 17 inches in size, basically anything but monster gaming laptops. It dimensions are 18 x 13 x 9 inches, but it flattens out decently when lightly packed.

Across its three other compartments, pack also has a mobile phone pocket, sunglasses holder, side water bottle pocket, organizer pocket, and an accessory pocket.

Its back offers plenty of airflow, and its padded straps are nice, minus the lack of waist or sternum strap.

The glasses holder on the strap is a nice touch, as is the headphone hole and media pouch for storing a phone or mp3 player.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Large pockets with plenty of subcompartments

Well-padded shoulder straps

Laptop sleeve with full-body zippers

Cons:

Needs more smaller pockets on the outside

Lacking sternum strap or other added support

7. Incase Icon Pack

Though Incase is best known for making protective cases for laptops and tablets, it has also had some highly successful forays into the backpack world, namely the beloved Icon Pack.

This boxy backpack doesn’t offer much in the way of looks, but provides ample storage and comfort for wearers of all sizes.

This bag has three main compartments, the first of which is a dedicated laptop compartment, with a raised faux fur-lined laptop sleeve for 15-inch laptops.

The second compartment accounts for most of the pack’s roughly 30L of storage volume. Because of the compartment’s depth and black material, it can be easy to lose things at the bottom of this compartment.

The organizational compartment at the front of the pack does not have this same issue, thanks to an array of smaller pockets to store small items like keys or pens.

This bag does not have any water bottle pockets, but instead has two small zip pockets in their place.

It’s shoulder straps are wide and comfortable, and the bag doesn’t slouch even when empty. As long as you don’t mind its incredibly plain design, this bag is a great choice that is both spacious and compact.

Price: $129.00 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Spacious main compartment

Faux-fur-lined laptop compartment is well-padded

Rigid and sturdy design

Cons:

No water bottle pocket

Black interior makes small items hard to find

Boring design

8. eBags Professional Slim Laptop Backpack

If you want to escape the bright neon colors and superfluous doodads of camping packs, the eBag slim backpack is a piece of luggage that offers a more professional and refined style.

The eBag backpack is made from a fairly heavy material, making it a little heftier than it needs to be but also giving it a nice rigidity. The backpack straps feel comfortable, and they have a sternum strap for added support.

If you want to use this backpack more like a laptop bag, you can simply tuck one backpack strap away, and use this bag horizontally like a briefcase.

The main pocket makes up the bulk of this bag’s 21.6L volume, and has a brightly colored lining to help you find objects at the very bottom.

It houses both a laptop sleeve and a tablet sleeve. Each one is well padded, and very spacious. The bag also has a “2D” secondary pocket with room for documents, and a Napoleon pocket with an organizer.

Beneath this main compartment is a removable hard shell pouch for carrying sunglasses or other delicate goods.

The slim bag even has a zip-out water bottle holder that is there when you need it.

The eBags slim backpack is a versatile dress code pack that checks all the boxes for a great bag without packing any any bungee cords, exterior mesh pockets, carabiner clips, or other outdoorsman bling.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Slim, professional design

Secondary document pocket and hard shell pouch

Well-padded laptop and tablet sleeves

Cons:

Bag material is heavy

Total volume could be larger

High price tag

9. Tylt Energi Backpack + Battery

The Tylt Energi Backpack is a bag that offers both ample storage and USB power for three of your portable devices thanks to its smart compartmentalization and an included rechargeable battery.

Its included 10400mAh battery has three USB ports, and stores enough power to keep several devices fully charged throughout the day.

The battery has its own built-in sleeve in the bag’s fly-through friendly laptop compartment, with internal cable management to keep things tidy.

Inside this same compartment is a spacious pocket for laptops up to 15 inches in size, although they unfortunately cannot be charged with the power bank.

The bag has several other compartments of varying size, contributing to a total storage volume of about 24L. There is one fold-out water bottle pocket, which tucks away when not in use.

The bag’s shoulder straps are wide and comfortable. They are complemented by a well ventilated back plate that has a built-in trolley sleeve to attach to rolling luggage with ease.

Overall, the bag is rigid enough to stand up on its own, but some of its seams are less likely to hold over time according to reviewers. Ultimately, if you need more out of either the bag or the battery, you are better off buying these two elements separately.

However, for the price, the Tylt Energi Backpack does a great job of providing power and storage to a traveler in need.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Included 10400mAh portable battery to recharge devices

Wide straps and well padded back plate

TSA-friendly design

Cons:

Material could be more durable

Portable battery does not charge laptops

10. AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack

When it comes to offering what you need at the right price, AmazonBasics products usually deliver. The AmazonBasics Laptop Backpack is no exception as a #1 Best Seller for laptop backpacks.

Its external dimensions of 15 x 7 x 19 inches allow this pack to hold up to a 17 inch laptop, something really seen in backpacks of this price.

You can fit a week’s worth of class materials in its 32L of storage volume. Additionally, you have organizational compartments for pens, keys, your cell phone, and even a smaller padded pocket for tablets.

These sub-compartments are practically distributed throughout the five main pockets of the pack, except for two water bottle pockets on the side.

The backpack is devoid of branding, and consequently, does not look particularly interesting. This is expected, considering this is clearly a functionality-first kind of pack.

It is comfortable to wear with padded straps, but its padding to protect the main pocket could be a little more robust. Again, considering the fantastic price, your gear will be well-protected behind the otherwise sturdy material used.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Low price tag

Two water bottle pockets plus sub-compartment storage

High storage volume

Cons:

Generic design

Minimal fabric padding

Lacking sternum strap or other added support

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.