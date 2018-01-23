Nelci Tetley: Five Fast Facts You Need to Know

Volusia County Corrections.

67-year-old Floridian Nelci Tetley of Daytona Beach has not only been arrested earlier this month for murdering and dismembering her 55-year-old boyfriend, Jeffrey Albertsman; she has also been named as a person of interest in a 10-year old cold case involving the death of another former boyfriend Michael Scot Louis, The Washington Post reports.

After 10 years of struggling to put the pieces together, the North Florida Crime Stoppers finally may have the break they need.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Discovered The Body of Jeffrey Albertsman Six Months Ago

Albertsman was shot in the neck and the chest, People reports. Some of Albertsman’s remains were found inside his Daytona home, but his arms and legs had been removed, News Journal Online confirms. Mr. Albertsman’s limbs were later recovered by the authorities in a fernery approximately 20 miles away.

Albertsman’s remains were discovered in July when some concerned friends, a married couple, visited his home after not hearing from him for over a week. The husband, who served in the military, immediately identified the overwhelming stench of death and called the police, News Journal Online continues.

2. The Remains of Michael Scot Louis Were Found in 2007

A fisherman off the coast of Ormond Beach made a gruesome discovery when he came upon a plastic bag containing a leg and a foot belonging to Louis. Police later recovered his torso, but his head was never found. Fox News confirms that multiple bags of human remains belonging to Louis were found along the beach. Louis was only 27 years old at the time of his death.

3. Tetley Had a History of Being Violent With Jeffrey Albertsman

“Albertsman and Tetley had a volatile history, according to court records. In October 2016, Albertsman filed an injunction against Tetley and accused her of physically attacking him and threatening his life. ‘(She) has been making serious death threats!’ Albertsman wrote in the injunction. ‘She has been lashing out at me uncontrollably (sic). She has slapped me. I provided video of this to the arresting officers. I am in fear of my life! She has said, ‘I can kill you!’ In the same injunction, Albertsman stated that Tetley had a history of mental problems. News Journal Online.

Tetley was accused of physically assaulting Albertsman on more than one occasion. According to the Orlando Sentinel, she pepper sprayed him, hit him and threatened to stab him.

4. The Injuries Were Close in Both Cases



While Jeffrey Albertsman was shot twice as CBS News reports, he also sustained severe lacerations as a result of being cut or stabbed. Michael Scot Louis suffered similar cuts and stab wounds to his body, CBS confirms.

5. Both Corpses Were Similarly Mutilated

As previously mentioned, Albertsman’s four limbs had been severed from his body and were transported to another location. The majority of Michael Scot Louis’ remains were found in trash bags along the Tomoka River, reports Time. If it is proven that Tetley is indeed responsible for the death of Michael Scot Louis, it will mark the end of a 10-year search for answers. “Detectives have spent 10 years investigating the death of Michael Louis in Ormond Beach, Florida, whose body was dismembered and decapitated. A fisherman discovered one of Louis’ legs, and police discovered his torso and arms, but his head was never found,” reports CBS News.