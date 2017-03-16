Top 9 Best Epilators for Hair Removal

Isn’t it so funny that there are all kinds of places on our bodies where we want more hair? We want fuller, thicker hair on our heads and longer and more luscious eyelashes, not to mention bolder brows. But when it comes to the hair on our arms and legs, it’s a different story. Plus, there are those ultra sensitive areas, like armpits and bikini lines. Removing hair there… not a favorite. And the last place we want to see extra hair growing is on our face! As we get older, most women fight a few pesky, prickly chin whiskers, mini-mustaches and even fuzzy cheeks. Enter the epilator.

While waxing and hair removal creams work effectively, they can also be smelly, painful and sometimes irritate or damage your skin. Home laser hair removal systems work wonderfully, and provide a long term hair removal solution, but they’re also pretty expensive for most budgets, and there’s no getting around the fact that they sting.

Epilators have been on the market for a couple of decades, but today’s epilators are vastly improved over the originals. I know, because I had the first Epilady and it hurt like…well you know. Bad news. Epilation still hurts, but the pain diminishes the more consistently you use your epilator. If you’re wondering what epilation really means, these devices have heads with dozens (or more) of tiny tweezers that grab your body hair and remove it by the root. Just imagine plucking your eyebrows 32,000 times in a minute. Now don’t be a baby, no one said this would be easy. But the fact is, with consistent and long term epilation, your body can stay beautifully smooth and hair free for up to six weeks at a time. That sounds good, doesn’t it?

As with all forms of hair removal, there are things you can do to maximize good results. Exfoliating both before and after epilation can minimize ingrown hair issues. This can be managed with exfoliating brushes or exfoliating gloves, but salt scrubs and sugar scrubs are also great options. You can also minimize pain by pretreating the area you plan to epilate with Lidocaine sprays or lotions. Even a glass of wine works for me. At least I don’t care as much about the pain if I’ve got a nice Cabernet in hand. You can also get hair growth inhibitors that will extend the amount of time between sessions.

You’ll discover that some epilators are corded, while others are suitable for both wet and dry use. Waterproof models allow you to tackle your body hair in the tub or shower, and I always find that freshly washed hair is softer and easier to remove. Whichever model you choose, you’ll be able to get started with an investment of around $120 at the high end, with some costing as little as $25. If you’re ready to be smooth and hair-free by summer, it’s time to get started epilating now. Here are our Top 9 Best Elpilators for Hair Removal.

1. Top Rated Epilator – Braun Silk-épil 9 Wet & Dry Cordless Electric Epilator

Do you dream of having smooth skin for weeks at a time, versus the daily shaving, tweezing and creaming away facial hair and leg hair? Braun’s Silk-epil 9 offers you that possibility with a 40% wider epilation head that removes more hair in one stroke. Braun’s innovative MicroGrip tweezer technology has wider, longer and deeper tweezers. It removes hair with precision even hairs that are shorter, up to four times better than wax. Because it’s a wet and dry device, you can use it in the bath or shower, when your hair is softer, for more comfortable epilation. With regular use, this dandy device is virtually painless. This package comes with some amazing extras, including a shaver head, a trimmer cap, a high frequency massage cap, a skin contact cap, a charging stand for an always charged device and a bonus facial cleansing brush to keep your skin exfoliated and gorgeous. The facial cleansing brush removes makeup and pore-deep impurities six times better than washing with your hands. Because epilation does hurt a bit at first, get some Numb 520 topical Lidocaine cream when you’re first getting started. If you’re looking for a permanent hair removal solution, consider the Braun Silk-Expert home IPL hair remover.

Price: $104.88 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of five stars by users

#1 Amazon best seller

100 percent waterproof for safe shower and tub use

Effectively removes hair for weeks at a time

Cons:

It hurts no matter what they say

Requires consistent use for good results

Takes a lot of time an patience

Large size can be cumbersome to use

2. Emjoi AP-18 Emagine Dual Opposed 72 Tweezer Head Epilator

The Emagine from Emjoi is an epilator that features 72 quick-plucking tweezer heads that remove hair quickly and fairly comfortably. The large number of tweezers means you can reduce your epilation time because you’ll require less passes to achieve smooth and silky skin. Emjoi’s patented “Glide Technology” lifts up your hairs for quicker and easier removal. Coupled with Emjoi’s innovation of a one fixed tweezer disc and two that open and close, the skin is stretched to increase comfort, allowing hair to be removed more efficiently. The Emagine is also the first epilator on the market to offer Silver Ion Technology to provide antimicrobial protection to help prevent bacterial infections. Emagine’s dual-opposed, staggered heads allow the epilator to cover more surface area while grasping and removing hair in a single pass. To reduce the chance of ingrown hairs, the Emagine features middle lifting fingers that lift flat and short hairs for simpler and more effective epilation. These fingers help to decrease the possibility of ingrown hairs. This epilator for your face and body removes hair from the root, leaving skin smooth for up to six weeks after regular use. It’s curved shape is designed to hug the curves of your body, and the ergonomically engineered handle is balanced and easy to hold and maneuver. If you’re headed n vacation, but you want to keep up with your epilation, the Emjoi Epi Slim+ e18 is the perfect compact solution. Emjoi After Epilation Cream not only moisturizes your skin, it also contains hair-growth inhibitor to enhance the length of time you’re smooth and hair free.

Price: $74.95 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Removes hair for up to six weeks with consistent use

Uses Silver Ion Technology for anti-microbial protection

Middle lifting fingers reduce chance of missed hairs

Cons:

It does, indeed, hurt

Not faster than other models, despite manufacturer’s claims

Pressing too hard causes epilator to stop

Cord could be longer for more convenience

3. Philips Satinelle Advanced Wet & Dry Epilator

The Philips Satinelle Advanced was especially designed to hug every one of your curves, while grabbing and removing every hair. It provides an effective and reasonably comfortable epilation experience, and it comes in a kit that features accessories that target troublesome hair on the legs, body and face. Its micro-ridged ceramic discs are gentle against the skin, but they firmly grip even the finest hairs. This hair removal device features a wide epilator head compared to many, so it can remove more hair in a single pass. It gently removes even the shortest hairs (0.5mm) that cannot be removed by waxing. It’s effortless to use and delivers good results, especially on sensitive areas like your face, underarms and bikini lines. Because it’s cordless and rechargeable, you can use it for up to 40 minutes at a time. Safely use it in the shower or tub because the anti-slip grip won’t have it sliding out of your wet hands. For the price conscious purchaser, it’s also a lot less expensive than many in this category. The Philips Lumea IPL device is another reasonably priced hair removal option, although with IPL devices you also need eye protection, making epilation a somewhat easier option.

Price: $69.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Reasonably priced compared to others in this category

Quieter than many

Cordless and rechargeable

Cons:

It does indeed hurt

Not as effective at grabbing hairs as some

Can be difficult to clean

Takes lots of time and patience to get the best results

4. Remington EP7010 Women’s Total Coverage Hair Removal System

Epilation is the removal of hair from the root, for longer lasting smooth skin, with the use of an electric tweezing system. You can achieve long-lasting hair removal and beautifully smooth skin with the smooth and silky epilator, as long as you’re patient and consistent. This can result in up to six weeks of smooth, hair-free skin. The total coverage epilation system removes most hair in one pass, making it fairly fast and convenient. Its ergonomic design and an angled cap ensure optimal hair removal, effectively catching even the shortest hairs. With this epilator, form is as important as function. You’ll achieve the best results when you clean, exfoliate and dry areas to be treated first. It’s also key to hold this particular epilator at a 90 degree angle and use against the direction of hair growth. Of course, that can get tricky on the backs of your legs and other hard to reach areas. It’s also important to exfoliate after using this device to help prevent ingrown hairs. Remington also offers a cordless epilator for a bit more of an investment. Their smaller battery operated epilator would be especially convenient when you’re traveling.

Price: $37.78

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Very inexpensive compared to most

Device is small and easy to handle

Easy to clean

Cons:

Painful, especially on sensitive areas

Cord could be longer

Quite loud compared to others

May cause ingrown hairs

5. Braun Silk-épil 7 7-561 – Wet & Dry Cordless Epilator

The Silk-épil 7 epilator is efficient, yet extra gentle. Because it’s watertight, you can use it in the bath or shower. As with all epilators, it’s more painful at first, but you’ll have virtually painless epilation with regular use. The high frequency massage system provides extra comfort through pulsating active vibrations that stimulate your skin while you epilate. With 40 close-grip tweezers, this epilator efficiently removes even the shortest hairs as small as a grain of sand. It provides smoothness that lasts for weeks. A shaver head and trimmer cap are included to convert your epilator into a full-fledged electric shaver for depilation. The pivoting head follows every contour of your body for better skin contact and even gentler performance. A SmartLight reveals even the finest hair for extra-thorough hair removal. This epilator is not just for legs. You also get different attachments that are designed for use on underarms, arms, face, and bikini area. This epilator will work even more efficiently if you regularly exfoliate. An exfoliating treatment, along with an exfoliating brush are great solutions. Sugar or salt scrubs also work exfoliating wonders.

Price: $84.98 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

100 percent waterproof and easy to clean

TNarrower handle makes it easy to use compared to some

Effectively removes and minimizes body hair

Cons:

There’s no getting around the fact that there’s pain involved

Can cause ingrown hairs

Moderately spendy

May cause irritation or rash

6. Panasonic ES-ED90-P Wet/Dry Epilator & Shaver

This is one of Panasonic’s best selling epilator and shaver systems. What I love about this combo is that it’s a full body beauty tool. It includes six attachments to maximize personal care convenience. A shaver head includes a pop-up trimmer to quickly remove unwanted hair, while a bikini comb attachment comfortably trims sensitive areas. As an alternative to waxing, the Panasonic epilator includes a large epilation attachment with dual wide discs and 48 precision rotating tweezers to capture, hold and extract hair at the root. For epilator beginners, when epilation is the most painful, a gentle epilation cap is also included. It effectively limits the number of exposed tweezers for more gentle hair removal. The gentle epilation head is also ideal for sensitive areas, like arm pits and bikini lines. For foot care, a heel buffer is included to gently remove callouses and dry skin. An included travel pouch makes hair removal easy wherever you are. It neatly holds your Panasonic epilator, all the attachments and included AC charger. Panasonic also makes an epilator that converts into a facial cleansing brush. The Panasonic Facial Hair Trimmer for Women is an Amazon #1 Best Seller.

Price: $83.69

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Comes with righteous attachments for whole body personal care

Built-in LED light easily reveals hard-to-see hairs

Amazon’s Choice

Cons:

The pain is real

Can’t be used on wrinkled areas like knees and elbows

May cause skin irritation

Can cause ingrown hairs

7. Best Bikini Epilator – 5-in-1 Bikini Hair Epilator & Beauty Tool

This clever epilator is tiny but mighty. It is especially designed for your sensitive bikini area, and it’s small size makes it more maneuverable than many. The small epilator head provides less painful, but long lasting results on your bikini lines. It can remove hair four times better than waxing that sensitive area. The shave head works perfectly for delicate armpits. This also converts to a facial cleansing brush for deep ore cleaning and exfoliation. Pop of the head an insert the facial massaging head. It helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and helps to rejuvenate the skin. This handy beauty tool also has an effective pedicure head to reduce calluses and hard skin on your feet. With so much going for it, there’s no surprise that this is a number one Amazon new release. For the price and amenities, it’s a great introduction to epilation and more. Because it’s cordless, it is super convenient. Hangsun offers a similar system with four different heads at a slightly higher price.

Price: $23.97

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

#1 Amazon new release

Convenient compact size

Converts into five beauty tools

Cons:

It still hurts even though it’s small

Small size makes it inappropriate for use on legs and arms

Other optional heads seem kind of wimpy

Small number of tweezers compared to others

8. Epilady Legend 4th Generation Rechargeable Epilator

When you first heard about epilators, Epilady was at the head of the pack. The fourth generation Epilady Legend is their most updated, rechargeable epilator for fast and thorough hair removal. A quiet, wide epilating head ensures fast and smooth action at virtually any angle. This makes it different from many epilators that require you to hold them at 90 degrees for efficient operation. It removes even the shortest and finest hair by the root, leaving skin smooth for up to four weeks. At full speed, this epilator, which has 40 tweezer discs, creates 32,000 tweezes per minute. The ergonomic design features rubber touch at its gripping points to ensure a firm and non-slip hold. If you don’t mind a corded epilator, the Epilady Speed is far less expensive and still rates 3.9 out of five stars by users. The Epilady Classic Coil Epilator uses moving, spring style coils to remove hair for weeks.

Price: $68.99

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Effectively removes hair

Saves time and money over waxing or sugaring

Works well on facial hair

Cons:

It hurts quite a bit at first

Takes lots of time and patience for full results

Can leave skin red and rashy

Not as efficient on coarse hair

9. Best Buy for Beginners – Braun Silk-épil 5 5-185 – Electric Hair Removal Epilator

When it comes to epilators, Braun is clearly the biggest player in the game. With many models offering different features, how do you choose? Well, if you’re looking at your first foray into epilation, the Silk-épil 5 is a great place to start. It’s amazingly affordable compared to most others epilators, yet it also gets just about the same positive reviews as many more expensive models. Carefully crafted for gentle epilation at home, the Braun Silk épil 5185 Epilator can give you silky smooth skin for up to four weeks at a time, with consistent use. 40 tweezers have been engineered to grip hair even closer to the skin for better removal of even the shortest hairs, gently removing them at the root. And, since hair grows back finer and thinner, this epilator effectively puts an end to stubble. To ensure that you get a gentle epilation experience, this epilator also features a unique Dual Comfort System. It includes both massage rollers, and a cooling ice glove, to cool the skin before epilation, and sooth it afterward, to further improve your comfort. Braun’s Silk-épil 3 is a well rated and even more affordable option.

Price: $39.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Super affordable and high quality performance

Dual comfort system makes epilation less painful

Effectively removes hair

Cons:

It’s going to hurt, especially the first few times

Doesn’t remove hair as well as those with more tweezers

May be better suited for your face than your legs

Massage rollers don’t come off, making it more difficult to clean

