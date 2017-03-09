Top 10 Best Thermal Coffee Carafes 2018

The right thermal coffee carafe can keep your favorite hot beverage from getting cold and bland after brewing. While buying a thermal carafe is a relatively straightforward process, there are still aspects to keep in mind. For example, some carafes feature double wall insulation for optimal heat retention. Most thermal carafes keep drinks hot or cold for an extended period of time, such as 12 hours for hot drinks and 24 hours for cold drinks. Additionally, you’ll also find carafes with features such as stay-cool handles and a wide spout for faster pouring.

If you frequently find yourself pouring with one hand, consider a carafe that’s been optimized for single-handed use. Such carafes tend to have automatic lids or at least lids that open and close without much effort.

Size is another consideration. If you plan on serving coffee to a crowd, it’s a good idea to go with a larger carafe. A popular size is 68 ounces, although you can easily find smaller and larger ones.

1. Vondior Coffee Carafe

The Vondior Coffee Carafe is an Amazon’s Choice product for its high customer ratings, fast shipping and affordable price tag. This coffee carafe keeps beverages hot up to 12 hours, due in large part to its double walled insulation. It can also keep drinks cold up to 24 hours. You can store up to 68 ounces of fluid inside the carafe. A brush is included to make cleaning easier, especially along ridges and edges.

Price: $24.97

Pros:

Amazon’s Choice

Keeps drinks hot for 12 hours or cold up to 24 hours

Double wall vacuum technology

Cons:

Some wish the brush was higher quality

A few mention the spout may drip after pouring

Coffee can get trapped in the lid

2. Tiger Thermal Insulated Carafe

This coffee carafe is available in a variety of sizes, from 34 to 64 ounces. Other features include a durable stainless steel finish and lightweight construction that makes it easy to transport from one place to the next. A clean finished process ensures less odor and staining. An open/close lock button on the handle keeps beverages secure. The stopper can be disassembled for easier cleaning.

Price: $37.00

Pros:

Available in sizes 34 to 64 ounces

Open/close lock button on handle

Durable stainless steel finish

Cons:

Crevices in the top can be tough to clean

A few users wish it kept drinks hot for longer

Some question the durability of the interior glass liner

3. Panesor Thermal Coffee Carafe

This coffee carafe is constructed with 18/8 stainless steel and is designed to withstand abrasions and resist corrosion. If you’re looking for a larger carafe, you’ll appreciate the 68 ounce capacity. A smaller 51 ounce capacity version is also available. The push button locking mechanism facilitates single-handed pouring. Other features include double wall vacuum insulation and an anti-fingerprint exterior.

Price: $30.99

Pros:

Durable 18/8 stainless steel construction

Push button locking for single-handed pouring

Fingerprint-resistant exterior

Cons:

A few mention the lid doesn’t always close automatically

Some wish the carafe kept beverages hot for longer

Opening on top is a bit small

4. Hiware Thermal Coffee Carafe

A 68-ounce capacity offers plenty of room to keep your favorite beverages warm up to 24 hours. The double wall vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours at a time. This carafe is made with a durable 18/10 stainless steel material that’s easy to clean and safe for use in the dishwasher. A press button top gives you full control over pouring.

Price: $16.45

Pros:

Double wall vacuum insulation

Press button top

Sturdy 18/10 stainless steel construction

Cons:

Handle can get quite warm

A few question the durability of the silicone gasket

Some find it very heavy when full

5. Vremi Coffee Carafe Thermos

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Keeps drinks hot or cold up to 12 hours

Twist-on lid with quick release

Available in several colors

Cons:

Some wish the lid wasn’t plastic

Doesn’t come in various sizes

Not dishwasher safe

6. Keurig Thermal Carafe

If you’re looking for a smaller thermal carafe, consider this Keurig. There is enough room for up to four cups of coffee. The carafe features a double walled stainless steel construction for enhanced durability and temperature control. Highlights include a brew-through lid for added convenience and an easy pouring handle.

Price: $23.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Holds up to four cups of coffee

Brew-through lid

Easy pouring handle

Cons:

Only compatible with Keurig 2.0 machines

Not dishwasher safe

Pricey

7. Cresimo Thermal Carafe

This attractive coffee carafe is made with durable 18/8 stainless steel on the inside and outside. The result is prolonged temperature retention. For example, the thermal carafe keeps drinks hot up to 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. Users particularly like the convenient single-handed pouring spout, which opens up with the push of a button. Another perk is the large mouth, which makes cleaning a breeze. You can also easily add ice. Regardless of how hot or cold the beverage, the exterior remains free from condensation.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

18/8 stainless steel interior and exterior

Condensation-free

Large mouth opening

Cons:

Cleaning the stopper can be time-consuming

Some wish it kept drinks cold for longer

Hand washing recommended

8. Pykal Thermal Coffee Carafe

If you’re looking for a coffee carafe that will keep your drink hot for hours, this product delivers. German-engineered vacuum insulation technology preserves hot and cold temperatures for an extended period of time. For example, a hot beverage will remain at 194 degrees Fahrenheit for two hours and 140 degrees Fahrenheit for 24 hours. Double walled stainless steel construction adds an element of durability. Both the handle and top lids are made from a sturdy chrome material that’s easy to grasp.

Price: $28.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed to keep drinks hot for hours

Top lid and handle feature a chrome construction for easy handling

German-engineered vacuum insulation technology

Cons:

A few caution the carafe should be warmed with tea kettle water for best results

Some wish it kept coffee hotter for longer

Lid must be closed manually

9. Thermos Vacuum Insulated Carafe

This thermal coffee carafe features double wall vacuum insulation technology, which helps preserve hot and cold temperatures for hours. It also doubles as a thermos. You can expect your favorite beverages to stay warm up to 12 hours and cold up to 24 hours. A stainless steel exterior and interior promotes durability and is easy to clean. There’s also a convenient flip-up lid for pouring and a large mouth opening for filling. The material is designed to remain condensation-free even when using cold drinks with ice.

Price: $27.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Flip-up lid for convenient pouring

Large mouth opening for easy filling

Exterior remains condensation-free even when using ice

Cons:

Lid can’t be disassembled for cleaning

Only available in one size

Some find it a big large when used as a thermos

10. Alfi Gusto Glass Vacuum Lacquered Metal Thermal Carafe

Highlights of this carafe include a 1.0L capacity along with temperature retention and insulation to keep drinks hot for 12 hours and cold for 24 hours. The stylish carafe is available in multiple colors and is designed for single-handed operation. For example, the screw topper is simple to use with just one hand and is ready to pour with a few quick turns. Aside from a colorful exterior, the carafe has a lacquered plated metal body for durability along with a chrome plated spout and handle.

Price: $81.88

Pros:

Chrome plated spout and handle

Designed for one-handed operation

Available in multiple colors

Cons:

Can’t be immersed in water

Not dishwasher safe

Pricey

