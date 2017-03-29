Top 20 Best Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Cases 2018

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, the larger companion to Samsung’s flagship phone, has turned heads with the way it doubles down on the larger 18.5:9 display ration of this generation of Samsung phones.

The S8 Plus sports a massive 6.2-inch screen, with curves inspired by Samsung’s Edge phones on both sides.

With a whole new suite of expensive upgrades to enjoy and a wider form factor with which to grip it, you will certainly need a protective case to keep your $850 phone looking pristine.

We’ve made life easier for you by singling out the best options with consideration for protection, style, and value. Read on below to find our favorite picks.

1. Best Hybrid Case: Spigen Slim Armor Case

Undoubtedly one of the biggest players in the phone case game, Spigen usually sets the bar for what features a generation of protective phone cases offers.

Their Slim Armor Series is a great pick for a larger phone like the S8 Plus, as it walks the line between bulkier defender cases and lighter cases that improve portability.

As is standard with protective cases, the Tough Armor combines a soft polyurethane sleeve with a rigid polycarbonate frame to absorb impact and scratches with ease.

The case has ample lips on both sides to protect the S8 Plus’ stunning Super AMOLED display and Dual Pixel camera from flat drops, plus responsive button covers for a seamless look.

The case has a built-in kickstand as well, which can be used to prop your device up while watching videos. Combine this utility with an unobtrusive design, and you’ve got a design that keeps Spigen cases perpetually relevant.

Price: $29.83 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Best Stylish Case: Caseology Parallax Series Case

Caseology’s Parallax Series Case is a beautiful geometric shell cover that fits perfectly on your Galaxy S8+. It offers ample protection with its shock absorbing soft TPU shell and impact-resistant polycarbonate frame.

The case has a nicely raised bezel to keep both your screen and your camera safe. Each corner of the case is air-cushioned to help further absorb impact. The edges are also lined with an anti-slip grip.

Price: $14.99

3. Best Defender Case: OtterBox Defender Series Case

OtterBox cases are considered a top choice for protective purposes, as their quad layer cases provide more shock absorption than your average phone case.

This Defender case is no exception, as it keeps your phone well insulated from any potentially damaging surfaces. It also has handy port covers to keep dust out.

The case comes with a handy kickstand belt clip, though it strangely does not offer a built-in screen protector, something we’ve come to expect from past Defender cases.

If the screen protector is one of the reasons you like OtterBox, then maybe steer clear of this year’s version. Otherwise, it’s a solid pick.

Price: $23.99

4. Best Grip Case: Speck Presidio Grip Case

iPhone users have long enjoyed the stylish Presidio Grip case from Speck, but now it is available for a Samsung flagship phone for the first time.

The shock suppressing material of this slim case will keep your S8 Plus safe from drops up to ten feet in height.

Its firm rubber ridges provide a solid grip from any angle, minimizing the risk of drops happening in the first place.

Price: $19.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. Best Smart Case: i-Blades Smart Case + SmartBlade

The Smart Case from i-Blades is possibly the only case out there that actually upgrades your phone rather than just protecting it.

The Smart Case’s slim yet durable PC casing has a modular attachment system to which you can connect an included SmartBlade.

The SmartBlade is a small attachable peripheral which can be used to wirelessly charge your phone battery by up to twelve hours.

The SmartBlade also included an SD card slot to further expand your phone’s memory. The attachment system creates potential for new peripherals to be connected down the line as well.

For now, the functions of the SmartCase are limited to that of the SmartBlade plus the case’s built-in environmental sensor to monitor air quality. That still puts this case ahead of the competition.

Price: $99.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

6. Best Frame Case: RhinoShield CrashGuard Bumper Case

The CrashGuard from RhinoShield packs a surprising amount of protection into what is probably the most low-profile bumper case around.

This exposed back case might leave bare the back plate of your glass and metal phone, but it still offers plenty of protection where it is needed.

The CrashGuard is basically a frame that surrounds the four corners of your Galaxy S8 with a soft inner padding and a durable outer armor. It’s different, yes, but it works fantastically.

Price: $24.99

7. Best Premium Case: UAG Monarch Case

Urban Armor Gear’s Monarch case is like some primo bean dip: it sets itself apart from the competition by including more layers. But rather than layers of flavor, the Monarch case offers layers of protection.

This case combines layers of leather, polycarbonate, alloy metal, and TPU rubber to exceed military standards for drop and shock resistance.

It offers all of this without adding much to the weight or dimensions of your phone.

The price tag is up there with more premium defender cases, but it is deservedly so, as you get quality phone protection right down to the tactile button covers and lifted screen bezel.

Price: $55.95 (7 percent off MSRP)

8. Best Samsung Case: Samsung S-View Flip Cover

Samsung’s S-View Flip Cover is the official case option from the S8 Plus’ own manufacturer, and as such, the S-View packs some special features you won’t find anywhere else.

The S-View’s flip cover utilizes the display of your phone beneath it to show a simplified home screen with key information like time, weather, and notifications.

You can even answer or decline phone calls through the full screen cover. However, the case’s protective capabilities are only average.

The S-View packs a hard shell cover that snaps on with ease. It doesn’t offer the best shock absorption, but it makes up for it with the special cover and a built-in kickstand for easy viewing.

Price: $32.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Best Card Case: M4 Q Card Case

The CM4 Q Card Case makes life easier by comfortably fitting three credit cards, cash, and your Galaxy S8 into a slimmer form factor than you would expect from a wallet case.

This case has air-cushioned edges and an adequate lip around your Infinity Display and rear camera, ensuring protection from all sides.

One unique feature that I haven’t seen much in other cases is that the card sleeve actually folds out to use your credit as a kickstand.

On a phone with as much functionality packed into a small package as it has, it is refreshing to have a case that is equally versatile.

Price: $24.99

10. Best Clear Case: Peyou Protective Clear Case

It is necessary but tragic shame that you must cover up the gorgeous aluminum and glass body of your new S8 Plus with a plastic phone case.

This fully transparent protective case from Peyou is the ideal compromise, providing dual-layer protection without obstructing the beautiful design of the S8 Plus.

In addition to being clear, the case is also thin, only about 1 mm at its thickest. It makes for a pretty small padding from drops, but it is enough to survive everyday abuse.

Price: $8.99

11. Best Plain Case: Silk Innovation Base Grip Case

Silk Innovation offers their new Base Grip Cases for both the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. This case combines a simple design with a time-tested protective approach to make an all-around solid protective sleeve.

Its polycarbonate exterior is lightweight and scratch-resistant, and its corners have extra air cushioning to disperse shock.

It has covers for all side buttons, and comes with a premium scratch-resistant screen protector to complete the package.

Price: $11.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

12. Best Work Site Case: Zizo Bolt Series Case

Zizo’s Bolt Series cases have a busy look about them. But if you yourself are busy, you’ll be glad to have your phone safe and readily accessible.

The Zizo Bolt case can offer both of those things, with multiple protective layers of casing and an included holster-style belt clip.

An included tempered glass screen protector ensures that you can take your phone to even the most hectic of work places without fear of damage.

The case isn’t too bulky either, meaning you won’t be fumbling with an over-sized cover on your downtime. The Bolt case even has a built-in kickstand so it can sit on its own while playing videos.

Price: $17.99

13. Best Wallet Case: Belk Protective Wallet Case

Of all the wallet cases we’ve seen so far, manufacturer Belk offers the most vibrant colors for its PU leather exterior.

This Protective Wallet Case has a flip cover with a magnetic clasp, and an interior polycarbonate shell to provide adequate protection from all angles.

As is typical of this case style, you can flip the cover around to serve as a kickstand. It would have been nice to see a larger capacity for cards for a so-called “wallet case,” but the single card holder is still nice to have.

Price: $10.99

14. Best Fashion Case: Ringke Fusion Mirror Case

Ringke’s Fusion Mirror is an elegant polycarbonate case that makes use of your Galaxy S8 Plus’ large glass backplate to house a radiant tinted mirror design.

Not only can you use this mirror design to put on makeup or see your surroundings in a new light, but you can also rely on this case to protect your phone from drops and scratches.

Its bezel is just thick enough to protect your phone’s screen and camera from impact. It has precisely cut holes for easy access to your ports and speakers.

If you are looking for a low-profile case that blends in with the scenery, the Fusion Mirror Case is an easy pick. Just keep in mind that it won’t be in stock until after the phone comes out.

Price: $13.99

15. Best Leather Case: Jgoo Leather Wallet Case

Jgoo’s Leather Wallet Case is yet another attractive and versatile option for keeping your credit cards and your Galaxy S8 handy and protected.

The leather exterior of the Jgoo case covers the S8 Plus’ 6.2-inch screen with a leather flap with a magnetic clasp. The phone is encased in a slim polycarbonate shell, which can be detached for easier portability.

If you are after a luxurious look for your new Galaxy S8 Plus, the Jgoo Leather Wallet Case can provide it in five different colors. Just be prepared for a little variation in the color.

Price: $10.99

16. Best Cheap Case: Ringke Fusion Series Case

The Ringke Fusion case is a low-profile clear case that is light enough to look like it’s fused right onto your phone.

It is just large enough to provide shock absorption and a slight bezel to protect your S8 Plus’ curved screen and its HDR camera.

If you want to spice things up, you can order one with different colored borders, but you also have the option to go clear for the all natural look.

Price: $11.99

17. Best Lightweight Case: Lumion Nova Series Case

Lumion’s Nova Series case combines an elegant PU leather exterior with a hard polycarbonate frame to make for a case that is as fashionable as it is functional.

This case protects your phone’s corners and back plate from shock and scratches. It has precise cutouts for the volume, Bixby, and lock buttons, as well as the Galaxy S8’s charging port and audio port.

Price: $13.99

18. Best Military Case: Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

Supcase’s protective case for the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is both powerful like a beetle and unique like a unicorn.

At least that’s my current theory as to why this no-nonsense case has such a nonsensical name. This somewhat spartan-looking phone case is definitely protection over presentation.

It uses the standard dual-layer construction that you find on most cases, further enhancing the feel with a textured edge that improves grip.

The case does add some bulk to your phone, but its air-cushioned corners are specifically there to absorb shock. This case is a good amount cheaper than other defender-style cases, making it a great budget option.

Price: $14.96

19. Best Kickstand Case: i-Blason Transformer Case

i-Blason’s defender cases can always be relied on to provide some solid shock absorption for a reasonable price. Their newest Transformer case is no exception.

This case uses the usual combination of PC and TPU materials to provide drop protection to the corners and edges of your phone.

A slight bezel extends this shock absorption to the screen and back plate. The case also has a foldout kickstand and a detachable belt clip to add further value.

Price: $16.99

20. Best Defender Case: OtterBox Defender Series

OtterBox is the company that made phone cases the necessity they are today. Their Defender Series is the definitive dual layer case, and a perfect complement to your S8 Plus.

This case combines a shock absorbing rubber inner shell and a hard outer slipcover. It has a raised edge that protects the phone’s curved screen.

This case isn’t as slim as OtterBox’s Commuter Series case, but it still keeps the S8 Plus pocket-sized (assuming you already had pockets big enough for its 6.2-inch screen).

The price is a little high, but the quality of the case speaks for itself. Plus it comes with a belt clip, and those are totally back in style.

Price: $35.50 (41 percent off MSRP)

