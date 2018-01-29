Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Husband 2018

Amazon

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and no matter how long you’ve known your husband, he is still one of the toughest people to shop for.

After all, what do you get someone to show your appreciation when you already share literally everything with them?

The perfect V-Day gift has to be something extra yet practical. It must be trivial yet meaningful. It must be spontaneous, yet expected.

In other words, sometimes it’s just a total crap shoot.

That’s why we’ve gone ahead and made your job just a little bit easier by rounding up our ten favorite gifts to show your better half that you love them.

Read on below to explore our favorite picks. You can also browse more gift ideas for men here.

1. Crosley CR6232A-BR Nomad Portable USB Turntable

Amazon

Every couple has a song or album that brought them together. And there is no better way to treasure a musical memory than with a vinyl record.

If your partner hasn’t yet fully embraced vinyl’s grand resurgence, then now is the best time to get them into the tradition of owning physical media.

The Crosley Nomad is a great starter turntable that offers style and portability with its built-in speakers. This beautiful turntable is a great way to bring a music-loving family closer together.

Price: $132.99

2. Fitbit Blaze Smart Fitness Watch

Amazon

A healthy marriage is built on self-improvement, and self-improvement is built on goals.

You can help your hubby keep his goals in check with the Fitbit Blaze. This wearable device tracks a number of fitness-related metrics in a handy smart watch form factor.

It can measure your heart rate, steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed and active minutes.

On top of that, you can also check notifications, control music, set alarms, and more. It will have him going to the gym more, and looking at his phone less.

Price: $192.49

3. Booq Boa Squeeze

Amazon

If you and your spouse braved a wild adventure by yourselves, you would likely be the one stuck carrying everything.

And that’s why every adventurer should bring a reliable backpack along for the journey.

The Boa Squeeze is a great pick as its unique turtle shell design helps distribute the weight of your bag load to reduce fatigue.

Price: $129.95

4. Finedine Home Bar Set

Amazon

Going out for drinks every night can get old. When it does, there’s nothing wrong with bringing a little mixology flair into your kitchen with a home bar set.

The Finedine Home Bar Set allows you to do just that. It comes with everything you need to make gourmet cocktails, including a double jigger, a hawthorne strainer, two shaker tins, and more.

This is a great gift for when you want to get wild and mix things up a little.

Price: $24.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

5. Chemist’s Spice Rack

Amazon

When it comes to the kitchen, your man has cooking down to a science.

If he feels the same way, then we will absolutely love the Chemist’s Spice Rack, which provides labeled test tubes and flasks for his most important spices and oils.

The set comes with a metal rack to store them all too, bringing order back to the kitchen counter as well.

Price: $56.96

6. Levi’s Faux-Leather Jacket with Hood

Amazon

A guy can never have too many leather jackets in their wardrobe.

A handsome choice like this Faux-Leather Hoodie Jacket from Levi’s will up your guy’s macho factor greatly, and Valentine’s Day is one of the few occasions where you can shop for him without having to drag him to the store.

Call that a win-win.

Price: $54.99 and up

7. Vosges Haut-Chocolat Mo’s Milk Chocolate Bacon

Amazon

If your husband has everything he needs already, then get him something that he can’t get enough of.

In this case the Mo’s Milk bar from Vosges Haut-Chocolat works for chocolate lovers and bacon lovers alike.

Its deep milk chocolate is loaded with chunks of smoked uncured bacon, which adds the perfect salty touch to this well-balanced chocolate confection.

Price: $14.99

8. Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak

Amazon

If you and your husband need to get out more, then consider picking up a fun outdoor hobby like kayaking.

The Intex Explorer K2 Inflatable Kayak is a great beginner watercraft that comes with everything you need to get out there and start paddling.

This includes two aluminum oars, two inflatable seats with backrests, and a high-speed pump to fill it up. Kayaking is a fun and healthy activity that will bring you two closer together.

Just don’t go losing your land legs.

Price: $94.99

9. Rogue RM-100A A-Style Mandolin

Amazon

Every musically-inclined guy has likely dabbled with a guitar before. But few expand their instrumental breadth into other stringed instruments.

A mandolin is a great instrument for beginner or intermediate musicians alike.

He can use this small eight-stringed instrument to serenade you with your favorite songs from Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., Bruce Springsteen, and other musicians who have adopted it plucky sound.

Price: $64.24

10. Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic Instant Film Camera

Amazon

Your bond with your husband is only as strong as the memories you cherish together.

That’s why it’s important to continue to capture new memories as you move towards new milestones together.

Sure, between the two of you, you probably have a nice camera that will be good to capture a lifetime of memories, but avid photographers will love the retro usefulness of an instant film camera.

Fujifilm has brought this technology back into the fold with their Instax series of cameras. Their Mini 90 Classic is a replica camera that will instantly produce vivid prints meant to be enjoyed as soon as they are taken.

This camera automatically adjusts its settings for ambient light. It is capable of shooting in macro mode and at high shutter speeds.

It’s more than just a novelty, and will continue to be an awesome camera for creating tangible memories and scrapbook treasures.

Price: $128.95 (28 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.