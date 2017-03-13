Top 10 Best Canister Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If your floors aren’t quite looking their best despite regular maintenance, it might be time to consider a canister vacuum. Canister vacuum cleaners tend to excel in removing dirt and debris from hard floor surfaces, although many on the market today are also capable of using on carpets. Their generally compact size also makes canister vacuums relatively easy to carry around, especially compared to your average upright vacuum cleaner.
In terms of maneuverability, most canister vacuums are designed with flexibility in mind. However, some are more versatile than others. For example, if you want a vacuum that is easy to carry up and down stairs, consider a unit with a lightweight canister body. Some canister vacuum cleaners feature a wand that can be extended to reach into tricker spaces, while others have rotational hoses to help reach those tricky spots.
If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, check out these best canister vacuums.
Best Budget Pick: Eureka Mighty MitePrice: $55.35Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto shut-off keeps it from overheating
- Bare floor nozzle
- Best for multi-purpose cleaning
- No automatic cord rewind
- A bit loud
- Some mention the hose pieces fall off easily
The Mighty Mite is designed for multi-purpose use. Weighing in at just under nine pounds, this small canister vacuum cleaner can be carried up and down stairs and to various parts of the house without weighing you down. It also features a 12-amp motor for powerful and deep cleaning.
A blower port blows away leaves and other debris typically found in outdoor spaces and garages. On-board cord storage keeps the cord out of the way as you vacuum. Other highlights include fingertip controls, a floor brush, bare floor nozzle, and a dust bag that’s easy to empty. You can find this vacuum in additional colors.
Find more Eureka Mighty Mite information and reviews here.
Best Small Canister Vacuum: BISSELL Zing BaglessPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three-stage filtration
- Variable suction control
- Goes from hard floors to carpets with the flip of a switch
- Short power cord
- Not ideal for carpets
- Lacks storage space for attachment
This affordable canister vacuum cleaner is designed for general purpose whole-house cleaning. It's also small and lightweight, with a total weight of just over 10 pounds. If the thought of dragging a vacuum up and down the stairs sends shivers down your spine, you'll appreciate the integrated carrying handle.
Variable suction control lets you choose to tone down the suction for gentler jobs such as curtains and fabrics. Bagless construction means you won’t need to purchase bags throughout the life of the vacuum. You can clean various surfaces with the flip of a switch. This BISSELL vacuum also stands out for its three-stage filtration, including a filter specifically to capture fine particles.
Find more BISSELL Zing Rewind Bagless Canister Vacuum information and reviews here.
Best for Powerful Suction: Hoover AirPrice: $179.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- HEPA media filter
- Easy-release bottom cup
- Multi-floor power nozzle
- Some wish the power cord was longer
- Lacks height adjustment
- A few owners mention that the vacuum overheats, although cleaning all filter and canisters may prevent the problem
This Hoover vacuum cleaner stands out for its multi-floor power nozzle, which allows you to clean those tricky places around the house. Innovative wind tunnel technology offers three suction channels for lifting up dirt and debris, even when it’s embedded. Combine the wand and cleaning tool for up to 11 feet of cleaning power.
Other features include a three-in-one tool, hard floor brush, and a HEPA filter that captures small microns. The vacuum also has a bottom cup that releases with the push of a button along with a filter that’s easy to rinse and reuse. There’s also automatic cord rewind and an electronic brushroll that cleans hard floors and carpets at the touch of a button.
Find more Hoover Air information and reviews here.
Best for Apartments: Dirt Devil Easy LitePros:
Cons:
- Includes multiple attachments
- HEPA filtration
- Ideal for smaller spaces
- Some find the wand difficult to store
- Lacks clips to hold floor attachment securely in place
- A bit loud
If you’re looking for an affordable vacuum cleaner that’s compact enough to easily store in a small space such as an apartment or dorm room, consider this Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner. Highlights include bagless operation, automatic cord rewind, and variable power control. HEPA filtration helps pick up even the smallest particles.
The vacuum is equipped with a powerful 12 amp motor and features a clog indicator. A telescoping wand, combined with various attachments, allows you to clean the floor, ceiling, and tight spaces in between. The wand extends to 45 inches for added convenience. Accessories include a dusting brush, crevice tool, and floor nozzle.
Find more Dirt Devil Easy Lite information and reviews here.
Best for Allergies: Shark Rotator Powered Lift-AwayPrice: $370.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for most floor surfaces
- Lift-away design for easier cleaning around the house
- Anti-allergen seal technology
- Some find it tricky to empty the canister without spilling contents when removing
- A handful wish it picked up more debris on hardwood floors
- Handle lacks an on/off switch
The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away (NR96) caters to those suffering from allergies and asthma with its anti-allergen seal technology, which traps nearly all allergens inside the vacuum. A HEPA filter traps nearly all particles. You can use it on bare floors, area rugs, and carpets.
Its distinctive lift-away design lets you maneuver the nozzle for cleaning while leaving the canister on the floor. On-board storage offers room for accessories such as a dusting tool and crevice brush.
Find more Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away information and reviews here.
Best for Quiet Operation: Soniclean Galaxy 1150Pros:
Cons:
- Retractable power cord
- Easily portable canister body
- Ideal for hardwood floors
- Questionable longevity of plastic parts
- Doesn't have a powered beater bar
- Lacks on-board storage for attachments
The Soniclean Galaxy 1150 features rubber wheels specifically designed for use on delicate floor surfaces. It also has a 31-foot cord with automatic cord rewind for added convenience. The body weighs 12 pounds, making it easy to transport when necessary.
A sealed HEPA filter captures even the smallest particles, while the micro-filtration bag keeps them from escaping into the environment. A turbo carpet nozzle is specifically designed for low to medium pile carpeting. Other highlights include a 1500 watt variable speed motor along with ultra quiet operation and 360-degree hose rotation.
Find more Soniclean Galaxy 1150 information and reviews here.
Best Canister Vacuum for Pet Hair: Miele Blizzard CX1Price: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Robot 1200 watt motor
- Vortex technology for powerful cleaning
- Turbo brush for picking up pet hair
- Doesn't have a tangle-free brush
- A bit bulky
- Lacks an extension hose
Pets can be downright messy, especially if yours sheds frequently or you share your living space with more than one furry companion. Part of what makes the Miele Blizzard CX1 a dependable choice if you're looking for the best canister vacuum for pet hair is its powerful 1200 watt motor. The more suction power a vacuum has, the better able it is to pick up all that pet hair and dander lying around the house.
Cleaning power is also boosted by the vacuum's vortex technology, where powerful suction is combined with streamlined airflow and a specially designed floorhead for optimal performance and power. Fine dust is separated into a different container for more hygienic emptying. Other features include a HEPA filter, dedicated floor brush for hard floors and a turbo brush for picking up pet hair.
Find more Miele Blizzard CX1 information and reviews here.
