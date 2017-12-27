Top 10 Best Year End Fitness Deals

The new year is still a few days away, but you can get a head start on your fitness goals for the new year with these big year-end fitness deals. Whether your resolution is to begin a fitness program or to keep up with your current routine, you’ll find everything from the latest technology to home gym equipment.

These year-end deals may change, so be sure to check back often for fresh deals. You can also check out Amazon’s year-end deals page for more options.

1. $151 Off Suunto Traverse

Score $151 off the Suunto Traverse, a fitness-oriented watch that can be used for activity tracking along with a variety of outdoor workouts. The watch features GPS navigation, a built-in flashlight and mobile notifications. All Suunto watches are made in Finland and are water resistant up to 330 feet.

Price: $299.00 (34 percent off MSRP)

2. $209 Off NordicTrack Commercial Vr21 Recumbent Bike

Get over $200 off the NordicTrack Commercial Vr21 Recumbent Bike. Features such as a heart rate monitor, 5-inch backlit display and over 30 available workout apps make this bike a solid choice for any fitness level. The seat has lumbar support for added comfort.

Price: $700.64 (23 percent off MSRP)

3. 45 Percent Off Eatsmart Precision Plus Digital Bathroom Scale

Whether your goals for the new year include losing weight or maintaining your weight, the Eatsmart Precision Plus Digital Bathroom Scale is a solid choice. You’ll get instant readings, even without needing to tap the scale. There’s also a large LCD display along with built-in precision sensors for accurate readings. The oversized platform accommodates up to 440 pounds.

Price: $20.96 (45 percent off MSRP)

4. $102 Off Garmin vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch

If you’re looking for a solid activity tracker and GPS-enabled smart watch, it’s hard to beat the Garmin vívoactive HR GPS Smart Watch. Highlights include 24/7 wrist-based heart rate monitoring along with smart notifications. This tracker is water resistant and gets up to eight days per charge in watch mode. You can use the watch to keep track of indoor and outdoor runs.

Price: $147.00 (41 percent off MSRP)

5. $376 Off Best Fitness BFFT10 Functional Trainer

Get $376 off the Best Fitness BFFT10 Functional Trainer, a functional trainer with features such as a 190-pound stack and adjustable pulleys that swivel 180 degrees. The cable-free design makes it easy to switch between various exercises.

Price: $584.00 (39 percent off MSRP)

6. 52 Percent Off PowerPro 2-in-1 Foam Roller

Save 52 percent off the PowerPro 2-in-1 Foam Roller. The foam roller includes a high density outer roller that’s designed to hold up despite repeated heavy use without losing shape or breaking down. The inside features a soft inner core that’s ideal for injury rehab and treating tight muscles.

Price: $23.97 (52 percent off MSRP)

7. 43 Percent Off Wonder Core Smart Fitness Equipment

The Wonder Core Smart Fitness Equipment targets the entire core, including the upper, middle and lower abs along with obliques. This home exercise system is ideal for getting into shape or toning up for the warmer months. Adjustable resistance makes it easy to tailor workouts according to specific fitness levels.

Price: $84.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

8. 53 Percent Off TRX Ultimate Pull Up/Dip Trainer

Price: $69.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

9. $677 Off Nautilus T614 Treadmill

Keep up with your New Year’s resolutions while saving money in the process with this deal for the Nautilus T614 Treadmill. Score nearly $700 off the treadmill, which features speeds up to 12 miles per hour along with an incline of 0 to 12 percent. If you’re not sure where to get started, or you’re looking to mix up your training, choose between the available 22 programs.

Price: $821.53 (45 percent off MSRP)

10. $541 Off Nautilus U616 Upright Bike

Get $541 off the Nautilus U616 Upright Bike, which features 29 programs and 25 resistance levels. Bluetooth smart connectivity makes it easy to sync data with the Nautilus Trainer App, Nautilus Connect and MyFitnessPal. Other highlights include an MP3 input port, USB media charging, an adjustable fan and in-console speakers.

Price: $357.31 (60 percent off MSRP)

