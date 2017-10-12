11 Coolest iPhone 8 Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Though the iPhone X has stolen the spotlight as the most technologically advanced iPhone available, the standard iPhone 8 still does a great job of making every previous iOS device seem outdated.

As usual, the hardware improvements are fairly consistent, but having the latest and greatest device is still as important as ever for looking cool.

After all, being able to keep up with Apple’s aggressive product release schedule definitely puts you in the upper echelon of the tech savvy.

The iPhone 8 will fit into a case from last year’s model, but if you are planning to update your mobile tech this year, you may as well update to a cool new case as well.

A high quality phone case should protect from drops and scratches as well as represent your unique style.

To make finding the right case easier, we’ve gathered the coolest iPhone 8 cases that do all three. Read on below to browse our favorite picks.

Want to see even more case options? You can browse our top picks from every style of iPhone 8 cases here and iPhone 8 Plus cases here.

1. Spigen Ultra Hybrid S Case

Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid S Case is a clear defender case that offers a lot of utility while barely changing the look of your new iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

In addition to showing off your phone’s sexy curves, this case’s clear materials also protect from drops and scratches, using materials rated to meet U.S. military drop standards.

Its minimalist design is only interrupted by a small kickstand to stand the phone up while playing videos. Other than that, this case is clear right down to its raised button covers.

Price: $12.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

2. X-Doria Iridescent Defense Shield Case

X-Doria’s Iridescent Defense Shield Case is a sturdy protective case with a gorgeous anodized aluminum frame that sets it apart from the competition.

This aluminum frame protects from drops on the phone’s vulnerable corners, while the back plate resists scratches and scuffs.

This case is fairly slim and lightweight, yet its bezel is just large enough to protect the screen and rear camera from drops.

Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. Speck Presidio Grip iPhone 8 Case

Speck cases represent the perfect marriage of style and function. Their classic Presidio Grip Case is based on a rasied rubber pattern that makes the phone both grippy and visually pleasing.

Beneath this grippy layer, this case has the standard dual layer materials to absorb shock without taking up too much space.

Price: $39.95

4. Caseology Parallax Series Case

Caseology’s geometrically patterned cases always impress. They offer unique style and protective properties at a low price.

Their Parallax sports a particularly cool 3D design that adds some variety to the iPhone’s smooth desin. It offers dual layer protection against drops and scratches.

Price: $13.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

5. Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case

The Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case is a beautiful dual layer defender case with a number of unique visual elements.

For starters, its air cushioned PC frame glows in the dark. The main attraction to this case, however, is the cascading snow globe back plate encased in PC material.

This is definitely one of the coolest iPhone 8 cases.

Price: $39.99

6. Ringke Onyx Defensive Case

The Onyx case from Ringke can easily fool the eye with its beautiful brushed metal design.

Despite its metallic looks, this snap-on cover is made from shock-resistant TPU material, which protects your phone from drops in style.

Price: $6.99 (72 percent off MSRP)

7. OtterBox Defender Series Case

With its three layer design, OtterBox’s Defender case is the gold standard for protective capabilities. Its design may not scream coolest iPhone 8 case, but if you ask me, there’s nothing cooler than having your screen in one piece.

Not only does this case have scratch-resistant PC and shock-absorbing rubber TPU, but it also has a built-in screen protector to keep your screen looking pristine.

Price: $44.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

8. Trianium Walletium Case

Trianium’s Walletium case might not be the most stylish case around, but it enables you to finally ditch your bulky wallet.

Now you can ditch the unsightly wallet bulge and protect your phone from all angles at the same time.

This dual layer case has room for multiple cards plus cash in its scratch-resistant card compartment.

On the other side, it packs a generous bezel to keep your phone screen safe from drops.

Price: $12.95 (57 percent off MSRP)

9. A-Focus Marble Pattern Case

A-Focus offers a wide variety of cool marble pattern cases for your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus. They use in-mould technology to keep from ever scratching or fading.

These single-piece cases snap on with ease, and protect your phone from drops and scratches. They have a raised edge around the phone screen, which keeps it safe from face down drops.

This case offers and excellent value for its price, and comes in a variety of colors for you to choose from.

Price: $7.95

10. Youmaker Heavy Duty Protective Case

Youmaker’s Heavy Duty Protective Case is notably larger than other case options, but it still maintains its class with a sleek design and eye popping color combinations.

It offers plenty of protection from drops and scratches, plus precise port cutouts and responsive button covers.

Price: $16.99

11. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Case

The Unicorn Beetle case from Supcase is a hybrid case design that pairs a rugged TPU bumper frame with a clear scratch-resistant back plate to keep your phone looking simply cool.

I like the clear back plate because it allows the natural beauty of the iPhone 8 to shine through, while still offering protection where it needs it.

The corners of the phone are air-cushioned for better shock absorption, and the case has raised edges to keep your screen away from the floor when it falls.

This case comes in a handful of pastel colors, but I always prefer classic black.

Price: $14.24

See Also

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.