11 Best Cute iPhone X Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The iPhone X is the first major upgrade to the standard iPhone design in years. As such, it’s one of the hottest phones to have right now.
That’s for good reason too, as the phone offers powerful new hardware under the hood. This includes improvements in photography and processing power, plus new additions like 3D face scanning technology.
But an equal amount of people will be interested in the aesthetic changes the iPhone X offers. Taking a cue from Samsung, Apple’s removed the home button from their front screen to make way for a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display.
In short, the iPhone X looks great and performs exceptionally. All you need to complete the picture is a cute case to give your phone a unique look and protect it from drops and scratches.
So we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best cute iPhone X cases to absorb shock and scratch while still looking good. Read on below to browse our picks.
Want to see even more case options for your iPhone X? You can browse our top picks from every style of iPhone X cases here.
1. Caseology Spectra Series iPhone X Case
The Spectra Series is a fairly new design from Caseology, but you can count on it to offer the same dual layer drop protection as their most popular models.
This case has a hard PC exterior to protect from scratches, plus a rubbery TPU interior to absorb impact from drops. Its button covers are crisp and responsive.
The design on this case features speckled pastel colors in a configuration that looks like a colorful galaxy.
Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Caseology Spectra Series iPhone X Case here.
2. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone X Case
X-Doria’s Defense Shield is a heavy duty bumper case that doesn’t preserve the natural contour of the iPhone X as delicately as other cases, but provides top notch drop protection with some colorful flair.
Its shock absorbing frame exceeds military drop test standards, and comes in a beautiful iridescent color that draws attention away from its bulk.
Its clear back plate shows off the attractive aluminum body of the iPhone X, while still providing a bezel to protect its dual rear cameras.
Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)
Buy the X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone X Case here.
3. Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone X Case
Speck might be the king of cute iPhone X cases. Few dare to design cases with their same wild color combinations.
Their CandyShell Grip case alone comes in about a dozen color combinations. My personal favorite is Beaming Orchid/Mykonos Blue, and that’s not just because of the amazing color names.
Whichever case color you go with, you are getting military-grade drop protection with air cushioned corners.
The case’s signature raised rubber ridges also improve your grip, stopping drops well before they happen.
Price: $21.73 (27 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone X Case here.
4. Ringke Wave iPhone X Case<img src="https://heavyeditorial.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/ringke-cute-iphone-x-case.jpg?quality=65&strip=all&w=782"&strip=all alt="ringke cute iphone x caseon
Ringke’s Wave case is a snap-on case with a flowing 3D design on the back that looks like windswept sands on the beach.
Despite its low price, this two piece case offers the same protective features as high-end cases. It has a PC outer shell for stopping scratches, plus a TPU inner shell for absorbing shock.
The case snaps on easily, and offers easy access to buttons and ports. It also has a front bezel to protect your screen from face-down drops.
Price: $7.99 (73 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Ringke Wave iPhone X Case here.
5. Case-Mate Glow Waterfall iPhone X Case
The Glow Waterfall case from Case-Mate has a whole lot going on. The first thing you’ll notice is the snow globe-like back plate, which houses different types of glitter to tumble and cascade as you move your phone.
Beyond that, the case also has a slim bumper frame which actually glows in the dark for an extra layer of visual delight.
And underneath it all, we have a shock absorbing layer to keep your phone underneath safe.
Price: $34.52 (14 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Case-Mate Glow Waterfall iPhone X Case here.
6. OtterBox Defender Series iPhone X Case
While the hefty protective shell of an OtterBox isn’t the first thing to pop into mind when you picture cute iPhone X cases, OtterBox has taken the effort to make their Defender Series case a great pick to match anyone’s style.
This colorful polka dot design is one of many designer graphics you’ll find on their signature dual layer design.
Their Defender case employs a standard combination of a soft inner shell and solid outer cover to protect from drops. Their port cover protect the case from intrusion by dust as well.
At the end of the day, OtterBox cases speak for themselves. If you can handle their larger size, and you find a style that works right for you, then you can’t go wrong.
Price: $35.51 (41 percent off MSRP)
Buy the OtterBox Defender Series iPhone X Case here.
7. Dake Defender iPhone X Case
The Dake Defender case is an inexpensive protective case that offers some serious shock absorption behind it cute textural design.
This three piece case sandwiches your phone between a scratch-resistant back plate and a front cover that offers a huge bezel to protect your front screen.
If your last couple of phones ended up face down on the ground with a spider web crack on the screen, this is definitely the pick for you.
Price: $8.99 (55 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Dake Defender iPhone X Case here.
8. Speck Presidio Clear + Print iPhone X Case
The Speck Presidio Clear + Print Case is a transparent phone case that offers some extra personality with cute graphic prints.
For those who find the naked iPhone X beautiful enough, this design offers the best of both worlds. You get drop and scratch protection, plus a choice of several cute designs, while still maintaining the overall look of your phone.
The case is durable as well. It uses sophisticated microdot technology to better resist scratches and UV discoloration, keeping it clear over the lifetime of your phone.
Price: $28.75 and up
Buy the Speck Presidio Clear + Print iPhone X Case here.
9. Spigen Ultra Hybrid S iPhone X Case
Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid S case is another great clear option. While it’s not as fancy as Speck’s Clear + Print designs, it shows off your phone’s natural color scheme without adding too much bulk.
What little bulk it has goes towards absorbing shock, plus it allows for the inclusion of a rear kickstand, which is perfect for propping your phone up to watch videos in portrait or landscape mode.
Price: $13.99 (53 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Spigen Ultra Hybrid S iPhone X Case here.
10. Flyee Slim Folio iPhone X Wallet Case
This Flyee case is an inexpensive protective option whose leather folio design doubles as a lightweight wallet. As far as cute iPhone X cases go, this isn’t covered in flowers and butterflies, but its canvas cover has a nice charm about it.
The front cover of this case offers a place to store credit cards, an ID, and cash, while protecting your screen from scratches and scuffs.
Price: $7.99 (58 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Flyee Slim Folio iPhone X Wallet Case here.
11. Case-Mate Iridescent Naked Tough iPhone X Case
Another gorgeous case option from Case-Mate would be their Iridescent version of the Naked Tough case.
The mold for this case is rated for military grade drop protection, and uses clear TPU to undermine the presence of its protective bezel.
Meanwhile, the back plate has an iridescent rainbow sheen to it that adds a vibrant look to your new phone.
Its responsive button covers are metallic, and the case is thin enough to wirelessly charge through.
Price: $34.99
Buy the Case-Mate Iridescent Naked Tough iPhone X Case here.
