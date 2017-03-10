Top 10 Best Affordable Fat Tire Bikes 2018

A fat bike, also referred to as a fat tire bike or fatbike, is essentially a mountain bike with larger, knobbier tires. The wider tires, combined with a lower pressure for riding on trickier surfaces such as snow or sand, make the bike a popular choice for rugged adventures and rides in inclement weather. You’ll give up the speed of a regular mountain bike, but in turn you have a bike that can be taken out into the snow, along muddy trails, and even for rides along the beach. The extra surface of a fat bike tire keeps it from sinking into softer surfaces as much as a traditional mountain bike tire would. As a result, you’ll get better grip on loose surfaces.

The larger the tire, the more suitable the bike is for tackling rugged terrain. You can go with the stock tires or consider tubeless tires and rims. Suspension is another factor. Many stock fat bikes feature a rigid fork, although you can find a variety of dual suspension bikes as well. The fork is simpler in design. It may also save money and excess weight compared to a suspension fork. However, if you’re a more experienced rider or you plan on riding primarily on uneven surfaces, a suspension fork can be worth the investment.

Whether you’re looking for a bike that can handle an occasional off-road adventure or you’re serious about investing in a fat bike, these models are your best bets. If you want even more options, consider a wider selection of fat bikes for sale on Amazon.

1. Dynacraft Krusher Fat Tire Bike

The Krusher is a fat tire bike that can be found in 24-inch and 26-inch sizes. It also comes in two colors. A solid steel frame ensures a steady ride on off-road adventures. Another highlight is the padded spring saddle. Super-wide four inch tires provide a steady grip, even when riding through mud or other tricky terrain.

Price: $248.11 – $488.62

Pros:

Comes in two sizes

Durable steel frame

Wide four-inch tires

Cons:

Lacks extra gears

Relatively thin handlebar grips

Some dislike the coaster brake

2. Mongoose Men’s Malus Fat Tire Bike

The Mongoose Men’s Malus Fat Tire Bike features 4-inch wide knobby tires along with 7-speed gearing coupled with a Shimano rear derailleur for smoother shifting. Beach cruiser pedals provide a comfortable platform for rides of any length. A cruiser style frame ensures ample clearance for rides on any type of terrain. Disc brakes in the front and rear help the bike stop quickly when necessary.

Price: $274.10 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide knobby tires

Beach cruiser frame with plenty of clearance

Front and rear disc brakes

Cons:

A few mention the paint scratches easily

Some find the seat uncomfortable

A bit heavy

3. Huffy Men’s Fortress 3.0 Fat Tire Bike

The budget-friendly Huffy Men’s Fortress 3.0 Fat Tire Bike bridges the gap between a traditional mountain bike and a fat bike. As a result, you’ll get a range of gears along with a relatively slender and lightweight frame. For example, it comes with 18 speeds and a Shimano derailleur for smooth and efficient shifting. Other features include corrosion-resistant alloy rims and alloy linear pull brakes. The 26-inch tires span three inches, providing optimal grip and control on various surfaces.

Price: $108.45

Pros:

Lightweight frame

Corrosion-resistant alloy rims

18 speeds

Cons:

Not a true fat bike

Only available in one size/color

May be a bit small for taller riders

4. Raleigh Bikes Pardner Fat Bike

The Raleigh Bikes Pardner Fat Bike may be a bit of a budget stretch, but it’s worth a look if you’re in the market for an affordable fat bike that can withstand your off-road adventures. The Pardner features a Shimano drivetrain and a choice between 27 speeds to conquer hills, flats and other terrain. It’s also equipped with Tektro Mira disc brakes for faster stopping power. The tires are wide enough to take you over sand, snow and other surfaces. In general, the bike is designed to fit riders from 5’3″ to 6’4″.

Price: $749.99 – $831.41

Pros:

Mechanical disc brakes

Shimano drivetrain

Has 27 gears

Cons:

Only comes in one color

May be a bit of a budget stretch for some

Some wish the wheels were lighter

5. Framed Minnesota 2.0 Fat Bike

The Framed Minnesota 2.0 Fat Bike is designed for year-round riding. While it comes with traditional fat tires, it can also be used with slimmer wheels when you want to ride faster and lighter. Two chain rings in front coupled with a 9-speed gearing ensures you can comfortably take this bike on a variety of rides. Disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power when you need it. Other key features include trigger shifters, a steel cassette, and a lightweight aluminum alloy frame.

Price: $689.90

Pros:

Ideal for year-round riding

Two front chainrings

Lightweight aluminum alloy frame

Cons:

A few wish there was more clearance for sudden dismounts

Several note it can require a fair bit of tuning before taking out for the first ride

Lacks assembly instructions

6. GMC Yukon Fat Bike

Experienced beginners and even intermediate riders will appreciate this budget-friendly fat bike, which features 26 x 4-inch tires and a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. This bike is ideal for rides in the snow or dirt. Highlights include a lightweight aluminum frame with a replaceable rear derailleur hanger along with a high tensile steel fork. The bike is outfitted with disc brakes and weighs just over 43 pounds. It’s best suited for riders from 5’6″ to 6′.

Price: $399.54

Pros:

Lightweight aluminum frame

Ideal for rides in the snow and dirt

Caters to experienced beginner and intermediate riders

Cons:

Some wish the setup instructions were more detailed

Relatively cheap components

Stiff and heavy stock tires

7. Diamondback Bicycles El Oso Grande

Despite its name, which translates to “big bear,” El Oso Grande stands out for its agility on the trail. The frame fits up to a 26 x 5-inch tire, which is what you’ll get when the bike arrives. A tire this wide is best suited for powering through tough terrain, such as snow-covered surfaces, sand, and more. You can comfortably ride with tire pressures in the low teens. High density foam grips keep hands comfortable throughout the ride. This fat tire bike is outfitted with a SRAM drivetrain that’s suitable for just about any trail. Available small, medium and large frame sizes generally fit riders from 5’3″ to 6’4″.

Price: $1,326.61 – $1,399.99

Pros:

High density foam grips

Well suited for tough terrain

Includes 5-inch tires

Cons:

Not ideal for frequent rides on smoother surfaces due to wide tires

Larger tires mean a slower ride

Pricey

8. Polaris Wooly Bully Fat Tire Bicycle

Highlights of this fat tire bike include an 18.5-inch steel frame along with 26 x 4-inch tires. There’s also a steel U-bridge ridged fork for added stability. A rear coaster brake and front disc brake help the bike come to a stop when necessary. Other features include an alloy stem, quick release seat post clamp, and aluminum pedals. This bike also has a KMC chain and aluminum fat black rims. It’s ideal for beginners and those who plan on the occasional off-road riding adventure.

Price: $279.00

Pros:

Durable steel frame

Front disc brake

Suitable for beginners and occasional riders

Cons:

A few riders mention the subpar front disc brake

Relatively limited gearing

Some find the seat uncomfortable

9. Gravity Bullseye Monster

This affordable fat tire bike stands out for its durable aluminum frame and powerful disc brakes in the front and back. The 26 x 4-inch tires are wide enough to provide traction in loose conditions yet won’t weigh you down too much on typical terrain. Sixteen-speed SRAM drivetrain components ensure smooth shifting, even on inclines. This bike is available in a wide range of colors and sizes.

Price: $529.00 – $559.00

Pros:

Sturdy aluminum frame

Powerful front and rear disc brakes

Comes in several colors and sizes

Cons:

A few wish the included brakes had more stopping power

Only accepts up to 4.5-inch tires

Some recommend upgrading the stock parts for those who ride frequently

10. Mongoose Dolomite Men’s Fat Tire Bike

Those looking for a budget-friendly fat tire bike that can withstand the occasional off-road adventure and rides over rough terrain will appreciate the Mongoose Dolomite. Highlights include large 26 x 4-inch all-terrain knobby tires and an alloy wheel set with disc brakes. This bike features seven speeds along with a Shimano rear derailleur. A threadless headset makes it easy to adjust the bike as needed. Other features include beach cruiser pedals and a steel cruiser style mountain bike frame.

Price: $233.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

All-terrain knobby tires

Affordable

Threadless headset for easy adjustability

Cons:

A bit heavy

A few mention the uncomfortable seat

Some taller riders suggest getting a longer seatpost

