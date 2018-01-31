Top 50 Cool & Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Wife

Still searching for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your wife? If you’re looking for something a bit less traditional, we’ve got you covered with a selection of the best unique gifts for her. Treat her to something like a fondue maker, which can be used throughout the year, or a fun set of heart-shaped planters for succulents and other indoor plants.

Whether your budget is less than $25 or over $250, this list includes gift ideas for everyone. Maybe she would prefer a cool piece of jewelry, or a cheese board gift set for entertaining. If you still don’t see the right gift for her, check out more interesting Valentine’s Day gifts on Amazon. You can also browse more Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her.

1. Cuisinart Electric Fondue Maker

Cuisinart

This three-quart fondue pot looks elegant and can be used to prepare delicious cheese, chocolate, broth and oil fondues. A nonstick surface prevents food from sticking, and helps make cleanup that much easier. As an added bonus, the entire unit is safe for the dishwasher. A built-in heating element in the base, along with a thermostat, provides a wide range of temperatures.

Pair this fondue pot with Dip Into Something Different: A Collection of Recipes from Our Fondue Pot to Yours by Melting Pot Restaurants to make a complete gift set.

Price: $39.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

2. Brinch Laptop Bag

Brinch

If pink isn’t her color, this 17.3-inch laptop bag is available in several other colors. You can also find it in smaller sizes. The bag has plenty of space to fit most devices, including notebooks, MacBooks, ultrabooks, Chromebooks and more. The shoulder straps are detachable and adjustable for a more comfortable and personalized fit. A top-loading zipper provides fast and easy access to her computer and other contents. There’s also a Velcro pocket in front for safe storage of keys, phones, pens and other smaller items.

Price: $39.99

3. AS X1T+ Bluetooth Headphones

Amazon

Whether she’s wearing them running or as she runs errands, the AS X1T+ Bluetooth Headphones will remain securely in her ears thanks to their ergonomic design. The rechargeable battery yields between four to five hours per charge, with a standby time up to 60 hours. Wireless split technology means that the earbuds can communicate independently without a wire. The Bluetooth-enabled headphones are compatible with most Android and iOS operating systems.

Price: $25.99

4. Sunflora Picnic Backpack

Sunflora

Whether you enjoy the occasional picnic or have made it a regular activity in your lives, the Sunflora Picnic Backpack is a must. This handy backpack comes with all the essentials for a picnic or other food-oriented outdoor gathering. A large insulated food compartment can fit enough food and drinks to satisfy up to four people. There’s also a tableware compartment with napkins, plates, wine glasses, a cutting board and more. A detachable waterproof pouch has enough space to hold ice, beer and other items.

If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Picnic at Ascot Wine and Cheese Cooler Bag for two.

Price: $69.99

5. Chef’s Choice WafflePro Express Waffle Maker

Chef’s Choice

You can never go wrong with waffles, whether they’re an occasional treat or a weekend brunch staple. This waffle maker bakes delicious Belgian waffles in less than two minutes. It also has a floating plate on top for uniform thickness. She can choose her desired texture and color, including waffles with a crisp exterior, and that are golden to brown in color. An overflow channel captures spills and excess liquids for a faster cleanup.

Pair the waffle maker with Will It Waffle?: 53 Irresistible and Unexpected Recipes to Make in a Waffle Iron by Daniel Shumski or the Stonewall Kitchen White Birch Breakfast Basket to make a complete gift set.

Price: $69.99

6. kate spade new york Cameron Street Adalyn Wallet

kate spade

The kate spade new york Cameron Street Adalyn Wallet may be small in size, but it has plenty of storage for all the essentials she needs for date nights and other events. This wallet features a crosshatched leather construction for added durability. It’s also available in other colors as well. A snap tab closure helps keeps valuables safe and secure. There’s also a zip pocket on the outside along with an ID card slot for quick access.

If she’s just looking for a card holder, consider the kate spade new york Womens Yours Truly Print Card Holder.

Price: $87.00

7. Wilton Chocolate Pro Fountain

Wilton

The three-tier Chocolate Pro Fountain can hold up to four pounds of melted chocolate. Use it for a romantic night in or for a party. Chocolate flows from each level, making the fountain a fun and elegant gift for any chocolate lover. Adjustable feet help keep the fountain secure and stable on a variety of surfaces, including countertops and tables. All removable parts can be cleaned by hand and are also dishwasher safe.

Price: $78.44 (29 percent off MSRP)

8. ELEMIS Rehydrating Rosepetal Cleanser

ELEMIS

Rose petals are a powerful ingredient in this facial cleanser, adding a delicate scent while rehydrating the skin. Other key ingredients include vitamins E and F. In addition to rehydrating the skin, the cleanser also helps purify the skin without dehydrating it. The formula also soothes and calms skin, resulting in a healthier complexion. It’s ideal for sensitive, mature or dehydrated skin.

Price: $36.00

9. Seattle Chocolates Gift Box

Seattle Chocolates

This Seattle Chocolates Gift Box features an assortment of milk and dark chocolate bars. It also comes carefully packed and wrapped for fast and easy gift-giving. Whether she’s a chocoholic or simply appreciates a delicious bar of chocolate, she can choose between solid milk and dark chocolate bars as well as espresso, mint and peanut butter bars. Each bar is crafted with the finest European chocolate and is made with all-natural, gluten free ingredients.

Price: $19.68

10. Kenneth Cole Women’s Oxford Ponte Trench Coat

Kenneth Cole

While this Kenneth Cole jacket is a must for a Valentine’s Day date, it can be worn for nearly any occasion. If red isn’t quite her color, you can also find it in black. Features such as a belted waist and button stand collar give this jacket an upscale appearance. There are also zippered hand pockets on both sides. This jacket comes with a 100 percent polyester lining and is made with a blend of polyester and rayon.

Price: $70.76 – $109.99

11. TONYMOLY Petite Bunny Gloss Bar

TONYMOLY

This adorable bunny gloss bar is versatile enough to be worn alone or as a light tint that adds a bit of shine to the lips. You can find the bar in a variety of colors and scents. Each bar features a healthy dose of Vitamin E, which adds moisture and helps soften the lips.

Price: $8.00

12. Eat Your Heart Out Pasta

The Pasta Shoppe

Described as “pasta with personality,” Eat Your Heart Out Pasta by The Pasta Shoppe adds a fun and romantic twist to any homemade dinner. A recipe for a delicious classic tomato basil pasta sauce is included to help her get started. The pasta is made in small batches and features all-natural ingredients. If heart-shaped pasta isn’t quite her thing, check out more fun shapes by The Pasta Shoppe.

Price: $19.12

13. T4U Heart Shape Plant Pots

T4U

This pack of four planters is ideal for indoor use. A small drain hole on the bottom makes it easier to properly water the plants. These small pots are just the right size for holding herbs, cactus plants, succulents and other small plants. The plants are not included, but you can check out a variety of plants on Amazon to find the right ones.

Price: $12.93

14. Knock Knock What I Love About You Today Pad

This pad is a small yet simple gift that is just as suitable for your wife as it is for couples. The pad, available in several variations, includes an assortment of prompts and blank spaces for filling in relevant answers. In some cases, all she has to do is check a box as an answer.

Price: $16.82

15. TP-Link Multicolour Smart LED Bulb

Smart home gifts are becoming increasingly popular. The TP-Link Multicolour Smart LED Bulb makes a fun Valentine’s Day gift for your wife, especially if she loves the thought of being able to control the color and brightness levels of lights around the house. For example, she can switch to a romantic red hue for an at-home Valentine’s Day dinner. This bulb is WiFi-enabled and doesn’t require a hub. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Price: $34.94 (22 percent off MSRP)

16. Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Heart Casserole

Le Creuset

This adorable heart-shaped Le Creuset casserole features a two-quart capacity and a durable enameled cast iron construction on the outside and inside. It’s safe for oven and stovetop use. The knob on the lid is oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The casserole is dishwasher safe for easier cleanup.

Price: $199.95

17. ‘The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook, Gift Edition: 650 Recipes for Everything You’ll Ever Want to Make’ by America’s Test Kitchen

Amazon

This Valentine’s Day, skip the crowded restaurant dinner for two and enjoy a home-cooked meal. This cookbook has 650 recipes to choose from, all of which are just the right portions for two. There’s something for everyone, whether you prefer to spend your date night cooking something simple, such as lasagna, or a Poached Shrimp Salad with Avocado and Grapefruit. Finish off the meal with a dessert such as Fluffy Yellow Layer Cake or Fudgy Brownies. In addition to recipes, a manual with cooking basics is also included.

Price: $25.47

18. KaBloom Honeycomb Cheese Board Gift Set

KaBloom

A bamboo cheese board, serving knife for cheese, and an assortment of cheeses, including Vermont Chevre Goat Cheese and Camembert Cheese, are just some examples of what she’ll find in this gift basket collection. There’s also a box of raw and unfiltered comb honey. Include a sweet gift note along with the basket for a memorable Valentine’s Day gift.

Price: $79.56

19. Mario Badescu Facial Spray

Mario Badescu

A blend of aloe, herbal extracts and rosewater makes this spray an especially soothing option for dry, dehydrated skin. The spray formula is designed for all skin types and won’t cause irritation when applied. Aside from the face, it can be used on the hair and neck. She can also use it after applying makeup without worrying about ruining it.

Price: $7.00

20. Zakia Heart Shaped Pearl Bag

Zakia

This unique heart-shaped pearl bag makes a fashionable accessory for a fun Valentine’s Day date night, or any other special occasion. There’s enough room on the inside for all the essentials. The bag also comes with an integrated document slot. She can choose to wear it with a short chain or the longer chain if desired.

Price: $28.99

21. La Chatelaine Hand Cream Gift Set

La Chatelaine

Some hand creams can be too heavy and greasy, but these creams are formulated with a non-greasy formula to keep hands hydrated without feeling slippery. Each cream features a blend of organic argan oil, shea butter, vitamin E and other ingredients. The lotions, designed in France, have a light fragrance. She can choose between coconut milk, shea or lychee cranberry.

Price: $24.00

22. EVERU Sterling Silver Cat Stud Earrings

EVERU

Aside from their adorable design, these fun cat earrings stand out for the fact that they’re made with AAA+ cultured pearls. When it comes to grading luster and overall quality, AAA pearls are considered the highest quality, and come with a very high luster and a surface that’s nearly free from flaws and defects. These earrings are hypoallergenic and come with pure white pearls.

Price: $14.99

23. KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer

KitchenAid

With its reputation for top-notch quality and durability, the KitchenAid stand mixer makes a thoughtful gift for cooks and bakers of all abilities. Whether your wife frequently whips up delicious baked goods or the occasional treat, she’ll appreciate this mixer’s spacious five-quart mixing bowl and convenient tilt-head design. There’s plenty of power for kneading dough, whipping cream, blending together wet and dry ingredients, and more. If pink’s not her color, you’ll find this mixer in a number of other colors.

Price: $299.99

24. Renee Redesigns Rose Gold Slate Drink Coasters

Renee Redesigns

You can never have too many coasters, particularly stylish ones such as these handmade coasters. Each coaster is handmade and features glittering rose gold paint. The set is designed for hot and cold beverages as well as candles. Soft felt pads on the bottom of each coaster prevent slipping and accidental scratches.

Price: $32.00

25. Russell Hobbs Retro Style 8-Cup Coffeemaker

Russell Hobbs

Its sophisticated, classic styling, complete with red stainless steel, makes this Russell Hobbs coffeemaker an eye-catching addition to any counter top. The coffee maker features a brewing progress gauge, which gives the amount of time remaining before brewing is complete. Advanced showerhead technology ensures grounds are properly and fully saturated for optimal flavor extraction.

Price: $79.99

26. Reston Lloyd Calypso Basics Enamel-on-Steel Tea Kettle

Reston Lloyd

Don’t worry if red isn’t her color, as this tea kettle is available in several other colors. It’s compatible with both gas and electric stove tops, and comes with a fold down handle for easier cleaning and filling. The finish is chip-resistant and won’t fade over time. Other variations are available, including a 2.2-quart option and a marble version.

Price: $28.49

27. Foreo LUNA go Facial Brush

Foreo

Whether your wife is a frequent traveler or would simply prefer a smaller device, consider this compact facial brush. There are several variations available for just about any skin type, including combination, sensitive, oily and normal skin. Sonic pulsations remove nearly all makeup residue, dirt, oil and dead skin cells that can build up on the skin over time.

Price: $99.00

28. Pure Himalayan Salt Works Heart Massage Stone

Pure Himalayan Salt Works

The Pure Himalayan Salt Works Heart Massage Stone comes in several different shapes, and makes a great gift idea for at-home spa services. She can use the stone for relief from sore and tense muscles and to reduce stress. The stone can even be frozen to help reduce pain. She can use it on its own or combined with her favorite salt or sugar scrub.

Price: $3.99

29. Swissmar Chocolate Fondue Mug Set

Swissmar

If a larger fondue set isn’t practical for your home, surprise her with this smaller fondue mug set. The set comes with all the essentials, including the mug, a tea light candle and two fondue forks. The candle provides a low heat flame to melt chocolate for fruit, pound cake and more. The mug is safe for the dishwasher, microwave and oven.

Price: $14.17 (16 percent off MSRP)

30. Umbra Tesora Jewelry Box

Umbra

This stylish jewelry box is made of concrete and plated zinc for added durability. There are two compartments on the inside for safe storage of her favorite pieces of jewelry. Its compact size makes this box particularly useful for storing rings, bracelets and earrings. A felt pillow is included on for added protection.

Price: $21.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

31. Sunhiker Daypack

Sunhiker

Aside from hiking, she can use this handy daypack for other outdoor activities, such as camping, cycling and climbing. Plan a fun date outdoors and use the backpack to hold all the essentials, including hydration and sport-specific gear. The backpack features a tear-resistant and water-resistant nylon construction. The shoulder straps are adjustable, and feature a breathable mesh material. This backpack comes in a variety of colors.

Price: $27.99

32. Cindy & Wendy Floral Lace Scarf

Cindy & Wendy

Features such as an embroidered floral design and fringes around the edges make this scarf a must for date night or any night out. She can also wear it for more casual occasions. The scarf comes in many differed colors and is made with a lightweight polyester material that won’t shrink over time.

Price: $10.99

33. Amazon Collection 14K White Gold Graduate Diamond Tennis Necklace

Amazon

If you can stretch your budget a bit, this diamond tennis necklace will make a memorable gift for your wife. The necklace features a K-L color range, which means that the diamonds will have a faint tint. She can wear the 17-inch necklace for a romantic night out, or for any formal occasion.

Price: $4,720.83

34. Pro Art Drawing Set

Pro Art

If she’s just getting into sketching and drawing, consider giving her this 18-piece set. The set, which caters to beginners, includes all the essentials she needs to get started. She’ll find a selection of graphite and charcoal pencils, along with a sketch stick, erasers and more.

Price: $7.41 (26 percent off MSRP)

35. Tea Forte KATI Single Cup Loose Tea Brewing System

Tea Forte

If she frequently drinks hot cups of tea, this brewing system is a must. Along with this beautiful cherry blossom design, this ceramic mug comes in several other variations. A double-walled design keeps tea hot after brewing. The mug has a 12-ounce capacity and is safe for the microwave and dishwasher. The infuser basket is made with stainless steel for added durability.

Considering pairing the mug with Tea Forté NOIR Single Steeps Organic Loose Leaf Tea Sampler to make a complete gift.

Price: $20.00

36. ‘Ultimate Journeys for Two: Extraordinary Destinations on Every Continent’ by Mike and Anne Howard

Amazon

Whether you’re serious about planning a trip in the near future or you just want to keep some ideas in mind, this book covers must-see destinations along with hidden gems on every continent. Authors Mike and Anne Howard reveal their own secrets and tips based on their experiences traveling as a couple around the world. There’s something for every couple, whether your idea of a fun vacation is romantic, full of adventure, cultural immersion and more.

Price: $17.41

37. Pony Dance Sparkling Pillow Covers

Pony Dance

These fun sequin pillow covers, available in several different colors, are fit for a Valentine’s Day date night in, parties, and simply to have around the house. The covers feature a sparkly sequin front and a satin back, along with a smooth zipper that opens up all the way to easily insert a pillow. Dry cleaning or hand washing is recommended for cleaning.

Price: $15.49

38. HIC Heart Creme Brulee

HIC

In addition to creme brulee, these porcelain dishes are ideal for baking custard, pies, cakes, shells and more. They also double as serving dishes for various sauces and other condiments. The set is safe for the oven and microwave, as well as the broiler up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. They can also safely go in the freezer, and are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

Price: $21.99

39. Jacques Torres Wicked Hot Chocolate

Jacques Torres

There are plenty of hot chocolate powders out there, but if she’s really into delicious and high-quality hot chocolate, consider this Jacques Torres tin. The mixture contains a base of 60 to 70 percent dark chocolate along with an array of added spices and flavors. Each cup contains hints of allspice and cinnamon along with a kick from ground ancho and chipotle chili peppers.

Price: $29.99

40. BRUBAKER Cosmetics Bath Bomb Gift Set

BRUBAKER

Surprise her with homemade bath bombs this Valentine’s Day. The BRUBAKER Cosmetics Bath Bomb Gift Set features bath bombs made in Germany and Austria. Each piece is made with organic vegan ingredients, and is designed to dissolve gently in bath water. A combination of cocoa butter and shea butter in every piece helps moisturize the skin.

Price: $17.99

41. Hallmark Valentine’s Day Card & Vinyl Record

Hallmark

This combined set includes a Valentine’s Day card and a vinyl record. If she’s not a fan of Bruno Mars, she might prefer the Aretha Franklin or INXS records instead. Each record is compatible with any record player. The card is made with eco-friendly paper from well-managed forests.

Price: $11.64 (10 percent off MSRP)

42. De’Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Espresso Machine

The De’Longhi Dedica DeLuxe Espresso Machine is a slender and stylish appliance for making barista-quality espresso and cappuccino beverages, along with other milk-based espressos. The machine heats up in just 40 seconds and is always ready for use with its self-priming function. She can use the adjustable frother to find the optimal foam and steam levels for a personalized drink.

Consider pairing the machine with this Set of 2 Heart Shaped Ceramic Mugs to make a complete gift.

Price: $329.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

43. BOUCHERON Pour Femme Eau de Parfum Floral Oriental

BOUCHERON

Notes of orange blossom, mandarin, jasmine, tuberose, ylang ylang, amber and vanilla combine to make a sensual and uplifting fragrance that she can wear out for date night or any other occasion. Just a few light sprays on her pulse points is all she needs to make a statement. The bottle contains 3.3 ounces.

Price: $136.00

44. Green & Black’s Romance Collection Chocolate Library

Green & Black’s

The Green & Black’s Romance Collection Chocolate Library features a mix of dark and milk chocolates. Each bar is made with Fair Trade chocolate. The library includes a mix of sweet and crunchy bars, as well as a solid 70 percent cacao bar. Other flavors include milk and dark sea salt, dark raspberry and hazelnut, dark roasted almond chocolate and more.

Price: $31.97

45. Candle Impressions Ombre Pillar Candles

Candle Impressions

The Candle Impressions Ombre Pillar Candles look like real candles, except they are battery-powered. An automatic five-hour timer function lets her turn the candles on and off as desired. These candles are made with real wax and can get up to 1,000 hours of glow time per battery. Each candle also released a light vanilla fragrance. The color fades from light to dark as the candle burns.

Price: $21.95

46. Cardtorial Penguin Love Laser Cut Wood Card

Cardtorial

This adorable wood card, available in several different designs, is sourced from sustainable wood and comes with a craft envelope. Each design is laser cut. You can personalize the card even further by including a custom engraved message on the back of the card. Another option is to write a note on the back.

Price: $14.00

47. HSI Professional Glider

HSI Professional

Not all hair straighteners are designed to conquer frizzy and coarse hair, but this straightener has smooth gliding floating plates to help lock in moisture, taming even the most unruly hair. The heat is fully adjustable to reduce styling time and heat exposure. A pocket of argan oil treatment is included to help moisturize hair and tame frizz. The straightener also comes with a glove and pouch.

Price: $36.95

48. The Cotton & Canvas Co. Reusable Grocery Bag

The Cotton & Canvas Co.

From groceries to the local farmer’s market and more, she can use this adorable tote bag for her purchases. She can even use it as a gym bag. The bag, available in several variations, is made with 100 percent heavy duty cotton material for added durability. It’s also designed to lie flat for easy transportation and storage.

Price: $18.99

49. Koehler Rose Gold Jewelry Tree

Koehler

She can easily display her most coveted pieces of jewelry thanks to the Koehler Rose Gold Jewelry Tree. The tree features a distinctive polyresin construction with a rose gold finish. It’s compact enough to fit nicely onto a dresser or vanity, yet sturdy enough to hold a selection of bracelets, earrings, necklaces and more.

Price: $21.06

50. JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL

The JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is built to withstand the elements thanks to its waterproof exterior. The speaker produces a rich and powerful sound for indoor and outdoor use. Wireless connectivity allows for two devices, such as tablets and smartphones, to connect with the speaker. The built-in rechargeable battery yields up to 12 hours of play per charge.

Price: $82.65 (26 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.