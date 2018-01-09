Slack Is Back Online, Here’s Why It Was Down

Slack

Slack has been completely recovered as of January 7, 3:28 p.m. EST and all users should be able to use the service again, according to Slack’s status page. They apologized for the disruption to users’ workdays and promise to conduct a postmortem to understand and prevent the problem from happening again.

According to Slack’s status website, the service was down because it had connectivity issues for all customers starting January 9 at 11:35 a.m. PST / 2:35 p.m. EST. All of the service’s major features, such as logging in, connections, messaging, link previews, posts, notifications, calls, searching, apps, and workspace administration were down.

The service confirmed on Twitter that the outage was happening and were “working on getting things back to normal with top priority.”

If you're having issues connecting to Slack: we're working on getting things back to normal with top priority. Thanks kindly for your patience. 🙏 — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 9, 2018

According to the latest update, they’ve isolated the problem and are working on bringing the service back online for all users. They will provide more details as they come.

Many users on Twitter have reacted to the outrage, either showing support for Slack or expressing their frustration. Slack is currently trending on Twitter with over 25,400 tweets referencing the service at the time of writing.

Here’s a selection of the responses:

Slack was used recently as part of protests by employees of New York City-based media company Vox Media, according to Business Insider UK. Workers of the company, which owns multiple news outlets including The Verge, Vox, and Polygon, announced plans to form an editorial union in November and began talks with management and the Writer’s Guild of America East. However, people told Business Insider UK that while management had moved toward voluntary recognition, they still insist that no employees who oversee staff should be permitted to join the union while organizers want to allow some editors to join. Union representatives from WGA-E plan to meet with management’s outside counsel on January 12 to decide the criteria for which employees are allowed to join the union. As part of protests to show solidarity, employees signed out of Slack en masse for an hour.

Back in December 2017, Digiday reported that Slack allowed women employees to express themselves in conversations without the pressure to soften their language and not appear “pushy” that can be present when talking face to face. This is because the service resembles the informal, rapid response feel of texting, Jennifer Usdan McBride, head of digital and innovation at J. Walter Thompson New York, told the publication. Nitya Srikishen, senior marketing manager at Crowdtap, told the publication that the ability to use emojis and GIFs allows employees of all genders to express themselves in unique ways. The service can also lead to communities, with digital agency Huge’s Women’s Group Slack channel having almost 200 women communicating daily in it.