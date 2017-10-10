Amazon Launches New Monthly Payment Options for Amazon Student

Broke college students may not be as broke anymore. Amazon announced today that they’re introducing a monthly payment option for Amazon Student.

College students already get a large discount on Amazon Prime. Amazon Student costs $50 a year instead of the $99 a year that Amazon charges non-student members. The monthly subscription price will be $5.49 a month, less than a Netflix or Hulu subscription. The subscription to Amazon Prime includes free 2-day shipping on qualifying items and some Prime Free One-Day Shipping in qualifying cities.

“Our new monthly payment option lets students enjoy the best of Amazon in a more flexible and simple way,” said the Director of Prime Student Ellen Kinney. “Whether it’s getting their favorite products with free shipping or streaming thousands of popular movies and shows, Prime student members can experience all the benefits of Prime.”

To qualify for Amazon student, you must be a student at a 2- or 4-year qualifying college or university. Amazon also offers a free 6-month trial for those signing up for the first time. After, you can now choose whether to be charged a 1-time fee of $49 or the monthly fee of $5.49. To sign up, go to Amazon’s website here. Amazon will ask you to verify your .edu email address, but other than that it’s a simple process. You can also cancel before the end of the free trial to avoid being charged at all.

The promotional price is available for 4 years or until you graduate, whichever comes first. After that, your subscription will automatically renew to a full paid subscription for Amazon Prime.

Amazon Student comes with access to Amazon Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and a prime membership to Twitch.tv, which grants free content in video games and ad-free viewing of streams. There are also special offers available to Amazon Prime Student members. Monthly payment for Amazon Student members is currently only available in the U.S.