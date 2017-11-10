10 Best Computers for Music Production 2018: Compare, Buy & Save

If you’re looking to buy a PC for making music, there are plenty of affordable options with more than enough power to run tons of plug-ins. Whether you’re using Ableton Live, FL Studio, Pro Tools, or Cubase, all of these PCs bring the right specs and set of features to produce music as seamlessly as possible.

Some factors to consider when buying a PC for music production include the power of the processor, the RAM, and the type of hard disk. In general, one wants a processor that is at least decent. That said, audio requires much less processing power than video. In general, one can get away with a processor that only has a Passmark score of around 4,000 and above. This will allow many tracks and many plug-ins in most digital audio workstations. Still, if you are a power user or like to do a lot of processing, then it may be better for your overall workflow to opt for something more powerful. The next important spec is RAM. Having lots of RAM can further aid in quick loading of samples. For example, Ableton Live users can enable “RAM preview” which means that samples load as fast as possible. The biggest factor, however, is using an SSD. If you’re a user who likes to load lots of samples, having an SSD makes for a much faster sample browsing experience.

Those factors out of the way, here’s the 10 best computers for music production from lowest to highest price.

1. Acer Swift 3

Acer

8GB DDR4 |Integrated |256GB SSD |3.31lbs |14″, 1080P |This PC brings with it a few simple features that make it great for producing music. For one, it has a processor that’s good enough to handle a lot of plug-ins. Sure, it won’t be powerful enough to have an enormous number, but that’s what freezing is for. Beyond this, this PC has a 256GB SSD, which is enough room for lots of samples (about 150GB worth, keep in mind the OS eats up some space). Plus, since it’s a solid state disk drive, you know that the samples will load quickly. It’s also low weight with a solid quality display. One simply does not need to spend more on a production PC unless you need massive amounts of space or storage. That said, for other applications, this PC will struggle.It lacks a video card and while the processor is good enough for audio, for video it will definitely slow things down considerably. It’s not the most well-rounded PC, but strictly for producing music it’s got enough power to do the job well.

Price: $599

Pros:

Superb performance and price for a workstation PC; great for students or office applications

Fast processor, solid RAM, and SSD

Lightweight, decent price

Comparable to Macbook in weight, better specs

10 hours of battery life

Screen can be parallel of keyboard

Cons:

Fan turns on a lot, which can be noisy

Power button is a normal button on the keyboard which can be obnoxious

2. ASUS Zenbook UX330

ASUS

8GB DDR3 |Integrated |256GB SSD |2.6lbs |13.3″, 1080P |Built-in fingerprint reader |While it’s not quite the deal the Swift is, this Zenbook bring plenty to the table including a sleek exterior. For students and others hauling their laptop about town, this model is lighter. Plus, it boasts an unquestionably more stylish exterior.Full disclosure: Asus sent me a Zenbook to try it out. It’s a great device, but a few things about it annoyed me including its frequent fan use (seriously, I’m just typing in a Google Doc!) and low battery life (only about three hours). Still, for those who want something lighter and sleeker than a Swift at a slightly higher price, it’s a great deal. It’s $100 cheaper, but it looks much more expensive.

Price: $699

Pros:

Keyboard has a backlight for those late night work sessions

SD card slot is built-in (can be useful for bringing in recorded audio)

Lightweight and small

Good specs

Speaker quality is decent (not monitor quality obviously, but can be a nice way to get a different listen on a track)

Solid build quality

Cons:

No video card

Screen is small

Not great for any other applications like video editing or gaming

3. HP Elite 8300 (Certified Refurbished)

HP

16GB |Integrated |512GB SSD |26lbs |If you’re willing to get a desktop for your music production, this HP Elite 8300 has truly got it all for those working solely in the audio world. It has a blazing fast i7 processor (check out that Passmark score) so you can run as many plug-ins as you can dream of.With 16GB of RAM, it also won’t struggle when it comes to virtually any workstation applications. Another awesome perk of this PC, is its 512GB SSD. Normally, on a certified refurbished device, the hard drive is the riskiest aspect, but SSDs are reliable well beyond the lifespan of your average hard disk. Still, it never hurts to back things up (personally, I recommend Backblaze ; it’s $5 a month to back up your whole system and any external drives).While this PC doesn’t offer a video card, for the strictly audio producer, it’s got it all and at a great price.

Price: $709.99

Pros:

2 year warranty from the manufacturer is included

Tons of USB ports for plugging in peripherals and the like

Processor is very powerful

Lots of RAM

Fast SSD

Great value, no compromises for an audio workstation

Cons:

No GFX (video) card means this PC is really only for audio processing not gaming or editing video

Boots to Windows 7, but one can always install Windows 10

4. Dell XPS 9350

Dell

8GB DDR3 |Integrated |128GB SSD |2.8lbs |13.3″, 1080P, InfinityEdge |If you want a mean little laptop with a great display, this Dell model offers a few minor trade-offs for a stunning IPS display that’s crisp and bright. Unfortunately, its other specs aren’t quite comparable to the other models on our list that are cheaper, but Dell does offer name brand quality and great customer service. Again, the display is the real all-star here.This PC has enough RAM and a decently fast processor, but its small SSD is the real trade-off. With an OS, 128GB goes super fast. It’s not perfect for people who like to have lots of samples stored locally. Otherwise, this is a really nice laptop in every other regard. It’s just not the best choice in terms of raw value.

Price: $829

Pros:

Light weight

Attractive laptop with sleek design

Solid Macbook alternative

Good performance for student or office apps

Display has almost no bezzle

Cons:

Trackpad can be a bit wonky

Only 128GB SSD means storage is limited

Not great price for performance though display is nicer

5. Dell XPS 8920 (Certified Refurbished)

Dell

24GB DDR4 |AMD Radeon RX 480 |256GB SSD + 1TB HDD |28.2lbs |This refurbished desktop is great for the audio or music producer who wants to take their whole rig to the next level. This PC has a notably high amount of RAM at 24GB, a fast graphics card for exporting video and playing games, and most notably, a dual hard drive set up. 256GB is comfortable for most sample libraries, and adding in an extra terabyte definitely keeps things comfy. On a refurbished PC, however, we always strongly advise one backs up their data. I recommend Backblaze.com ($5 a month) . This PC brings everything to the table for the music producer who also may want to dabble with editing music videos and the like.

Price: $949.99

Pros:

Near top of the line processor is blazing fast

Can burn DVDs, read CDs

Graphics card is powerful enough to play modern games at medium to high settings

Tons of RAM for quickly loading samples and the like

Graphics card and fast processor all add up to a formidable multimedia machine

Cons:

Overpowered for users just looking to do audio-related work

Noisy fans can be annoying when mixing or trying to do precise editing

6. Acer Aspire Gaming, Editing, and Design PC

Acer

16GB DDR4 |GTX 1050 Ti – 3GB |256gb SSD |5.51lbs |15.6″, 1920 x 1080 |The Acer VX is a great gaming laptop that will more than cut it for music producers. It has tons of RAM for ripping through samples, a decently fast processor, and a GTX 1050Ti for playing games. This is a great option for users who want to play video games because the 1050Ti allows one to run modern games at medium to high settings.The processor isn’t the best in the world, but it should be more than fast enough for most audio work. That said, if you want a top of the line processor, it may be wise to spend a few hundred more upfront and get the MSi model below or the Helios 300 (better graphics card and processor, but display is a bit dimmer), though each has their own set of tradeoffs relative to this model.All in all, this is a solid choice for those who want a multifaceted PC.

Price: $999

Pros:

Good for editing video or playing modern games at medium to high settings

RAM can be upgraded for even better multitasking performance

Speakers are decent for a laptop

Construction quality is solid

Can run Overwatch, League of Legends, and other contemporary games at good settings

Multifaceted PC that’s great for editing audio and related tasks

Cons:

No disk reader

Trackpad can be a bit spotty; mouse is preferred

Heavy

Includes some bloatware

7. MSI GP72X Leopard

i7-7700HQ / 8948 |16GB |GTX 1050 4GB / 5720 |128GB SSD + 1TB |5.95lbs |120hz, 17.3″, 1080P |This gaming PC brings a great mix of features with no real tradeoffs. It has a fast video card, plenty of RAM for using multiple applications at once, and boasts the top of the line mobile processor, the i7-7700HQ. The hard drive set-up here could be better slightly, but 128GB offers plenty of space for running the OS off of it (guaranteeing snappy performance) and a small amount of room for samples. Of course, it’s not ideal, but if you want a machine that can do it all, this is a small price to pay. There truly is nothing this PC can’t do. Plus with its 120HZ screen, everything looks smooth as butter from applications to FPS games.

Price: $1199

Pros:

Silky smooth 120hz screen is great for FPS and other games

Top of the line mobile processor is blazing fast

Plenty of RAM for multitasking

SSD for OS with large data drive

Solid price to performance

Great for those who want an awesome gaming PC and an audio workstation

Cons:

Heavy

May be a bit much for those just looking to do audio stuff

SSD is too small to hold much audio

8. Eluktroniks 15.6″ 1080P Laptop

Eluktroniks

16GB DDR4 |GTX 1060 – 6GB |256GB SSD + 1TB HDD |5.9lbs |15.6″ FHD IPS 1080P |This Eluktroniks laptop is similar to the above model except it’s a bit smaller at 15.6″. It does offer a better hard drive set-up for audio and music producers, with its 256GB SSD. Another very tangible benefit here is its GTX 1060, which enables playing modern games at high and even ultra settings. This is a great PC if you want to be able to do it all and don’t mind hauling around a fair amount of weight. It’s a great desktop replacement as well.

Price: $1349.95

Pros:

No compromises laptop with 1080P screen

Good size SSD with big data drive

Great for any kind of video editing or gaming

Brand is praised for their deals and high quality PCs

Excellent as a desktop replacement

Cons:

Battery cannot be removed

Runs hot

Almost six pounds

9. Asus Zenbook 3 i7

Asus

16GB LPDDR3 |Integrated |512GB pcie m.2SSD |2.4lbs |14″, Bezel-less 1080P, Glossy |Full disclosure: Asus sent me the Zenbook and for audio producers who want a sleek lightweight laptop with no extras, this is a great model to go with. It doesn’t have the fastest processor in the world, but with a Passmark score like that, one will be hard-pressed to run up against its limits. Plus, the 512GB SSD is really nice for storing tons of samples. Thie best thing about the Zenbook is its small profile and portability. The worse thing about it is that the fan kicks on often, and the battery life is only about three hours. That’s still very doable for a production or DJ setting, even without the ability to plug it in. While this is a luxury PC, for some, light weight is a necessity and that’s where this model really shines.

Price: $1699

Pros:

Plenty of storage that’s all on an SSD for quick sample loading

Feels like a Mac, but cheaper and faster

Fast i7 processor

Nice IPS display with responsive trackpad

Keyboard has a short pull; takes adjusting but fast once you’re used to it

Thin, light with a small charger (USB-C)

Cons:

Battery life is only two to three hours

Fingerprint reader is on trackpad

10. XPS 9560

Dell

16GB DDR4 |GTX 1050 |512GB SSD |~4lbs |4K, 15.6″ |If nothing popped out at you before, this Dell model brings the best quality display to the table and a large SSD. Plus, it has a GTX 1050 so it can play modern games at medium to high settings. This is a great model to go with if you want a nice, pixel dense screen, plenty of fast storage, and the flexibility to play games. At four pounds, it’s pretty light for a gaming computer that’s so formidable. Needless to say, the 16GB of RAM are also a nice touch for those who want to use it as a workstation. This laptop is a great all arounder, and with its 4K screen, you’ll be having your Mac friends jealous as well.

Price: $1895.38

Pros:

Thin bezel means screen is very attractive; IPS is bright (some say too bright)

Pseudo-4K screen is nicer to look at than 1080P

Can play modern games at medium to high-ish settings

Can edit photos, videos, and play games well

Solid as a desktop replacement

Dell is a great brand

Cons:

Webcam is in a weird spot that makes angle awkward

Drivers need to be updated

Can be smudgy due to exterior material

Some found display to be too bright

