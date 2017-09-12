10 Best iPhone X Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Apple drew major excitement when they announced what they call the future of smartphones: the iPhone X.

This beastly device is the first major upgrade the flagship phone has received in years.

Taking a cue from the Galaxy S8, the new iPhone X sports a new 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display with a resolution of 2436×1125.

It also offers huge improvements in photography, processing power, and a new user interface that forgoes a home button.

All this plus the inclusion of 3D face scanning technology contributes to a hefty price tag of $1,000.

This is all the more reason why you absolutely have to get one the best iPhone X cases. Now that the phone has been announced for a few months, pretty much every manufacturer under the sun has a couple case options.

But not all cases are made equally.

A proper smartphone case should resist scratches, absorb shock, and protect your phone from all sides. It should also give your device a unique style. You would be surprised how many cases don’t do these things.

Read on to browse some of our favorite that fulfill these functions across all styles and price ranges.

1. Spigen Neo Hybrid iPhone X Case

Spigen’s Tough Armor is a snap-on case for your iPhone X that offers two layers of protection.

It has an inner TPU layer with air-cushioned corners, plus a scratch-resistant PC shell to shield it from all your destructive tendencies.

The case has a raised bezel to protect your phone’s edge-to-edge display. It also has precise button covers and an accessible slot for the Lightning charging port.

The Tough Armor may be somewhat spartan in looks, but it is an incredibly durable case that keeps your phone safe from every day drops and scratches.

Price: $15.99

2. Speck Presidio Grip iPhone X Case

Speck’s iconic Presidio Grip case continues to be one of the coolest snap-on protective cases out there.

This dual layer case is as slim as a single layer case, but still offers military-grade drop protection with its shock absorbing “impactium” material.

The case has a textured surface that improves grip. It also has a decent screen bezel to protect your phone’s display.

Price: $20.00 (50 percent off MSRP)

3. Case-Mate What’s Your Mood? Case

Case-Mate’s iPhone X case line takes style to a whole new level.

Among their most unique designs is the What’s Your Mood? case, a protective case with a thermochromic film that will change color like a mood ring.

The whole back plate of the phone is an ever-changing rainbow of color, matching your different moods as you use your new phone.

You will see one color for the excitement you feel at a newly updated camera, another for the mystique you feel trying to figure out what’s new about iOS 11, and one more yet for your anger at its lack of a 3.5mm port.

It also protects your phone from all directions with a shock-resistant frame. This case’s mix of style and functionality make it an awesome choice.

Price: $30.95 (23 percent off MSRP)

4. OtterBox Defender Case for iPhone X

OtterBox is the company that originally made the phone case a necessity and their Defender Series is one of the best recognized dual layer cases.

The Defender uses a shock resistant rubber shell and a hard outer slipcover. It keeps your edge-to-edge screen safe with a raised bezel.

OtterBoxes aren’t cheap, but they are an iconic source of protection that won’t disappoint. They come in a variety of colors as well.

Price: $26.19 (48 percent off MSRP)

5. Caseology Parallax iPhone X Case

Caseology cases always bring their own unique style to the table. Among their designs returning for their iPhone X line, the Parallax is among my favorite.

The dynamic geometric pattern on the case’s outer shell adds some grip to this smooth and rounded phone.

It also protects from drops and bumps with a flexible inner TPU sleeve and a rigid PC bumper frame.

You can count on the Parallax case to keep your phone safe and stylish.

Price: $17.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

6. Silk Vault Slim iPhone X Card Case

The Vault Slim case from Silk is a low profile protective case that holds your phone, cash, cards, and ID all in one place.

It is lightweight and durable. Its corners have air pockets to cushion drops, and its button covers are even clickier than the iPhone X’s stock buttons.

To complete the picture, Silk calls this case their “Wallet Slayer.” Its round and sleek design doesn’t exactly evoke such a violent image for me, but it certainly gets the point across.

Price: $14.99

7. Lumion Savant iPhone X Wallet Case

If you want your case to be the best iPhone X case, it has to ooze class. Lumion’s Savant case does just that, offering a classy folio style wallet case that protects your phone and stores both cards and cash.

The case is made from PU leather, a vegan material that resists scratches and scuffs. It has a durable frame to protect each corner as well.

The front folio has a sturdy magnetic clip, and covers the iPhone X’s True Tone screen when not in use.

Price: $14.99 (55 percent off MSRP)

8. Speck Presidio Clear Print iPhone X Case

Speck’s Presidio Clear case is as solidly built as the rest of their case line, but nothing captures the naked beauty of the iPhone X quite as well as this see-through case.

This updated version complements your phone’s natural color and luster with several print designs.

It also uses sophisticated microdot technology to better resist scratches and UV discoloration.

Price: $28.66 (36 percent off MSRP)

9. X-Doria Defense Lux iPhone X Case

The Defense Lux is a hybrid case from X-Doria that strikes the perfect balance between rugged case design and premium materials.

The case has an exterior frame made of beautiful machined aluminum, which gives it a refined look without sacrificing durability.

The frame exceeds military drop test standards thanks to its soft rubber bumpers and inner PC lining.

The back plate comes in carbon fiber, ballistic nylon, and PU leather styles. It has an integrated sound channel that slightly amplifies the iPhone’s speaker.

All of these qualities help cement the X-Doria Defense Lux as one of the best iPhone X cases.

Price: $34.95 (30 percent off MSRP)

10. Ringke Fusion Clear iPhone X Case

If you want the protective capabilities of a case without having to alter the look of your iPhone X, then the Ringke Fusion case is an excellent choice.

This clear case offers the protection of military drop tested material in a clear and slim form. It hardly feels like you have a case on your phone.

Yet for under $10, this case will keep your phone safe from drops, scratches, bumps, and the likes.

Price: $8.99

