Top 10 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakers 2018

We’ve come a long way since the boombox.

Now that everything from our phones to our fridges can wirelessly stream near CD-quality audio, a compact Bluetooth speaker is all you need to play your favorite music on the go.

And there are plenty of options to choose from. Too many, in fact. Hundreds of different brands compete to be your go-to option for portable listening.

This makes it hard for the top performers to truly stand out. So to make things easier, we’ve put some of the best rated speakers to the test across several categories.

What exactly makes one Bluetooth speaker better than the other?

The obvious answer is sound quality. The best sounding Bluetooth speakers are characterized by clarity and balance. They should be able to reach a high volume without distortion.

Just be sure to temper your expectations, though, as a speaker of limited size can only put out so much power. Furthermore, Bluetooth transmission compresses your audio data, somewhat muddying the signal.

If you want a speaker for accurate critical listening, it absolutely must have aptX support. AptX is an alternative compression codec designed to better preserve the sonic qualities of your files.

Why doesn’t every speaker have aptX support? I have no idea. But the bottom line is that a Bluetooth speaker can still sound great without it.

The second most important element of a Bluetooth speaker is its form factor. If you are planning to use this speaker on the go, it has to be both compact and durable. You’ll also want the most battery life you can get.

Then there are a whole variety of bonus features which aren’t necessary, but can be deal breaker for some users. This includes a built-in microphone, USB charge-out ports, an auxiliary audio port, and easy controls.

With all of these factors existing in a fine balance, the right portable Bluetooth speaker for you will entirely depend on your specific needs.

So keep your own personal Bluetooth demands in mind as you read on below and compare our picks for the best portable Bluetooth speaker.

1. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom

Amazon

Output Power: (Unlisted)

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 0.93 pounds

Weight: 3.7 x 3.7 x 4 inches

IP Rating: IPX7

The Wonderboom is one the most portable speakers in Ultimate Ears’ acclaimed line of Boom speakers. I have personally sung endless praise for the UE Boom 2, but the Wonderboom recently won over my attention for its nearly perfect form factor.

The Wonderboom is a compact take on the cylindrical Boom design, measuring at 3.7 x 3.7 x 4 inches. It has simple volume controls, and a UE logo button that works for play/pause/skip as well as forming Bluetooth connections.

It has a small hang loop to connect to a backpack, and most importantly, is IPX7-rated for water resistance. That means it can be submerged in a meter of water for up to 30 minutes, and the design naturally floats.

To top things off, it can survive multiple drops of up to 5 feet without even scratching its silicone casing.

But this speaker isn’t all looks, as it also packs dual audio drivers positioned to deliver a clear and powerful 360° sound.

The speaker design incorporates two passive bass radiators to offer a neutral low end, with just the slightest muddiness in the low-mids.

The mids are surprisingly present, and drive songs of all genres without sounding awkward or imbalanced. With a frequency range of 80Hz – 20KHz, the Wonderboom just about fills the spectrum of human hearing.

Its battery life tops out at about 10 hours, which is decent, but could most certainly be improved. A surprising change to the UE formula is the Wonderboom’s lack of a built-in microphone.

After sizing it up against the competition, it’s safe to say the the Wonderboom does one of the best jobs of providing convenient portable audio without drastically compromising its sound.

Price: $69.90 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Clear 360° sound

IPX7 rated and floats in water

Compact and durable

Cons:

No aux port

No built-in microphone

10 hour battery life could be better

2. Bose SoundLink Mini II

Amazon

Output Power: 12 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 2.3 x 7.1 x 2 inches

Weight: 1.5 pounds

IP Rating: N/A

Though Bose hardware is usually criticized for their excessive price, the SoundLink Mini II remains one of the top picks for portable audio.

It is not the most ergonomic Bluetooth speaker around, nor is it the most portable, but it is hands down one the best sounding. It almost sounds good enough that you’ll forget about its near $200 price tag.

If you’ve used Bose audio products before, then you know their sound signature is far from flat. The SoundLink Mini II is exemplary of this, with a neatly boosted low end that gives electronic and hip hop tracks some added oompf without drowning out the mids.

The lows and mids blend together smoothly, giving the high-end sounds like cymbals and string instruments plenty of space in the mix.

This speaker packs plenty of volume too, without any signs of distortion even at 100%. Were it not for its rubber feet, this speaker could easily rattle off the countertop.

It has a built-in microphone to take phone calls, plus an auxiliary port to connect analog devices for playback.

In terms of build quality, the SoundLink Mini II is not without its flaws, but it provides the necessities for day to day use.

The speaker gets at most 10 hours of battery life, which could be better, but all the same, is far from a deal breaker.

The speaker is rather hefty at 1.5 pounds, and sports an attractive aluminum enclosure with a micro-perforated steel grille. Its enclosure protects the speaker from serious impact, but dropping this beautiful device will leave it seriously scuffed up.

Unlike most of my favorite speakers, this one is not rated for water or dust resistance.

If you like the Bose signature sound but want a more portable option, then you could opt for the SoundLink Color II. But in my opinion, the SoundLink Mini II’s improved sound is worth the lack of portability.

Its control scheme is very straightforward, and easy to find at the top of the speaker. You have the regular suite of playback, volume, Bluetooth, and power controls.

All in all, the SoundLink Mini II offers a lot of great features, but its price tag remains a hurdle for casual music enthusiasts even now that this speaker is two years old.

Whether or not it is worth the price depends on how much you value its powerful and bass-heavy sound.

Price: $186.09

Pros:

Clear and bass-heavy signature sound

High max volume

Durable aluminum casing

Cons:

High price tag

10 hour battery life could be better

No waterproofing

3. JBL Flip 4

Amazon

Output Power: 16 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Dimensions: 6.9 x 2.8 x 2.7 inches

Weight: 1.1 pounds

IP Rating: IPX7

The JBL Flip 4 is a durable waterproof speaker that stands up to rugged conditions without compromising its high quality audio playback.

This mid-sized speaker won’t win any beauty contests, but its silicone case is durable enough to handle even the roughest use.

It is IPX7 rated, and can be fully submerged in shallow water for up to 30 minutes. It reportedly survived a trip through one reviewer’s washing machine.

This speaker has simple controls and a lanyard to carry it on the go. It has semi-useful extra features like speakerphone calling and the ability to pair up with other JBL Connect-compatible speakers.

The built-in mic for taking calls is fairly low quality, but it works in a pinch. It has a max 12 hours battery life, and recharges in around 3.5 hours.

On top of all this, the Flip 4 delivers fantastic audio playback. It reaches a high max volume without majorly distorting, and has a frequency range of 70Hz – 20KHz.

Its sound signature is balanced, offering strong low-mids and detailed highs. The bass feels present, but it rolls off just shy of that powerful thump bassheads crave.

It’s not the most detailed sound ever, but it outperforms most speakers in its price range.

Price: $81.29 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

IPX7 rated and durable

Clear 360° sound

High max volume

Cons:

Limited bass response

Low quality microphone

Can’t pair with older JBL speakers

4. Sony SRS-XB30

Amazon

Output Power: (Unlisted)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, NFC

Battery Life: Up to 24 hours

Dimensions: 9 x 3.2 x 3.4 inches

Weight: 2.2 pounds

IP Rating: IPX5

Sony’s SRS-XB30 is a portable speaker that does it all, offering clear portable sound plus all the other bells and whistles you could possibly ask for out of a speaker.

This speaker is a little on the heavy side, but is more than worth carrying along for its convenient suite of features, starting with Bluetooth and NFC connectivity.

It is easy to connect the speaker, with an easy pairing button sitting among a myriads of other controls.

This includes volume up, volume down, one for speakerphone, one for play/pause, one for power, and one to activate “extra bass” mode.

The speaker itself isn’t particularly sleek looking. I could take or leave the built-in multicolor LEDs which flash along to the music.

But the speaker itself is quite sturdy. It has an IPX5 rating, rendering it safe from water jets in all directions.

The SRS-XB30 gets an impressive 24 hours battery life, assuming you don’t use the lights or play at max volume constantly.

It charges via a proprietary DC power supply, but it makes up for this shortcoming by providing a USB charge-out port next to its hidden aux port.

All that said, how does the SRS-XB30 sound?

Pretty darn good. The speaker is clear and balanced out of the box, providing accurate playback even as it approaches max volume. Its frequency range spans the average spectrum of human hearing at 20Hz – 20KHz.

Those who like a punchy low-end can use the “extra bass” button to boost the bass frequencies, which sounds great on tracks that need that driving subwoofer sound.

Sony’s free SongPal app further lets you tweak the experience with a three-band equalizer, plus program different LED light patterns.

Again, its sound out of the box works great for faithful reproduction of music, but the added freedom to tweak the EQ allows you to adapt the sound to your environment.

At around $150, the SRS-XB30 is one of the pricier portable speakers available. But its huge selection of features makes it more than worth it for the music enthusiast who loves to tweak settings.

Want the same great sound and feature set in a larger form factor? The Sony XB40 is the XB30’s kitchen table alternative.

Price: $148.00

Pros:

Bass boost and EQ features offer flexible sound

USB charge-out port

24 hour battery life

Durable and IPX5 rated

Cons:

Uses a proprietary charger

High price tag

5. Fugoo Tough

Amazon

Output Power: 8 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Dimensions: 2.3 x 7.8 x 2.9 inches

Weight: 1.4 pounds

IP Rating: IP67

Fugoo is a fairly new name to the portable audio market, but it has quickly established its place at the top of the pack with a hardcore outdoor speaker that practically cannot be broken.

The Fugoo Tough is basically the Fugoo Style in a rugged aluminum and resin enclosure. It is meant to go along with you anywhere and comes with a suite of accessories like a strap mount, a bike mount, and a remote control.

It can be driven over, dropped, dragged behind a car, you name it. There is no end to the abuse its shock-resistant frame will survive. It is also IP67 rated for protection from dust and submersion in shallow water for up to 30 minutes.

This is far from the Fugoo Tough’s only selling point, though. It also delivers a pretty phenomenal sound. Its drivers are arranged to deliver 360° sound, and offer a nearly full frequency response of 60Hz – 20KHz.

The max volume is decent for indoor use, but if you actually take this outdoors or to a loud job site, the sound will disperse pretty fast.

The speaker is aptX compatible, which means that aptX compatible audio sources will offer a highly playback quality than is capable through normal Bluetooth connections. And it really shows in the sound.

Its high-end is clear and spacious, giving the mids plenty of room to breathe. The bass rounds out the sound decently, but doesn’t have much presence.

This is a shame as a speaker with this battery capacity could certainly put a little more power behind its woofers.

On that note, I should have mentioned up front that the Fugoo Tough has a 40 hour battery life, because that’s one of the strongest features it has going for itself.

Underneath the case, you even have a fast-charging USB port to serve as a power bank in a pinch.

There is also a built-in microphone for speaker calling, and a large and simple buttons across the case.

The Fugoo Tough does it all, and has officially raised the bar for the next generation of rugged outdoor speakers.

Price: $99.88

Pros:

IP67 rated and ultra durable

High quality aptX audio

40 hour battery life

Fast-charging USB port

Cons:

Low max volume

Weak low end

6. Bang & Olufsen Play P2

Amazon

Output Power: 2×50 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 3.1 x 1.1 x 5.5 inches

Weight: 0.6 pounds

IP Rating: (Unlisted)

Danish audio company Bang & Olufsen may specialize in high-end home theater gear, but their signature sound carries over flawlessly to their smaller speakers as well.

The B&O Play 2 is a palm-sized personal speaker that delivers an unbelievably large sound. At only 3.1 x 1.1 x 5.5 inches and about a half pound, this speaker fits in a pocket no problem.

But only when you turn this speaker on does it reveal its true size. This speaker gets surprisingly loud, and delivers a finely tuned sound that matches any sized room.

This speaker has aptX codec support, so aptX compatible devices deliver a higher quality sound than you would normally get from Bluetooth.

With an effective frequency range of 68Hz – 21KHz, the highest highs and the lowest lows come through accurately.

The low end is rich and spacious, and the high end is perfectly crisp. The only downside to the sound is how you control it.

The P2 goes for a minimalist approach with its controls, housing a lone power button on its anodized aluminum case.

The rest of the controls are handled by tap and shake interactions, which can be programmed with the free Beoplay App.

Unfortunately, this is a really clumsy way to handle things like track playback and volume. In the end it leaves me wishing for some plain ‘ol buttons.

A lack of controls aside, the P2 is well put together. It has a beautiful pearl-blasted anodized aluminum grill, which is reinforced by a durable polymer.

B&O claims that the P2 is splash and dust resistant, but does not offer an IP rating to back this claim up. I couldn’t bring myself to test if it was true.

The speaker has a very average max battery life of 10 hours. It charges in about 2 hours via USB-C. It does not have an aux port, but it does have a built-in microphone for taking and receiving calls.

All things considered, the P2 is not without its flaws. But its high quality sound and compact form factor more than make up for these.

They also make this gorgeous little speaker well worth its hefty price tag.

Price: $169.00

Pros:

Clear sound with rich bass

Compact and durable

aptX support

Cons:

No aux port

10 hour battery life could be better

Clumsy touch controls

7. Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Amazon

Output Power: (Unlisted)

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC, Aux, USB

Battery Life: Up to 16 hours

Dimensions: 4.13 x 4.13 x 7.25 inches

Weight: 2 pounds

IP Rating: IPX4

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is the cooler big brother of the SoundLink Mini II. It offers everything I like about the Mini II, plus some much-needed QOL upgrades to help it compete with newer speakers.

The downside is that the Revolve+ is a large speaker that weighs about 2 pounds. To its credit, it is one of the smaller in its class at about 4.13 x 4.13 x 7.25 inches, and has a lot of features to make it worth packing along. But the Mini II is much smaller.

The Revolve+ has a durable aluminum body that can handle modest drops. The speaker is IPX4 rated, making it rain and splash-proof as well.

The speaker also packs an above average 16 hour battery life. It recharges via micro USB in about 4 hours.

Similar to the SoundLink Mini II, the Revolve+ brings beat-heavy sounds to life with Bose’s bass-boosted sound signature. The low end is full and sometimes boomy.

This high end is bright and clear as well, allowing for intricate details to flourish on the other end of the spectrum. The mids are somewhat understated, but help blend the sound into a cohesive shape.

Another benefit of being a larger speaker is that the Revolve+ delivers some serious volume. There is no sign of distortion to be found even at 100% volume.

Atop the speaker, you have nice rubberized controls for power, Bluetooth, volume up and down, a multipurpose tracking button, and a source button.

This speaker can play from Bluetooth, NFC, Aux, or USB audio. Note that the aux playback is slightly delayed, which can be annoying if you ever use it to watch videos.

Even with its carry handle and durable case, the Revolve+ is a little big to take with you everywhere. But no doubt some dedicated music listener will do so anyway.

That’s because this speaker really does sound that good. If you can afford this premium speaker, it is a great pick.

Price: $299.00

Pros:

Clear 360° sound

Bass-heavy signature sound

IPX4 rated and durable

Cons:

High price tag

Aux port has a delay

Bulky form factor

8. Harman/Kardon Onyx Mini

Amazon

Output Power: 16 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 10 hours

Dimensions: 3.7 x 6.2 x 5.7 inches

Weight: 1.3 pounds

IP Rating: N/A

High-end speaker manufacturer Harman/Kardon has officially stepped into the portable audio arena with the Onyx Mini.

This compact speaker is a shrunken down version of their beloved Onyx 3 speaker. It is only 5.7 x 6.2 x 3.7 inches.

Its clear and natural sound signature is its main selling point, and it offers it at a bargain price. It does so by forgoing some more superfluous features you find on portable speakers.

For instance, the speaker doesn’t lend itself to rugged use, nor does it offer a USB charge-out port. It does however, have a decent built-in microphone for conference calls.

This means that this speaker is all about the sound, right down to its prominent circular shape. The sound is evenly balanced between high-end and low-end, making for crisp and accurate playback.

The passive bass port in the back gives the bass some nice extension without cramping the ever-important middle frequencies that carry the lead vocals and guitar riffs.

The high end is spacious, but the sound does get a little crunchy as you approach its max volume. However, if you are using this speaker at max volume, a portable speaker may not be suited to your needs.

Most speakers will pair up with another model of the same kind to double up on audio performance, but the Onyx Mini has a neat trick where three devices can be connected at once, allowing you to take turns playing music.

This speaker has an max 10 hour battery life, which is just about average for Bluetooth speakers. It has a handy array of five LEDs to keep track of its remaining charge. I much prefer this over the standard voice updates you find on most speakers.

A little better battery life would have made the Onyx Mini an overall top pick, but even without it, this speaker provides some solid sound at an awesome value.

Price: $62.00

Pros:

Clear and balanced audio

High max volume

Built-in microphone with noise cancelling

Cons:

No waterproofing

Audio distorts at max volume

10 hour battery life could be better

9. OontZ Angle 3 Ultra

Amazon

Output Power: 14 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Dimensions: 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches

Weight: 0.93 pounds

IP Rating: IPX6

The Oontz line from Cambridge Soundworks is one of the most popular budget speakers around.

Though their Angle 3 Ultra doesn’t bring much new to the table in terms of design, it now stands to take the crown for the best sounding speaker under $35.

The secret to its success is its loud and clear sound, which is way better than it should be at this size and price point.

The speaker gets quite loud, filling a room with ease despite being only 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.8 inches. The speaker doesn’t distort at high volumes, although certain frequencies towards to high end can get harsh.

You get a nice amount of bass from the Angle 3 Ultra, and its downward firing subwoofer ensures that placing this speaker on a table or a solid surface will extend the bass sound even further.

The sound is overall quite balanced, even though the mids are confined a little by the high and low frequencies.

The Angle 3 Ultra doesn’t fall short on features either. It has an aux port and a built-in microphone for speakerphone.

The controls are easy to access and make it easy to perform tasks like changing tracks, adjusting volume, and making Bluetooth connections.

The Bluetooth connection isn’t as consistent on this device as more expensive speakers, but that’s far from a deal breaker.

The Angle 3 Ultra also has a standout 20 hour max battery life.

Ultimately, if you have a limited budget for a portable Bluetooth speaker, the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra is the best bang for your buck.

Price: $33.99 (66 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Clear and loud sound

20 hour battery life

IPX6 rated

Cons:

Muddy mid range

Spotty Bluetooth connection

10. Doss Touch

Amazon

Output Power: 12 Watts

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Aux, Micro SD

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours

Dimensions: 2.9 x 6.6 x 2.7 inches

Weight: 1.23 pounds

IP Rating: N/A

A new no-name budget Bluetooth speaker comes out every week. Most are lost to the static, but the truly worthwhile speakers always find a way to stand out.

The Doss Touch made it on my radar for being one of the highest-rated value speakers on the Internet. It has more five star reviews on Amazon than almost every other speaker I reviewed put together. And why?

Because it offers high quality sound at a competitive price. Its one of the best sounding speakers in its price range, beating out the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra with its well-rounded sound.

It has a nice, balanced sound with clear mids. The bass is present, and its tweeters capture the high-end details that really bring your favorite tracks to life.

The audio remains smooth at high volume, and is overall way better than you would expect from a $30 speaker.

Just keep in mind that you’ll get a much more rich and detailed sound at the higher price range, so all said, they still don’t quite compare to more expensive options.

But while the Doss Touch has the upper hand in budget audio, its competitor the Oontz Angle 3 Ultra has the edge in extra features.

The Doss Touch offers a solid max battery life of 12 hours, and can recharge via Micro USB in about 4 hours. This is plenty acceptable, but not as high as the 20 hours promised by the Oontz speaker.

This speaker is also not durable or rated for water resistance, meaning this is not an all-weather option.

The speaker is compact though, at 2.9 x 6.6 x 2.7 inches. It supports Micro SD playback on top of the standard Bluetooth and Aux. It also has a built-in microphone to make and receive calls.

Apparently Doss has been making Bluetooth speakers almost as long as Bluetooth has been around, which might leave you wondering why you didn’t hear of them sooner.

Well their speaker is awesome, and if you don’t know, now you know.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Clear and balanced sound

12 hour battery life

Low price tag

Cons:

Not waterproof or durable

No battery indicator

