Top 10 Best Cheap iPhone 8 & 8 Plus Cases 2018

Apple’s new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the next installment in their flagship phone line. They represent improvements in processing power, camera quality, and display.

But with this improvement in technology comes yet another price increase. The iPhone 8 is $699, a whole $50 more than the iPhone 7. The iPhone 8 Plus only saw a $30 increase from the 7 Plus, but it costs a hefty $799.

And at least some iPhone owners will attest that they are worth every penny. But still, this doesn’t leave you with much leftover for a case.

Thankfully, the iPhone 8/8 Plus will fit in any iPhone 7/7 Plus cases. If you already have one of those, you’re set.

We still have you covered if you don’t. You can read on below to browse some of our favorite protective iPhone cases for under $20.

Want to see even more case options? You can browse our top picks from every style of iPhone 8 cases here and iPhone 8 Plus cases here.

1. Silk Snap Shell Slim Case

Silk’s Snap Shell Slim Case is a pretty straightforward case comprised of a single piece of TPU plastic that snaps tight to your phone.

It has a microfiber interior to absorb shock and keep your phone safe from scratches. It also has precise cutouts for your phone’s speakers and charge port.

Price: $9.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Anker Karapax Breeze Case

The Breeze is the most affordable model in Anker’s Karapax case series for the iPhone 8/8 Plus.

This frame combines a polycarbonate frame and a soft TPU cover to offer military-grade drop protection. It has a unique texture that offers some grip as well.

Price: $9.99

3. Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case

As promised by the name, Spigen’s Liquid Air Armor Case is flexible like liquid and light like air.

Its single TPU layer fits perfectly on the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and maintains a great balance between slim profile and drop protection.

Price: $9.99

Price: $10.99

4. Trianium Clarium Series Case

When it comes to simple case designs, clear cases are always a great pick. They maintain the natural beauty of the phone, and usually don’t cost that much.

The Trianium Clarium is an excellent transparent bumper case that you can pick up for under $10. It has a TPU bumper frame and a scratch-resistant PC back panel for long-lasting invisibility.

Price: $9.98 (67 percent off MSRP)

5. Ringke Onyx Defensive Case

The Ringke Onyx Defensive Case is a sophisticated snap-on cover that protects your phone from drops in style.

Its shock-resistant frame has a sleek metallic pattern that complements the brushed metal look of the PC back panel.

This lightweight case has responsive button covers, and offers a front bezel to protect your screen.

Price: $6.99

Price: $10.99

6. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle is a straightforward and form-fitting case that protects your iPhone and 8 Plus from all directions.

It has a shock absorbing frame with precise button cutouts and an elevated bezel to protect your screen from face down drops.

The case’s transparent back keeps your phone safe from scratches and scuffs without changing its natural look too dramatically.

Price: $14.99

7. Caseology Parallax Series Case

Caseology’s geometrically patterned cases always impress. They offer protective properties and unique style at a low price.

Their Parallax design is a particularly beautiful one. It offers dual layer protection against drops and scratches.

Price: $13.99

8. OtterBox Commuter Series Case

OtterBox cases are always reliable for some serious drop protection, but they usually come at a premium price.

Their slimmer Commuter Series cases, however, can be found for under $20 when they are on sale. This two piece case offers air-cushioned protection over all corners, and is covered with scratch-resistant PC.

OtterBox fans will appreciate that these cases come with their signature charging port cover to keep dust and debris out.

Price: $14.02 (65 percent off MSRP)

Price: $28.98 (42 percent off MSRP)

9. Maxboost mSnap Series Case

The Maxbost mSnap Series case is an ultra slim case that only adds 2mm of bulk total to your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

This PC case is great for keeping your phone free from scratches, but because if its incredibly slim profile, isn’t the base case for absorbing impact damage.

Price: $7.99

10. i-Blason Protective Case

i-Blason’s latest iPhone 8 case relies on their tried and tested defender design, while maintaining the same reasonable price.

It uses a dual layer design that resists drops and scratches. It also keeps your buttons and ports within access.

Price: $12.99

