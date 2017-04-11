Top 10 Best Affordable Hybrid Bikes 2018

Hybrid bikes are designed for riding on roads as well as some off-road surfaces. Because it’s not a true mountain bike, a hybrid is best for light to moderate gravel and dirt surfaces. Hybrids also have wider tires and heavier frames than a traditional road bike, which can slow you down a bit on the pavement. Many cyclists use hybrids for fitness as well as commuting and rides around town. Some hybrids have features such as rear fenders and racks that cater to commuters.

Hallmark features of a typical hybrid bike include an upright seating position and a soft yet slim saddle. Hybrid bikes are designed for comfort as well as efficiency, so you typically won’t find the laid-back riding position and wide, cushioned saddles that are common on comfort bikes. Hybrids generally have adjustable components so that you can customize your ride to best suit your needs. Many also have shock-absorbing suspension and strong yet lightweight materials that can handle pavement and trail rides.

With such a wide selection to choose from, there are many important considerations to keep in mind as you shop for your bike. While you don’t have to spend a large chunk of money to get a solid hybrid, keep in mind that higher priced bikes generally offer higher quality components. If you’re just starting out or plan to use the bike for shorter distance rides, a lower priced bike is likely suitable for your needs. However, if you plan on using your bike often, especially for longer rides, it’s probably a good idea to spend a bit more for a bike that has better components.

1. Tommaso La Forma Hybrid Bike

The Tommaso La Forma Hybrid Bike is designed to meet the demands of commuters and urban riders seeking an affordable yet high-quality hybrid bike. The frame is ready to accommodate a rear rack. Shimano components, including a Shimano Acera cassette and crankset along with Shimano Acera shifters, ensure smooth shifting to help you navigate different types of terrain. The bike has a lightweight yet durable compact aluminum frame along with a carbon fork to help lessen vibrations as you ride. It also comes with a lifetime frame and fork warranty. An upright position and flat handlebars means comfortable rides regardless of distance. This bike is available in multiple sizes.

Is the Tommaso La Forma right for me? Features that set this hybrid apart include a wide range of frame sizes to accommodate riders from 4’10 to 6’3, along with a lightweight yet durable aluminum frame with a carbon fork for a smoother ride. Some riders may prefer a more relaxed ride than the compact frame and upright geometry found on this hybrid.

Price: $599.99

Pros:

Designed for urban riders and commuters

Shimano components

Carbon fork helps dampen vibrations

Cons:

Upright geometry feels awkward to some riders

A bit pricey

Some find the tires a bit too narrow for gravel or dirt paths

2. Diamondback Bicycles Edgewood

The Edgewood comes in several sizes, and generally fits riders between 5’4 and 6’4. A low standover height makes it easier to get on and off the bike, while the upright geometry provides a stable ride. An available 21 speeds makes it easier to conquer varied terrain. The seatpost has built-in suspension to absorb bumps and rougher patches. The stock Kenda tires are wide enough to go off-roading, and are particularly well suited for gravel paths.

Is the Edgewood right for me? This bike caters to budget-conscious shoppers looking for an affordable hybrid for the pavement and light off-road adventures. Assembly instructions could be better.

Price: $264.99 – $284.00

Pros:

Comes in several sizes

Stock Kenda tires are ideal for gravel paths

Seatpost has suspension

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Not ideal for serious trail rides

Subpar assembly instructions

3. Motobecane Cafe Latte

The Cafe Latte is a cross between a hybrid and comfort bike, with features that include flat bars and adjustable stems. It’s also outfitted with a complete Shimano drivetrain with 24 gears. The brakes and levers are also Shimano. The lightweight aluminum frame gives the bike a secure feel on trails without added weight. Unlike your typical unisex bike, this one comes with separate frame sizes for men and women. Between the two, this bike generally accommodates riders from 5’1 to 6’3.

Is the Motobecane Cafe Latte right for me? Unlike many hybrids, this model has separate frame sizes for men and women. It’s not the fastest, but its flat bars and full Shimano drivetrain make the bike suitable for light off-road riding.

Price: $439.95

Pros:

Combination comfort and hybrid components

Full Shimano drivetrain

Different frames for men and women

Cons:

Not very fast

Stock tires may need to be swapped for riders looking to do more off-road rides

Some find the stock seat uncomfortable

4. Kent Avondale

The Kent Avondale Men’s Hybrid Bicycle is an affordable hybrid bike that’s designed for commuting as well as rides around town or campus. It’s specifically designed to fit riders between 5’6 and 6’2. A hallmark feature of this bike is its Sure Stop braking system, which consists of one lever braking to help reduce the chance of accidents caused by sudden braking. Additional features include 21 speed Shimano shifters and aluminum rims with bolted on hubs to deter thieves. The bike also has a lightweight aluminum alloy frame, 700x32c tires, and an adjustable alloy stem.

A women’s version, Kent Avondale Women’s Hybrid Bicycle, is designed for women between 5’3 and 6’0. To find the correct size, visit the Kent bike sizing page.

Is the Kent Avondale right for me? The Avondale is a safe bet if you’re looking for a hybrid bike that’s designed more for road riding and commuting. However, it’s only available in one frame size.

Price: $257.76

Pros:

Aluminum rims with bolted on hubs helps deter thieves

Affordable

Ideal for commuting and rides around town

Cons:

Limited color options

Only comes in one size

Not the most durable for off-road use

5. Vilano Diverse 4.0

The Vilano Diverse 4.0 is considered an urban performance bike, meaning it’s just as suitable for commuting as it is for off-road adventures. Its aluminum hybrid frame and fork help keep the bike light enough for easy maneuverability without sacrificing stability. Commuters will particularly like the upright handlebars, which ensure a comfortable ride. An eight-speed Shimano Alfine internal belt drive and hub means you won’t have to worry about drivetrain maintenance. Shimano hydraulic disc brakes provide fast and dependable stopping power. Available sizes include 53 and 57 centimeters.

Is the Vilano Diverse 4.0 right for me? The Vilano Diverse 4.0 stands out for its Shimano internal belt drive, which means you won’t have to worry about drivetrain maintenance in the future. Unless you have prior experience assembling bikes, it’s best to take this one to your local shop to get set up.

Price: $479.00

Pros:

Internal belt drive

Can be used for commuting and trail rides

Aluminum hybrid frame and fork

Cons:

Belt tension may need to be adjusted at first

Assembly can be tricky

A bit heavy

6. Schwinn Discover

The Schwinn Discover is a comfort-oriented hybrid bike for men. Features such as an aluminum city frame and a padded saddle with suspension make the bike a practical choice for urban riding and commuters. However, it also has 21-speed SRAM shifters and a Shimano rear derailleur to conquer varied terrain. A rear gear carrier provides extra storage space for weekend outings or a day at work.

Is the Schwinn Discover right for me? If you’re looking for a hybrid bike that’s built more for comfort than performance, this bike could be your best bet.

Price: $300.09 (9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Aluminum frame designed for city use

Padded seat for added comfort

Includes a rear gear carrier

Cons:

Shorter riders (under 6’0″) may find it too tall

Heavy

Cruiser-oriented style makes it a slower choice for a hybrid bike

7. Mongoose Reform Comp

If you’re looking for a sportier hybrid to take on weekend adventures, consider the Reform Comp. Features such as a dual-sport aluminum frame and a suspension fork help keep the ride smooth and in control, even on rougher surfaces. The bike also has a Shimano drivetrain with gear shifters. Stock 700c Kenda tires ensure you can take the bike out for a ride as soon as it’s assembled. Small, medium and large frame sizes are available.

Is the Mongoose Reform Comp right for me? This sporty hybrid bike is built to go on off-road adventures, with a dual-sport frame to help keep the ride smooth. However, it’s not the most budget-friendly model on the list.

Price: $542.80 – $676.22

Pros:

Dual-sport frame

Suspension fork keeps rides smooth

Available in three frame sizes

Cons:

A bit pricey

Professional tune-up recommended

Only available in one color

8. Raleigh Bikes Redux 2

The Redux 2 sits between the Redux 1 and Redux 3 when it comes to price, performance, and features. All bikes have an integrated aluminum fork to help dampen bumps and vibrations. The mid-level Redux 2 has nine gears along with hydraulic disc brakes. In comparison, the Redux 1 has eight gears and mechanical disc brakes. The advantage of hydraulic brakes over mechanical brakes is that they generate less friction while allowing more stopping power despite applying the same level of effort. If you’re looking for a bit more in terms of features and performance, consider the Redux 3. The highest-level Redux 3 offers a Shimano 10-speed drive train and forged two-piece alloy cranks. It also comes with a clutch rear derailleur to help reduce chain slap.

The Redux 2 comes in two colors and is designed to fit riders from 5’3 to 6’4. If you don’t know which size is best for you, browse the Raleigh bike size guide.

Is the Raleigh Bikes Redux 2 right for me? If you’re looking for hybrid that works best for city riding rather than trails, the Raleigh Redux 2 could be your best bet.

Price: $599.00

Pros:

Shimano shifters

Comes with hydraulic disc brakes

Fits a wide range of heights

Cons:

Those riding on hilly terrain may want more gears

Wider tires can make it a bit slow

Some bikes in this price range have a lighter weight carbon fork

9. Diamondback Calico ST

The Calico ST is a sporty hybrid designed for women. A durable aluminum alloy framed with forged dropouts specifically caters to the female form. Whether you’re on the trails or pavement, the dual sport tires provide smooth and dependable traction. Linear pull brakes help the bike stop quickly when necessary. There’s also a high-tensile steel blade fork for precise steering, even on uneven surfaces. With 21 speeds and 700c wheels, the bike is ready to go as soon as it’s assembled. Available frame sizes make the bike suitable for most riders from 5′ to 6′ tall.

Is the Diamondback Calico ST right for me? This sporty hybrid caters to female riders. You may want to swap out the stock tires if you’re using it more for trail riding.

Price: $294.99 – $306.94

Pros:

Women-specific design

Available in several sizes

Aluminum alloy frame

Cons:

Stock tires are a bit thin for trails

Doesn’t come with a kickstand

Only comes in one color

10. Giordano RS700

Some hybrid bikes share many similarities with road bikes, and the Giordano RS700 is one of them. The frame bike and geometry is the same as you’d find on a typical road bike. However, the handlebars are flat for a more upright riding position that you would expect to find on a hybrid. A high tensile steel fork keeps the bike smooth and secure. Other features include an aluminum frame and 21 speeds. You can choose between the medium frame, which fits riders 5’7″ to 6′ with an inseam between 29 and 31 inches, and the large frame for riders 5’9″ to 6’2″ with an inseam between 30 and 33 inches.

Is the Giordano RS700 right for me? If you’re in the market for a hybrid that’s more like a road bike than your average hybrid, consider this bike. It’s best for commuting and paved surfaces rather than trails.

Price: $249.99 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High tensile steel fork

Road bike frame and geometry

Shimano components

Cons:

Only one color choice

Not ideal for riders under 5’7

Some find the seat uncomfortable

