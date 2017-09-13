Top 10 Best iPhone 8 Cases 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Even though the announcement for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus was dwarfed by that of the thousand dollar iPhone X, the iPhone 8 is still an exciting new option for iOS users.

One of the biggest improvements is the iPhone 8’s 4.7-inch True Tone display, which is brighter and offers more vivid colors.

Other improvements include a new processor, plus improved contrast on the phone’s 12 MP dual cameras.

Because of all this, the form factor of the iPhone 8 has changed just enough that you have to get a new case.

And a protective case is an asbolute must for a $699 phone. A case will greatly reduce the impact of drops and bumps, without affecting usability or adding too much bulk.

Check out our favorite protective cases and covers to resist scratches, absorb shock, and convey your own personal style.

Want to see even more case options for your iPhone 8? You can browse more iPhone cases here. You can also follow Heavy’s coverage of the iPhone 8 release here.

1. Spigen Tough Armor iPhone 8 Case

Spigen is one of the most popular phone case manufacturers around – and for a good reason.

Their cases are lightweight, durable, and always reasonably priced. The Tough Armor case is no exception, offering powerful dual layer protection for under $20.

This case offers air cushioning and shock absorption with its inner layer, and resistance from scratches and scuffs with its outer layer.

The outer layer has precise button cutouts and a color-matched kickstand for hands-free viewing.

Price: $14.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

2. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 8 Case

X-Doria’s Defense Shield is a protective case that safeguards your phone from drops and scratches without sacrificing the iPhone 8’s naturally slim design.

Its back plate exudes class with its clear back and angular colored accents. Its front side protects your 4.6-inch screen with a raised bezel.

Its corners are air cushioned as well, meaning that the X-Doria Defense Shield has you covered on all sides.

Price: $19.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

3. Caseology Apex iPhone 8 Case

Caseology’s Apex case is a stylish and functional snap-on case that helps your iPhone 8 stand out amongst the rest.

Its scratch-resistant back plate has a minimal geometric pattern that draws attention to the sharp lines of the iPhone.

Its inner layer of TPU provides protection from drops and bumps without adding much bulk to the case.

The Caseology Apex has everything you need in a case, plus an awesome design to match.

Price: $10.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

4. Case-Mate Karat Pearl iPhone 8 Case

When your phone has a $700 price tag, it makes a statement whether your show it off or not.

If you get an iPhone 8, you might as well own it big with a phone case that is just as fancy.

The Case-Mate Karat Pearl Case is the ideal case for this, as it has real mother of pearl and sterling silver inlaid into its back plate.

This case isn’t all about looks, though. It also meets military drop test standards with its shock absorbing material.

Price: $40.96

5. Silk Vault Armor iPhone 8 Wallet Case

The Silk Vault Armor is a wallet case for the iPhone 8 that stores your phone, cash, card, and ID in one slim package.

It is one of Silk’s slimmest cases, yet it still packs all of the standard protection features you need.

This includes a soft inner layer with air cushioned corners, an external armor shell to protect from scratches, and textured edges for added grip.

Price: $16.99

6. Speck Presidio Grip iPhone 8 Case

Speck cases have always been recognized for their style first and their defensive capabilities second.

But this would change if you took a closer look at Speck’s classic Presidio Grip case, which is now available for the iPhone 8.

It raised rubber grip texture helps absorb shock and keep the phone in your hands. The case is dual layer, yet it is ultra slim for easy portability.

This well rounded case will leave your phone safer and cooler.

Price: $39.95

7. OtterBox Symmetry iPhone 8 Case

OtterBox cases come a variety of sizes, but their Symmetry case offers the most balanced mix of portability and protection.

This sleek case offers the usual suite of protective features you’d expect from a case, while remaining pocket-friendly and lightweight.

This case also comes in a variety of colors, but my favorite is the Candy Shop design pictured above.

Price: $19.43 (51 percent off MSRP)

8. Supcase Unicorn Beetle iPhone 8 Case

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle is a straightforward and form-fitting case that protects your iPhone 8 from all directions.

It has a shock absorbing frame with precise button cutouts and an elevated bezel to protect your screen from face down drops.

The case’s transparent back keeps your phone safe from scratches and scuffs without obstructing its natural look.

Price: $16.99

9. RhinoShield Mod iPhone 8 Case

Rather than inundate you with dozens of variations on their tried and true case design, RhinoShield invites you to try them all with a fully modular iPhone 8 case.

At its core, the RhinoShield Mod is a bumper frame made from shock absorbing material and a hard outer shell.

Its material is lightweight and flexible, yet it still surpasses US military drop test standards.

This frame is outfitted to support a number of swappable back plates, including clear and carbon fiber designs.

More complex modules for this case are in the works as well, such as a portable battery, a hand strap, and an armband.

You can also equip different camera lenses to make your phone camera function more like a DSLR.

Price: $31.99

10. i-Blason iPhone 8 Protective Case

i-Blason’s latest iPhone 8 case marks a return to their tried and tested defender design, while maintaining the same reasonable price.

It uses a dual layer design that resists drops and scratches. It also keeps your buttons and ports within access.

Price: $12.99

Still not sure which new iPhone you will get? You can check out our favorite phone cases for the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X and work backwards from there.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.