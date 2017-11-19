Top 30 Best Gifts for Cyclists 2018

For some cyclists, the winter months make riding outdoors nearly impossible. Others choose to embrace the elements, or live in a warmer climate where it’s possible to ride year-round. If you have a cyclist on your gift list this year, you’ll find everything from the smallest essentials, such as energy gels, to the latest bike trainers for indoor rides.

There’s a gift option for every budget and every type of cyclist. You may even want to inspire someone to get into the sport by giving them a cycling book with ride suggestions for all levels. Check out our picks for the top best gifts for cyclists below.

1. Kinetic Road Machine Smart Trainer

A bike trainer is a worthwhile investment for cyclists who want to stay in shape when bad weather or other circumstances makes riding outdoors impossible. Fluid trainers are known for their road-like feel and progressive resistance, which makes them a good investment for cyclists of all levels.

The Kinetic Road Machine Smart Trainer builds on the popular Kinetic Road Machine Fluid Trainer by offering app-based power training via Bluetooth connectivity and Kinetic inRide sensors. Cyclists can quickly and easily connect with widely used apps such as Zwift, TrainerRoad, Rouvy and Kinetic Fit. The precision-calibrated fluid resistance unit provides a road-like feel along with progressive resistance to suit cyclists of all levels.

A step up is the Kinetic Road Machine Smart Control Bike Trainer, which has a 14.4-pound flywheel, compared to the 6.25-pound flywheel on the Kinetic Road Machine Smart Trainer. As a result, the Smart Control Trainer offers realistic controlled resistance to mimic terrain changes during workouts. The Smart Control Trainer also has Bluetooth Smart connectivity.

The CycleOps Fluid2 Indoor Trainer is another popular trainer within the same price range, with a noise level between 64 and 68 decibels at 20 miles per hour. This fluid trainer also offers progressive resistance and fits most standard road, hybrid and mountain bikes. Adjustable footpads ensure a smooth and safe ride on nearly any surface. The trainer comes with a lifetime warranty from CycleOps.

If the cyclist on your list doesn’t already have the following bike trainer accessories, considering including them with the trainer. A trainer-specific mat is the right size to fit the bike and trainer, and acts as a barrier between the trainer and floor. You can also bundle the trainer and riser ring, which stabilizes the front wheel of the bike during workouts. A trainer tire is a worthwhile investment to reduce noise and eliminate excessive wear and tear on the rear tire.

Price: $369.00

Price: $369.00

2. 2018 Gravity FSX 1.0 Dual Full Suspension Mountain Bike

The 2018 Gravity FSX 1.0 is a budget-friendly entry level mountain bike with a solid build and respectable components for its price. It comes with Shimano front and rear derailleurs, 24 speed Shimano shifters and a durable full suspension hydroformed aluminum frame for a smoother ride and more control.

There’s also adjustable front and rear suspension, responsive disc brakes and quick release wheels in the front and back. Sizes range from 15 to 21 inches. In general, the 15-inch bike will fit riders up to 5’6″ while the 21-inch bike accommodates riders 6’1″ and taller. The bike comes in a variety of colors.

Price: $359.95

Price: $359.95

3. Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer

The Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike Computer is outfitted with Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ dual-band technology and readily pairs with a wide variety of cycling sensors. This GPS cycling computer also comes with an accompanying app so that cyclists can customize profiles, track performances and more. Other cycling-friendly features include the ability to automatically download and upload routes and enter points of interests, destinations and addresses for personalized routes with cues.

Programmable LED indicators let riders know whether they are on pace with speed, power, heart rate and other performance metrics. The computer comes with global maps and a fully customizable screen. For added convenience, it also has a USB rechargeable battery, with a battery life of up to 16 hours per charge, and can be mounted in three separate ways. A waterproof rating up to five feet means the computer can withstand rides in the rain.

Price: $319.00

Price: $319.00

4. Allen Sports Premier 2-Bike Trunk Rack

The Allen Sports Premier 2-Bike Trunk Rack is designed to fit everything from hatchbacks and sedans to SUVs and minivans. Tie-down straps and cradles help secure and protect each bike during travel, while lateral straps add extra stability. This car rack comes with wide carry arms to accommodate a wide range of bikes. It can also be folded down with just one hand.

If you’re looking for a bike rack that can fit more bikes, consider the Saris Bones 3-Bike Trunk Mount Rack or the Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Trunk Mount Rack.

Price: $109.99

5. J+S Active PLUS Cycling Sunglasses

The J+S Active PLUS Cycling Sunglasses block out nearly 100 percent of UVA and UVB radiation. The polycarbonate lenses are lightweight and scratch resistant. Anti-slip legs provide extra grip and stability, from road rides to rougher mountain biking terrain. A variety of colors and lenses are available, such as the black/charcoal lenses for sunny days, clear lenses to protect eyes from debris, yellow lenses for rides in low light conditions and brown lenses for cloudy or hazy days.

The RIVBOS 805 Polarized Sports Sunglasses are popular among cyclists seeking polarized glasses. These cycling sunglasses include five interchangeable lenses and a lightweight design for all-day comfort. The lenses are made with break-resistant polycarbonate for added durability.

Price: $14.99

6. Zinn & the Art of Road Bike Maintenance: The World’s Best-Selling Bicycle Repair and Maintenance Guide

From basic repairs to advanced ones, properly repairing and maintaining a road bike can be tricky. “Zinn & the Art of Road Bike Maintenance: The World’s Best-Selling Bicycle Repair and Maintenance Guide” by Lennard Zinn offers step-by-step guides along with the necessary tools for every repair. Topics range from fixing a flat tire to changing a cassette, replacing pedals and even setting up a cyclocross bike for racing.

The fifth edition includes chapters on disc brakes and electronic shifting as well as troubleshooting charts and special sections on cyclocross. This latest edition covers all brake, derailleur, headset, stem, handlebar and fork systems.

If you’re looking for a book on mountain bike repairs, consider “Zinn & the Art of Mountain Bike Maintenance: The World’s Best-Selling Guide to Mountain Bike Repair.”

Price: $10.18

7. Vibrelli Performance Bike Floor Pump & Glueless Puncture Kit

Having the right pump is essential for any cyclist. Some pumps, including the Vibrelli Performance Bike Floor Pump, are compatible with Presta and Shcrader valves to accommodate a wider range of bikes. This pump changes from Presta to Schrader valves with a switch and inflates to 160 PSI. A built-in gauge provides easy readings along the way. This pump also comes with a glueless puncture kit for peace of mind out on the road or trails.

The Vibrelli Mini Bike Pump & Glueless Puncture Repair Kit is ideal for repairs on the road and fits Presta and Schrader valves.

Price: $34.48

Price: $34.48

8. Huma Chia Energy Gel Variety Pack

Having the proper fuel to make it through a ride is essential. There are many different types of gels, bars and chews on the market, but the Huma Chia Energy Gel Variety Pack stands out for its all-natural ingredients that are easy to digest, including ground chia seeds in each packet. These gels are also gluten and vegan friendly. Riders can choose between caffeine-free and caffeinated gels, with flavors such as chocolate, blueberry, strawberry and lemonade. These handy packets are small enough to stash in a jersey pocket or saddle bag.

Price: $25.60 (5 percent off MSRP)

9. CamelBak Podium Big Chill Insulated Water Bottle

The CamelBak Podium Big Chill Insulated Water Bottle holds up to 25 ounces and is available in several different colors. Features such as a self-sealing high-flow jet valve cap and a secure locking feature for the cap make this water bottle a solid choice for any road or trail cycling adventure. The bottle is BPA-free and comes with double wall insulation to keep drinks cold for hours.

Price: $11.99

10. Coros LINX Smart Cycling Helmet

The Coros LINX Smart Cycling Helmet provides smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth 4.0 technology, allowing cyclists to listen to music, take phone calls and more, without compromising the ability to hear their surroundings. This is accomplished via open-ear audio technology that allows for complete environmental awareness on the road along with a wind-resistant microphone. The helmet is powered by a rechargeable Lithium battery that gets up to 10 hours of talk time per charge. LED indicators signal during charging and when the battery is low.

The bike helmet comes with a handlebar mounted remote for hands-free control over the volume, music and more. In the event of an accident, an SOS emergency alert is triggered on impact. This helmet is Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) certified and features a durable polycarbonate shell.

Price: $119.99 – $133.98

11. Park Tool CG-2.3 Chain Gang Chain Cleaning System

Routine maintenance is a crucial part of bike ownership. The Chain Gang includes a chain scrubber, cleaning brush and a bottle of chain cleaner. The chain cleaner is made with a plant-based biodegradable material that’s safe for use on alloy, rubber and plastic. Together, the Chain Gang provides the essentials for cleaning the freewheel cogs, chain and chain rings.

Repairs are much easier with the proper workspace. Consider paring this gift with a stand such as the Bikehand Pro Mechanic Bicycle/Bike Repair Rack Stand. This repair stand is designed with a wide base and is sturdy enough to hold just about any bike.

Price: $31.46

Price: $31.46

12. Cycle Torch Bolt Combo

The Cycle Torch Bolt Combo is a USB rechargeable set that’s easy to mount on just about any type of bike frame. This light set consists of a while LED front headlight and a red LED tailight, and is ideal for commuting and other rides during the day. The front light is 20 lumens while the rear light is 10 lumens. Both lights simply mount with rubber brackets and don’t require any tools.

Price: $19.95

Price: $19.95

13. Garmin Bike Speed & Cadence Sensor

The Garmin Bike Speed Sensor and Cadence Sensor set is an affordable tool for cyclists who want to keep track of their speed and cadence. Both sensors are easy to install and don’t have bulky magnets or other parts. They can also be easily moved between bikes if necessary. The speed sensor attaches to either the front or rear wheel hub and provides speed and distance during rides on the road and trainer. The cadence sensor fastens to crank arms of any size and keeps track of pedal strokes per minute. You can choose the base model or the heart rate monitor bundle.

Price: $54.93

14. CycleOps Hammer Direct Drive Trainer

The CycleOps Direct Drive Trainer features advanced direct drive technology along with quiet and realistic electromagnetic resistance for a responsive road-like feel with maximum power. This trainer provides accurate power readings using PowerTap technology and connects to nearly all virtual training apps with dual ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth 4.0 technology. It’s also compatible with Zwift and TrainerRoad, and will work with most thru-axle and quick release bikes. The noise level is roughly 64 decibels at 20 miles per hour, which is pretty quiet for a bike trainer.

A similar option in the same price range is the Tacx Neo Smart Direct Driver Trainer. For optimal power efficiency, this direct drive trainer doesn’t have physical transmissions such as a belt or roller. To get ready for real rides, there’s a maximum slope of 25 percent and descent simulations. It also features ANT+ FE-C and Bluetooth Smart connectivity.

Price: $1,094.00

15. Pearl iZUMi Quest Cycling Short

The Quest Short is a solid choice for beginners as well as more experienced cyclists. Reflective elements add safety during low-light visibility. Silicone leg grippers hold the shorts securely in place during rides. A chamois is included.

The Pearl iZUMi Men’s Quest Cycling Short features a nine-inch inseam along with a male-specific chamois. Pressure relief technology helps reduce pressure points during rides of any length. The shorts are made with a combination of nylon and spandex.

The Pearl iZUMi Women’s Quest Shorts have an eight-inch inseam along with a wider waistband for extra comfort. These shorts are made with a combination of nylon and elastane.

16. Baleaf Thermal Skull Cap Helmet Liner

Cycling-specific helmet liners are designed to be thin enough to fit under a helmet without compromising warmth. This helmet liner is made with a blend of polyester and spandex, and features a soft fleece interior. Reflective elements add an extra element of safety and visibility. One size fits most.

Price: $12.99

17. Louis Garneau 1 Calory Gloves

Cycling gloves serve several purposes, from helping to maintain a safe grip on the handlebars to providing extra cushioning for the hands. The extra material also protects against shocks and vibrations during rides. Many gloves are designed to wick moisture to keep hands comfortable.

The Louis Garneau 1 Calory Gloves are available for men and women. These gloves offer all the essentials for beginner cyclists, including an affordable price tag. Features include strechable spandex material, ample ventilation and plenty of palm padding. Finger tabs make it easy to pull the gloves off after a workout. Both versions come in several sizes and colors.

Price: $5.43 – $14.99

18. Bang Tidy Clothing Road Cycling Mug

Coffee and cycling go hand-in-hand, and many cyclists like to enjoy a cup of coffee before heading out for a ride. This “Life Behind Bars” mug makes a classic gift for any coffee-drinking cyclist. The mug features a road bike but it will make a great gift for mountain bike and hybrid riders as well. This mug is dishwasher and microwave safe and is made with a high grade ceramic.

Consider pairing this mug with coffee beans such as Death Wish Whole Bean Coffee, or a coffee maker such as the KRUPS Grind & Brew Automatic Coffee Maker, which includes a built-in coffee grinder for added convenience.

Price: $14.99

19. Gore Bike Wear Windstopper Cycling Jacket

The weather can quickly change during an outdoor ride. This outer layer, available in several colors, functions as a full jacket or a vest, with sleeves that can zip off if necessary. On the outside, the jacket has a polyester windstopper material, while the interior is entirely polyester. Zippered front pockets provide extra storage space for keys, gels and other essentials.

The Gore Bike Wear Windstopper Women’s Cycling Jacket comes in several colors and is suitable for road and mountain bike rides. A high collar keeps cold air from seeping in, even on colder days. The jacket is lightweight enough for year-round use, and can be worn on its own or over another layer for chillier rides.

The Gore Bike Wear Men’s Phantom 2.0 Windstopper Soft Shell Jacket features detachable raglan sleeves and water-resistant binding for extra protection against the element. This jacket comes in multiple colors and has three back pockets for extra storage.

20. Epic Bike Rides of the World

This Lonely Planet book is available in hardcover and Kindle Book formats. On the inside, curious cyclists will find 200 of the best bike riding places around the world. Ride suggestions range from easier options for beginners to challenging rides only a very experienced rider would want to tackle. There are also plenty of family-friendly ride suggestions.

Similar gift ideas include “Fifty Places to Bike Before You Die: Biking Experts Share the World’s Greatest Destinations” and “The Cyclist’s Bucket List: A Celebration of 75 Quintessential Cycling Experiences.”

Price: $19.11

21. NiteRider Lumina OLED 1100 Boost

Riding in the dark is challenging enough without having to worry about whether the battery is low or about to run out. The NiteRider Lumina OLED 1100 Boost comes with an OLED display screen to help riders keep track of accurate battery run times for all of the light’s nine lighting levels. Cyclists can choose between five light levels and four different daytime flash modes. Boost Mode provides a maximum output of 1100 lumens. The USB rechargeable light fits most standard and oversize 35mm handlebars and mounts with a simple handlebar strap.

The NiteRider Lumina 1100 Boost Headlight offers the same features without a display.

Price: $149.95

Price: $149.95

22. Gavin Indoor Bike Trainer

This indoor bike trainer will work with 26-inch, 27-inch and 700c bikes. It also comes with the front wheel riser block to hold the bike in place during workouts. Quick release is also included. The trainer features a heavy duty construction and an extra-wide frame for even more stability. It also folds up quickly for easy storage and transportation.

Price: $72.94

23. PowerTap P1 Meter Pedals

For cyclists who prefer measurements on both sides, the PowerTap P1 Meter Pedals are a solid investment. These pedals feature ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity and can easily be swapped between bikes. The pedals run on AAA batteries and have an average battery life of around 60 hours. Pair the pedals with the PowerTap P1 Road Cleats for a complete gift set.

Price: $999.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

24. Louis Garneau Neo Protect 2 Cycling Shoe Covers

Riding in the cold is tough enough without having to deal with chilly toes and feet. The Neo Protect 2 Shoe Covers, available in black and yellow, are designed with a thin rubber-like neoprene material for added insulation and protection in cold and wet weather conditions. A hook and loop fastener makes it easy to pull these cycling shoe covers on. The sole has openings for road and SPD cleats.

Give these covers along with a pair of cycling socks for cold weather rides. You can also include them with a pair of men’s cycling shoes or women’s cycling shoes for a complete gift.

Price: $21.66 – $59.99

25. Nashbar Reduced Radius Rollers

Resistance trainers tend to be the more popular type of bike trainer, but rollers have a lot to offer. Some cyclists prefer rollers to keep the mind and body engaged for the duration of the training session. Other cyclists use rollers to improve their bike handling skills and work on smoothing out pedal strokes.

The Nashbar Reduced Radius Rollers come with durable machined aluminum drums for reliable resistance, along with sealed bearings for quieter training sessions. Users can choose between nine settings to fit nearly any wheelbase. These rollers arrive fully assembled and ready for use.

Those who are new to rollers or who want stability might do better with the Nashbar Parabolic Rollers. These rollers feature a parabolic shape to help cyclists stay in the center during training rides. The Nashbar Parabolic Rollers are lightweight and fit wheelbases from 37 to 43 inches.

These rollers may not arrive in time for Christmas. If you need something sooner, consider the Conquer Indoor Parabolic Roller Trainer.

Price: $129.99

26. CamelBak Rogue Hydration Pack

Dehydration can put a damper on any mountain bike adventure. This CamelBak hydration pack delivers 20 percent more water with each sip and includes an on/off lever to prevent leaks. along with an ergonomic handle for easy refills and leak prevention. The back panel is made with a breathable mesh material, making it comfortable to wear even on warmer days. Another bike-friendly feature is exterior hooks to carry a helmet on the go.

Price: $59.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

27. Canari Cyclewear Gel Cycle Tight

The Canari Cyclewear Men’s Pro Elite Gel Cycle Tight is made with a blend of polyester and spandex material. Flatseam stitching helps prevent chafing and rubbing during rides, while gel padding makes rides on the road and trails more comfortable. The tights also have soft ankle grips and reflective elements. For warmer weather rides, consider the Canari Cyclewear Men’s Velo Gel Padded Bike Short.

A women’s version is also available. The Canari Cyclewear Women’s Gel Cycle Tights are ideal for cooler rides during the fall and winter. Shock-absorbing gel padding makes adventures on and off the road more comfortable. Compression fabric keeps legs feeling energized and can cut down on post-ride soreness and fatigue. Flatseam stitching helps prevent chafing. For warmer weather, consider Canari Cyclewear Women’s Pro Gel Short Padded Cycling Short.

Price: $25.00 – $55.00

Price: $25.00 – $55.00

28. AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller

A foam roller is a practical investment for any cyclist and is specifically designed to relieve sore muscles before or after a workout. This high-density foam roller features a durable molded polypropylene construction that allows it to maintain its shape despite heavy use. It’s also lightweight enough to easily transport. Cyclists can use the foam roller to target specific muscles and other problem areas.

Price: $17.09 (10 percent off MSRP)

29. InStep Sync Single Bicycle Trailer

The InStep Sync Single Bicycle Trailer can hold children up to 40 pounds and is designed for easy storage and transportation. A universal coupler attaches to just about any bike. A double canopy with a weather shield and bug screen helps protects passengers from the elements. The trailer is available in several colors and also comes in a larger double passenger version.

Price: $119.99

30. CatEye Velo 9 Cycle Computer

The CatEye Velo 9 is an entry-level bike computer that offers all the basics and more. This latest model has a few upgrades compared to the popular CatEye Velo 7, including a larger screen and pre-programmed tire sizes for easier setup. Other new features include calorie consumption and carbon offset measurement for eco-conscious cyclists.

Price: $22.39 (25 percent off MSRP)

