Top 10 Best Canister Vacuums 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If your floors aren’t quite looking their best despite regular maintenance, it might be time to consider a canister vacuum. Canister vacuum cleaners tend to excel in removing dirt and debris from hard floor surfaces, although many on the market today are also capable of using on carpets. Their generally compact size also makes canister vacuums relatively easy to carry around, especially compared to your average upright vacuum cleaner.

In terms of maneuverability, most canister vacuums are designed with flexibility in mind. However, some are more versatile than others. For example, if you want a vacuum that is easy to carry up and down stairs, consider a unit with a lightweight canister body. Some canister vacuum cleaners feature a wand that can be extended to reach into tricker spaces, while others have rotational hoses to help reach those tricky spots.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum, check out these best canister vacuums.