Top 5 Best Amazon Black Friday 2017 Tablet Sales

Tablets are one of the hottest items for gift giving this year, whether you are shopping for a kid or an adult. Tablets allow us to take the internet, our favorite games, movies and music along with us wherever we go. They are as convenient as a cell phone but with a much larger screen, so they are great for travel and home use.

Kids love to play games on tablets and watch their favorite TV shows and movies. Any kid or grown up would be ecstatic to find a brand new tablet under the Christmas tree this year! Tablets do tend to be quite pricey though, so this is a perfect time to snag a great deal while they last. Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year, so save yourself hours of waiting in line and get your shopping done with he click of a mouse.

Below you will find the best deals Amazon.com has to offer for tablets this Black Friday. Click here if you want to see more awesome deals on things like clothing, TVs, baby items and more.

1. 27% Off Huawei + Harman Kardon MediaPad M3 8.0 Octa Core 8.4″ Android (Marshmallow) +EMUI Tablet, WiFi only, 32GB, Moonlight Silver (US Warranty)

This lovely 32Gb tablet from Huawei is n sale for $80 off for Black Friday. This is an 8.4″ tablet with a proprietary HI Silicon octa-core processor and high-speed Wi-Fi. It is tuned and certified by Harmon Kardon for the best possible audio and video experience, making this a perfect tablet for anyone who loves watching TV and movies. It also supports HiFi headphones. The OS is Google Android Marshlmallow 6.9 with Huawei Emotion UI 4.1. This tablet also features a narrow bezel and lightweight aircraft aluminum body, making it one of the most stylish tablets on the market.

Price: $219 (27 percent off MSRP)

2. $54 Off Lenovo Tab 4, 10.1″ Android Tablet, Quad-Core Processor, 1.4GHz, 16GB Storage, Slate Black, ZA2J0007US

This extra large 10 inch tablet from Lenovo has a brilliant HD display for watching TV and movies on the go. It also has excellent audio with Dolby Atmos and dual built in stereo front facing speakers. It can also transform into a kids tablet with Lenovo Kids Pack, including a shock resistant bumper, blue light screen filter and stickers. You can have multiple user accounts, and you can also add on a keyboard easily for greater productivity, turning this into a laptop.This Wifi tablet has a 64-bit Quad-core Snapdragon processor of up to 1.4 GHz, 2GB of RAM, and 20 hour battery life.

Price: $125.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

3. 38% Off All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Alexa, 8″ HD Display, 16 GB, Black – with Special Offers

Save $30 on Amazon’s best selling tablet during cyber week. This 16GB tablet features 12 hours of battery life, an 8″ HD display, a 1.3GHz quad core processor and 1.5 GB of RAM. It also has Dolby Audio and is proven to be more durable than the latest iPad. You can even upgrade to 32GB of storage (price will go up) if you want more space. With this tablet you can access Alexa for quick responses and entertainment. Ask Alexa questions, play music, check the weather and more. You can access Netflix, Kindle books, TV Shows, music and more through Amazon Prime on this tablet as well.

Price: $49.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

4. 47% Off Boogie Board 8.5-Inch LCD Writing Tablet

This is a different kind of tablet, one that lets you write and draw and turn it into a computer file instantly. The Boogie Board is a super thin 1/8″ writing tablet and is small enough to carry in a purse, scheduler, briefcase or backpack so you never have to worry about finding a pen and paper again. The case and LCD are durable plastic, and the sealed 3V watch battery never needs replacing. You can erase your current image with a single touch, and the LCD is pressure sensitive so that you can create lines of different thicknesses.

Price: $15.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

5. $30 Off All-New Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, 7″ Display, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case

If you have kids you are going to love this kids-edition Fire tablet from Amazon. It comes in blue, pink or yellow and has all of the great features of a Fire 7, plus more for parents and kids. It has a 7″ IPS display, 16GB storage and up to 8 hours of battery life. It comes with a 2 year worry free guarantee, with no hassle and no questions asked. You also get one year of Free Time Unlimited for free, giving your kids access to 15,000 apps, games, videos and more. You can add custom content to your child’s profile and selected access to Netflix, YouTube and more. This tablet has the best in class parental controls, allowing you to manage usage limits, content access, educational goals and use the Amazon Parent Dashboard with Discussion Cards to discover what your kiss enjoy and spark a conversation.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.