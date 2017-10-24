Top 10: Best Computer Under 500 Dollars (2018)

These days, one doesn’t have to spend a lot of cash to get a great PC. On this list, we’ve included some excellent Chromebooks, laptops, desktops. Some new and some are certified refurbished. New PCs have never been owned before. Meantime, Certified Refurbished PCs are used, but they have been cleaned, their parts have been tasted, and they include at minimum, a 30 day warranty. In general, a certified refurbished machine is a great way to save a few bucks.

There’s a few factors to be concerned about generally. The two cheapest PCs on this list are both Chromebooks. While both of these computers are good for certain purposes, it’s important to note that Chromebooks don’t have full operating systems. They use Chrome OS which is essentially just a PC that can use the Chrome web browser.

Another important factor here is assessing your own needs. If you need a PC that can do it all, then you’ll be better off value-wise opting for a desktop. Desktops have much cheaper price for performance than laptops.

$500 is a limiting budget for a new PC, but there’s not a bad machine on this list. That said, one will not be able to play modern games at medium to high settings on any of these PCs; they lack the necessary graphics card.

All that out of the way, here’s 10 of the best computer under 500 dollars from lowest to highest price.

1. Samsung Chromebook 3 (Refurbished)

Samsung

2GB |Integrated |16.0GB eMMC |1lb |This refurbished Chromebook packs a lot of punch at a very low price. While its specs are modest, Chrome OS is very light, so even though the processor seems weak, keep in mind that all this PC really does is run Chrome. The same applies to its 16GB eMMC. While it may seem stuffy with such a small capacity, most of one’s work on Chrome OS is best done on the cloud (Google Drive for instance), so this is less of a limitation than it may seem.This is a great PC for people who want to do things like browse the web and create documents. For any other use, including watching video, or outputting to multiple screens, this little PC will struggle. Its perks are that it’s very lightweight, simple, and affordable.

Price: $149.99

Pros:

Great for web browsing, document creation and basic PC use

Easy to setupp

Battery life is amazing

Price is extremely hard to beat

Cons:

Speakers are terrible

Will struggle with watching movies at full resolution, only for browsing and docs

2. ASUS Chromebook

ASUS

Rockchip Quad Core 1.8 GHZ |4GB DDR 3 |Integrated |16GB eMMC |2 lbs |Asus’ answer to the Chromebook has a bit more brawn in terms of processor, but it’s otherwise a very similar computer. It boasts a 2lb weight, small 16GB hard drive, and decent RAM for Chrome OS (4GB). Chromebooks are great for users who are willing to do their work in the cloud and will only be using PCs for student or office use. In terms of the best computer under 500 dollars, they are definitely the best deal. This particular model boasts great battery life and an excellent track pad, meaning it’s not just functional, it’s easy to use.

Price: $219.55 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes 100GB free of cloud service, Google Drive

Attractive and small design; weight is on the low side

Solid for editing docs, browsing the web

Superb battery life of ~12 hours

High quality keyboard & touchpad

Excellent deal for users who need a simple PC

Cons:

ChromeOS isn’t as powerful as Mac OSX and Windows

Durability could be better

3. HP Stream Laptop PC

HP

Celeron N3060 / 997 |4GB |Integrated |32GB eMMC |3.17lbs |

For those who need Windows 10, this HP Stream Laptop is the cheapest way to get there. While it technically runs the full OS, don’t expect this PC to do much more than a Chromebook. Sure, it can theoretically boot Photoshop, but with its weak processor, it will struggle to do much more than edit simple documents and browse the web, at least smoothly.



Unless you specifically need Windows, at this price point, it’s better to go with a Chromebook because Chrome OS is so much lighter and requires much fewer system resources than Windows. That said, if you need a Windows laptop, the HP stream will get the job done affordably and well, just don’t expect to play any games on it.

Price: $214.99

Pros:

Great price for a full Windows machine

Nice build quality, decent keyboard

Attractive blue appearance

Free Office 365 for one year

Good for school and office use

Cons:

Processor isn’t very fast; really only for documents and web-browsing

Includes some bloatware that’s best to remove

4. Acer Aspire 15.6″ (Editor’s Laptop Choice)

Acer

4GB DDR3L |Integrated |1TB HDD |5.29lbs |If you want a budget PC, this Acer Aspire is a solid choice. It boasts an i3 processor, over three times as fast as the stream above it. It also weighs the part, unfortunately, clocking in at 5.29lbs. However, it has a huge 1TB hard drive, and pretty fast (though not spacious) RAM. While it’s not the fastest PC on the market by a long stretch, if you want to edit documents, browse the web, or use Photoshop, all within a full version of Windows 10, this is the PC to do it with.

Price: $319.99

Acer

Pros:

Durable build quality

Superb price for the performance

Solid price for a Windows PC

RAM and HDD can be upgraded

CD drive for users who still use them

Cons:

Won’t be able to do much with graphics like editing photos, editing video, or gaming

Resolution isn’t high

5. Dell Optiplex 990, Certified Refurbished (Editor’s Desktop Choice)

Dell

16GB DDR3 |Integrated |120GB SSD + 2TB SSD |19lbs |This Optiplex 990 is an amazing deal on every single level. It has a fast processor meaning it will be decent for even doing tasks like editing video. With 16GB DDR3 RAM, it’s also suitable for crazy multitasking. This is a PC that one could easily use Photoshop on effectively. Plus, it has a hard drive just for the OS; this generally makes using the computer for anything a bit more quick. With it’s 2TB hard drive, it also has a ton of capacity. This, however, is this PC’s biggest shortcoming.The number one concern with a PC like this is that since it is used, the hard drive may be the thing most likely to go first. Be sure to back-up your data, and keep any important docs in the cloud. Beyond this, however, this PC is a great deal. It’s powerful, has a fast hard drive (SSD) for the operating system, has plenty of RAM for multi-tasking, and a decent processor.

Price: $368

Pros:

Windows 10 Pro is the best Windows for customization

Two hard drive set up means OS is snappy with sufficient capacity

DVD-RW drive

Includes Wi-Fi USB dongle for connecting online

Cons:

Only has USB 2.0 ports, no USB 3.0

No graphics card (no gaming, video editing)

6. HP Notebook 15.6″

HP

i3 2.4ghz |8GB DDR4 |HD Graphics 620 (Integrated) |1TB HDD (5400 RPM) |4.6lbs |

This HP Notebook boasts an i3 processor, a slightly reduced weight (4.6lbs) compared to other models, and a large (but slow-ish) hard drive. Its biggest advantage over other, more affordable models is its large RAM capacity. 8GB is much more comfortable for full Windows usage. Beyond this, this PC has a DVD burner and even decent speakers. It’s great for most tasks including viewing 1080P movies. That said, if you’re comfortable with a used machine, you may want to opt for the one below, as it offers an SSD, and is only slightly more money.

Price: $444.9

Pros:

Three USB ports for plenty of connecting

Great for internet use

Touch screen is nice though not particularly responsive like an iPad Pro

Has SuperMulti DVD burner

Speakers are decent

Fast enough for everyday tasks

Cons:

A small percentage of users had reliability issues with the hard drive and battery

Some users found keyboard and mouse to be inadequate

Keyboard is not backlit, can be tough to see in dark room

7. Acer Aspire Flagship (Certified Refurbished)

Acer

8GB DDR4 |Integrated |256GB SSD |5.27lbs |15.6″, 1080P, LED Backlit |This PC is a great deal, just squeaking the appropriate price range to be the best computer under 500 dollars. Boasting a decently fast i3 processor and an SSD, it has the right components for getting the job done. Beyond this, it boasts a bright 15.6″ with plenty of resolution. This PC is excellent for student or office work, and with 8GB of RAM (compared to 4GB for the Acer model above), it does allow for some multitasking. With an SSD and processor at this speed, this PC will be solid for most tasks. While it is certified refurbished, it omits the biggest point of failure with most used PCs: a hard disk. Therefore, this PC really has no flaws in terms of being a refurbished machine. If you want a fast SSD and a decent computer around it, this is a great way to go.

Price: $429

Pros:

Multi-format DVD burder

Excellent battery life of up to 12 hours

Solid price for the performance

Built-in SD card reader

SSD for fast OS and file management

Cons:

SSD is somewhat small for things like video editing

No graphics card

8. HP Elite Mini 8300

HP

16GB DDR3 |Radeon 6350 |240GB SSD + 2TB |16.7lbs |

For students willing to go the refurb route, this desktop brings so much value to the table. It has tons of RAM, a fast i7 processor, and two drives, an SSD for the OS and some storage, plus two terabytes for storing just about anything. This PC is fast enough to edit video at 1080P and even 4K (though it may be choppy at times). It will be excellent for any student or office task. The one downside is thats graphics card is very weak, but it still helps when doing things like outputting to multiple displays; still, don’t expect to play any games on this computer.



Overall, this PC offers solid value and a great deal for those who want or are comfortable with a used desktop.

Price: $519.99

Pros:

Good performance for the price

Solid workstation PC for document-editing and web browsing

Quick SSD and large capacity data drive

Great for student work or office applications

Fast editing of photos or 1080P video

Cons:

Graphics card is useless for gaming

9. Dell Inspiron

Dell

8gb DDR3 |Integrated |1TB 5400RPM Hard Drive |5.36lbs |Going back to laptops, this Dell Inspiron boasts a solid i5 processor, upping the performance of other laptops on our list by around 15%. That said, it’s still slowed down by its hard drive, a 1TB 5400RPM hard disk. While it will be acceptable for student and office uses, it won’t be able to play most modern games. Still, having that extra bump in processor speed means this computer will be fine for editing photos and some light video editing. It also boasts a backlit keyboard and DVD drive. For the users who doesn’t want a refurbished PC and is willing to spend a bit more for more processor power, this is a great way to go.

Price: $528

Pros:

Decent value with high quality parts

Backlit keyboard is great for nighttime use

Screen is clear and bright; 1080P looks great

Fast enough to run Photoshop, other Adobe apps

DVD drive

Cons:

No video card for playing games

Start up time can be long

10. Lenovo Ideapad 17.3″

Lenovo

8GB DDR3 |Integrated |1TB 5400 RPM |6.6lbs |This Lenovo is virtually identical in specs to the PCs above it and it’s heavier. That said, it’s important to note that Lenovo has some of the best trackpads out there. This PC is also 17.3″, meaning that its screen is larger. While there isn’t more resolution, having a larger screen can often help with certain tasks as it makes one’s vision feel less cramped. This is a great PC to go with if you want a large screen. Some perks include a DVD-RW drive and an SD card reader. Otherwise, this PC’s value is only decent. Still, for those who don’t mind the weight and want a large screen, this PC offers excellent value.

Price: $529.99

Pros:

Solid performing laptop with attractive appearance

SD card reader for using memory easily

Affordable pick for users who want a large screen

DVD-RW drive

Cons:

Slow for certain applications

Only good for web browsing, documents

Low resolution

Includes some bloatware; PC will run faster once removed

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.