11 Best Galaxy S8 Wallet Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Your Samsung Galaxy S8 is a hub for media, communication channels, and information. It also provides access to several payment services. In a way, it can even serve as a form of identification.

Consequentially, an S8 wallet case is a practical way to eliminate the redundancy having to carry around both your billfold and your Galaxy S8. After all, it’s becoming obsolete to even carry around a wallet.

If all you regularly use is your ID and one or two credit cards, then there is no reason why you shouldn’t keep them in the same place you keep your phone.

Wallet cases also double as protective covers for your phone, and you’ll definitely want to keep your Galaxy S8 safe from drops and scratches.

After all, the S8 is loaded with juicy features like its end-to-end Infinity Display and its impressive Dual Pixel camera. Neither of these are drop-proof.

Suffice to say, a protective wallet case is the smart way to keep your belonging safe. To make shopping for one easy, we’ve singled out some of the best phone cases for the GS8 with consideration for protection, style, and value. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.

1. Maxboost Folio Wallet Case

This Folio Wallet Case from Maxboost is a convenient S8 wallet case that protects your phone, cash, and three cards in a stylish PU leather case.

It absorbs shock and defends your phone from scratches on all sides. It has a small magnetic flap that secures the cover shut when not in use.

The interior casing can rest on the open cover, allowing it to function as a stand when used in a landscape position. The Maxboost case is an all-around solid pick.

Price: $14.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

2. Spigen Wallet S

Spigen is probably best known for their popular Tough Armor Series, but their Wallet S case is equally sleek and almost as protective.

Its inner TPU sleeve covers every edge of your phone with shock absorbing material, and the case has a front cover with a magnetic strap.

The cover holds three cards plus cash, and is fairly slim for a wallet case. It is certainly slimmer than most wallets, and looks just as sophisticated too.

Price: $17.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

3. CM4 Q Card Case

The CM4 Q offers a surprising amount of storage despite not having a folding cover to store card. It allows you to carry a standard three credit cards, cash, and your Galaxy S8, but without a folio cover to add bulk.

It also has adequate lips and grip to keep your phone in your hand and your screen off the table. It also has air-cushioned corners to cushion impact.

One unique feature that I haven’t seen much in other cases is that the card sleeve actually folds out to use your credit card as a kickstand. Clever.

On a phone with as much functionality packed into a small package as it has, it is refreshing to have a case that is equally versatile.

Price: $24.99

4. Spigen Slim Armor CS

The Slim Armor CS is yet another reliable S8 wallet case from Spigen, though functions more as a card holder than an actual wallet.

Still, its card storage provides a lot of utility, offering storage for two cards while hardly adding any bulk to the case’s protective layer.

The case is just thick enough to provide a protective bezel for the phone’s Infinity Display and Dual Pixel camera. Beneath its polycarbonate layer, this case also packs air-cushioned corners to further absorb shock.

If you’ve already abandoned your wallet for something simpler like a rubber band, the Slim Armor CS will give you somewhere simple to keep your cards.

Price: $15.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

5. Belk Protective Wallet Case

Belk’s Protective Wallet Case is a leather case that offers both style and protection in four vibrant colors.

The case combines an interior polycarbonate shell with a protective PU leather flip cover that also serves as a kickstand. The single card slot is disappointing if you have a lot of credit cards, but the case will work fine for the simple spenders out there.

Price: $13.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

6. ProCase Folding Wallet Case

The Folding Wallet Case from ProCase stores both your new S8, three credit cards, and bills all in one place.

It has a feminine touch without being bedazzled, glittered, or stitched with floral patterns. Its two-tone color combinations look great, and the metallic accent gives it a designer look.

The case provides a lot of utility too, with a folding design that doubles as a kickstand. This case even has a built-in compact mirror.

Price: $10.99

7. Trianium Walletium Case

Trianium’s Walletium case captures the elemental essence of a wallet case. It is equal parts shock-absorbing bumper frame and card case, giving you the perfect place to stash all of your daily pocket essentials.

Its snap-on case is lined with air pockets to soak up kinetic energy, and it has precise button covers that keep a low profile.

Its card slot is a small grippy pocket that clamps down on cards and bills to ensure they stay in place.

Price: $9.99

8. Jgoo Leather Wallet Case

This Leather Wallet Case from Jgoo is a tough yet attractive case that keeps your credit cards and your Galaxy S8 all in one place.

The leather exterior of the case has a card cover with a magnetic clasp. The phone itself is encased in a slim polycarbonate shell, which can be detached for easier portability.

If you are after a luxurious look for your new Galaxy S8, the Jgoo Leather Wallet Case can provide it in five different colors. Just be prepared for a little variation in the color.

Price: $10.99 (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Goospery Canvas Diary Case

The Goospery Canvas Diary Case is unique for its fabric design, which is stylish and functional. Its standard folio design allows its front cover to act as a kickstand.

This case holds three cards in sized slots, plus it has a larger pocket for bills. You can choose between several different colors to find a style that works for you.

Price: $13.89

10. Aroko Handmade Cowhide Leather Wallet Case

The Aroko Leather Wallet Case is the closest thing to a real wallet you’ll find for your phone. Its zippered design is the size of a small purse, but it provides the most utility by far, offering a windowed area for your license plus room for three other cards.

There is a large pocket for bills, plus space for more cards and bills in a second compartment that snaps shut over the cover. The leather is of decent quality, and the case still has protective elements to boot.

Price: $23.99

11. Joopapa Leather Wallet Flip Case

The Joopapa Leather Wallet Flip Case is the S8 wallet case for those who can’t give up their full suite of credit and debit cards.

This case has nine different card slots, one of which has a clear window that’s perfect for showing your ID. The two pages of card storage can be clasped shut so that your phone is the first thing you see when you open your case.

Or you can let them all hang out. Either way, your phone inside will be covered on all sides by scratch-resistant PU leather and an internal bumper case.

Price: $8.99

