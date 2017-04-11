11 Cute Galaxy S8 Cases Available Right Now (2018)

In order to make up for the somewhat disastrous launch for last year’s Galaxy S7, Samsung has gone all out to make the Galaxy S8 one of their best phones ever.

The S8 has a beautiful 5.8-inch Infinity Display with the smallest bezel on any modern phone. They have plenty of major upgrades under the hood as well, including a new processor and a true HDR-capable camera.

But no matter how badly you want to show off your beautiful new phone, a protective case is practically a must. So if you have to have a case, why not make it a cute one?

To get the ball rolling, we’ve selected our ten favorite cute Galaxy S8 cases, which complement the sleek design with some much-needed personality. Read on below to see our top picks.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid Crystal Glitter Case

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case strikes a pristine balance between portability and protection, with a small yet effective soft TPU interior and a sturdy PC exterior.

The case has a slight bezel in front of its screen and Dual Pixel camera which protect each surface from drops.

But the most striking element of this case is its glittery design on the back, which adds some extra flair on top of this case’s functional design.

Price: $16.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

2. Caseology Fairmont Series Bumper Case

Caseology cases always exhibit interesting textures and elegant designs. Their Fairmont Series is no exception, especially the charming Cherry Oak color.

This case combines a shock-absorbing PU leather shell with a hard polycarbonate frame that further reinforces your phone’s ability to withstand drops.

Price: $14.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

3. Cutebe Lace Flower Case

If you are looking for a case that is straight-up cute, then why not go for this Lace Flower case from a company that literally has “cute” in their name?

This case from Cutebe uses the tried and tested combination of soft TPU and scratch-resistant PC to make a case that is both stylish and secure.

This case has responsive button covers and cushioned corners, which makes for an awesome combination of features for only $10.

Price: $9.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

4. Speck Presidio Clear Print Case

Speck’s Presidio Clear Print Case has a mostly transparent design that complements the natural beauty of the Galaxy S8 with a floral pattern embedded between the case’s two layers.

Price: $44.95

5. Tekcoo TFlower Retro Case

The Tekcoo TFlower Case is an inexpensive protective case that sports a stylish retro design reminiscent of a sunflower.

Its hard TPU bumper keeps the contoured edges of your screen looking clean and scratch-free, while absorbing shock from falls.

Price: $7.85

6. Ringke Fusion Mirror Case

Ringke’s Fusion Mirror is an elegant polycarbonate case that makes use of your phone’s large glass back plate to house a radiant tinted mirror design.

Not only can you use this mirror design to put on makeup or see your surroundings in a new light, but you can also rely on this case to protect your phone from drops and scratches.

Its bezel is just thick enough to protect your phone’s screen and camera from impact. It has precisely cut holes for easy access to your ports and speakers.

Price: $13.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

7. Maoerdo Despise Cat Case

There is nothing cuter than a cat with attitude, which is exactly you get from this oversized case from Maoerdo.

This case drastically increases the bulk of your phone, but it offers adequate protection for a generous low price.

The silicone rubber material will absorb shock, but there won’t be any protection from the shock people will have when they get flipped off by an adorable cat.

Price: $9.58

8. Lontect Floral Butterfly Grade

This Lontect case has fairly standard offerings in terms of defensive properties, but it is anything from standard in its design.

You won’t be charmed by this case’s air-padded corners, but you will be charmed by the case’s transparent design with a beautiful butterfly and flower pattern.

It offers both protection and polish to your S8, and at a low price on top of that.

Price: $7.99

9. Samsung Silicone Protective Cover

Samsung’s Silicone Protective Cover is a natural choice to pair with a new S8. As an official Samsung product, it will be perfectly fitted to your phone.

This case is made with a soft silicone material that suppresses shock and improves grip. It is available in several pastel colors that will brighten up the sophisticated look of this phone.

Price: $29.99

10. Belk Protective Wallet Case

Manufacturer Belk provides yet another solid wallet option with its Protective Case that comes in four vibrant colors.

This flip cover will protect your phone on all sides, with PU leather exterior and an interior polycarbonate shell.

As is typical of this case style, you can flip the cover around to serve as a kickstand. It would have been nice to see a larger capacity for cards for a so-called “wallet case,” but the single card holder is still nice to have.

Price: $13.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

11. Joyleop Unicorn Bumper Case

So this case is straight up adorable. Unicorns are my personal favorite animal, so this pink unicorn bumper case feels like it was specially made for me.

This rubbery TPU case absorbs shock and turns them into good vibes with its bright colors and extra large 3D graphic on the back.

Naturally, this isn’t the most pocket-friendly case, but I’d be lying if I said this isn’t the cutest Galaxy S8 case ever.

Price: $8.99

