Top 10 Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Cases & Keyboard Covers 2018

Samsung tablets are the device of choice for Android gamers, students, and technophiles, but the latest Samsung tablets are always pushing to new boundaries.

2017’s Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is a vastly updated version of last year’s Galaxy Tab S2. It has new accessories and specs to improve performance, graphics, and UI.

The addition of an included S Pen stylus and the Tab S3’s 9.7-inch QXGA Super AMOLED display make the Tab S3 a viable tool for artists when used with an app like ArtFlow.

The added utility of Android 7.0 Nougat and USB-C charging slates the device to be a worthy competitor to the new iPad Pro in speed and convenience.

And with a rear camera now capable of recording 4K video, you’ll want to ensure that your lens (or anything underneath) is never in danger of being scratched or dropped.

That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best cases and keyboard covers available now. These will protect your tablet from all sides without adding too much weight too this beautiful device.

Depending on its dimensions, you might be able to get away with using a Tab S2 case, but that’s no guarantee, since the Tab S3 is slightly thicker and has a few more ports.

We will expand our selections as more choices emerge, but until then, check out some of the best cases for your new Galaxy Tab S3.

1. Samsung Folio Case for Tab S3

Samsung’s official Folio Case for the Tab S3 appears to mimic the classic iPad trifold cover design both in its style and its exorbitant price tag.

This slim polyurethane case keeps moisture, dust, and scratches away from your Tab S3, though it doesn’t offer much in the way of shock absorption.

With a 9.7-inch screen, you’ll likely be holding your tablet with two hands at all times, so hopefully drops aren’t a big concern for your new device anyway.

This case will make it easy to toss your Tab S3 into a backpack without scuffing it, and the trifold case does offer some nice versatility as a built-in stand.

But when it comes to picking the Samsung Folio Case or the Samsung Keyboard Case over a third party case that is a fraction of the price, it is a matter of personal preference.

The Folio Case doesn’t offer much over the generics, yet this is the case designed to go with the Tab S3, so for those who want the intended Samsung experience, this is surely the pick.

Price: $23.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. IVSO Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 Keyboard Case

The IVSO Keyboard Case for the Tab S3 contrasts against the Samsung-official keyboard case by offering just about the same suite of features for literally $100 cheaper.

A keyboard folio helps convert your Tab S3 to a workstation where you can comfortably write emails and essays without your touch keypad taking up half the screen.

The keyboard charges in about three hours, and lasts about sixty. It can be removed and reattached from the polyurethane front cover with ease, converting this from a true keyboard case to a more lightweight carry case.

The back panel of the case clips tightly onto the Tab S3, and has a soft microfiber interior lining to pad the tablet from rough handling. The case also has a handy kickstand to complete the setup.

Price: $27.90

3. Procase Folio Case

This plain-looking folio case from Procase isn’t going to win any beauty contests, but the composite leather cover will keep your device safe and provide some utility when using it.

As is typical with moth folio-style cases, it can double as a multi-angle stand to enjoy video content.

It also has a large front pocket to store small documents or money. There is even a loop to store the Tab S3’s included S Pen.

Price: $16.99

4. Belk Premium Leather Tab S3 Case

The Belk Premium Leather Tab S3 Case is probably one of the nicest looking cases you can find so far, and I’m not just saying that because the rest are plain matte black.

The polyurethane leather case is just a little thicker than the competition. This combined with the flexible TPU inner shell provide better shock absorption than other cases, without sacrificing too much in form factor.

The front cover of this case doesn’t fold in as many styles as the KuGi trifold, but it offers three handy slip pockets for credit cards and bills, plus a study strap to hold your tablet in one hand.

Price: $12.99

5. Omoton Ultra-Thin Keyboard Case Cover

Omoton’s Ultra-Thin Keyboard Case Cover will see a slight delay between the Tab S3’s release and its own, but those who wait patiently will be rewarded with a solid keyboard folio at a fair price.

Your Tab S3 snaps into the case’s form-fitting back plate, where it is covered by a PU leather cover. This cover also hides a slim Bluetooth keyboard, which offers about seventy five hours of on time with a full charge.

The keyboard is removable, but the case is light and thin enough that you might as well just keep it handy at all times.

Price: $25.45

6. Samsung Keyboard Cover for Tab S3

The Keyboard Cover from Samsung, much like the Samsung Folio Case, is going to be what a majority of uninformed shoppers purchase.

As a product made by Samsung, it is the easy choice for someone who wants to ensure they are buying a compatible product.

That is not to say that it is a bad product. However, its $130 price tag is definitely overkill when you can get a decent Bluetooth keyboard for $100 cheaper.

The keyboard connects to your device quickly, and has a magnetic indent that is perfectly sized to hold your device.

However, the Tab S3 doesn’t snap into the cover as perfectly as you’d expect, and therefore, isn’t a must-have over the third party options.

Price: $67.36 (48 percent off MSRP)

7. i-Blason Halo Series Kickstand Case

The i-Blason Halo Series case earns high marks by offering plenty of shock resistance without forgoing the beautiful look of your new Tab S3.

Its clear TPU materials will keep your device extra safe, with a protruding bezel to protect both its screen and camera.

As an added bonus, this case has a hefty kickstand that can prop up your 9.7-inch tablet while you watch videos or play games that require a controller.

Price: $16.99

8. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case

The Unicorn Beetle Defender case from Supcase isn’t available until May, but it is the earliest look we have at any sort of case that puts protection over fashion.

This two piece case offers both shock absorption and scratch resistance. It has a raised lip that keeps both your screen and rear camera safe from drops, and it even comes with a built-in screen protector to complete the package.

Price: $26.99

9. KuGi Galaxy Tab S3 9.7 Case

This trifold case from KuGi is yet another product that aims to massively undercut Samsung’s official folio case with a vastly more appealing price. And I say more power to ’em.

It is not realistic to expect everyone who wants a Tab S3 to be able to afford a $60 case after buying a $600 tablet, but they should still have some budget option to keep that gorgeous HDR screen and glass back safe.

The KuGi case leverages is made from premium quality PU leather and has a soft microfiber interior, same as the Samsung brand case.

Its front cover folds back to make for a three-way stand as well, meaning that the only thing you are giving up by going with this product is the name brand.

Price: $7.95

10. LK Ultra Slim Protective Case

Like the Unicorn Beetle Pro case from Supcase, LK’s Ultra Slim Protective case forgoes the clunky folio look for a more slim profile protection option. This case is far slimmer than the Unicorn Beetle case, though, making it a fantastic choice for people who hold their tablet in one hand.

The TPU exterior reduces the impact of drops, while adding more grip to the back of your device. There isn’t much bezel to protect your front screen and rear camera.

But a device as nice as your Tab S3 shouldn’t even come close to being dropped on its screen while they are still the nicest tablet out there.

Price: $8.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

Still looking for more case options? You can browse for more Galaxy Tab S3 cases and keyboard covers here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.