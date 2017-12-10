Top 50 Best Gifts for Sisters 2018

Finding a gift for your sister isn’t always easy, especially if she already seems to have everything. We’ve rounded up a list of the best gift ideas for her to help you out. You might have a specific budget in mind, such as gifts under $50, or maybe you know that she wants something tech-related or some new fitness gear. This list can also be a helpful tool to help you get started on your search.

1. Kattee Women’s Vintage Genuine Leather Tote

This stylish leather bag by Kattee comes in large and small sizes. Both bags can be carried by hand or on the shoulder. The bag is also available in three colors. Highlights include several pockets on the inside for safe storage of smaller items, along with an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. A top zipper closure keeps contents secure.

Price: $79.99 – $83.99

2. Sorel Women’s Major Carly Snow Boot

Some winter boots are clunky, but not this Sorel boot. A combination of suede and felt makes the boot a stylish choice for winter, while the molded rubber sole keeps feet from slipping. The boot has a molded EVA footbed for arch support, making it a comfortable choice for wearing throughout the day. This boot comes in several different colors.

Price: $90.00 – $194.94

3. Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker

The Anker SoundCore Mini Bluetooth Speaker may be small, but it delivers powerful sound with enhanced bass. Bluetooth 4.0 technology allows for a connection range over 60 feet. This speaker gets up to 15 hours of play time per charge and comes with a noise-cancelling microphone. If she’s not into pink, choose from one of several other available colors.

Price: $29.88

4. L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Gift Set

The L’Oréal Paris Pure Clay Gift Set includes three clay masks, each of which is designed for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Contents include a seaweed mask for soothing and comforting the skin, a charcoal mask that removes built up dirt, oil and other impurities, and a combination algae and eucalyptus mask that gently exfoliates for smoother and more refined skin. She can choose to combine the masks or use them individually.

Price: $28.47

5. The Amazing Office Refillable Writing Journal

This eco-conscious writing journal comes with a faux leather cover and refillable pages. She can use it to jot down personal notes, travel adventures, poetry and more. The journal comes in a variety of colors and has 200 blank lined pages. Other handy features include a pen loop and a magnetic clasp.

Price: $24.97

6. kate spade heart of gold idiom bracelet

She can wear this stylish kate spade bracelet with nearly any outfit. The bracelet slides right onto the wrist and features a “heart of gold” inscription on the inside. The 12-karat gold bracelet arrives in a box for easy gift giving. It also comes with a coordinating storage pouch.

Price: $31.57

7. Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite III Jacket

Despite its lightweight construction, this Columbia jacket has plenty of insulation and is designed for use in the winter. The jacket features a combination of polyester and recycled polyester for heat insulation. It’s also outfitted with a thermal reflective lining for added warmth. The material is water and stain repellent, making it a practical choice for just about any outdoor activity.

Price: $49.88 – $130.00

8. COLE & MASON Fresh Herb Keeper

Fresh herbs come in handy, especially if your sister does a lot of cooking at home. This container helps keep herbs fresh up to 10 days. Air vents in the lid allow the herbs to breathe, which keeps them fresh for longer. The lid is see-through and can be collapsed for storage.

Price: $19.95

9. 206 Collective Women’s Pearson Moccasin Slipper

You can never have too many slippers, and these cozy moccasin slippers make a thoughtful gift. The slippers feature a genuine shearling lining and come with a versatile indoor/outdoor sole. A foam cushion insole keeps the feet comfortable when walking. You can find these slippers in a wide range of colors.

Price: $60.00

10. KitchenAid Electric Kettle

This stylish electric kettle by KitchenAid features a 1.2 liter capacity. It’s also user-friendly and has an LED on/off switch along with a smooth aluminum handle. The body is made with a durable stainless steel material. The kettle also has a removable base and is available in several different colors.

Pair the kettle with Tea Forté Loose Leaf Tea Sampler to make a complete gift set.

Price: $77.52 (22 percent off MSRP)

11. Pro Art 18-Piece Sketch/Draw Pencil Set

This drawing set is a great choice for beginners, but it’s also useful for more advanced artists. The set comes with everything she needs to get started, including charcoal and graphite pencils along with sketch and charcoal sticks. Clamps help to keep the wood steadily in place for precise results each time.

Price: $7.65 (23 percent off MSRP)

12. FOREO LUNA 2

The FOREO LUNA 2 aims to clean the skin and combat aging-related concerns. It’s also available in four variations for more personalized results. The blue is for combination skin, while the pink brush best suits normal skin. Those with oily skin will benefit most from the green brush, while the purple brush is recommended for sensitive skin.

Price: $169.15 (15 percent off MSRP)

13. Waypoint Goods Travel Scarf

While it’s made with travelers in mind, the Waypoint Goods Travel Scarf works just as well for her daily routine. The scarf features a pocket with enough room to comfortably store an iPhone+ along with keys, a passport, cash and other smaller essentials. The pocket has a zipper for safe storage. If cream isn’t her color, you can find this scarf in other colors and patterns.

Price: $29.95

14. Corkcicle Tumbler Bottle

This Corkcicle mug comes in several different colors. You can also choose between 16 ounces and 24 ounces. Its stainless steel construction makes the mug a durable choice for traveling and simply being on the go throughout the day. It’s also vacuum sealed and triple walled, and can keep drinks cold for nine hours. Beverages will stay warm for about three hours.

Price: $24.95

15. Instant Pot Duo 60

The Instant Pot Duo 60 is a 7-in-1 multi-use kitchen appliance. She can use it to cook rice, make yogurt, keep food warm, steam veggies, saute and more. The inner pot is made from a durable food grade stainless steel and has a three-ply bottom for even heat distribution. The interior is fully sealed to keep nutrients and flavors locked inside. The cooker also comes with 14 built-in smart programs to help her get started.

Price: $99.95

16. Betsey Johnson Elephant Stud Earrings

Designer Betsey Johnson is known for her eclectic style, and these adorable elephant earrings are no exception. The earrings are a must for any elephant lover. However, they work just as well for adding a fun and unique style to any outfit. Because they are handmade, each set of earrings may vary in terms of color, shape and size.

Price: $23.62 (33 percent off MSRP)

17. Outdoor Research Swift Sun Hat

This hat comes in one size and is available in several different colors. Features such as a fast-drying nylon material and ventilated mesh liner makes the hat a practical choice for outdoor adventures. It also features 30 UPF sun protection. A quick-release buckle adjustment makes it easy to adjust the hat as needed.

Price: $21.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

18. Fire HD 10 Tablet

The newly introduced Fire HD 10 Tablet features hands-free operation with Alexa voice service along with a 10.1-inch 1080p full HD screen. The battery is designed to last up to 10 hours per charge. She can use the tablet for everything from browsing the web to playing games and streaming content thanks to its 1.8GHz quad-core processor and 2GB RAM. Choose between 32GB and 64GB storage capacities.

Price: $149.99

19. ‘Thug Kitchen: The Official Cookbook’ by Thug Kitchen

This Thug Kitchen cookbook offers over 100 recipes for everyone. Whether your sister is just starting to get into cooking or she’s an accomplished home chef, she’ll find a variety of snacks, meals and side dishes to try out. The idea behind the cookbook is to ditch foods that are processed or otherwise unhealthy, and create more nutritious meals using fresh ingredients within budget.

Price: $15.59

20. Rockland Luggage 2 Piece Set

Whether she takes the occasional trip or is a frequent traveler, the Rockland Luggage 2 Piece Set is a solid choice. This travel set includes a 14-inch tote bag along with an expandable upright bag. The upright bag comes with a push-button retractable handle system, side grip handles and an in-line skate wheel system for moving smoothly around the airport. The tote comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap and a fully lined interior.

Price: $27.99 (65 percent off MSRP)

21. Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker

The Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker is an especially convenient choice for those with limited storage space or who prefer the simplicity of a stovetop espresso maker. This espresso maker comes in sizes from a 1-cup capacity to a larger 12-cup capacity version. It’s also available in several different colors. The Bialetti Stovetop Espresso Maker is made in Italy and features a durable polished aluminum construction. It’s also easy to disassemble for cleaning.

Price: $26.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

22. Zipbuds Wireless In-Ear Headphones

These wireless in-ear headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity along with a custom designed antenna for enhanced connectivity. She can use the headphones for fitness as well as general indoor and outdoor use thanks to their lightweight construction and resistance to sweat and rain. She’ll also enjoy up to 15 hours of talk and play time per charge. The headphones are compatible with all iPhone, iPad, Android and Bluetooth devices.

Price: $149.99

23. Wemo Insight Smart Plug

The Wemo Insight WiFi Smart Plug tracks energy usage and costs, and can control lights and appliances around the home via a phone or tablet. Real-time reports let her know precisely how much energy her devices are using. All that’s required to get started is a secure home WiFi network. The plug is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Nest and IFTTT.

Price: $34.99 (13 percent off MSRP)

24. The Beachwaver Beach Waver Pro Curling Iron

Her mornings are already hectic, which doesn’t leave her much time to worry about styling her hair. This professional rotating curling iron helps speed up the process for fast and easy styling. All she needs to do is choose whether to curl left or right, open up the clamp, insert her hair then press the ‘go’ button. From there, the curling iron automatically rotates and stops when the button is released. The curling iron heats up quickly, and can reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 seconds.

Price: $199.00

25. Pure Spa Gift Basket by Rachelle Parker

This gift basket makes it easy for her to enjoy a luxurious spa treatment in the comfort of her own home. The basket includes bubble bath, shower gel, body scrub, bath salts, body scrub and a loofah. All products are paraben free and are made without harmful chemicals. They’re also cruelty-free. Each product contains pure pear extract for a delightful and refreshing fragrance.

Pair the gift basket with the Kassatex Spa Robe to make a complete gift.

Price: $29.65

26. Breville The Smart Oven Air

Breville The Smart Oven Air is a multi-tasking appliance that can do everything from air fry to toast, broil, bake, proof bread, slow cook, dehydrate and more. Quart heating elements concentrate the power where it’s needed the most for optimal results. The inside is large enough to fit a 12-cup muffin tray or a turkey up to 14 pounds. Multiple pre-programmed settings make it easy to get started with the touch of a button.

Price: $339.00 (15 percent off MSRP)

27. Exploding Kittens Card Game

This fun and highly popular card game is ideal for family nights and parties. The family-friendly game is designed for two to five players and comes in several variations, including an adult bundle, expansion bundle and game night bundle. The user-friendly game can be learned in just minutes and is a guaranteed fun time for all involved.

Price: $19.99

28. Nikon D3400 Digital SLR Camera

The Nikon D3400 is a particularly good choice for anyone who wants to get into digital SLR photography. It’s also a well-rounded camera for amateur photographers seeking a mix of performance and user-friendly features. This camera excels at low light photos and guides users with features such as a guide mode with step-by-step instructions and an automatic mode for optimal results.

Pair the camera with Read This If You Want to Take Great Photographs by Henry Carroll to make a complete gift set.

Price: $396.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

29. Dell Inspiron 13 5000

The Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 laptop works just as well for traveling as it does for home and work use. It’s available with an 8th Generation Intel Core i5-8250U processor or an even more robust 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U. This laptop comes with a backlit 13.3-inch touch display and runs the Windows 10 operating system. The 1TB 5400RPM hard drive offers plenty of storage space.

Price: $649.99 (7 percent off MSRP)

30. Garmin Forerunner 25

Finding a fitness watch that isn’t bulky can be challenging, especially for female runners with smaller wrists. Despite its compact size, the screen on the Garmin Forerunner 25 is large and easy to read. This watch is geared towards runners with features such as the ability to instantly share runs on social media along with GPS-based distance, time and pace. It also functions as an activity tracker and can be used for a variety of outdoor activities.

Price: $109.92

