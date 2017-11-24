Top 5 Best Amazon Black Friday Printer Deals

Everyone needs a nice, reliable printer in their home. Whether you are printing out shipping labels, homework assignments, coloring pages or business meeting notes, it is much better to be able to print at home rather than heading to a Kinkos or shipping store. Printers can get pricey, especially when you start replacing ink cartridges. This is the best time of year to take advantage of hot deals on printers, with the best sales and the lowest prices you will find all year long.

Printers make great gifts as well, whether you are shopping for a college student, grandparent, stay at home mom, someone who works from home, or anyone on your list. Practical gifts like this are definitely appreciated much more than something cheesy like a fancy pair of socks with snowflakes on them! In the list below you will find all of the greatest deals on printers that Amazon has to offer this Black Friday.

1. 46% Off Brother HL-L2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing

Here is an amazing deal on a great Brother printer. This printer prints up to 27 ppm with Automatic Duplex printing and a 250 sheet tray capacity. It can print at up to 2400 x 600dpi resolution. It has a high speed USB interface and Windows 10 Capatability. It also comes with a 1 year limited warranty and lifetime phone support. Note that you must purchase a USB cable separately.

Price: $49.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

2. Free $50 Amazon.com Gift Card With HP OfficeJet Pro 8720 and Amazon.com Gift Card Bundle

For Black Friday you can get this HP OfficeJet printer with a free $50 Amazon.com gift card – which basically amounts to a $50 savings! This HP color printer is a photo quality printer that features copy, scan, wireless printing, air print, two sided duplex printing, a touch scree and instant ink ready so that you never have to worry about ordering ink or running out again. This is a great printer for business or personal use.

Price: $199.99

3. $30 Off Kodak Mini Portable Mobile Instant Photo Printer – Wi-Fi & NFC Compatible

This photo printer is a best seller, and you can get it for the best price ever today only. This mini smartphone printer lets you print photos directly from your iPhone or Android with no cables or buttons needed. It prints in seconds and can also work with tablets. Photos dry instantly and can be printed in B&W or color.

Price: $69.99 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. 60% Off HP OfficeJet 4650 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing, Instant Ink ready (F1J03A)

Today only you can save $60 on this awesome, small and simple printer from HP. This printer features copy, scan, fax, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink, and more. It is small and compact, making it perfect for a home office or anywhere that you need a printer but do not have hevay duty jobs to worry about. You can save up to 50% on ink using HPs Instant Ink plan with this printer. It also comes with a one year limited warranty and 24/7 web support.

Price: $39.87 (60 percent off MSRP)

5. 56% Off HP OfficeJet Pro 6978 Wireless All-in-One Photo Printer with Mobile Printing, Instant Ink ready (T0F29A)

HP is offering another OfficeJet Pro for $100 off this Black Friday. This is the best printer deal I have seen, you do not want to miss it! This printer has copy, scan, wireless printing, AirPrint, two-sided duplex printing, touchscreen, Instant Ink ready so you’ll never run out of ink. It has super fast color and B&W printing, with a variety of mobile printing options and semaless setup. It also includes scan to email, networking functions, duplexing automatic document deeder for copying and scaning, and various paper sizes are supported. This is a great workplace printer for home offices or regular offices alike.

Price: $79.78 (56 percent off MSRP)

