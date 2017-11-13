Top 5 Best Smart Alarm Clocks 2018

Alarm clocks are a crucial part of your daily routine. Without one, your day may never get started.

But if you’ve been a heavy sleeper for as long as I have, it’s not unreasonable to expect more from your alarm clock. After all, its old tricks don’t get you out of bed the way they used to.

Enter the smart alarm clock.

These Wi-Fi connected clocks can help transform your sleeping habits and improve your morning mood with custom alarms and smart home integration.

Imagine how much easier it would be to roll out of bed when you know you have a limited number of snooze presses, or when you can already smell the coffee maker you remotely activated.

These are just a few examples of what a smart alarm can do for your morning routine.

Depending on which platform you adopt, you can also wake up to your favorite Spotify playlist or have a sunrise light gradually brighten your room.

All you need to use most of these platforms is a home Wi-Fi connection, though some will also need to be connected to a Bluetooth-enabled smartphone.

Also keep in mind that these devices are a radical departure from the traditional atomic clocks that usually sit bedside.

You won’t be able to set an alarm the old fashioned way, and your Internet connection needs to be reliable, lest you want your caught up in a reboot cycle overnight.

But these smart alarm clocks are implementing new features constantly, and trying one out now means that your purchase will only become more useful over time.

So if you’re ready to try something new, read on below to browse our favorite smart alarm clocks and start waking up the futuristic way.

1. Amazon Echo Spot

The Spot is Amazon’s latest Alexa-powered Echo speaker. A round 2.5-inch screen sets this device apart from others that use the Wi-Fi voice service.

Its compact size and clock face display suit it perfectly to sit at your nightstand. Alexa’s full library of skills are unlocked with a somewhat customizable wake word, “Alexa” by default.

Some of the more gimmicky skills can really come in handy from under your sheets, even though this cloud-based service is still growing.

Its functions include reading audio books, playing music from your favorite streaming service, ordering a pizza, controlling other smart home devices, and more.

There’s even more more things to try with Alexa here.

In this case, the most important Alexa feature is its ability to set alarms with ease.

You simply have to say, “set an alarm for [time of day]” for single alarms, or “set a repeating alarm for [day of week] at [time]” for repeating ones. Alexa can manage up to one hundred alarms.

Your alarms will play even if your Echo Spot loses Internet connectivity, although it does not have a backup battery, so don’t count on total infallibility.

You can use the Alexa web app to choose between a number of stock alarm sounds, including some peculiar ones like Alex Baldwin’s voice.

Surprisingly, Alexa cannot yet set a music alarm.

It’s hard to believe that a bedside smart speaker cannot yet wake you with music, but this is destined to be a feature at some point.

The speaker is just loud enough to make for an effective alarm, yet it distorts considerably at max volume. It has an aux out port for those who’d rather port audio to a more robust speaker.

Alexa offers some neat tricks to encourage restful sleep in the evening too. For instance, you can put on your favorite ambient sounds or audiobook and then use the phrase, “Alexa, set a sleep timer for 30 minutes.”

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you will have instant access to a number of free options, including some guided meditation tracks.

In the morning, you can use Alexa to play the news or turn up the lights, but sadly, this isn’t yet something you can directly integrate into your alarm.

The screen is a useful new inclusion, as it can be used to watch video clips and make video calls to other Echo devices.

Yes, this does mean this bedside device has a camera. Consider that if you have privacy concerns.

Love the concept but want a bigger display? The Echo Show performs all the exact same functions but with a more practical 7-inch touchscreen.

Price: $114.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2.5-inch display to make calls and play video clips

Can play news, audiobooks, music, or ambient sound on a sleep timer

Compatible with many smart home products

Cons:

A bedside camera raises privacy concerns

Cannot set a music alarm

No backup battery

2. Witti Design Beddi Smart Radio Alarm Clock

The Witti Design Beddi is part Bluetooth speaker, part alarm clock, and part smart home hub, all in one.

This bedside concierge has a bunch of useful features built right in. This includes a digital clock display, a Bluetooth speaker, two USB charging ports, an ambient light strip, and a sunrise-simulating wake up light.

At the top of the speaker, you have a snooze button, a play/pause button, and three so-called smart buttons. The smart buttons can be assigned three commands each (activated by a single press, a double press, and a long press), and work with the Beddi smartphone app.

The smartphone app is essential to accessing the Beddi’s key features. It is available on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.

Through the app, you can set smart button macros to connect with smart home devices like Nest, Hue lights, Wemo, Lifx, and HomeKit. You can also connect them to order an Uber ride or play a Spotify playlist (if you have Spotify Premium).

The app is also used to set alarms. You can set four different alarm times, all of which can be repeated for whatever days you need them on.

The Beddi app has a library of peaceful sounds, which are nice but on a rather short loop. If you prefer, you can u your phone’s downloaded music, or your favorite Spotify playlists in addition to traditional alarm sounds.

You can also schedule the wake up light or a weather alert to further improve your wake up experience.

Unfortunately, there is no firmware update tool for Mac users, so the app will crash more frequently if you don’t have a Windows machine.

It’s the kind of issue that makes you wish the device had a backup battery.

The user experience isn’t perfect yet, but the Beddi smart alarm clock already offers a ton of utility, and the app will only improve over time.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Programmable ambient light strip and wake up light

2 USB charge ports and phone cradle

3 macro smart buttons for smart home automation

Ambient noise generator helps you fall asleep easier

Cons:

No firmware updates for Mac users

Ambient noise loops are very short

No backup battery

3. Vobot Smart Alarm Clock

The Vobot is a compact digital alarm clock that pairs Amazon’s cloud-based voice service Alexa with a retro LED dot-matrix display.

The Vobot can perform almost all of the skills that you can with Amazon’s own Echo devices, and more are being added yet.

Setting the Vobot up is simple as long as you have a home Wi-Fi network. Simply connect any Wi-Fi enabled phone or PC to the Vobot’s personal network, then access the Vobot web app.

From there, you can get right to the action. You can ask Alexa for the weather, create a shopping list, call an Uber, or set your alarms.

Simply tap the capacitive snooze key at the top and say, “set an alarm for [time of day]” for single alarms, or “set a repeating alarm for [day of week] at [time]” for repeating ones.

Unlike the Echo Spot, the Vobot allows you to set a song from Amazon Music Unlimited (subscription required) or a radio station from the Tune In app.

Unfortunately, you can’t yet use services like Spotify or Pandora, even though other Amazon devices already can.

The Vobot can control any Alexa-compatible smart home devices, so you can use voice commands to turn on your lights or your coffee maker in the morning.

One quirk of making commands is that this speaker doesn’t use a wake word, so you must touch the capacitive snooze key.

This means you can’t initiate an Alexa skill from across the room.

The Vobot only has a few buttons aside from this key. There are controls on the back for power, volume control, and a Wi-Fi connection button, but pretty much all of this can also be controlled by Alexa.

The speaker also has some extra touch controls. You can cover the screen to turn off the alarm, or flip it face down to snooze.

The Vobot’s small mono speaker gets fairly loud, and sounds decently clear too. Alternatively, this device has an aux out port to send audio to a more robust set of speakers.

This smart alarm clock has a 1800mAh battery for backup in case the power goes out. This gives it about four hours of battery life, but it can go into deep sleep and wake up before the next alarm if the battery gets low.

One last nitpick is that the Vobot’s LED display is still pretty bright even though it dims itself in a dark room.

This aside, the Vobot is a seriously awesome nightstand companion for a low price.

Price: $49.90 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Allows custom music alarms with fade ins

Good audio for the price

Backup battery with deep sleep feature

Cons:

Does not use a wake word

Supports limited streaming services

Screen is still bright at its dimmest

4. Kello Smart Alarm Clock

The Kello Smart Alarm Clock is an ambitious device that aims to change the way you sleep.

Sure, the Kello can also control your smart home devices over Wi-Fi and play music from your phone via Bluetooth, but its main draw is that it offers built-in sleep programs to build new habits in the morning and the evening.

You can find these programs on the Kello app, which is available for iOS and Android devices.

Right now there are only six, but more are in the works for this relatively new product.

Currently, there are sleep programs to help fall asleep faster, fall asleep to music, snooze less, fight jet lag, wake up for an important meeting, wake up earlier over time, and keep a bedtime schedule.

My personal favorites are the breathing routine to help you fall asleep faster, and the snooze less feature, which limits the amount of times you can hit the snooze button in a week.

All of these programs can be thoroughly customized, but you have to stop a sleep program to edit certain parameters like alarm volume and snooze duration.

Its alarm features are impressive as well. The app lets you set any number of single or repeating alarms, and allows you to customize them with different tones, music, or pre-selected peaceful sounds.

You can add gradual fade ins, and even use IFTT recipes to trigger smart home actions like turning a Hue light on or cranking up the heat on your Nest thermostat when your alarm goes off.

The Kello can access most of its programs and settings over Wi-Fi, meaning you don’t need the app to be running from a phone. However, if you want to play music, you do need to connect your phone via Bluetooth.

Currently, the Kello only supports a limited number of music streaming services, but this number will eventually grow. You can wake up with Spotify, Radio, Deezer, or Tidal. Google Play and Apple Music are not yet supported.

The device has a colorful snooze button shell, plus some smaller buttons to control volume, toggle the LED display (it also dims to off over time), and play/pause music.

Double tapping the snooze button shell can also be set up to trigger another smart home action using IFTT.

There is a fast-charge USB port on the back of the device to keep your phone charged throughout the night as well.

The Kello may currently be short on features compared to its competition, but using it is a simple and clean experience, which can be all you really need when you’re trying to set your alarm half-awake in your bed.

Price: $119.00

Pros:

Built-in sleep programs

Alarms can be customized with music and smart home actions

Fast-charge USB port

Cons:

Sleep programs cannot be edited once started

No backup battery

Supports limited streaming services

5. iHome iAVS16 Alexa Bedside Speaker System

For many, the iHome brand will bring you back to the day of plugging your iPod into a 30-pin dock before bed every night. Possibly before you even had a smartphone.

But now that wireless communication reigns supreme, iHome has upped the ante with an Alexa-powered alarm clock with a pair of speakers that outclass the competition.

Out of all the smart alarm clocks we’ve seen, this one most closely resembles a traditional bedside radio.

It has a large LED display that shows the time, date, weather, Wi-Fi status, and the next upcoming alarm. On the backside, there is a 2.1A USB port for charging phones or tablets.

You also get a myriad of controls (even though you still can’t set an alarm without the use of Alexa), and a nifty accent light bar which can be used for ambiance or as a part of your wake up routine.

As for its smart functionalities, the iAVS16 uses Amazon’s Alexa service, and so it is capable of performing pretty much every Alexa skill.

Two of the top buttons are smart buttons meant to be connected to iHome devices like smart plugs. Unfortunately, you can’t connect them to other brands of smart home products. You can, however, still use Alexa voice commands to activate compatible smart home devices.

Alexa’s alarm setup is as easy as saying “set an alarm for [time of day]” for single alarms, or “set a repeating alarm for [day of week] at [time]” for repeating ones.

To customize your alarms beyond Alexa’s scope, simply install the iHome AVS app on your Android or iOS device.

This allows you to customize your alarm to stream audio from services like Spotify (if you have Spotify Premium) or iHeartRadio. Plenty of services are missing, though, including the ability to play music from your phone’s storage.

Like other Alexa devices, you can use this speaker to put on audio before bed and then set a sleep timer. This helps you sleep better at night, and ideally, wake up easier afterwards.

One feature that may prove distracting at night is the display LEDs. The front LED display can be dimmed or turned off, but the top button LEDs cannot, which may light your room up at night.

Ultimately, these small issues don’t at all take away from the fact that iHome got a lot right with their first Alexa-enabled bedside speaker. The iAVS16 is a versatile nightstand companion, and it will only continue to grow with firmware updates down the road.

Price: $148.83

Pros:

Alarms can be customized with music and smart home actions

Clear and balanced speakers outperform smaller units

2.1A USB charge port

Cons:

Some LEDS cannot be turned off

Smart buttons only work with other iHome products

No backup battery

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.