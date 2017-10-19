11 Best Cute iPhone X Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The iPhone X is the first major upgrade to the standard iPhone design in years. As such, it’s one of the hottest phones to have right now.

That’s for good reason too, as the phone offers powerful new hardware under the hood. This includes improvements in photography and processing power, plus new additions like 3D face scanning technology.

But an equal amount of people will be interested in the aesthetic changes the iPhone X offers. Taking a cue from Samsung, Apple’s removed the home button from their front screen to make way for a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge True Tone OLED display.

In short, the iPhone X looks great and performs exceptionally. All you need to complete the picture is a cute case to give your phone a unique look and protect it from drops and scratches.

So we’ve scoured Amazon to find the best cute iPhone X cases to absorb shock and scratch while still looking good. Read on below to browse our picks.

1. Caseology Spectra Series iPhone X Case

The Spectra Series is a fairly new design from Caseology, but you can count on it to offer the same dual layer drop protection as their most popular models.

This case has a hard PC exterior to protect from scratches, plus a rubbery TPU interior to absorb impact from drops. Its button covers are crisp and responsive.

The design on this case features speckled pastel colors in a configuration that looks like a colorful galaxy.

Price: $14.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

2. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone X Case

X-Doria’s Defense Shield is a heavy duty bumper case that doesn’t preserve the natural contour of the iPhone X as delicately as other cases, but provides top notch drop protection with some colorful flair.

Its shock absorbing frame exceeds military drop test standards, and comes in a beautiful iridescent color that draws attention away from its bulk.

Its clear back plate shows off the attractive aluminum body of the iPhone X, while still providing a bezel to protect its dual rear cameras.

Price: $29.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

3. Speck CandyShell Grip iPhone X Case

Speck might be the king of cute iPhone X cases. Few dare to design cases with their same wild color combinations.

Their CandyShell Grip case alone comes in about a dozen color combinations. My personal favorite is Beaming Orchid/Mykonos Blue, and that’s not just because of the amazing color names.

Whichever case color you go with, you are getting military-grade drop protection with air cushioned corners.

The case’s signature raised rubber ridges also improve your grip, stopping drops well before they happen.

Price: $21.73 (27 percent off MSRP)

4. Ringke Wave iPhone X Case