Top 10 Best Monitor Desk Risers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Unless you have a height-adjustable desk, chances are that your computer monitors sit at about neck height.

This convention impacts your posture, energy levels, and overall health by causing you to slouch in your seat while you work or play games.

Thankfully, there is an inexpensive solution to this problem that doesn’t require stacking books under your monitor.

A small wooden monitor riser can bring your screen up anywhere between 4 and 16.5 inches, allowing you to sit up straighter and more comfortably.

Many risers have handy organization compartments, and even the most simple designs will add desk space to your setup.

So without further ado, read on below to free up desk space and fix your posture.

1. The House of Trade Standing Desk Riser

The Standing Desk Riser from House of Trade rises above your average monitor stand.

Its large wood desktop sits atop an adjustable aluminum frame which can be raised all the way up to the height of a standing desk.

At its lowest setting, this desk is 32.5 x 20.5 x 6.5 inches (LWH), but two high quality hand levers can be used to raise the desktop up to 16.5 inches.

The top surface is spacious enough to fit two 24-inches monitors, and there is a sliding keyboard tray beneath. The keyboard tray helps free up additional space on your desk.

Because of its hefty price tag, this desk riser will only appeal to those most dedicated to ergonomics. But price aside, this is definitely a top choice.

Price: $189.99

2. Satechi F3 Smart Monitor Stand

The Satechi F3 is a self-proclaimed Smart Monitor Stand, which features four built-in USB 3.0 ports plus a headphone and microphone jack.

The included USB hub keeps your desk organized, and the lifted surface creates extra space beneath your monitor.

Its dimensions are 15 x 26 x 4 inches, providing just a small amount of lift with its aluminum alloy legs.

Because it only adds 4 inches of height your monitor, this won’t be enough for taller users, but the ultimate height you need also depends on the height of your desk.

Price: $39.99

3. Fellowes Designer Suites Monitor Riser

The Designer Suites Monitor Riser from Fellowes is a simple yet sturdy wooden stand that is a little smaller than other options, but works fantastically.

Its top surface is 9 x 16 inches, and its adjustable legs raise your screen anywhere from 4.4 to 6 inches. This surface is large enough to comfortably hold a 21 inch monitor.

This riser has a storage drawer with a built-in organizer for items like pens and paper clips.

It further asserts its quality with non-skid rubber feet that keep this stand in place as you hammer down on your keyboard.

Price: $31.91

4. Lorell Monitor Riser LLR84148

The LLR84148 is a spacious and sturdy mesh wire monitor riser from manufacturer Lorell. At 12.1 x 20.3 x 6.1 inches, it offers plenty of room for a modestly sized monitor.

Beneath its sturdy metal frame, this stand has a pullout drawer and recessed side compartments, both of which help to keep an organized work space.

Price: $27.48 (31 percent off MSRP)

5. Designs2Go Large Monitor Riser

If you are looking for a simple wooden monitor riser that supports two monitors, Design2Go’s Large Monitor Riser is a great choice.

At 23.6 x 15.8 x 4.8 inches, this stand can hold two 24-inch monitors, or a 40-inch television, provided the base isn’t too wide.

Price: $47.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

6. Fitueyes Glass Computer Monitor Riser

The Fitueyes Glass Computer Monitor Riser is a sophisticated stand that adds space and style to your desk without costing a fortune.

This riser is 11 x 23.6 x 4.7 inches. It offers enough lift to improve your comfort level when sitting. The adjustable legs can be shortened by screwing them down.

The top surface has enough space to hold a large monitor, and the tempered glass can hold up to 33 pounds.

Price: $23.00

7. Royal Craft Bamboo Monitor Stand

The Royal Craft Bamboo Monitor Stand stands out from the competition with its natural bamboo pattern and carved organizer slots.

This version is 12 x 25.5 x 3.5 inches, though they also have a version that is 12 x 25.5 x 12 inches for maximum lift.

Some might prefer to have pull-out drawers for keeping larger items, but if you have as many desktop trinkets as I do, the organizer slots are quite useful.

Price: $28.98

8. Rolodex 82411 Wire Mesh Monitor Stand

The Wire Mesh Monitor Stand from Rolodex is an industrial-looking stand that would fit in perfectly in an office setting.

The wire mesh material is lightweight and sturdy. It has an open document compartment beneath the stand’s 14.6 x 11.9 x 4.4 inch frame.

Price: $23.99

9. Victor Technology Monitor Riser VCT11755

The VCT11755 model monitor riser from Victor Technology is a sturdy wooden option that provides some useful storage compartments atop nonslip rubber feet.

At 13 x 13 x 6.5 inches, this square stand provides plenty of lift. It has room for one monitor on top. It can be pretty much any size as long as it uses a centered stand.

It has an open shelf underneath for documents and books. Beneath that is a sliding drawer for additional storage space.

This stand is a little pricier than other single monitor stands, but it has some high quality elements that help make it worth a little extra.

This riser stands out with its beautiful frosted glass, a faux leather top, and rubber feet.

Price: $68.99

10. AmazonBasics Adjustable Monitor Stand

You can always count on AmazonBasics to offer reliable furniture at a decent price. Their adjustable monitor stand is the least expensive on our list, but also the least attractive.

Looking past its dull plastic material, the stand is stable and functional. It sits at 11 x 16.1 x 4.9 inches. The leg height can be adjusted from 4.9 inches to 2.8 inches, which accommodates a number of desk heights.

Price: $19.99

